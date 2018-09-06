Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) CEO Marvin Ellison Presents at Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference (Transcript)

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference Call September 6, 2018 11:15 AM ET

Executives

Marvin Ellison - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Matt Fassler - Goldman Sachs

Matt Fassler

If I could have your attention, we are about to begin. Good morning, everybody. I am Matt Fassler of Goldman Sachs and it is my true pleasure today to introduce Marvin Ellison and his colleagues from Lowe’s, to moderate our fireside chat. Lowe’s as you know is one of the country’s leading specialty retailers, the world’s second largest home improvement retailer. It’s a company that has an amazing long-term heritage, a company that actually has a very good a 5-year and 10-year track record, a company that’s been operating in a very strong environment, which has no doubt been serving as a tailwind. It’s a company that has had, I think particularly in the past 18 months a number of operating challenges despite that tailwind, but there is a new moment at the company. And obviously Marvin who I will now formally introduce joined Lowe’s as the President and Chief Executive Officer just this past July. Marvin has more than 30 years of leadership and operational experience in the retailing industry. Most recently, as you know, he was the Chairman and CEO of J. C. Penney. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President of Stores for 6 years at the Home Depot and prior to his role with the Home Depot spent 15 years at Target.

Also with us up from the company albeit not on the stage with us, Joe McFarland who recently joined Lowe’s alongside Marvin as his Executive Vice President of Stores. Joe is also someone whom we know from his days at Home Depot and at J. C. Penney and Tiffany Mason who oversees Investor Relations for those. I am so delighted that you came here today. It’s almost unfair to ask you to come. You have been at the company really only for a matter of weeks, but we know that you know this business and all the time that we spent with you in your years at Home Depot, so very excited for the discussion that we are going to have this morning and thanks for coming.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matt Fassler

So I will ask you first simple question. What led you to take this role at Lowe’s?

Marvin Ellison

Well, Matt, I think first and foremost, it was not part of the plan. I have really no intention on doing anything, but spending the next couple of years working on trying to turn around an iconic retailer, but as I tell people, God laughs at our plans and this opportunity presented itself and as I thought through it, it became pretty obvious that you have a great brand, you have a great sector of retail, you have probably the best macroeconomic environment and home improvement that we have seen in many, many years. But most importantly, you had a company of 311,000 associates over $70 billion in revenue that had opportunities to do better and that is very hard to find. And so for me it was just a unique opportunity to take a brand that is incredibly strong, a retail sector that has tailwind, a macroeconomic backdrop that is very complementary to the business model, but also candidly, I grew up in a two stoplight town in Western Tennessee, a middle child of 7 kids, parents who were laborers, my dad worked as a sharecropper, my mom as a maid when I was growing up and to have an opportunity to run a company this large, this prestigious is the American dream. So how do you pass it up?

Matt Fassler

Understood. Thank you for that. I want to talk about the team that’s joined you and how you chose them and the roles you see them playing and I am thinking specifically about Bill, about Joe, about Dave Denton, about supply chain and IT if you could go through some of the decisions that you made along those lines please?

Marvin Ellison

Well, Matt, one of the early discussions I had with the board is that if I took this position I wanted to make sure they supported the need to go out and recruit some of the best talent. And the board obviously was very excited about the ability to go on and try to find the best talent that existed in retail to help us take this great company forward. And I wanted to move quickly because our key season is spring and spring will be here before you know it and I knew it is important to get these key leaders in positions so we just started to build our strategy, the spring of 2019. And so we just we went out and tried to identify the best possible candidates. But I wanted to make sure specifically on the merchandising leadership position and the store leadership position we found individuals who had depth of home improvement knowledge. That’s something that the company had not focused on to the level that I think they should have in the past and I did not want to repeat that practice. And so I went out and I have recruited Bill Boltz and I have spent time with Bill when he worked as a Senior Vice President of Merchandising at the Home Depot. And Bill quite frankly was one of the best home improvement merchants I had ever worked with before. He has spent his early years at Sears during the heyday of Sears running some of their most critical departments. I remember we recruited him to join us at the Home Depot and he took on some of the toughest merchandising areas hardware, garden, etcetera and just did an incredible job and then he left and was the CEO of Chevron where he was a supplier for all of the major home improvement retailers in the U.S. And so he gained a much different perspective. And so then I have the ability to go and recruit Joe McFarland and you have mentioned Joe has been in 22 years at the Home Depot and I think Joe has the distinction of being the longest serving Division President in the history of the Home Depot running both the Western and the Northern divisions and really driving some incredible results over his 22 year time period. And Joe has stepped away from home improvement and gone into business for himself after I had left Home Depot and got a little bit bored and he called me and I have put to work at J. C. Penney for the last couple of years. But when I joined Lowe’s and the opportunity of the stores opened up Joe was the first one to raise his hand that want to come back into this space because he knows this so well. So to put in perspective my chief merchant and my head of stores has a combined over 50 years of home improvement experience and that’s incredibly powerful for us and something that we haven’t had in the long time. But also understood that no great retailer can be efficient and drive productivity and operating profit on a sustainable basis without an outstanding supply chain, so we recruited Don Frieson. And Don has been the Senior VP of Supply Chain for Walmart at a period of time has been the Chief Operating Officer of Sam’s Club where he owned supply chain and inventory planning. And Don came over and he has been with us just now for about a month and he is getting up to speed and helping us to redesign our supply chain for the future. And then we went out and we recruited what I think is one the best CFOs in retail and Dave Denton and Dave has been the CFO at CVS for 8 years plus. And I wanted someone who was an experienced CFO that understood strategic planning capital allocation which has been the challenge for us at Lowe’s. And Dave is going to joining us as soon as they close the Aetna acquisition at CVS which we hope will be sometime this fall. So when I look at your Bill Boltz in merchandising, Joe McFarland in stores, Don Frieson in supply chain and Dave Denton as our CFO, I feel like we have put together one of the best leadership teams in retail. And I am now looking to fill our Chief Information Officer role because I want to go out on a great retailer with past experience and knowledge that can help us continue to transform our IT infrastructure.

Matt Fassler

Thank you for that. So I want to move on now to the opportunity and the core of the opportunity, on your first earnings call which was just a number of weeks ago you discussed opportunities to improve process, I want to delve into some of those specific opportunities and I think we could probably spend this whole meeting time talking about and I think the audience actually cares about the guts of the – of that opportunity, but for starters how do you bring this kind of change to a new organization, a large organization without undermining execution through that transitional process, people talk about change of management, the buzzword I hate but I think it’s actually rather relevant in this instance?

Marvin Ellison

I think it is a very fair question. And when you think about the change that we need to make, it’s two types of change. Some of the changes what I call process design because we have a lot of opportunities to have just efficiency around the things that we do that are fundamental to retail processes. And then you have technology enhancements we need to make. And so just for the sake of your question and I think to provide some level of comfort, there is a significant number of processes we need to redesign that we think will not impact productivity or impact results as we think it will enhance it. As an example, one of the things that I was very surprised by is that we have very little, if any, engineered standards in our stores on how we do things. And to be more specific, most retailers have taken time and motion studies to understand exactly the amount of time it takes to unload a truck, to ring a register, to stock a shelf and to do basic fundamental tasks so that you can build your payroll model around the common motion activities. There are no engineered standards at Lowe’s. So when I asked a question, okay, you got a 1,000 pieces on this truck that’s showing up, how many hours are we going to allocate to unload that truck? The answer is as many as we need. So, there is no process we can say thousand pieces will equate to x amount of hours, the answer is no, because we have never done that. If a cashier has 10 items in the basket, how long should it take that person to ring up a customer, so we can understand if our execution of checkout is efficient, we have no data, stocking the show, etcetera and so one of the first things that Joe McFarland has done is we have started to put time and motion studies in place, we can build engineered standards, because without engineered standards, you don’t know how much payroll you are spending or if your payroll spend is efficient. And that is important because the largest expense we have as a company is payroll. And so you have got your largest experience and you have no standards around how you use it. And so as we make those changes, will there be some change management? Absolutely, but the change management will be to drive efficiency and we think that will enhance productivity.

Another example, this past quarter, we had three negative comping categories, we negative comped in flooring, we negative comped in paint, we negative comped in lighting. The negative comps in paint and lighting were the results of a very poorly executed reset, two resets that were problematic throughout the entire quarter. So, they were self-inflicted negative comps. When you go back and you do a postmortem on what went wrong, there was no coordination on the supply chain side with the suppliers and when the products showed up and how we would hold it, there was no coordination on when it showed up to the store relative to the data had to be set when the signing was to arrive and who would execute it. So it was fraught with issues. And any basic retailer has really good processes in place to execute a reset and when you don’t and you decide at Lowe’s, you drive negative comps. So, when we change that process, it’s not going to create upheaval in the result. It’s going to enhance the results and make us better. And so when I go through the change management and there will be some and I go through the things we have to do to be just a more efficient retailer, we see nothing but upside. We have no fear that these activities will drive a detriment in operating profit, they will hurt our revenue growth we see the opposite, we think that these are fundamental things that has to happen. And in the meantime we are looking at how we can enhance our environment with technology, because today we just throw payroll at every problem and that’s not sustainable and you never get to the root cause. And so instead we are saying okay, we have an issue with being out of stock, let’s look at the algorithm of replenishment, let’s not just throw what inventory at the store, let’s not just throw more payroll at it and so we are looking at all of these things, it’s early days, but we see lots of opportunity in the short run, but we also see great possibilities to modernize our business enhancing and we think that we can drive top and bottom line.

Matt Fassler

Is it enough, when you think about opportunities like you spoke about it from very top-down, very top-down process perspective, how many new roles, new people do you need in the organization and now essentially the top 4, 5 operating executives including yourself are new to the business and you and Joe can start it, this basic operating analysis is here, this basic financial analysis is here, that top-down process can make its way down through the organization. Is it enough? When you think about an organization that size, you said 311,000 people it’s a small country if you will. Can those changes reverberate through the system in a scalable way in a reasonable period of time obvious as they are?

Marvin Ellison

Yes. Look I think the short answer is its yes, but it takes leadership and it takes the right organizational structure. One of the first things that we did is I changed the organizational structure, because I felt it was so complex that it created too much bureaucracy and a slowdown in decision making. And when you have a bureaucratic organizational structure, when you make decisions based on steering committees and not leadership positions, I mean it’s like a delayed execution process which when you delay you lose productivity. So how do we make these changes and how do we reverberate these changes down throughout the organization. First, it starts with the right structure, so Joe is in the process now of redesigning the leadership structure in the stores and in every field organization, so we can have clarity of ownership. We are in the process of making sure that when we do and execute something like a reset that all of those activities are in one location under one leader, not in three different functions where it stands today. And what I have learned Matt is simplified organizational structure, clarity of who owned what part of the business and very simplistic transparent metrics on what the scorecard is and what the winning looks like. It can help dramatically in getting the organization to align around change. But if the metrics are ambiguous, if the leadership structure is bureaucratic, if there is a lack of clarity of ownership you are not going to get things done. And so we are trying to do this step-by-step, but we are very confident because what I have learned as well is that people like to win. And when they see changes occurring and results improving, it’s a lot easier to convince people to get on-board. And if you are making changes and the business was heading in own direction, so we have to create some short-term wins and when we have to make sure that we lead effectively and we are communicating on a daily weekly basis so that people understand where we are and what we need to do to get better.

Matt Fassler

I would like to ask another question on, if you will the rank and file. So you talked about systems and process, one of my observations and as many store visits that I can do it’s going to be imperfect was that the level of engagement I received from associates when I walked through the Lowe’s store it wasn’t what I would hoped relative to some other retail experience I have had. I now follow you on Twitter, so I know you have been out about early on and what do you see in terms of the organization and that is one thing that I think over time is harder to backfill that process, so what do you see out in the field and is there an opportunity you can address in that regard?

Marvin Ellison

Look without a question I mean we are not satisfied with our level of service at any level in our stores whether that is in-store, online or on the phone. But here is what I have learned the hard way and I got the scars to prove it and so does Joe. You can’t improve service unless you simplify the business. If you give an associate on the sales floor a choice between doing a task list of 15 things or serving the customer they are going to do the task list because you can measure if the task was done or not. And so one of the first big initiatives that we are focused on that Joe is leading is initially we call simplification. We are going through every single test that is currently being asked of the associate to do and we are asking the question does it drive value and can we can we automate it or can we digitize and so we can take it away from the associate to do. The ultimate objective is to simplify the test, take the payroll away from the test and shift the payroll to service. I mean Joe made an observation earlier today that we are testing the ability to change how we receive freight and products from our RDCs. Today we are floor leaded meaning that it just comes in on the floor. The problem with that is not divided by department. And so when unload it is very problematic. And it can take hours and hours and hours. And so Joe is working with Don Frieson on the supply chain team to try a different model. And the different model, which I won’t go into ton of detail on has reduced the time by 60% to 70% that it takes to unload the truck. And so what we do with those hours. Well, we take those hours and we push them to the sales floor and we push them to the sales floor in areas of the store where customers need better service and better engagement and then we drive that. But you can’t improve service until you simplify what the associates are doing. And I learned that from a lot of very hard work in my past and that’s something that the Joe is taking the lead on because he has been there done it and he has a really good roadmap on how we can get there. And so we have an expectation that our service levels will improve and it won’t happen overnight, but it’s going to be an ongoing process that we hope to get better on a week-to-week, month-to-month basis.

Matt Fassler

Now, what elements of the changes that you are seeking to make come with a price tag either in the expense dollars or capital and which are kind of accretive in that they are really more about brains than the bucks?

Marvin Ellison

I think I have talked a little bit about some of the changes we need to make this more process design, engineering standards of how we do things in the store. So, I won’t go back over those things. I have talked about basic fundamental retail processes like how you execute a reset, we talked about that. We talked about things like having depth of inventory which we currently don’t have, we are very lean. And so we are going through a inventory rationalization process where we are eliminating old inventory that’s not part of go-forward plan, but we are also investing in increasing our job like quantities defined as having enough product on the shelf and you can complete an entire job, an entire project that’s ongoing. But the other thing that I haven’t talked a lot about is just productivity of our sales floor. And I hear oftentimes questions like your competitor has a structural advantage, because they are in metro markets that you don’t have the same store penetration, which in some cases true, but what my response to that is that we have stores that are not nearly as productive as they should be, because we don’t have a relentless focus on sales per square foot. I mean, a little anecdote that I will share of, I was in a store earlier this week in Memphis, Tennessee and we are looking at an end cap that was not very productive and I asked the associate what do you think about this end cap and associates that I love it, because we never have to touch it. And I would say well, that’s one way to think about it, but if you are not touching it, wouldn’t that send a message that nothing is selling. So, well sure that’s right Marvin, that’s another way to think about it.

And so of course I am chatting with Bill Boltz shortly after that on the phone and Bill and I are talking about the process that his team is currently going through, what we are looking at every end cap, every bay, every swing area, every drop zone, we are asking the question what’s the productivity that’s currently being generated and what should it be and what changes do we need to make, so that we can deliver on our productivity? And I am here to tell you that when you focus on something like innovation and you create a mantra that we are going to be a retailer focused on innovation and that’s kind of our calling card. I think that’s appropriate, but you can’t do that at the expense of driving productivity, you can’t do that at the expense of being focused on sales per square foot. And so you are going to see us have a more relentless focus on not worrying about the markets that we are not in. Instead, we are going to worry about the productivity that we can generate on the improvement perspective in the markets that we are in and the stores that we are in. And I think for us, we will see that as a capital expense, we see that as a change in our philosophy and accountability on how we think about the business. And one capital expense we will be rolling out mobile devices to all of our stores this year, we have already funded it and that’s going to be revolutionary for us, because we are still very prehistoric in how our associates pull data on what’s on order, how we track in-stock, how we determine the number of items we have, how we look at sales data based on items. Joe has rolled these devices out before. We understand the system we need to be able to pull the data. So, the associates can have real-time data at their fingertips without having to run to a terminal to determine if something is in-store, online, on order, what’s the price how many units we have and so this is the capital expense, but it’s going to be a capital expense that we think we get a quick return on. And of course at our upcoming Investor and Analyst Meeting in December, we have got to lay out our strategy to revitalize our supply chain, we will lay out our strategy to improve and modernize components by IT infrastructure and we are confident that we can lay out something that will be very fundamentally basic to what we need to do, how it will touch our long-term strategy, but also how we will see a return generated from those investments.

Matt Fassler

On the dollars, one another question and that relates to cost structure, do you need to take dollars out of your cost structure do you want to take dollars on every cost structure?

Marvin Ellison

The short answer is yes. I mean we do not have a culture of expense discipline at Lowe’s. It has not been over the last couple of years something that the company is focused on and we think that we need a cost reduction philosophy and culture that we are going to create. There is nothing greater, from a learning perspective than working for a company that’s on the brink of bankruptcy. And when I joined J. C. Penney it could have went anywhere, it could have gone positive and negative based on the trends and we were very fortunate that we paid down over $1.6 billion in debt and generated positive adjusted earnings when we were negative five dollars and some odd cents of EPS when I got there. But it’s helped me the ability to be disciplined from a fiscal perspective. And I think we reduced our SG&A by 700 basis points in the process. Now, that’s not the goal here because that’s not something that we need to do, but what I will tell you is that it was a great lesson learned on what would happen if you create an expense reduction philosophy in a company generating the amount of operating profit and the amount of revenue growth that we should be able to generate. And when you combine those two things together we think it sends a very strong message on what the possibility should be from an operating profit perspective. And so yes, we will be more fiscally disciplined, but we are going to be equally focused on driving top line, we are going to be equally focused on making the right capital investments and we are going to be equally invest – focus on driving return on that capital which is something that we also know is an opportunity that we have to take on.

Matt Fassler

Now I want to shift over for a moment to e-commerce which is – remains a dominant theme at this conference and appropriately so, despite the fact that brick-and-mortar is having a much better go that as we speak and the first question is what role do you see for e-commerce in this home improvement sector?

Marvin Ellison

I think it is incredibly important and it is a key part of everything that we do. We know that two things are occurring in home improvement. Number one customers are much more likely to go online to research a purchase even though that purchase maybe made in the store. We understand that we see it every day. We also understand that e-commerce gives us the best opportunity to extend our assortment and to show our customers a depth and breadth of product assortment and selection that we cannot replicate in the store. But also e-commerce gives us the ability to take out roughly 2,300 locations and create an ecosystem where digital and stores are seamlessly connected as one ecosystem, so customers can shop anytime, anyway, in any process that they deem to their liking online and store. Although we have a lot of work to do have just have the seamless ecosystem in place in the second quarter roughly 60% of all of our e-commerce purchases touched a physical store. So even though I admit that we are not as good as we need to be, our customers are responding in a significant way to our digital physical store combination. There is a lot of work that we are going to do to better leverage our stores fulfillment, there is more work that we are going to do to make sure that we improve our navigation, our search, our check out, our mobile app on our pure e-commerce function. But the key to it all is how do you connect the physical and the digital and we know that it’s something that we will continue to work on and we are extremely excited about the possibilities because I have so many leaders on this team now that have great track records of doing this and other retailers they understand and they get it and we are building an organization that’s going to allow us we think to leapfrog our competitors in the future because we have a really good vision around how we combine our stores and our digital platforms as one ecosystem.

Matt Fassler

I do want to touch a bit more on that online and store integration Home Depot was here yesterday obviously and you have spent time there and that has been a hallmark of what they seem to have done very well in e-commerce that interconnected element, they try to keep the store in the mix and store level navigation and inventory awareness and transparency to the consumer, where are you in some of those functions and are those elements that take years to develop or can that happen in a more compressed timeframe?

Marvin Ellison

Well, I tell you I mean there are a lot of retailers out there that I think are a really good benchmark. I think Best Buy is a benchmark, I think Target, I think Walmart. And so you have a really retail universe of companies that are doing this very, very well. And so for us, I mean, we have a lot of leaders that worked in those environments and so we have a really good understanding. We have a lot of leaders who work for pure-play e-commerce companies working for us that have a unique perspective. And so Matt, the short answer is we think we can get there over the next couple of years, but it’s not like we wait and it happens in one big interaction, we think we get better along the way. Again, let’s not forget, 60% of our e-commerce purchases touched a physical store in the second quarter. When I am admitting that we can get a lot better. So, our improvement will only make us more efficient, will only allow us to provide greater satisfaction and drive what I think will be greater differentiation. So, it’s an ongoing process, but we don’t see it as one big initiative. We see it as a series of small things that we will do over the course of the next 2 to 5 years.

Matt Fassler

So I have two more questions both to some degree of the financial variety. The first goes back to supply chain, I know that your thinking is still in formation here, but if you take a preliminary look at your supply chain as it exists today and think about where you think you wanted to be in 5 years, what kinds of changes would you contemplate. I always felt by the way at Lowe’s at a very competitive supply chain and very well developed supply chain in the marketplace?

Marvin Ellison

Yes, I think and I would say our supply chain was very adequate for a retail company that was traditionally a brick-and-mortar retail comp, but as you think about this whole omni-channel connecting digital and physical that’s really what a transformation has to play out. I think the biggest supply chain initiative that we will talk in much more detail about at our upcoming Investor and Analyst Meeting is the ability to shift all of our customer delivery from the store to more of a central model. What that will do is allow us to take our industry leading market share position in appliances and take that burden off the stores and move it to more of a integrated supply chain model, where we will not put the stores through that process. That will be a game changer for us, because it frees up a significant amount of space in the stores to do other things within the omni-channel model that we currently cannot do. In addition to that, we think it can be a better service for the customer, because we can ship to them, more home deliveries that’s more aggregated than just uniquely one item. And so that’s the biggest transformation. We are opening this fall our first what we would call our consolidated fulfillment center, which is our pureplay.com distribution center is opening later this fall as state-of-the-art and we are excited about the possibilities of that and we have a model that we have laid out for our entire future supply chain and we will be talking in a lot more detail at our Analyst and Investor Meeting, because I think it’s important for us to communicate in a very coherent way our current supply chain model and how it serves us, but more importantly how we will transform our supply chain under the leadership of Don Frieson and his team that we think will drive significant operating leverage and help us to generate operating profit and to drive better inventory turns.

Matt Fassler

My last question relates to capital allocation, you made some changes immediately upon joining you on the board presumably to the extent as it relates to capital, you took down your CapEx number, you spoke about or you alluded to capital allocation at the outset of our discussion today, what is your perspective on the opportunities in that arena?

Marvin Ellison

If you look at our return on invested capital and our performance, we are not satisfied with it. We currently are not putting the necessary rigor and the necessary focus on driving improved returns in capital and that no longer will be something that you are going to hear me say, because we have changed the process. The first thing that I did coming in is that we took our CapEx spend down from $1.7 billion to $1.2 billion and we took $500 million and we added it to our share repurchase program, because I did not believe that we had the proper return metrics in place for that capital and I was not going to spend the shareholders’ money again on projects that would not generate an adequate return and we did the analysis and simply believe that we could gain a better return with a share buyback. We are going through our strategy process right now and that process will help to determine what our capital spend will be not only for 2019, but for the next 3 to 5 years based on the investments we need to make in supply chain, store environment and IT infrastructure. So in short, we know our return on capital is something that we are going to improve. It is a focus we will put more rigor, we put more systemic investments into it and we believe that we are going to make better decisions that will allow us to modernize our business and at the same time improve productivity, but generate a better return on our capital.

Matt Fassler

I am so grateful that you spent the time with us today. Please join me in thanking Marvin for his remarks.