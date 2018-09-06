Micron: This Is Absurd

Is Micron Technology (MU) stock really this cheap? This stock has been a hot topic of discussion at our trading service, but today it dominated the discussion. We felt it appropriate to discuss with a broader audience. In short, we have made several trades on the name in recent weeks, yet now the name is screaming value in our opinion. While the short-term trading has been a success, we believe the stock has technical and fundamental support to initiate a longer-term position.

Today's selling is being sparked by an analyst downgrade, with Baird removing the name from its top ideas list and lowering the price target from $100 to $75. More fundamentally, we still believe that the stock is being held back still by the Chinese injunction against Micron, and the fact that every other day there's a new tariff or trade issue globally. This has led to some uncertainty surrounding the future revenues and earnings of the company, which admittedly, there will be some hit, though not enough to justify the declines were are seeing now at $44.6 per share. At $44.6 per share, we believe this is one of the best bargains on Wall Street, and even the most bearish analysts see 34.5% upside. From a simple valuation basis using conservative estimates, we see a minimum 20% upside, with limited downside fundamentally and technically.

Technical support

We believe there's technical support just below the present levels. A look to the one-year chart suggests we are still in an uptrend, with strong support lines approaching:

The stock is still in a longer-term uptrend, but the last few months have had a bearish bias. In the near term, we have highlighted $46 as a strong line of support, and it's being challenged today heavily with shares well under this mark. From here the next level of interest is $42.90. This is a level we would be heavy buyers. Finally, $37.50 is the last level of support which we do not believe will be breached should the fundamentals hold up.

These technicals are a guide. Right now it seems that the fundamental stresses of revenue risk and analyst opinion continue to control the momentum. That said, we strongly believe a position initiated at these levels will offer a high potential for long-term returns in a risk-averse form. Keep in mind that over the past year plus, buying substantial dips in Micron stock has been rewarded. This has also been true in the last few weeks alone for our traders.

While a technical picture is informative, it means very little if the fundamentals are not there to back them up. While our analysis suggests a buy, we think it's noteworthy that even the most bearish analysts see sizable upside in this stock.

Analysts expect massive upside, even the bearish ones

It's important to note that most analysts are pretty positive on the name. While their word is not gospel, we believe it's key to at least consider. That said, despite a number of analyst "downgrades," overall, they are still very positive on the name, even with the Chinese injunction. Just looking at the Seeking Alpha news page suggests this to be the case. When we last covered the name, we provided a laundry list of analyst comments suggesting the name was attractive. Since that time, we note a few more comments of interest.

We know that Wells Fargo recently maintained an outperform rating on Micron but lowered the price target from $70 to $63. We also said in the open that today's selling was triggered by Baird's downgrade and price target reduction to $75. But notice, these targets are still way above current pricing. How about the bottom of the barrel, Wall Street low target? Well that honor belongs to Timothy Arcuri of UBS. He was a bear earlier this year but had since upgraded Micron's stock to neutral, raising his price target to $60, which is the low on Wall Street.

Now, let us be clear. Analysts could be reactionary (they usually are) and reduce targets further as price action erodes. But taken as a whole, the upside is astounding. Using the most bearish estimate and the present share price of $44.60, there's $15.40 upside if Arcuri's target is reached. This is upside of 34.5% from present levels. We reiterate, this is the most bearish target.

Fundamental case remains strong despite China

We will say plainly that there is still no doubt that the China risk is tangible as we discussed in our last column. We still view this as a temporary headwind which has created opportunity. The two dozen products banned in the China ruling will result in a 1%-2% hit to total revenue in Q4, and likely low single digits going further. However, the stock is being priced as if China will ban all products from Micron.

To be clear, that would be a massive hit to the company with nearly half of revenues coming from the region. But as we said before and it bears repeating, China simply is not there with its semi technology. It's years behind. Do not forget that the Fuzhou Court made its ruling before allowing Micron an opportunity to present its defense, so the company could have a stay issued to get its day in court. That remains to be seen. That said, demand continues to be strong for its products. With the risks being baked into the name, we believe shares are more than attractive.

Companies trading at this low of a valuation (only 4.5 times trailing earnings) usually come attached with a number of risks including future multiple expansion from declining earnings, major geopolitical risks, or unsustainable dividends. We think that at these levels, the stock is probably one of the best bargains on the market. We fully believe there's deep value here.

Simple valuation

On a forward basis, if we assume 2019 earnings are a conservative $12 per share, we have a stock trading at 3.7 times forward earnings at $44.6. This is absurd. Contrast this with the market average of 16-17 times earnings for an everyday stock, and the name is beyond cheap. Earnings could be half of this and still the stock would be considered a discount. At $6 in earnings, we are looking at a name just under 7.5 times forward earnings.

But earnings are not falling. We know investing is about the future, but shares are being priced as if someone has a crystal ball years down the road where all possible sources of risk are converging to decimate Micron's business model. If these earnings are accurate and even the current trailing 12-month ratio is held at today's level of 4.5, then we have a stock that "should" trade at $54, if earnings are $12.

By any account, this super-conservative estimate suggests $9.40 in upside from $44.60, or 21% upside. Of course, we view this as absurd, but being as super-conservative as it is, it really highlights what we view as a firesale in the name. When we consider the real growth of the name, and factor in the risk associated with China, or slightly lower NAND/DRAM, we are talking maybe a couple nickels of earnings risk. Keep in mind, our conservative estimate of $54 is still way below the most bearish Street analysts.

Growth and a buyback

Micron has tremendous growth, and our estimates above do not even factor in the coming share repurchases. In fact, there was 40% top-line growth last quarter in addition to earnings per share which we saw were able to double.

The market is pricing the name as if the growth is unsustainable. However, it seems the market is entirely ignoring the company's own outlook. Recall that the company raised its outlook for the year. In addition, we know the company is set to return $10 billion of capital to investors. This could boost earnings per share by 15%, maybe even more. In fact, with present prices and $10 billion invested, Micron could buy back over 20% of the float. Back in May we learned the company would start the $10 billion buyback in 2019.

It's going to use half of its free cash flow to do this and at $44.60 a share, it could purchase 20% plus of shares outstanding. While actual mileage may vary, accounting for the volatility in share prices and assuming the stock rebounds soon and remains above $50 per share, the float will easily be reduced to under 1 billion shares.

Let us be conservative on the impact of repurchases as well. Let us assume that the share repurchases in 2019 boost per share earnings by 5% over the $12 we expect. This brings our new earnings expectation to $12.60. Assuming the current multiple of 4.5 is held, this brings the new share price target from $54 to $56.70, an $12.10, or 27% upside to the $44.60 share price today.

Take home

In our opinion, what we are seeing is absurd and temporary. With the present valuation, coming share repurchases, and Chinese sales fears being overblown, we think the stock should easily trade back above $50. With earnings due out in a few weeks we think the Street is being very conservative in pricing the stock at $44.6. Which of course, is a 34% plus discount to the most bearish Street estimate. Using our super-conservative valuation, there's at least 21% upside. In our opinion, Micron stock could be good for a trade, but also makes for an ideal medium-term investment. There really are just not that many sales like this on the market. Consider a position.

