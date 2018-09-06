AT&T Inc. (T) Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference (Transcript)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) September 6, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

John Stankey - CEO, WarnerMedia

Analysts

David Barden - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

David Barden

Alright. Good morning, everyone. Thank you, Jessica. And thank you, everyone, for joining. I'm Dave Barden. I head up US telecom equity research for the bank and also communications infrastructure. And Jessica mentioned this is our 25th annual conference. I know many of you have been here before. We actually, as you know, run multiple tracks. I'd like to remind everyone we have a core site data center company presenting in the second track right now. But what I'm really pleased to do here now is welcome John Stankey to our conference. I've been a part of the conference now for nine years, and I think over four of those years, I've had John here as the Head of Operations of AT&T, the Head of Entertainment of AT&T, the Head of DIRECTV and now as the CEO of WarnerMedia. So thank you, John, for coming. And oh, before we begin...

John Stankey

Thank you for marking time.

David Barden

Before we begin, I know you have a Safe Harbor you need to read.

John Stankey

Yes, I worked hard on the slides, so I’d like to show it to you if I could. So some of the comments we'll discuss today are going to be forward-looking and subject to risk, results could material -- differ materially from what we discuss here, and you can, of course, go to our Investor Relations website and see additional filings that we make with the SEC.

David Barden

That was great. You did a good job.

John Stankey

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Barden

Yes. Okay. So there's tons to talk about, John, as it’s one of your first conference presentations as the CEO. I guess the first thing I want to talk about is just the Time Warner deal with AT&T. With the DOJ appealing the verdict in the merger case, is the AT&T Time Warner deal a done deal, and how do you message that to your business today with this kind of overhanging the story?

John Stankey

Look, we're operating the way we expected we'd operate, when we initially committed to the deal and went forward and we finally after 600 days were able to close it. I would tell you I'm kind of in BAU mode with the team around how we want to approach our business strategies, how we're executing, et cetera. This was a weak case that was filed going in, I think it was demonstrated in the decision by the court how weak it was. It is a weak case on appeal. That doesn't mean that we don't respect the process. And we're not going to go through and run it through to completion, which we need to do. What I will tell you what's different about the appeal versus the courthouse litigation is that this is largely a legal exercise, and it's contained within the legal organization. So people who have to operate the business and do things are getting sucked into meetings, they don't have to prepare for filings, they're not involved in testimony. And so people who have to operate are doing that. And they're doing that on the playbook that we devised prior to litigation being filed. And I don't feel what I would call any inhibition or restrictions around how I go about doing things and setting the direction for the organization. Well, of course, being mindful of compliance that the agreement that we made with the DOJ that basically is consistent with how we were going to operate the business in the first place.

David Barden

So the standstill agreement with respect to keeping Turner a separate business is not affecting your ability to integrate or implement the merger plan at all?

John Stankey

If you look at our primary initiatives, I mean, let's take an example on what we need to do on revenue synergies around advertising, the advertising entity that Brian Lesser leads in the Turner organization that has advertising inventory are able to work together and they're able to work together under a construct that said in the highly unlikely event that the DOJ was ultimately successful on this appeal. And something changed and I stress the highly unlikely event that that occurs. We have commercial relationships in place that either can be sustained in that factor, or they can be unwound if they need to be. And that's consistent with the commitment that was made. So we're able to move forward and do what we need to do. And that's a good example of a very high profile synergy initiative that we have to address.

On the expense side, a lot of our expenses are related to overall operations of the business. What we do with holding company employees, and restructuring. The holding company has nothing to do with Turner. And there's near-term expense savings associated with that. What we do on normalizing contracts. Again, we can do that in our legal contracts that allow us to unwind them in the event that there is something that we don't anticipate that happen with the appeal. So we're doing just fine in terms of the workload and things that people need to engage on.

David Barden

Alright, that's cool. So, I guess we're coming up now, maybe in next week or two in the end of the first hundred days of the closing of the merger. Could you kind of talk about over these hundred days or so what's been accomplished and kind of what you're working on for the next year?

John Stankey

So I survived. That's number one, I guess, and maybe the organization survived me. There’s been I would say three major areas we’ve been focused on. One of them I just mentioned, that’s we have a set of initiatives underway that we believe will change the cash flow trajectory around the synergies for both expense and revenue. Getting in place the teams to execute on those things and work on those initiatives is, of course, has been one major category of work. And if you kind of peel the layers of the onion on that, obviously that’s made up of many projects and many initiatives. But as a general overall category, I feel like we’ve gotten a structure in place around who’s responsible to do what to, starting to scope out what our expectations are around delivery of initiatives on those projects. How over time it will impact budgets and move through. So I think we’ve got a structure in place now where we feel comfortable about that and can move forward on it.

Second issue is maybe a sub-bullet under that, but if you think about the reality of the Time Warner business prior to close of the transaction, it was really three distinct operating organizations and in some respects, three distinct cultures. And that was the right approach and the right structure for the business for the last 10 years. And I think Jeff and his team did a remarkable job of managing that business and moving through the industry at the point in time that we were in. And we’re now in a different point in time where it’s clear that one of the things that needs to occur is a little bit different level of interaction between each of those operating divisions and a little higher degree of cooperation. And that’s not a news flash. I think if you went inside the company and you talk to the leadership of the groups, they would all acknowledge that they understand that a lot has changed in the industry, the strategies are going to be -- that are going to be necessary moving forward are the kind of strategies that are going to require them to leverage capabilities across the different divisions. Frankly, what’s underneath the purpose of consolidating Time Warner and AT&T is a realization by both management teams that we didn’t have the full suite of capabilities we need to be in a leadership position over the next couple of years. And so I don’t think it’s a push by any stretch of the imagination to say that the management team didn’t understand this needs to occur.

Now, the trick is, how do you do that where you don’t dilute any of the profit and loss responsibility and on operating division you don’t dilute a brand and you don’t dilute a creative process, but you get the kind of synergy and the kind of cooperation you need. And we started down that path in a number of different areas. And the team is working on how we are going to operate and manage in that regard. And I would say that that’s probably leading to what I would characterize as the third important thing that is related to that is, if you’re going to move in the direct-to-consumer space, you’re going to have to figure out how you operate in that regard. Because for us and moving in direct-to-consumer and I think I’ve said publicly, I expect that this has got to be a scaled initiative. It's not initiatives of a bunch of fragmented brands working on different platforms and different offers to customers. But the world we’re living in is one where this needs to be scaled and capable offer in the market that has an opportunity to not only be strong domestically but over time find opportunity internationally to expand, where the markets are right to do that. And getting the team basically on strategy around that and crystallizing that strategy has been a third thing that we’ve spent a lot of time on as we’ve gone through the first 100 days.

David Barden

So let me just ask one kind of follow-up on each of those three things. So just on the kind of the integration of the three brands that were legacy Time Warner, I think that that’s the theme that people who are familiar with the legacy Time Warner business are most concerned about that, that you're kind of messing with perfection. And that of all the people to try to take those three brands and mix them together in a new way with those personalities, has AT&T really got the skill set to do that? What would -- how do you respond to that criticism?

John Stankey

I’d say, wait and see, I think that every business goes through a approach where markets change, the environment changes, business models change, and the business needs to change. And I don't think that's unique to AT&T, and I don't think that's unique to Time Warner. I think that's happening in virtually every industry that we're in today, that as part of this economy. We're at one of those moments, I mean we are finally seeing the tangible effects of what we talked about for the better part of 10 or 15 years of why everybody set up their consulting practices to be telecom and media. We are seeing telecom and media coming together. And that means that the capabilities of the two industries have to start being leveraged across product offerings. And the skills and the respective strengths of each of them have to be brought in together with offerings that not only value the business of the past, but build into new businesses that are vertically integrated moving forward and have an opportunity to have direct relationships with customers.

And so there's no question that any time a business gets into a transformation issue, that there's risk involved in it, there's execution risk. I think the question is, what strengths do you have in terms of a management team and a functioning set of assets to be able to even do that. I like where we started this, I mean, the media assets are incredibly strong, it's a fantastic library. If you're going to start to pivot into building scaled platforms, I'd much rather start with a scaled library and actual brands that means something in the market and distinguish an offering to a customer and a demographic that's unique than start from scratch. And I think that's incredibly powerful on the media side.

The flip side of it is that these are largely wholesale businesses. And while wholesale will continue to be important and broad distribution of content will continue to be important, we all know that this is an economy and an environment where if you don't know much about your end user, you're going to be at a disadvantage over time in generating returns for your business. And that's where the telecom side comes in, managing funnels, managing data, managing customer relationships and platforms that can ultimately be the platforms that these customers are attracted to. That's what we have to do. And it's not -- well it's not easy but there's been nothing we've done any transformation over the years in this company that that hasn't had some blood and sweat and difficult cycles to get it done.

David Barden

And would you characterize the buy-in from the senior leadership of the WarnerMedia Group as kind of unequivocal? Are they on board and everyone is pulling on the same rope?

John Stankey

Unequivocal, I've never had the luxury of managing any organization during my career, where I could probably say that the entire organization was unequivocal on any direction we set. I aspire for that to happen at some time. Do I believe the organization is behind that at the leadership level? I do. Do I think that there is complete unity of what specific plays need to be run and each strategy that needs to be executed? We're still working through some of that. I think we have more agreement than disagreement, but we still have some areas where we are trying to debate that, bring data to the equation, prognosticate on where the market is going to go because we're building product for the future. We're not trying to replicate things that others do. We're trying to build something that makes sense for WarnerMedia and makes sense for AT&T, that's a distinctive product in the market that is attracted to customers. And so we have different points of view on that. We’re spending time going through that. In some of the plays, we may not get exactly right. I think what’s important is that we maintain some degree of flexibility in the organization that we move quick, we understand the things that we didn’t necessarily do right and back off of them and try something different. And I think the independence of which we’re operating in the organization and the commitment and capabilities of the leadership within the WarnerMedia team, we’re in a position to do that.

David Barden

Just -- and then on the kind of integration with AT&T, the biggest selling point for this merger was Randall’s pitch that the advertising inventory, say, Turner was generating $7 or $8 CPM that at DIRECTV they were getting multiples of that. What is the pathway and the timetable for kind of realizing and seeing that advertising value inflation run through the income statement?

John Stankey

So there’s -- I think there’s a combination of things that help here. One, there’s data; and then there’s product. So first of all, on the data side. You can get lift in the short-term by simply bringing and then forming the existing sales of advertising inventory and existing processes of approaching customers can get lift in doing that. And look, you’re seeing a variety of different players in the market. I think Discovery recently came out. And they talked about what they’re seeing as more data-oriented focus of how they’re positioning their brands, given the close of the Scripps transaction, the lift they’re getting from that, because they’re able to get better data around certain female segments and how they’re positioning the product.

You’re seeing evidence that with the right kind of data and the right approach into the market without doing anything, what I would call overly sophisticated in terms of technology platform deployment, you can lift returns on the CPMs. And that’s near-term and that’s what we can do over the next selling cycle as we move into 2019, as we start to take the data that we’ve moved into the advertising company at AT&T that Brian Lesser is leading and share it with those sales forces that are outselling existing product today.

Now, that’s not a doubling of the CPMs and doing something like that. You’re seeing increases and improvements in that and that increase and improvement yields better revenues associated with it. But it’s not the kind of dynamic that you’re going to get in an addressable or programmatic space. I think in the mid-term, we’ll see the addressable market start to take off, as you you’re starting to see the consortiums occur within the industry, where a variety of different end user distribution companies are coming together to bring their inventory into one place, so that marketers can buy on a more national basis. The technology is now in place that works as we have talked about, it works within AT&T. We know that there’s several other MVPDs that are also doing it and seeing similar results.

And now getting that inventory aggregated, where it can be sold on a national basis, we’ll start to have mid-term effects, because that technology platform is in place, that market just needs the national coalition to come together and you’re seeing publicly where some of that is occurring. The longer term is moving much of this inventory to complete programmatic. And that’s 18 -- 12, 18 months of development to get that kind of infrastructure in place and that’s the longer play. And to the extent that that starts to move inventory to a place where it can be digitally cleared, without intervention of traditional sales cycles, then you start to see the lift in the dynamic capability where some of this product can change and improve what is digital advertising in the Internet space today. And it literally can start to compete for those dollars because it can be equally as targeted, equally as agile and quick, and equally as effective, and comes with better characteristics around brand safety and actual attribution than what we typically see digitally-oriented advertising. So that's the longer-term play. And all those revenue streams progress over a period of time. And it takes time to ramp into them. But they're all three unique and separate plays.

The final thing I'll say is on the product piece of it as we start to see customer viewing move from less linear to more on-demand, we should also understand that there's opportunities for innovation and the product for things like customers watching on-demand stacked content which can bring ad-supported capabilities into that dynamic today where it’s positioned in an on-demand role. It replaces existing advertising and previously ad-supported content. It can be done in a much more effective construct to pre-roll, it can be done more targeted and then you can go down and think about the dynamics that are occurring as you see much more digital streaming occurring for live content that's happening at the device level instead of a household level.

And so when we start to think about the fact that NFL and others are moving content so that you can take it out on your mobile device in your iPad, and that's much more broadly available. Each one of those unique sessions that are a streaming session as opposed to a broadcast session in a home, becomes yet another opportunity for more targeted advertising within that construct. So there's a rich opportunity and playing field here to innovate and improve the product.

David Barden

And then on the third priority, direct-to-consumer. Netflix has kind of defined that direct-to-consumer experience to this point. It seems Disney has been probably most vocal that we've heard about trying to get ready for 2019 to have their direct-to-consumer which sounds like kind of a multi-brand approach. What is AT&T's vision? When we're going to see that direct-to-consumer play unfold for you guys?

John Stankey

I think you'll see us -- we declare it around it in the fourth quarter on specifics. As I said earlier, there's a fair amount of work underway right now. And I can give you some points of view on this and you probably picked up from my earlier comments. I think that it's very important to be in a position that we have a direct relationship with the customer. I think we start with a lot of assets and strength across our three divisions that put us in a unique position. I don't necessarily think my point of view on this is I don't want to recreate Netflix. I don't believe that Netflix as we know today is likely to be the Netflix of three years from today as the industry changes and shifts. And my point of view is I think Netflix is working very aggressively to have more content and more engagement on content that they own and manage and control themselves and less reliance on library content and existing content that others produce for them. If that is in fact the case and based another public statements I've seen other companies make around what they intend to do with their libraries over time, we should understand that that product is likely to change as we move through the next several years. And more importantly, we need to think about what's unique and special at WarnerMedia and AT&T that we can bring to the table on a product that works for us. We have some very unique assets in that regard. And I've talked about I think the importance of HBO as part of that portfolio. It's a very unique brand, it carries very unique attributes for high quality, highly engaging scripted content, documentaries, some sports and a great library of movies. And it occupies a unique position on that. But that in and of itself isn't enough in a direct-to-consumer, a scaled direct-to-consumer construct. There needs to be other assets around that but starting with something like that that’s so unique that can have such high levels of engagement from a customer and making sure that we’re maximizing that asset. So I mean I’m not happy that maybe only 40% of households engage on HBO. I mean, I aspire that would be much greater than that. And much we make it more accessible and more available and there’s a value proposition that that can penetrate more deeply. But still, you’re going to need more around that and more around that is probably going to come under other brands that are bundled together. But when a customer looks at those brands, they understand what each brand represents in terms of the kind of experience that they want to achieve for a moment in time, or a member of the household that chooses to engage on the platform at any given moment in time.

This is not fragmentation. It’s quite the opposite. The platform needs to be scaled. It needs to serve customers. It needs to allow for customer to assemble the content in a way that makes sense for them and their household. But it clearly needs to have brand distinction as a customer navigates through different types of content and different levels of engagement. And I think we got a great library to be able to do that, we have a great family of brands that allow us to position our content and other providers’ content in a manner to do that. And I would expect it over time, in addition to continuing to be very reliant on our wholesale distributors, and wanting our content out there broadly, under existing contracts and existing brands, we will reposition on direct-to-consumer basis to start to address this.

David Barden

And so maybe using that as a jumping off point to pivot to kind of looking at the business and maybe kind of looking at the three different businesses. We can maybe start with HBO. I think that the thing that people have been most interested in knowing is what kind of incremental investments is AT&T prepared to make in HBO content? And where do you want that money to go? And what do you want to see HBO do with those incremental dollars?

John Stankey

We’re prepared to make the incremental investments that are accretive to the product and the construct and as -- I think I had mentioned on the last earnings call, I believe there’s still -- in HBO that we know today, there’s still great growth left in the product, I think we should be aspirational in terms of the number of households that find it to be a valuable enough product that they want to engage with it. And I think the HBO leadership would tell you that they have great ideas of how they would like to invest to continue to grow their customer base by another X number of million subs as they move forward and effectively do that through a combination of new acquisition and be more effective at driving down churn.

And so we want to invest enough in the product to ensure that; number one, we have something for everybody throughout the year. So we don’t want a cycle where somebody decides it’s time to go watch something, and they hit a hole based on their demographic, their likes and what they like to do at some point during the year where they say, I can’t find anything new or engaging for me on HBO, which gives them an excuse to say, I got utility out of it for eight months, I’m going to disconnect, I’ll come back in three months from now after some more stuff stacks up that I can go through and get there. So one is, we’d like to make sure that we’re getting that continuity of the customer experience throughout an entire year. And we believe we can do that without stressing or stretching the model.

We’ve got projects and we have stuff in the funnel and we have opportunities to go and pursue new projects that we’re ready to go and work on and that the HBO team is highly motivated to go work on that aren’t about going out and finding new ideas or new talent or new creators who go work on it, it's a matter of saying let's go and put in the money up to do that. And so through a combination of managing churn, managing that portfolio where we can continue to grow the customer base, we're prepared to invest at that level to ensure the product can be all it can be and further burnish what is already an incredibly impressive asset.

I mean look at the Emmys, for the number of series that are generated each year, the ratio of nominations, the series that are generated, it's incredibly good. So while maintaining that quality, our goal here is to burnish the image of it even further and just make it the place where people say, if you want something that's entirely engaging, whatever your likes or dislikes are, you can go get it at HBO and I need to have that property.

David Barden

Do you have anything you want to highlight here? Anything new?

John Stankey

Not yet. That's something that I think we'll let the HBO team talk about as they're ready to announce those new additions.

David Barden

So I wanted to ask a follow-up question about subscriber growth and it kind of dovetails with the larger maybe the direct-to-consumer strategy as well is kind of the international strategy. I mean, it seems like right now we're in the middle of an international land grab, and it seems that while Netflix has deep penetration in the US less of a threat overseas, maybe that’s a place where you can kind of get a foothold more quickly and maybe steal a march on the Netflixes of the world. What is the international strategy? How important is it to have an international strategy? And do you agree it’s a land grab?

John Stankey

So first I would start and say, maybe things are different overseas for Netflix, because each market has different characteristics. And so we tend to project what we know which is the great product and great success they've had domestically here. And we see that, we say well, that should be the same model that occurs everywhere else but the reality is each market has different characteristics and different dynamics. It can be different characteristics from who the embedded competitors are, what content they hold, capabilities of broadband penetration in the market, local content regulation, blah, blah, blah, blah, right? And so, I think I would first say is when you move internationally it’s probably not one product, it's going to be variance of products that fit into particular markets. And in some markets, the answer may be that it's just going to be very difficult based on where you are even in today's cycle to ultimately build a direct-to-consumer business. I'm not sure that I'm energized in certain markets where there's a dominant competitor that has very unique content and getting help from the government to say that that's where I want to go put my dollars first and where I want to start moving and maybe that's a market where you say I want a license for a period of time.

I do believe however, in the scaled business and the way platforms are going, that having the ability to move outside of a particular country and scale and get economies of scale that allow you to work on customer accounts that are well beyond the 10s of millions that we've historically worked on, is essential to long-term survival. And so I do expect as a business as we mature our strategy that we're going to find ways to have direct customer relationships outside of the United States that are going to be important to sustaining this business moving forward. But it will be a market-by-market, region-by-region assessment.

Is it a land grab? Look, I think the markets in some places dictate more urgency and more need to move quicker than markets in some territories and other places. And do I feel like we need to be smart about that and in some cases have a degree of pace and urgency? Yes. Do I think that that’s the case across the globe everywhere? No.

David Barden

So let’s talk a little bit about Warner because we talked a lot about the incremental investment that we want to make an HBO with concentration capability there. Warner obviously has tremendous amount of the actual content, a lot of series that they’re making. Is there a plan to kind of leverage that with new investment as well?

John Stankey

So I think in the Warner Bros. case, I mean, first of all, you’re seeing some of the fruits of the labor that have been going on well before the close of the transaction, hats off to Kevin and Toby and their team around what they’ve done in the theatrical portfolio over the last couple of years. And we’re sitting here and the case in point in this quarter where I think they’ve done exceedingly well on the releases in the third quarter. And we have a tough compare third quarter ‘18 to third quarter ‘17 in that business. If you recall last year, they had a fantastic third quarter and the slate was set up a little differently with Wonder Woman, Dunkirk, It, and so it’s a tough year-over-year compare. But based on how the slate got setup this year and what was released in the third quarter and you look at how it performed, I couldn’t be more pleased with what the team has done in that regard and some of the best stuff we’ve got for the year comes in the fourth quarter of this year. So we’ve kind of shifted the fourth quarter inventory into the fourth quarter on the slate. And so to have a stronger third quarter as we’re having despite the tough year-over-year compare and still have the fourth quarter in front of us, I’m very excited about that and they’ve done a great job.

Our two things I think to improve where we are in Warner Bros. is, I don’t want to give a short shrift, the television production entity is hitting on all eight cylinders, where record levels of production, the distribution of who we’re producing for, is great and that entity is doing incredibly well. And that has to sustain itself. The two things we can do to improve ourselves is one. Some of our franchises, in particular on DC, we all think we can do better. And they’ve been great, they’ve been profitable, there’s been less volatility than previous years, but we think there’s yet another gear we can find on those things. And to the extent we find another gear, it can have a significant impact on the overall returns and profitability of that operation. And I think that from a revenue perspective is probably the single best thing we can do and focus on while maintaining all the other good things that have been going on.

The second issue is, we want to start to drive more efficiency in our marketing and promotion. And again, this is where data and integration comes in. To the extent that we have an opportunity to understand how we’re far more targeted about our advertising and how we use the scale of the combined purchasing of advertising in the industry between AT&T and legacy Time Warner, we are now probably the single largest buyer of advertising in the marketplace. We are going to get efficiencies in how we buy that advertising. That’s going to help the cost and expense line on movie promotion. And that in combination with getting a little better performance on some of our franchises, we believe is the best way to improve what has been a really strong and improving operation at Warner Bros. over the last several quarters.

David Barden

Warner is the largest buyer of advertising?

John Stankey

I think on a consolidated basis, we’re darn close to it. If we’re not 1, we’re probably 2 or 3. The point is we have a lot of scale we know we can get better at it.

David Barden

And then I guess shifting to the Turner side of the business. I mean can you …

John Stankey

Warner and AT&T combined Dave, is what I was …

David Barden

Warner and AT&T combined, okay. And then shifting gears to the Turner side of the business, I guess the subscription versus the advertising, and what is the -- how do you look at the outlook for the advertising piece of that right now?

John Stankey

Look, there's a secular challenge on advertising as we know it today in the linear space, and I don't know that we're going to change the secular dynamic. Our goal is while the secular dynamic is going on, as we got to get yields up, and that's a little discussion we had just a few minutes ago on what we can do to bring data to get yields up. What we know that some traditional viewership on the linear stuff is going to continue to see pressures over time.

Secondly, I hope distributors work aggressively to begin to change what has traditionally been a live linear product to a product that is a mix of live linear and a much better user experience for more on-demand capabilities. And to the extent that they start to make moves on a richer and more dynamic libraries, that opens up the opportunity then to have the changed ad-supported model on a better product and more targeted ad-supported on on-demand content that allows for a fairly mature product to extend itself another couple of years. And I believe that's important for the industry over time, I think that innovation is good for the consumer.

I'm a strong believer that the best way customers like a broad selection of content that's attractive to customers. The broad selection of content that they have today, what we call pay-TV, is an artifact of both subscription and ad-supported. Libraries that you look at some of the most viewed libraries were developed under ad-supported models. And so I think it's important for the customer to continue to have the broadest selection of content that both subscription and ad-supported survive. But we've got to think differently about how the ad-supported is done. Sitting down and making people watch 15, 16, 17 minutes and interrupt the content to do it, isn't a great customer experience and it isn't a great viewing experience. And the reality is technology platforms and user engagement can now get us to a place to do things differently. And distributors need to move aggressively to make that actually happen. And I think we will take a mature product and give it a little more runway.

David Barden

Can you put a number on what you think the secular headwind is in advertising, the underlying trend?

John Stankey

I -- look the trends that have been established, I don't see any dramatic change. In fact, the subscriber trend, there's two parts to this, right? There's the engagement and then there is the actual numbers. The subscriber trends aren't bad. I mean in aggregate for a company like ours, it has content that is attractive to customers that they want to have as part of a bundle. We're having good success in keeping subscribers. And while this shift is occurring as to the where those subscribers are choosing to get the service, maybe they are using virtual MVPDs as opposed to a traditional, they are still subscribing. The engagement issue is the issue that is the challenge on the advertising side, which is they are watching less linear TV. That's why this improvement and the user experience I think is necessary as restoring people to exclusively watching linear TV should not be the only strategy. The strategy should be, let them go watch it when they want to watch it, but just do the advertising differently. And I think that's the product innovation that needs to occur. And I think frankly, if that happens, we shouldn't see a trend that's going to be demonstrably different than what we're seeing today. I think we should be able to hold that.

Secondly, many of us don't know at this point in time but look if something like a high engagement capability starts to show up, gaining would be one example. Second example would be robust capabilities on second screen experiences during live sports broadcasts as an example that allow for social interaction. Those kind of things could maybe start to drive a level of engagement that reverses some of the trends of people pick-up, watch the first quarter and disappear for the second, third quarter, or somebody doesn’t pay attention to the game because they’re not personally committed to it.

If you’ve got to wager on the game, where you want to be part of the action or you want some of the fun of what’s going on, then maybe there’s an opportunity to do some things differently. We’re going to start testing some of these, for example, with the Tiger-Phil match. There’s going to be a dynamic where we start to show a degree of interactivity of the content. We’re going to watch that and see on a what I would call fairly long golf match, what that does the levels of interactions as we start to bring that dynamic of interactivity in place. So I think there’s opportunities to sustain where the trend doesn’t drop off the face of the earth and we continue to manage this mature product and what’s occurring on it. And it’s up for us to work with distributors to make that happen.

David Barden

And I guess we’re kind of running out of time, there’s still a lot to talk about. But maybe just in the last couple minutes. We’ve talked a lot about what the data that AT&T mothership has, can do to bring value to the advertising inventory and other things that across the board at the WarnerMedia business. But what can WarnerMedia businesses do for the mothership? What are the things that AT&T can do now in their distribution business with WarnerMedia’s content and access all that stuff differently and better than other people can do without it?

John Stankey

So at the end of the day, as we move down the road over time, we have a strong belief that ultimately customers will make decisions on various products and services that they use based on overall value. And I don’t think it’s a surprise everybody sees. There’s a lot of activity in media and content, because they want media and content to support some other aspect of their business model. Apple was developing content, because if they put it in the ecosystem of their devices, they think they’re going to sell more devices. Amazon works on content, because if they can get people with affinity for Prime, there’ll be more involved in the marketplace. I don’t think it’s a whole lot different for AT&T.

We expect that by marrying content with our other products and services that we can bring better value into those other products and services that ultimately over time we can begin to do things like distinguished connectivity, where we’re not just talking about whether or not you have a strong signal. It’s more importantly, there’s a connectivity giving an emotional relationship and attachment to something that’s unique and special to me. So I would fully expect -- again, we still want a very robust wholesale distribution business but there are discretionary investments that distribution companies make on managing churn and managing customers, and the interplay that will occur through a combination of the data and the insights that they have on customers and what they like, and what WarnerMedia can do to begin tailoring content and special offers and opportunities that start to provide preference to AT&T suite of services, I hope we can be very helpful to them in that regard in managing churn and managing acquisition by making incremental investments and bringing incremental product out beyond the robust wholesale products that we have today. And I would expect that that’s going to be a key driver. And then let’s not forget, look, the mechanics around advertising are huge value driver to both businesses. It’s the marriage of bringing the two together. And that’s here and now and that’s something that’s really important for us moving forward.

David Barden

That’s a great place to leave it. John, thank you so much for joining us.

John Stankey

Thank you for having me in, Dave. I appreciate it. It's always good to be in L.A

David Barden

Thank you, everybody for joining us. The next session here in the ballroom will be Charter and upstairs will be Crown Castle. Thank you all for joining us again.