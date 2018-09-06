Barnes & Noble: Resist The Temptation

Barnes & Noble is looking as cheap as ever, measured both in terms of decreasing valuation multiples and rising dividend yield.

A dividend yield of 13%, a current-year P/E of 7.8x, EPS projected to grow in the next fiscal year. My hands are itching for shares of Barnes & Noble (BKS), trading mid-session this Thursday once again at its all-time low, after a very short-lived rebound in the second quarter of the year.

Shattering my enthusiasm is the company's most recently-released earnings report, which couldn't have looked much worse than it did. Results lagged revenue and net loss per share expectations of $833.4 million and -$0.09, respectively, by quite a bit. Behind the pitiful performance were retail sales that dropped 6.5%, gross margins that contracted YOY by a full percentage point, and EBITDA margin that declined 30 bps, despite the improvement in opex relative to rapidly unwinding revenues.

The most optimistic investor might hang on to the fact that comps started to improve progressively over each of the past four months, nearly breaching positive territory in August against a terrible fiscal 2Q18. The favorable trend was probably a key factor in management maintaining its full-year EBITDA guidance of $175 million to $200 million suggesting, at the high end of the range, a rock-bottom forward EV/EBITDA valuation on the stock of 2.5x. The outlook materializing, however, will be highly dependent on the company's performance during the crucial holiday season that's less than three months away from starting.

Why might one be tempted to buy BKS?

The realist investor will likely conclude that Barnes & Noble is deep into a period of secular and irreversible decline. The company has all but lost the battle to Amazon (AMZN) for book sales, and revenues along with profits are only likely to dip progressively over the next several quarters and years.

Those who choose to buy BKS despite full awareness of the company's low odds of success would probably do so for the dividend. As the chart below illustrates, dividend payments have not been consistent over the past 13 years, but the current yield is about as good as it has ever been.

Simple math suggests that, at a current yield of 13% and assuming no reinvestments, it would take about seven and a half years for a shareholder to recoup his or her investment in BKS through dividend payments alone. Anything that the stock might be worth by early 2026 or whatever dividend payments might be made to shareholders after that point in time, ignoring the time value of money for simplicity, would count as upside to the initial investment.

The big "if" here is whether Barnes & Noble will continue to pay the same dividend, or one at all, for several more years to come. First, the company is undergoing changes at the executive level, with former CEO Demos Parneros having left the top executive seat vacant upon his firing in July after a very short tenure of only 14 months. Activist investors have vocalized discontentment over how management has been running the business, and the board could be pressed to cut back on cash disbursements in order to give Barnes & Noble the best shot at surviving.

Chairman Len Riggio, in the earnings call, did not seem very reassuring:

I don't see any reason to cut the dividend at this point, however, we will have a board meeting as usual, we approve this every quarter. We'll see where it goes.

Second, cash flow has not looked very robust over the past few years, as the chart below indicates. Barnes & Noble has been making $44 million in average annual dividend payments to shareholders, despite trailing three-year average FCF of only $35 million (and declining steadily). Faith in the company's fiscal 2019 EBITDA guidance would suggest improving free cash flow this year, plenty to cover the dividend payments. But with earnings nowhere near guaranteed to hit the target and rising debt levels needed to replenish cash reserves pushing interest expenses up, the dividend policy could conceivably change in the foreseeable future - let alone in the next several years.

My final thoughts

Considering the above, I'm ready to resist the temptation and turn down high-yielding, low-multiple shares of BKS. A substantial improvement in financial results later this year could lavishly reward the brave investor who chooses to jump onboard at current levels. But I believe the potential rewards from owning the stock today do not offset the enormous risks associated with the long position.

