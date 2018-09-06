Micron: Why I Added On Today's 10% Drop

Micron is an extremely cyclical stock and negative analyst reports out of the blue are enough to drive down the stock.

The semiconductor sector got rattled on Thursday by negative analyst views on Micron (MU), sending the stock to crash 11% before recovering slightly.

Source: thestreet.com

Baird removed Micron from its conviction list and lowered the price target to $75 with the stock currently trading at $45. This alone implies an upside of more than 60%. The concern raised has been the ever present uncertainty on DRAM pricing and NAND oversupply.

On top of that KLA-Tencor (KLAC) presenting at Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference was a bit more cautious on the December quarter, revising its earlier mid-single digits growth guidance to at best flat.

Micron also was attending the conference, commenting that "NAND pricing did decline in the third quarter."

Seeing a great stock plunge 10% always raises my eyebrows, questioning whether this meltdown is a signal that the company is performing badly or rather overreaction driven by overly short-term thinking. Personally, I have confidence in the latter and thus added to my position.

While it looks certain that the memory market may have at least temporarily seen its peak with oversupply driving down DRAM pricing, the stock's current ultra-low valuation may already incorporate that.

According to Morgan Stanley "the 4Q outlook for server DRAM is worse than we previously expected along with the prospects for the rest of memory in 3Q." It's incredible to watch the wide diversity and discrepancy of analysts on Micron's earnings estimates. While for the Q4 the range is less than $0.2 it grows to as much as $1.38 for Q2/2019.

Source: Seeking Alpha - Micron Consensus EPS Estimates

Given today's buying price of $45 this means it currently trades at a forward earnings multiple between 3 to 5 times earnings if we annualize the quarterly 2019/Q2 estimates. As analysts are expecting declining earnings for subsequent quarters the real annualized range is rather between 4-8 times earnings.

With analysts being completely torn apart between soaring and collapsing earnings I cannot put much emphasis on this. In fact, as it's almost impossible to predict memory chip pricing, why should investors place a lot emphasis on this? In the short term supply could certainly outweigh demand, but in the long run the big memory producers have no interest in oversupplying the market. The demand for DRAM will continue to soar in the future as global mega trends in IoT, AI, autonomous driving, virtual and augmented reality will fuel demand.

I'm a long-term investor, and while an eventual downturn looks inevitable, the scale, timing and duration are hardly predictable. Analysts are busy in pumping and dumping the stock, and while this creates sharp volatility in my portfolio I tend to focus on the bigger picture and whether it takes 12 months or three years for the stock to reach new heights, I don't know and neither does anyone else. There's no real value in coming up with precise price targets on a stock with such a giant earnings spread. Pretending precision where it does not exist is actually rendering precision absurd.

On top of that the company is about to start its record $10B share purchase program alongside plans to return at least 50% of free cash flow as fiscal 2019 begins soon. At Micron's downbeaten $51.7B market cap following today's 10% selloff, this represents an almost 20% buyback of its entire stock. Naturally, this will not occur in an instant but stretch over more than one year, but it should still provide downside support. Micron will start the buybacks in fiscal 2019, and should today's low valuation remain or get depressed even further, I'm confident that will start it with a bang together with their earnings release.

At such large magnitude the buyback will be very powerful and backing up earnings. Interestingly, despite analysts seemingly predicting a massive fall in pricing neither price targets nor EPS estimates for the upcoming earnings report have notably declined. It's a strange stock with future earnings estimates differing wildly and price targets implying more than 100% upside while analysts are forecasting DRAM pricing to drop.

I have taken that opportunity and bought more MU in the $40s. If it drops into the $30s I will buy even more. I will never catch the bottom on purpose but may catch it by accident as I'm averaging down. Micron's 2018 stock chart looks extremely erratic with analysts raising price targets in the first half of the year and sending the stock to almost $65 or an almost 50% YTD gain before pricing concerns have quickly eliminated most of the gains.

MU data by YCharts

Micron is not the "killer bargain" stock it looks like solely based on earnings multiples, but given its current pricing it's tough to argue it's massively overpriced, either suggesting another 50% or so contraction. You can be optimistic or pessimistic in the short term, but in the long run, short-term pricing issues and analyst estimates mean absolutely nothing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.