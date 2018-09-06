DocuSign: Safe Documents, Safe Investment?

I find it very easy to avoid shares at these levels despite the love of "The Street" with this new high-flier.

While I found shares relatively appealing at the initial offer price, a great run higher has killed appeal as losses are on the increase again.

DocuSign (DOCU) has been an interesting IPO whose prospects I reviewed by the end of April. I praised the company for its strong market position, growth and the fact that it was close to breaking even, in this article: "DocuSign - where can I sign in?"

I was actually quite compelled to buy shares at the offer price based on the reasonable sales multiples in relation to growth and positioning, yet the opening day jump higher has killed all the appeal. Once again, it seems that I have been too cautious with some tech IPOs, as I am maintaining my discipline.

E-Signature Solution

DocuSign is both a disrupter and the market leader in a market which it labels "agreements". The solution and service of the company is plain simple: that is removing paper in signing documents as the e-version is much quicker, easier to store, less error-prone, and thereby speeds up the process of signing and preparing the documents, as well as reduces associated costs.

Having been founded in 2003, the company has signed hundreds of millions of transactions already, as I anticipate that it will reach the billion barrier this year. This comes after the technology allowed for 244 million agreements to be signed last year. A strong focus on technology, platform, reliability and embeddedness with APIs from leading software/application providers has been key to its success and leadership position.

Valuation Thoughts

DocuSign went public at 29 per share, which valued the company at $4.4 billion with 152 million shares outstanding, or at $3.7 billion if net cash holdings were accounted for. That valuation seemed reasonable, given that sales were up by 36% in 2017 to $518 million, for a 7.1 times trailing multiple.

Even better, the company cut operating losses to $52 million as losses came down rapidly in both absolute and relative terms. Furthermore, the company has seen solid momentum throughout 2017 with fourth quarter sales growth coming in at 37% as the quarterly revenue number of $149 million suggests that sales ran at $600 million already, while fourth quarter operating losses fell to just $6 million.

Momentum Seen Ever Since

While I was appealed to the situation at the offer price of $29, as outlined above, reality is that shares quickly rose towards the $40 mark on the opening day, pushing up sales multiples to 10 times annualised sales. Ever since, shares started on a continued rally to a high of $68 last week.

Momentum was in part induced by a solid first quarter results, as released at the start of June. Shares rose to levels in the mid-fifties as revenue growth was maintained at 37%, with first quarter sales approaching $156 million. Billings came in at $169 million, increasing at a slightly slower rate of 33%. The margin picture was completely distorted following stock-based compensation in relation to the IPO. Nonetheless, investors were happy with the sales growth continuation as the company guided for second quarter sales of $157-$160 million.

Over the summer, the company furthermore announced the $220 million purchase of SpringCM, after which it reported much awaited second quarter results in early September. Total sales were up by 33% to $167 million, comfortably surpassing the company's guidance. Other good news is the solid outlook which calls for sequential revenue growth in Q3, with sales seen at $172-$175 million. This guidance includes about $3 million in expected sales from the recently announced acquisition of SpringCM.

The company ended the quarter with $819 million in cash, for a net cash position of $600 million following the purchase of SpringCM. With a non-GAAP outstanding base of 191 million shares, that amounts to little over $3 per share.

Problematic is that these shares now represent an equity valuation of $12.0 billion at $63 per share, or $11.4 billion after accounting for the pro-forma net cash position. Based on the annualised third quarter outlook, the revenue run rate now stands at $700 million, for a 16 times annualised revenue run rate.

Not only is that an incredibly rich multiple, even as percentage growth rates are stable, there is an issue with the bottom line as well. While the company reported adjusted earnings of three cent per share, net losses came in at $0.22 per share. This is the result of operating losses having risen from $14 million in Q2 of 2017, to $38 million by now. This is mainly the result of stock-based compensation (being a real expense for investors). This expense item has risen to $40 million for the quarter, roughly 5 times the amount reported last year.

While DocuSign appeared to be attractively priced at $30 around the time of the IPO, that appeal has disappeared after shares more than doubled, while growth was maintained, but real GAAP losses are actually on the increase again following large stock-based compensation.

Besides potential stiff competition, not just from "generic" technology names, I see risks from competition from Adobe (ADBE) as well. This name is growing sales at 22% per annum (two-thirds of the growth rate of DocuSign with GAAP operating margins in the +30% region. This +$125 billion juggernaut is valued at around 13-14 times sales as the combination of superior margins and still very respectable growth rates, says something about the current valuation of DocuSign, given that its losses are substantial.

Given the dynamics outlined above, shares remain an easy avoid for now. While their signatures and technology might allow for safe signing of documentation, I wonder if shares offer the same security.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.