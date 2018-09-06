PriceSmart: Yet Another Chance To Short





A repeating cycle

PriceSmart (PSMT) has long been a stock that rises and falls with investor sentiment. Indeed, as you can see below, shares have traded essentially sideways for years at this point, only seeing movement to sharply rise and fall over and over again. I’ve been quite bearish on PriceSmart as it makes up moves given the valuation and lack of growth. Today, a few weeks ahead of another quarterly report, I believe, will sink the stock once more, so I’m as cautious as ever.

Another ho-hum report

The company’s third quarter report showed why the stock continues to be overvalued. Sales rose 7.1%, which is a nice result, but just about all of that growth was due to additional clubs being open for this third quarter against last year. Comparable sales continue to be weak, and subsequent to the end of the third quarter, PriceSmart announced July sales compared at just 0.2%. This is normal for PriceSmart as its growth stagnated a couple of years ago and hasn’t recovered, but the stock is still priced like it's a rapid grower.

Gross margins increased slightly but those gains were more than offset by higher SG&A costs, which sent operating margins lower during the quarter. Indeed, operating income on a dollar basis rose just 3% against a revenue gain of 7%, highlighting materially decreased profitability. The company continues to struggle not only with comparable sales but margins as well, and EPS actually fell slightly during this year’s third quarter despite a 7% revenue gain.

More deceleration

This is nothing new, however, as we can see below.

Source: Investor presentation, page 9

PriceSmart was once a rapidly-growing chain that produced very strong results. However, those days have passed and there hasn’t been any evidence to support they are coming back anytime soon given weak operating profits and comparable sales. PriceSmart can certainly continue to expand its footprint, but if that is done so at the expense of operating margins, we’ll continue to see quarters like Q3.

Total sales continue to rise but at a relatively slow pace compared to how PriceSmart used to grow. Analysts have PriceSmart growing at ~5% annually in terms of revenue, which I think is reasonable. However, virtually all of that growth will come from new stores, which bring additional distribution and operating costs, which won’t help operating margins. We can see above that comparable sales growth that used to regularly show up in the high single digits has declined every year since 2011 and looks set to continue that streak in 2018. In other words, there is a fair amount of evidence to support that PriceSmart’s best growth days are behind it.

In addition, if we look at the number of membership accounts and the income associated with them, we see further deterioration of growth. The faint blue line in the chart has been flat since 2015 despite the fact that there are several more clubs open now than were then, implying that PriceSmart’s unit productivity continues to fall. Of course, anyone who has been following this stock in the past couple of years already knew this, but it's striking to see the flat line at a time when this company is supposed to be growing. In total, the decelerating comparable sales that continue to creep closer to zero, the complete lack of membership growth and seemingly perpetually weak operating margins paint a tough picture for the bulls.

An absurd valuation implying growth that doesn't exist

However, the valuation doesn’t price in any of these factors to my eye as the stock is trading for 34.8 times this year’s earnings and 27.8 times next year’s earnings. Keep in mind estimates for both years have been revised down significantly in the past three months as analysts have to continue to come down in order to meet the performance the company is producing. I don’t think downward revisions are done yet given all of the factors I mentioned above, but we’ll operate on the assumption PriceSmart can actually hit $2.49 this year and $3.12 next year in terms of EPS.

The company’s long-term PE ratio has been all over the place, ranging from low double digits to more than 30 during the company’s best growth days. We are unequivocally at the top of that range today which would imply to me that the company is continuing to grow quickly, but even a cursory glance at some of the data above puts that theory to rest immediately. In other words, PriceSmart isn’t growing anything like what it did a few years ago, so why is the stock priced the same way? That’s a question I cannot answer and thus I believe shares are very overvalued once again.

PriceSmart simply does not have the fundamentals to support a PE in the high-20s or more given all of its struggles with comparable sales, membership growth and operating margins. A PE ratio in the low-20s looks like fair value to me and thus I think PriceSmart should trade closer to $70 than the $87 is its going for as I write this. We’ve seen PriceSmart rally and decline over and over again in recent years, and today shareholders should take the opportunity to ring the register before it's too late. For our more enterprising friends, the stock is setting up another short opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.