Chevron Corp.: 3.8%-Yield, Strong Cash Flow Growth, High-Quality Dividend, And Upside

Oil prices are still in a bullish recovery setup, and Chevron Corp.'s profit and cash flow picture has greatly improved over the last several quarters.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) pays shareholders a high-quality dividend and has upside in a rising oil environment. Chevron Corp. benefited from higher price realizations in 2018, and as a result, its profit and cash flow picture improved dramatically. The energy company also raised its dividend consistently over the last ten years, something not a lot of companies were able to do. Shares are not overvalued given the improving cash flow situation. An investment in Chevron Corp. yields 3.8 percent.

Upside Tied To Higher Energy Prices

Chevron Corp. is, first and foremost, a directional bet on higher energy prices. Higher market prices for crude oil translate into higher earnings and cash flow, which are positive catalysts for a higher market valuation.

Oil prices, for instance, breached through the $70 price mark earlier this year and could very well reach $80 on the back of renewed U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil production.

Oil prices remain in a multi-year recovery trend, and if anything, the latest U.S. sanctions point towards higher oil prices over the short haul.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Chevron Corp. already benefits from higher oil prices in 2018 compared to last year. Higher price realizations, for instance, were the single biggest profit driver for Chevron Corp. in the second quarter. Chevron Corp.'s Q2-2018 earnings hit $3.4 billion compared to just $1.5 billion in the year-ago quarter. The increase in profits was nearly entirely explained by higher crude oil prices in Chevron Corp.'s upstream segment.

See for yourself.

Source: Chevron Corp. Investor Presentation

Chevron Corp. has seen a significant improvement in average crude price realizations in its U.S. upstream business since Q1-2017.

Source: Achilles Research

Thanks to higher price realizations, Chevron Corp.'s operating cash (excluding working capital) has improved considerably in the last two-and-a-half years as well.

Source: Achilles Research

And, at the same time, Chevron Corp. has increased output, which makes sense in a rising oil environment.

Chevron Corp.'s liquids net production in the U.S. gained ~8 percent year-over-year while its BOE net production climbed ~5 percent year-over-year.

Source: Achilles Research

Capital Returns

Chevron Corp. is returning more and more cash to shareholders, and the company did not slash its dividend throughout the last energy market downturn, a signature feature of a high-quality income vehicle.

Chevron Corp. has consistently raised its dividend over time, making the company an excellent income vehicle for DGI investors.

Here's Chevron Corp.'s 10-year dividend growth chart.

CVX Dividend data by YCharts

In addition, Chevron Corp. buys back shares periodically. Management could repurchase up to $3 billion of its shares going forward in order to return excess cash to shareholders.

Source: Chevron Corp.

Valuation

Chevron Corp.'s shares currently change hands for ~13.4x next year's estimated profits.

Here's how Chevron Corp. compares against other major U.S. energy companies in terms of forward P/E ratio.

CVX PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Chevron Corp. is a directional bet on higher energy prices. Higher crude oil prices were the single biggest profit driver for Chevron Corp. in the second quarter. On the back of higher market prices for crude, Chevron Corp. has also seen a strong rebound in operating cash flow. Further, Chevron Corp. has not slashed its dividend payout during the last energy downturn and remains committed to repurchasing shares going forward. Chevron Corp.'s shares are reasonably priced at less than 14x next year's estimated profits and continue to exhibit an attractive risk-reward, in my opinion. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

