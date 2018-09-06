GoPro. (GPRO) CEO Nick Woodman Presents at Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Call Start: 11:45 January 1, 0000 12:27 PM ET

GoPro. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference

September 6, 2018 11:45 PM ET

Executives

Nick Woodman - Founder & CEO

Brian McGee - CFO

Analysts

Joshua Kehoe - Citigroup

Joshua Kehoe

Good morning. My name is Josh Kehoe. On behalf of Jim Suva, Citi's IT Hardware, Electronic Manufacturing Services and Telecom Equipment and Networking Analyst. I would like to welcome you all to Citi's 2018 Global Tech Conference Day 2.

We would like to make this discussion as active as possible, so feel free to make any questions as they come up. Just make sure that you use your microphone and unmute it.

With that, it's my pleasure to introduce Nick Woodman, Founder and CEO of GoPro; and Brian McGee, CFO.

Nick Woodman

Thank you.

Brian McGee

Thank you.

Nick Woodman

With that, I would like to remind everyone, we are webcasting our presentation today and that we will be making forward-looking statements. I would refer you to our SEC filings on Form 10-K and 10-Q and the risk factors listed there for more information about GoPro and perspectives.

With that, why don’t we hit the video and then we will get into the Q&A.

[Video Playing]

Nick Woodman

All right. Thank you.

Joshua Kehoe

Now what camera was that shot on?

Nick Woodman

That -- I would imagine that was HERO6. HERO6 Black, given the sponsor down the [indiscernible] and …

Joshua Kehoe

Great. I guess to start, Nick, can you give the audience a quick overview of your business and the transition it's currently going through?

Nick Woodman

Sure. GoPro exists to help people capture their active lifestyles. Capture and share experiences that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to, to big market opportunity, we see our core markets as active consumers engaged in sports and activities and new market for us that we are purposefully addressing as travel.

You saw that in our Spring Travel Campaign, summer advertising campaign, it's a new market that we’ve sold to before, but not -- we haven't directly addressed until this year and it's working well for us, and as well we are addressing the capture enthusiast market. People who are interested in capturing and sharing photos and videos beyond what they can capture with their phone.

And when you combine the activity market with the capture market, you’ve got a significant global market opportunity for GoPro that has a lot of growth potential, we believe. And you mentioned the transition that we’re in, I think it's less of a transition and its more of a maturing of our approach to the business with a better understanding of who our customer is. Understanding customer segmentation of our market, understanding pricing sensitivity, understanding customer desire to see annual product refreshes from us.

Over the last three years, GoPro has learned a lot and we’ve had to do it on by ourselves largely because the only data that we have to understand our market and plan our business is our own data. Globally we don’t have a -- we have competition, but we don’t have a single substantial direct competitor to help us benchmark our business and understand our market.

We’ve had to learn about our market all on our own. And what we’re seeing is momentum in our business and increased sell-through in GoPro is growing again. Thanks to the better understanding of our business that we’ve gained. So less of a transition and more of a learning process that’s resulting in a stronger and growing GoPro.

Joshua Kehoe

You mentioned not having one or two, like direct competitors. Can you talk about your industry's unique competitive landscape, and what opportunities and challenges that had presented too?

Nick Woodman

Well, we established the market of activity capture. And again that is helping consumers capture their active lifestyle beyond what they could with the traditional camera with a smartphone. And as we’ve seen with our market share globally, we, in many regions are the market. We do have competition. It's just that we don’t have a single large competitor in any of our markets globally. And so, that creates a challenge as I’ve stated in so far is understanding, learning market dynamics, learning pricing sensitivity. There's no other brand that’s pushing our industry forward and trying new things and learning new things. We are the only ones, and so it means that the only way to learn is to try new things. Sometimes that works, sometimes it doesn’t. And now that we’re seeing growth in the business, it's because we have a better understanding who are customer is, pricing sensitivity, the need for annual product refreshes and we’re seeing the business grow again, because we’re -- our strategy is based around this, and we’re growing from an estimated 4.3 million units of sell-through last year to an estimated 5 million units of sell-through this year. So it's great to see the strategy playing out and the business grow again.

Joshua Kehoe

Brian, you gave a lot of detailed guidance during your last Q2 earnings call. Can you remind us of the key takeaways and what’s driving you underlying assumptions for sell-throughs as you mentioned sell-in and margins?

Brian McGee

Yes, I think there's kind of kicking it up actually a little bit. I think there's three key financial metrics that are critical for the company, demand, Nick just mentioned that on sell-through, we will get in to that and what we talked about on the call. There's a cost to support that demand, both from a product perspective as well as our operating expense model and our balance sheet that’s really poised to support growth. So I think all three are actually moving in the positive direction for the company, which is good because that really makes for a healthy GoPro as we look forward. On the demand front, what we talked on the earnings call is we expect 5 million units of sell-through, up from 4.3 million in 2017. So that would be about 16% growth.

First half was 2 million units. We expected 1 million units in Q3 and then a normal seasonal lift of 2 million units in Q4. Looking at the data from July, early indications in August plus what we respect to sell-through in September, we think we’re on track for the million units of sell-through this quarter, which means our expectation was to exit Q3 with very low channel inventory about older products as we are now shipping globally in all three of our new products to meet the holiday demand. So that's really good from a Q3 perspective and where we expect channel inventory to be, and our own inventory, obviously has come down, so that’s a good balance sheet metric.

In addition, we expect 2 million units of sell-through in Q4. And if that happens, because we’re only going to be able to sell-in about 4.2 million units, we will end the year with about 300,000 units in the channel. That’s probably one of the lowest exiting channel inventories we’ve had in quite some time for the end of the year, which is good because then we've not only demand, normal demand for Q1, which is about 1 million units, but we have channel fill in top of that. So we’re -- as supposed to prior years where we had way too much inventory exiting Q4, now we’re in the opposite position. So that means we have to discount less, that means we can hold margin etcetera as we go into 2019.

Joshua Kehoe

You kind of touched on this already, but what are the other key differences between this holiday season and maybe fourth quarters and years past?

Nick Woodman

I think the biggest difference this fourth quarter is that we are launching a complete refresh of our HERO camera lineup at the $199, $299, $399 price points. We haven't had a complete refresh of that line up since 2012. And this is in response to the clear market data that consumers want to see new products from us every year, much more so than just discounts on older product. And also we recognize we can't leave older product out at its original pricing and that's what really hurt us last year was we left our $299 and $399 products out for a second year in a row at those prices and we saw sell-through drop significantly.

We are not doing that again this year. So that's good. And we also have a entry-level product this holiday, whereas last year we did not. And that's just -- that’s a -- that was a significant hit in terms of sell-through. It's a very important price point, obviously for attracting new customers as well as selling to gift givers. So we’ve got entry-level product this holiday and we have all three new HERO cameras at traditionally attractive prices of $199, $299, $399, which model out to what looks like a healthy Q4 and as well this year's product line up is heavily influenced by our customers interest more so than any other year. We designed this year's products based on input from our customers, what asking them what do they really want to see from us. As we’ve shared half of our customer -- active customer base is using HERO4 and older generation GoPros.

While that’s great to see that they're still getting value out of their older GoPros and we build durable product that last for years. It raises the question of why haven't people upgraded?. And so to address that question, we went and asked them what they would like to see from us. We built that request list into our new products. And on top of that, we're taking a more feature centric approach to our marketing. This holidays you'll see where it's not just about beautiful bold aspirational images captured with the GoPro, our marketing will do a much better job of actually explaining the new features and why consumers should care about them. So across the board we’re feeling much better about our approach this fourth quarter than last year.

Joshua Kehoe

Can you give us any insight into what features or design changes we can expect from the refresh lineup?

Nick Woodman

No, I can't share any details other than this year's lineup is really quite heavily influenced by customer request. And years previous, we were more building towards our own internal vision of what would make a great GoPro, but with the 2018 lineup we went and asked our customer what they would like to see from us and that's what we built into the new product line.

Joshua Kehoe

Can you talk about the component shortages you’re currently facing and how that’s factored into your guidance?

Brian McGee

Sure. There's been an industry-wide shortage of passive components. Principally, MLCC and resistors, so capacitors and resistors. As we’ve looked at the year and are discussing on earnings call, our expectation is we sell-through 5 million units, which is great, but we're only able to supply into the channel for the year about 4.2 million units. And so we have a -- more demand and we have the ability to supply, which is why we expect to exit 2018 with very low channel inventories.

Joshua Kehoe

Your guidance were 40% gross margin in Q1 '19, probably the best start for the year since 2015 when you achieved 45% gross margin, and I believe that was your last profitable Q1 as well. Considering this atypical start to the year, how are you thinking the seasonality in 2019 when the majority of your on profits have been historically in the back half of the year?

Brian McGee

Yes, I think the other good news about having expectation of low channel inventories exiting 2018 over the last several years, it's been the reverse. We’ve had way too much inventory and we’ve had the discount we started out in the whole. This year we're exiting the fourth quarter with -- we said 40 points of margin plus or minus a percentage point. We expect that to carry into 2019. So we still expect normal seasonal demand of about 1 million units of sell-through in the first quarter and we're going to need to fill the channel. Normal channel fill is between 800,000 and 1 million units, right. That’s where we would want a global channel to be. We think we are going to be 300,000 or so units. So there is a gap there of what’s in the channel plus we have to meet demand. I think the other thing to point out is we believe we will have enough product to do both by the first quarter. So we think we are on track to have enough inventory to supply a channel fill, a good portion of it anyway plus meet the normal demand.

Joshua Kehoe

Longer-term, how do you foresee your TAM evolving, growing maybe 3 to 5 years out with cameras presumably kind of flat year-over-year as an industry metric?

Nick Woodman

Well we don’t. our goal is to grow our business and not have cameras sell-through be flat year-over-year. And we intend to do that by continuing to better understand who our customer is and build really compelling solutions for them. In previous years, say over the last 2 or 3 years, we've been -- we had been trying to take GoPro broader and just make it more relevant to everybody. And through our research of who our customer is, who is really buying GoPro, what are they really using it for, we’ve learned that and how big is that market, we've learned that there's a significant opportunity to specifically address the activity markets, including big markets, new markets like travel as well as address the capture market, that is camera beyond the smartphone.

And within those two markets, there's hundreds of millions of consumers in the regions that we sell to, that we can do a better job of addressing rather than trying to spread GoPro's brand purpose and product purpose too wide by super serving a more core customer we can grow the business. We’ve been deploying this strategy this year with great effect as we've noted growing sell-through from 4.3 million units last year to an estimated 5 million units of sell-through this year. It's important to note that peak sell-through for GoPros in 2015 of 5.7 million units. So the trend is looking good. We are -- we see an opportunity to continue to grow GoPro, not to remain flat and specifically achieve this by gaining a better understanding who our customer is and building a better GoPro for them.

Joshua Kehoe

After your exit of the drone market, are you open to moving into any other market adjacencies beyond cameras themselves?

Nick Woodman

For the time being it's clear that there's significant market opportunity to build better, more capable, more convenient GoPro cameras for consumers. That's what they have voted for with their wallets, that they want to see from GoPro. And to also build a better and more seamless app experience to improve the ease of sharing content after they’ve captured it. We are growing into new camera categories and we are innovating and establishing new category such as 360 degree cameras. Fusion has done quite well. Its captured 48% of the North American market on a dollar basis and that's with limited distribution. And we're making investments to drive innovation and continue to play a leadership role in 360 degree cameras. We think that's a very important category -- product category not only for GoPro, but for the overall digital imaging industry, so it's terrific to be playing a leadership role there. And we see an opportunity to experiment with other types of cameras as well. So net-net, we think there's enough growth in camera for GoPro for the foreseeable future.

Joshua Kehoe

Are there any questions from the audience?

Question-and-Answer Session

Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk about your China exposure? What’s the demand trend there and percentage of revenue there, your exposure to China? And then on tariffs and supply chain, is Jabil your only assembler? And do you have factories that could be potentially impacted by the tariff?

Brian McGee

Yes, China has been a growth market for GoPro. And it's probably in the top 10 for sure in terms of countries. So it's an important market for us. In terms of who manufactures, Jabil is our biggest contract manufacturer. But we do have one or two others that we also use that are in China. Regarding the tariff, our products have not been named from a tariff perspective. So that's good. We are working with Jabil, in particular, on looking at where we could source outside of China. They do have a couple locations, so we’re investigating that. We may want to do that anyway, because it maybe actually be cheaper to being some of the other locations versus being in China. So that's a potential opportunity even outside of the whole tariff environment. The tariff thing, it's a little tricky too, because it matters on kind of where the total content is coming from. And so as I look at some of the products, a lot of contract comes from outside of China, and that is then assembled in and then send out. But we also have firmware software that's all done outside of China. So there are other ways of working the tariff thing.

Joshua Kehoe

Any other questions from the audience?

Unidentified Analyst

Can you touch on how you’re focused on the hard-core user versus the casual user? Be it marketing wise, design. Product design wise has changed now versus in the past?

Nick Woodman

Well, we've always sought to develop convenient capture solutions for consumers that are capable enough for professionals. Performance levels that professionals can make use of and the rationale behind that is if we understand that the consumer market is our core market, that’s where we generate the majority of our business, but from a brand perspective it's extremely powerful to have the world's most discerning customers including producers of film and television and so forth using our products. It's a huge endorsement. And it gets GoPro content into mainstream media that just helps to grow the brand organically. And we think that this approach has really benefited us and aided GoPro in defending its brand globally. It is the standard and it's our job to continue to push the standard every year in terms of performance, it's what we get paid to do. And it also turns out that this aspirational approach to product design and performance is very much appreciated by consumers.

We see that nothing gets consumers more excited to purchase each year than seeing a really wow new flagship product from GoPro and then that trickles down into the lower price point product. In terms of marketing GoPro to consumers, the same rules apply. We drive a very aspirational brand. We believe that to sell to mainstream consumers you don't want to show mainstream lifestyle that's that people are already living, you want to show them something to reach for to get them excited that by owning your brand they can start to live this type of life as well.

And something that we are really proud about our brand is that it's not just all for show, that really the brand does inspire people to go out and live a more active life. Maybe not necessarily as active as the kayak -- kayaker that we showed at the beginning of the meeting, but for sure, the brand does compel people to get off the couch and go outside and pursue passions and activities that they otherwise wouldn't. We sell -- unlike most consumer brands, we tend to sell towards the higher end of our product line. Most brands sell more of their volume at the entry-level price point. GoPro's SKU mix and sell-through is more inverted. That continues to be the case, but we recognize it's really important that we have price points available for all consumers.

And there is significant opportunity at entry-level price points, drive a lot of volume there because of the strength of the brand. And we’ve seen this consistently play out year-over-year where it's quite clear to us pricing sensitivity, customer segmentation, what volumes to expect at various price points. We've experimented a lot over the years, but we also have a number of years of steady baseline data to see cause and effect of whether it's feature changes or price changes. This is all resulting us better understanding our customer, better understanding pricing sensitivity, customer segmentation, what they want to see from us and this is translating into us being able to do a better job of forecasting our business and executing against it and you're seeing that this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Can I also just ask, whenever I walk into a [indiscernible] store, there is a GoPro stand setup with all your products, given the difficulties that brick-and-mortar rates have [indiscernible]. How is that sort of impacting how you just shift your strategy or how -- will you have to shift your strategy to sort of, I guess, combat those challenges?

Nick Woodman

Well, it's really important that GoPro maintain a strong impressive and energized presence in the physical world at retail. While they drive a smaller percentage of our business, specialty retail stores like you mentioned surf shops and ski shops and bike shops and the like, are really important from a brand building perspective. It makes the brand real to consumers at these. We think of them as passion epicenters, which is where the most active consumers go to buy their equipment. It's important that GoPro maintain a strong presence at the base of the mountain and at the beach and at the resort where active consumers are living out their active lifestyles.

And as it relates to more mass-market retail channels, GoPro drives a significant amount of its business through the majority of its business through offline retail. And it's equally important that we present the brand as big, bold and impressive in those channels as well. So the strategy hasn't changed so much as I think we recognize the ongoing importance of maintaining a strong brand in the physical world, because that's still where the majority of our customers are doing their shopping. You’re going to see more energy in our brand going forward as we expand our marketing globally, because we see strong sell-through. We're going to capitalize on that with increased marketing as we’ve shared, all within the OpEx envelope that we’ve stated. But now with a better understanding of who our customer is and who we're here to serve. You’re going to see a renewed energy in our marketing because we know who we are talking to, not just reinforces our brand strength at retail, I believe.

Unidentified Analyst

As a follow-up, can you update us on the early talks you’ve had with your retail partners on display and shelf space for the new products in the coming holiday season? And maybe how are you working with them as kind of being brand ambassadors for the -- for GoPro?

Nick Woodman

Sure. This year more than any other I think we’ve done a good job of sharing new product information early with our retailers to get them -- we will want to get feedback from them as on the new products. And so that we can go into the holiday period as partners with joint marketing plans. The more that you include a retail partner in your product planning early on in the year, the more that they are part of it, the more that they have ownership in it. And if they’re excited about it, the more they'll invest in your launch in holiday marketing campaign to create a more awareness and excitement around the product lineup. So we truly are partners with our retailers in this regard. And I think we’ve done a better job this year than we ever have, so kudos to our channel marketing and teams -- and sales teams.

We have a lot of support at retail for GoPro. You can go into any large retailer that we are partnered with and we’ve a big bold presence that hasn't diminished. So there's no challenges there. And we've also begun -- we are in the midst of media previews of our new products and we're getting a lot of support and positive feedback from the media as well. Our products, our new products are shipping globally now, we are in the process of doing channel fill of all three new products. And so, overall, we feel we are well prepared for the holiday season.

Unidentified Analyst

Brian, can you walk us through the reductions that GoPro has made in OpEx and headcount since 2016? Your expectations for OpEx in 2019 and how that impacts your overall business model?

Brian McGee

Yes. Back in 2016, I believe we spent on a non-GAAP basis $709 million and had a peak headcount of about 1,800 employees. And that was to support our core business, our media business, our drone business, etcetera. We shuttered the media business as that -- we didn't see that as creating demand for actual GoPro products. That was really a different kind of business model. And then the drone as we had mentioned, this is -- we looked at the overall market for drones and our ability to make the proper ROI for the shareholders that just wasn't there. And the growth is actually enough proven out to be declining pretty significantly actually. Qualcomm got out of it, Umbrella is almost done shifting chips right into the drone market, and there’s really just one guy left. So that proved to be a pretty good decision to get out of that.

As a result, and focusing in on our core business, we actually will have margins and a margin profile we expect that is healthy where we need to be in a kind of 38% to 40% range. But getting back to the OpEx piece, this year we will exit under $400 million of OpEx, so down from $709 million. So that substantial reduction will be around 900 employees or so exiting the year. So that’s -- so half of kind of where we used to be and so not only did we reduce, but we’ve reduced deep enough so that we could actually spend significantly more money in marketing. So that was another key component to the company's strategy of building the right products at $199, $299, $399 to drive demand, but with the ability to market those products in a more substantive way. As we look ahead to 2019, on our conference call we guided 2019 OpEx to be between $400 million and $430 million. And that increase will support the roadmap for development as well as additional marketing expenses.

Unidentified Analyst

Is that kind of the correct runway to think about going forward?

Brian McGee

Yes, I think that’s -- it feels like the right fighting way for the company. It clearly generates a lot of operating leverage in the model. One of the other things we talked about for this year, we said we had -- we thought we have -- we believe we have 4.2 million units, we can supply into the channel. If we are able to get more units at the same mix, each hundred thousand units we could ship will generate $10 million of profit. So that gives us a lot of operating leverage in the model.

Joshua Kehoe

Any other questions from the audience? Okay. What capabilities do you want to have in house and which are you more comfortable outsourcing?

Nick Woodman

Well, one of the most important groups that we have is our Image Science Group, which is responsible for inventing and innovating in the areas of image quality and maximizing the performance that we get out of our cameras. They’re responsible for innovations like our GP1 processor and helping GoPro not only build leading class -- first-in-class products in our own category, but really help us establish a new bar for digital imaging as a whole. I think that we've achieved that with our previous products and I think our new product lineup for 2018 continues on that tradition as well software is increasingly important.

We recognize that success for our customers is not just having a great capture experience, but it also means having a great app experience that makes it easy to access once content and share it. So that's an area where we will be making increased investment as well from an engineering perspective. And having world-class operations is incredibly important. Just hats off to our operations team. They’ve done a phenomenal job in helping GoPro navigate this component shortage and as well we've launched these -- we're in the process of launching three new products globally with the best new products -- production ramp and highest yields that we’ve had in years.

So this is turning out to be a successful launch for us in terms of production. And I think across the board you're seeing GoPro do a better job of executing this year, because we're more focused. As Brian noted, we've gotten out of several businesses to focus primarily on the business of producing world-class cameras with a great app experience for consumers -- for a customer that we better understand now than we have in years past. And as with anything in life, when you're more focused, you’re going to do a better job of executing in that particular area and that’s what you’re seeing from GoPro this year.

Joshua Kehoe

Great. We just have a couple of minutes left. So for my last question, Nick, what gets you excited about the future of GoPro, and what do you think investors might be missing or misunderstanding about your story?

Nick Woodman

I think what gets me most excited is that the opportunity for GoPro hasn't changed, if anything, it's grown. The world's far more social than it was when we founded GoPro. It's far more social than when we took it public. GoPro really grew first with YouTube, then grew further with Facebook, and now in the age of Instagram people are increasingly interested in expressing themselves visually, and the world's become more active. We've seen consumer activity markets grow, travels become more activity based, more adventurous. It's less about going to a hotel and sitting around a pool. It's more about going and having an experience. And as people have experiences they’re in motion and that creates a problem for capturing and sharing one's life with a smartphone.

Smartphones are terrific for people who are documenting other people doing things, and GoPro is really engineered as a solution to help active people capture their own experiences as they’re doing something and that market opportunity has grown. I think what investors are maybe missing is that we experimented with many different businesses over the past three years. Kudos to GoPro team for having the courage to try new things, and we’ve learned a lot. And we’re now back to focusing on our core business, which clearly has growth opportunity. And just in this -- the last three quarters of returning our focus to our core markets, we've seen significant growth and that’s something that we intend to capitalize on this holiday quarter and into 2019. So it's exciting to see so much growth opportunity in the core business and that GoPro set out to serve in the first place.

Joshua Kehoe

Great. Nick, Brian, thanks for joining us today. And with that we will conclude today's call.

Nick Woodman

Thank you.

Brian McGee

Thanks, Josh.