Technically Speaking For September 6

Are home prices to blame for weak housing data? There's been a modest amount of commentary on the U.S. housing market, with commentators noting that it's slowing. The most prominent example was the latest Federal Reserve Meeting Minutes where the board specifically stated a drop in residential housing investment was a potential problem for the economy. What's behind this? To answer that, consider this chart:

There's a lot of data to sort through. The red and blue lines show the Y/Y percentage change in the Case-Shiller 10 and 20 city average (left-hand scale), respectively, The purple and green lines show the base 100 value of each (right-hand scale). Both have been increasing at a 5% Y/Y rate for the last three years and both are at/near 20-year highs, indicating that prices in these markets have returned to levels from the housing bubble. In other words, housing is expensive.

What about the new home market? Actually, that market is now pricier on a relative basis:

The above chart shows the average (in blue) and median (in red) sales price of new homes. Both measures are now above levels from the housing bubble. The reason is that new home builders have been far better at managing their inventory this time around:

In the early 2000s, there was an average of 4-months of supply for new homes. That number ballooned to 12-months when the bubble burst. Now inventory levels are between five and six months, which is a far more manageable level for the market. But as all things economic, limited supply equals increasing price.

Tomorrow is the employment report day. I never make predictions, largely because they'd be pulled out of ... thin air. However, I will reference the Kansas City Fed's two labor market indicators to show that the labor market is in good shape:

The red line is the momentum indicator while the blue line is the "level of activity" number. In short, there's currently a lot of momentum and activity, which is obviously a very good thing. The KC Fed has a webpage devoted to this indicator, which you can see at this link.

When we last left the market we were consolidating recent gains. But, the number of stocks above their respective 50-day EMA was high, indicating a higher probability of a short-term pullback.

Let's start with a table of today's gains/losses:

The QQQs was the worst performer, almost down a point. The IWMs were off .68 while the SPYs declined .31. Once again, we see the tech-heavy index doing poorly.

The SPYs daily chart mirrors that of the other indexes. Prices opened around yesterday's close but moved lower mid-morning. They tried to rally over lunch but fell back to daily lows around 1:00. They did form a modest rally for the remainder of the trading session.

The SPY's 2-week chart shows that prices are moving lower in a channel and are currently resting at levels established on August 23. But this is only a 4 point lower move.

The QQQs move is more pronounced. It formed a parabolic move higher through the end of August and has since moved to near 2-week lows.

On the SPYs 30-day chart, prices are right at the 200-minute EMA.

But on the SPYs and QQQs daily chart (top and bottom, respectively) prices are still in an uptrend; recent price action is nothing more than a disciplined pull-pack to technical levels.

Obviously, the next big item is tomorrow's employment report. I seriously doubt that any number would force the Fed to not hike at its next meeting. A strong number will confirm policy maker's bias that the economy is in great shape; a weak number will simply be a one-off.

