ConocoPhillips: An Analysis Of A Recent Industry Presentation

ConocoPhillips should increase its production from its conventional resources by at least 14.5% over the next three years, boosting revenue and cash flow.

The company has been actively focused on reducing production costs and can currently extract all of its reserves profitably using a 10% discount rate.

On Wednesday, September 5, 2018, exploration and production major ConocoPhillips (COP) gave a presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference. ConocoPhillips did not devote much time to discussing the conditions in the broader industry, which is admittedly a little unusual for a presentation such as this, but instead focused solely on its own investment proposition. Thus, investors with some understanding of current developments in the oil and gas industry will likely get more out of this presentation but it's still advisable for everyone to review it as part of their due diligence of the company. As always, however, I will provide a summary of the presentation as well as add my own insights to it throughout the remainder of this article.

ConocoPhillips is currently the largest independent exploration and production company in the world, producing an average of 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. This is roughly evenly split between oil and natural gas (including natural gas liquids).

Source: ConocoPhillips

The company also is somewhat balanced in terms of its reserves with approximately 25% being in conventional plays, another 25% being in the oil sands, and the remainder being unconventional deposits.

Source: ConocoPhillips

One of the concerns here is that the price of producing oil in North American shale and the Canadian oil sands is generally considered to be higher than in many of the more conventional plays in the world. ConocoPhillips appears to have addressed this problem however, as we can see from looking at the company's cost of supply. ConocoPhillips described this term in the presentation itself, a transcript of which can be read here:

Now cost-of-supply is the WTI price equivalent required to give an after tax 10% rate of return fully loaded with all investments. As you can see, our average cost-of-supply is less than $35 a barrel with ample compelling investments even at prices below $35 a barrel. This 15 billion barrel of $50 and below cost-of-supply represents over 30 years of investments at our current production level.

Thus, the cost of supply is the WTI price that ConocoPhillips needs in order to obtain a positive present value on an oil well using a 10% discount rate. Here is the company's cost of supply for each of its different reserve types:

Source: ConocoPhillips

As shown here, ConocoPhillips can extract all of its current resources profitably at a WTI price of $50 or lower. The company does better than this on most of its resource base, however, as it has an average cost of supply of $35/barrel. Thus, it appears that ConocoPhillips can generate a positive return on any of its drilling projects with WTI at today's prices. This is certainly something that shareholders should appreciate.

As just mentioned, the majority of ConocoPhillips' reserves are located in unconventional resource basins. In numbers, these reserves account for eight of the company's 15 billion barrels of total reserves. For the most part, this means North American shale plays.

Source: ConocoPhillips

Here we do see several names that have become rather well known lately for being located at the forefront of the American energy revolution. In particular, ConocoPhillips has reserves located in the Bakken and Eagle Ford Shales, as well as in the Montney Formation up in Canada and the Niobara Shale in Colorado. Finally, the company has some acreage in the Delaware Basin, which has seen a substantial increase in drilling activity over the past 18 months.

Given ConocoPhillips' sheer size, we might expect it to have operations all over the world. That's certainly true when it comes to conventional resources as we can see here:

Source: ConocoPhillips

As shown, while ConocoPhillips certainly does not have the reach of a company like Exxon Mobil (XOM), it does have operations in a few of the areas that have been producing oil for years such as Indonesia, the North Sea, and Alaska's North Slope. It's somewhat curious that ConocoPhillips states that much of this production has a similar cost of supply as its North American shale plays as numerous sources point to shale as being more expensive.

This portion of the company's portfolio is likely to be a growth center for the company going forward. This is because a few growth projects that ConocoPhillips has been working on over the past few years are slated to come online within the next three years. These projects are expected to increase the company's production by 175,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day or 14.5% over its current production level. This should boost the company's revenues if oil prices remain steady or increase, which seems likely barring a recession.

Finally, ConocoPhillips has some reserves located in the Canadian oil sands as well as an interest in some LNG projects located in Australia and Qatar.

Source: ConocoPhillips

The location of these two LNG projects positions them quite well to export natural gas to the various markets of Southeast Asia. As I have discussed in previous articles, most recently this one, this region is expected to greatly increase its consumption of natural gas and its natural gas imports over the next few decades. This could ultimately result in either climbing natural gas prices in Asia (natural gas is priced regionally, unlike oil) or expansion of these projects to meet increased demand. Either one of these scenarios would boost ConocoPhillips' profits from these projects.

One thing that should be noted from all of the above slides is the emphasis that ConocoPhillips puts on its cost of supply reductions in all of the areas in which it holds reserves. This is a trait that it has in common with other oil companies and something that shareholders should appreciate. In response to the low oil price environment that has dominated the period from mid-2014 to 2017, oil companies sought to reduce their costs in an effort to preserve their cash flows. One way in which this was done is to improve the efficiency of drilling and field operations, which ConocoPhillips has clearly done. This improved its margins and profit from each barrel of oil that it extracts from the ground.

