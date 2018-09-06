Massive Earnings Growth Should Lead To Share Price Gains For Covalon Over The Coming Years

Thesis

Covalon (OTCQX:CVALF) is a medtech company that is valued at $147 million. The company is undercovered and mostly unknown, which is why shares are not trading at a high valuation (just 3.2 times forward sales), despite compelling growth rates and a positive long-term outlook.

As Covalon continues to grow, its share price will likely rise substantially over the coming quarters, making this a compelling long-term investment. Covalon has recently received a major contract with the GCC that will boost Covalon's revenues and earnings over the coming years. Coupled with a positive industry growth outlook, this new contract means upside potential of roughly 50% for Covalon's shares through 2019.

Company Overview

Covalon Ltd. is a Canada-based medtech company that produces wound care and infection prevention products. Its portfolio includes the CovaWound and ColActive lines of wound care products. ColActive is a patent-protected advanced biomatrix dressings brand, the product is primarily used for healing chronic wounds, oftentimes caused by diabetes.

Covalon's infection prevention products target the need for hospitals to prevent patients from getting an infection while under the hospital's care. The product line-up includes catheters and adhesive products under the SilverCoat, MediClear PreOp, SurgiClear, and IV Clear brands.

The company was founded in 2004. The founders are, at least partially, still executives at the company. Dr. Val DiTizio, for example, is the chief scientific officer of Covalon. The company is valued at $147 million right now, which makes this a micro-cap stock.

Covalon Targets Attractive Markets And Has A Lot Of Growth Potential

Covalon's main products target very attractive markets. Covalon's bio-matrix dressings (ColActive), which are primarily used for treating diabetic foot, venous leg and pressure ulcers, is an effective and low-cost treatment option that is healing chronic wounds, and, in some cases, even preventing limb amputation.

According to the WHO, about 420 million people around the globe suffer from diabetes. The patient count grows rapidly, as the number of people with diabetes has effectively quadrupled since 1980. A steadily rising patient count means that total spending on diabetes treatments will most likely continue to rise rapidly, which puts pressure on healthcare systems to find cost-effective and efficient treatment methods.

Covalon's ColActive can help treat problems caused by diabetes without the need for elaborate and costly surgical intervention. This means that healthcare systems around the globe will be incentivized to increase the usage of products such as the ones Covalon offers, which allows for a lot of growth potential over the coming years and decades.

Covalon currently holds a negligible market share in the gigantic diabetes market, so there is room for massive growth, even if Covalon always remains a minor player in this field.

Covalon has recently started expanding into new markets outside of North America, targeting relatively wealthy countries with above-average diabetes levels. This is an opportune move that expands Covalon's market potential substantially, which will drive sales in coming years.

Covalon's infection prevention products are targeting an attractive market as well. Healthcare-associated infections (HAI) are a major problem in many countries. In the US, for example, one in every 25 hospital patients has at least one healthcare-associated infection. Some progress has been made in reducing the rates of infections, but there are pockets where progress has been relatively limited over the last decade, such as surgical site infections.

Despite some improvements over the last decade, 2 million people still suffer from HAI annually, and ~90,000 are estimated to die from HAI every year. HAI lead to costs of $28+ billion a year. These are numbers for the US only, on a global scale healthcare-associated infections are an even bigger issue.

Covalon's infection prevention products can reduce the risk of infections during surgical procedures (via a combination of measures for pre-, intra-, and postoperative care). Covalon's products can also reduce the risk of infections from catheters.

Due to the ongoing problems (including, but not limited to financial problems) that healthcare-associated infections cause, it is likely that healthcare operators will increase spending on infection prevention further in the coming years and decades. Infection prevention is a massive market that will continue to grow for the foreseeable future.

Covalon's Deal With GCC Countries Showcases International Potential

In May 2018 Covalon has announced the biggest deal in the history of the company. Covalon will supply $100 million worth of vascular access and wound care products to member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council. This includes Saudi-Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain, and Oman.

These are countries that have relatively strong economies, and at the same time diabetes rates are quite high in several of these markets. The Imperial College London reports:

Source: icdlc.ae

The combination of high rates of diabetes cases and strong economies, which allow for substantial healthcare spending, makes the GCC member countries an attractive market for Covalon. It is not surprising that Covalon has decided to focus its international expansion on markets that combine these two characteristics.

The $100 million deal, which has a run-time of 3 years, boosts Covalon's outlook substantially. This will add about $33 million to Covalon's top line annually over the coming 3 years (the company expects that shipment of the products will commence towards the end of 2018). It is, I believe, likely that Covalon will receive new (possibly even bigger) contracts once this contract has ended, as demand for Covalon's products will continue to grow in the GCC member countries.

Source: Covalon's Q3 SEDAR statement

Covalon has produced revenues of ~20 million during the first three quarters of fiscal 2018, which means an annual revenue run rate of ~$27 million. The GCC deal will, therefore, more than double Covalon's revenues going forward, bringing the annual top line to $60 million, all else equal.

If Covalon's products hold what they promise during this deal with the GCC it is likely that there will be more orders going forward. Since both healthcare spending, as well as the prevalence of diabetes, are rising in the GCC member countries, future deals would most likely be even larger.

Earnings Will Most Likely Surge During 2019

Most medtech companies have relatively high gross margins, and Covalon is not different. During the first three quarters of 2018, Covalon reported a gross margin of 77%. When we back out licensing and royalty fees, as well as development and consulting services, and only look at product sales, gross margins still are quite high at 67%.

This means that the deal with the GCC countries will add a massive amount of gross profits to Covalon's income statement. At margins of 67%, Covalon would generate an additional annual gross profit of $22 million, roughly on par with the current gross profit run rate.

Forecasting the increase in Covalon's operating expenses is not easy, but it is almost guaranteed that they will not grow in line with Covalon's gross profits.

When we assume that R&D expenses will not be impacted and that SG&A expenses rise by 0.5% for every 1% increase in Covalon's revenues, Covalon's operating expenses would rise by $6.5 million in 2019.

A $22 million gross profit increase, partially offset by a $6.5 million rise in operating expenses, would result in a $15.5 million increase in Covalon's operating profits.

Assuming that Covalon pays a 25% tax rate in the future (in line with its industry), this would mean additional net profits of $11.6 million. Covalon will earn about $3 million in net profits this year (excluding the first portion of the GCC deal), so my estimate is for net profits of $14-$15 million in 2019. I believe that this is a conservative estimate, as it does not include any organic growth in the US or other markets. It is also possible that Covalon's tax rate will remain below the industry average, or that SG&A expenses rise at a lower pace.

Covalon's results are reported in CAD, so we have to convert these estimates towards USD. The $14-$15 million estimate for net profits in 2019 turns into ~$11 million ("USD") in net profits.

Covalon's Valuation Looks Relatively Low, Shares Have Massive Upside Potential

Based on a market capitalization of $147 million and estimated net profits of $11 million during 2019 Covalon trades at just above 13 times next year's earnings right now.

Based on expected revenues of $46 million (converted from C$60 million) for 2019, shares of Covalon trade at 3.2 times next year's sales. The medtech industry trades at 4.7 times sales right now, so Covalon's shares have a theoretical upside potential of 47% over the next 16 months.

One could argue that Covalon would be fairly valued at a valuation that is higher than the valuation of its peers, which would mean even more share price gain potential. Reasons for such a premium valuation are the attractive markets that Covalon is targeting, its immense international growth potential, and its small size, which allows for higher relative growth rates.

Covalon also has a very strong balance sheet (which usually leads to above-average valuations) and is a potential takeover target, which usually leads to above-average valuations as well.

A potential share price upside of 50% through the end of 2019, therefore, is looking like a reasonable estimate, that could be on the conservative side.

This brings up the question of why shares are trading below fair value right now. The best guess is the fact that Covalon is quite unknown. According to reuters.com, there are no analyst estimates or recommendations, which is not surprising due to Wall Street's focus on large- and mega-cap companies. Since the company is so undercovered, there is not a lot of information available on the $100 million deal with the GCC and its impact on Covalon's profitability.

As Covalon continues to grow over the coming years, and once the GCC deal starts impacting Covalon's financials, it is possible that interest by analysts rises, which would bring Covalon and its attractive value proposition more into the light. Rising demand for its shares could then result in a multiple revaluation, more towards the valuation Covalon's peers trade at.

Covalon has also stated that it might make acquisitions in the foreseeable future, this could lead to more analyst coverage as well, which, in turn, would make Covalon more well-known.

Both the company itself, as well as the impact of the GCC deal, will likely get more well-known in the coming quarters, which could be a catalyst for rising demand for Covalon's shares.

Balance Sheet And Liquidity

Covalon has a quite strong balance sheet and has increased its liquidity considerably recently:

Source: Covalon's Q3 SEDAR statement

The company has no short- or long-term-debt at all, and its accounts payable are substantially lower than its receivables (net position of ~C$5 million). The company also has C$1.7 million in cash on its balance sheet.

To increase its liquidity further (e.g. for working capital needs due to the GCC deal) Covalon has recently struck a C$17 million deal with HSBC. The acquisition and operating banking facility include a C$5 million revolver, bank guarantee facilities, and an acquisition demand line.

Risks To Consider

Covalon is active in the healthcare industry, which is regulated heavily in most markets. Covalon is not a pharma or biotech company, thus approvals are less hard to get, and losses of exclusivity are not a problem either. Regulation still could be a headwind for the company.

Over the next couple of years, Covalon will be dependent on markets on the Arabian peninsula. Covalon states that it will not be impacted by disputes between Saudi Arabia and Canada, but the huge exposure to the region still could lead to problems if the dispute stiffens or if other problems arise in GCC member countries.

Covalon is active in attractive markets, which could lead to competitive pressures. Should a major player decide that it wants to enter one or several markets Covalon is active in, Covalon would likely not have the financial means to take on its competitor effectively. It is also possible that a major player just acquires Covalon if it wants to enter these markets, though, which would likely mean a substantial takeover premium.

Covalon's shares are not overly liquid. On the TSX 30,000 shares are traded daily, which means total transaction volumes of ~$0.2 million a day. Depending on one's broker, trading on the TSX may come with additional expenses for non-Canadian investors.

Final Thoughts

Covalon is a small medtech company that has an attractive product portfolio that targets huge, steadily growing markets. Covalon's strategy of selected international expansion is paying off nicely, the GCC deal will most likely boost Covalon's profits massively going forward.

Covalon's shares look inexpensive relative to the earnings the company will likely produce next year, and shares of the company also trade at a massive discount to the industry average.

More interest from analysts (e.g. due to acquisitions that Covalon is planning to do) and the earnings boost the company will experience next year should make Covalon more well-known, which will likely function as a catalyst for rising multiples.

I believe that Covalon's shares have sizeable upside potential over the medium as well as over the long term. Investors nevertheless should also consider the risks and the relatively low liquidity of Covalon's shares.

