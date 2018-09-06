Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Management Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Call (Transcript)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Call September 6, 2018 12:45 PM ET

Executives

Jorge Mesquita - Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman for Consumer

Analysts

Geoff Meacham - Barclays

Geoff Meacham

Okay. Welcome to the afternoon sessions for the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference. I am Geoff Meacham, I am the Senior Analyst here for Johnson & Johnson, and I cover the Biotech and Pharma. But it's a pleasure though for this Q&A session with Jorge Mesquita, who is Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman for Consumer. So we'll do a Q&A here and then we'll have breakout session afterwards. Do you want to read out the forward-looking statements first?

Unidentified Company Representative

Geoff Meacham

Okay, great. Well, Jorge, let's start off with maybe just a quick look back at the first half. I know in 2017 you guys have had in consumer a little bit of a deceleration on the top line, but you're still able to preserve margins in the business. And then so far in 2018, it looks like the rebound is in effect. And maybe give us a sense for what to look forward to in the back half of the year. What do you see as the big drivers, be it beauty, or baby, or et cetera?

Jorge Mesquita

Sure. Well, thanks. First of all, good afternoon and great to be with everybody. Yes, we had a great run of top line growth and bottom line growth and between 2014 and '16 growing ahead of the market. But indeed in 2017 and the beginning this year, we saw a bit of a slowdown which reflected a combination of a slowdown in the category growth that we were seeing, as well as some narrow issues in key countries like India with the monetization and series of other economic disruptions. But as we go into this New Year, I feel that we are going to be able to accelerate growth throughout the year and grow ahead of the markets from here on out on the back of a couple of things.

First, the categories that showing -- they're more vital they're growing faster now, which is good to see. And we have a real strong innovation pipeline that will accelerate our growth from here on out. And one of the center pieces of it is the transformation of our baby care business. As you know, Johnson’s Baby is the global leader in baby care around the world. We have over 40% share of the market but that business that underperformed for a number of years. And we just launched that new line here in the United States this past July, as well as in Canada and China and India. And we intend to complete the globally roll-out in the next few quarters. So I think that’s going to be a very important swing item for us. In addition to the continued strong growth we've enjoyed in our core businesses like beauty, skincare and OTC.

Geoff Meacham

And then when you look forward to 2019 what would you say are some of the headwinds and tailwinds that you can -- I mean, obviously, you guys haven’t given guidance yet per se. But maybe just give us at a higher level your thoughts on that.

Jorge Mesquita

Well, as I said earlier, I really do think we will be able to grow both the markets as we go into next year on the back of this turnaround in our baby care business, strong pipeline of innovation across the board. And we also have, in general, a pretty positive outlook on what we expect the categories to do from here on out. There are occasional sporadic markets where we see some volatility, and that’s part for the course as you know, like Argentina and Turkey. But in the Maine, we're seeing relatively positive economic outlooks and relatively strong forecast for the categories where we compete in. We feel we're very well positioned by participating in personal health and beauty care, which as you know, has been historically growing ahead of the broader CPG industry.

Geoff Meacham

When you look at some of the deals that you guys have done, you have Vogue, you have Zarbee. Can you just give us a sense for just additional thoughts on strategy and the status of the Zarbee's sales have been going and the couple other ones?

Jorge Mesquita

Sure. Well, I mean, first of all in 2016, we did the six deals overall and the biggest of which was Vogue, the makers of OGX. And I'm very pleased to say that on aggregate, all those deals are exceeding the deal economics that we have committed to, both in terms of top line and bottom line. And that reflects the -- we acquired very attractive assets, but also J&J has got a pretty well developed muscle on how to integrate companies in a way that really we expect what is the activity system that makes that company work and nurtures that and protect that, and then drive very surgically the integrations that are required to deliver the synergies in the deal, but in a very focused way.

We're very excited about Zarbee's, which I think is going to be another growth success story to look forward, just like OGX has been. I mean OGX continue to grow north of 20%. And with the addition of the new Maui brand, I mean that portfolio is just going from strength-to-strength. And over 75% of OGX sales were in the United States. But that portfolio of healthcare brands has got global appeal and we intent to globalize that business, and Zarbee's is no different.

What we learned is that in the OTC space, consumers are looking for solutions that help them two kits, caring for their families, particularly their children. They don’t necessarily want to give their kids medicines straight away as the first sign of a cough. And so this Zarbee's brand, which is naturally based active ingredients based on honey, was invented by a pediatrician, is the number one pediatric credential cough cold brand in the United States, the most recommended brand in the United States. It's enjoyed terrific growth. We think it's going to be again a great complement to our portfolio. And we see this natural space in OTC as one that has universal appeal. And that's a business that is entirely a U.S. business, so lots of upside for that…

Geoff Meacham

And along those lines, what are the lessons to be learned from maybe just success stories of brands that have appeal and have a position in the U.S. market, but maybe it's a subtle but different in Europe, or Asia or rest of the world.

Jorge Mesquita

You're right. I mean, I think brands like OGX that are ingredient based, aesthetically pleasing, they are very appealing in the developed world, but you would argue there have been even more appealing parts of the emerging world. In fact, we are as a brand over-developed among ethnic consumers in United States. So we look for assets that have universal broad appeal, but how you bring them to life one country at a time needs to be really tailored to the cultural norms, to the bulk load, to the rituals of that country.

So we focus on global platforms, brands and ideas, but we bring into life in a way that makes those brands feel uniquely that they uniquely belong in that country and nowhere else. Because what we're seeing is around the world, most of the brands that are gaining shares tend to be local brands, then to the single country brands that are very much in touch with the culture, they emerged in the culture, they're very much in touch with consumer needs and have it. And so even as we drive global brands around the world, they need to feel uniquely local by how we communicate with consumers, how we engage with them. So that's something about that we are very mindful of.

Geoff Meacham

And from a deal perspective, have the criteria changed overtime? In other words, are you looking for a certain geographic mix, are you looking for us to by product category? What are the -- how has that evolved overtime?

Jorge Mesquita

Yes, we are focused on -- we are agnostic to geography. We look for opportunities that are going to maximize value creation. And we have done global deals. We've done regional deals. And so we're cautiously screening the world for the right assets to advance our strategic priorities. From a category standpoint, our largest businesses are in beauty and in OTC. And combined they represent over 60% of our sales. So that will always be the primary area that we focus on.

In terms of deal size, we are agnostic to size too. But it's fair to say that if you look at our track record of success in acquisitions, the majority of those deals were companies that were still in a formative phase, huge upside potential, sizable enough, but we still saw a lot of runway for them. So Neutrogena was acquired in 1993 when it was only a couple of hundred million dollars, it's now $2 billion business, having grown double digits for over a couple of decades. AVEENO is another story. And we believe OGX and Zarbee's will be like that. So that’s tended to be the deal model that has been most successful for us.

Geoff Meacham

You guys have had some success with baby in China. I'm just thinking about more or less the e-commerce business since obviously a hot topic. Everyone acknowledges Amazon being the elephant in the room. But I know from a J&J perspective, this could be very dramatic growth engine for you. Maybe just talk at high level about your e-commerce strategy and maybe what to expect in the next several years?

Jorge Mesquita

I mean, we're really excited about the performance of our e-commerce business and we're growing well ahead of the market in gaining share. And in some parts with world, that business is already very well developed. So I was just in China last week and e-commerce represents over 20% of our sales there and in some of our categories, like beauty, over 35% of our sales. So that’s a very large well developed business. Across the world, we're not nearly as developed, but we are growing at a rate that is well above the market and well above our overall average. We're investing very heavily in IT, in data, in systems and supply chain capabilities.

And we have developed a model we call it scanner, which is think about it as online sales fundamentals, the equivalents to the sales fundamentals in your world in the online world. It focus is on search, assortments, ratings and reviews, navigation, so key fundamentals that you've got to deliver in order to be preferred. We've learned, for example, content is incredibly important in the e-commerce. And especially if you were able to have video content that has strong depth of sale, you can get dramatically different closure rates and performance results. So it's a new world. There is a new set of fundamentals that we got to deliver on. We're very clear of what those are and I think that as long as we stick to that, we will be able to continue to drive this proportionate growth.

Geoff Meacham

And what timelines would you set out for maybe bringing the U.S. or European business in line with the potential for what you've already seen in China, and what's worth to China?

Jorge Mesquita

It's hard to tell. But I do believe that we expect in the years ahead that e-commerce will grow from being about 4% of our sales today to be double digits. And again, the rate of development is going to be different from region-to-region.

Geoff Meacham

So product offerings are a key there, if you're a one stop shop…

Jorge Mesquita

Absolutely…

Geoff Meacham

Does the success in China maybe, for example, make you feel like you can maybe duplicate that with more offerings outside of the different categories?

Jorge Mesquita

It's indeed. In fact, we're learning a great deal in China about e-commerce that can be transported to the rest of the world. I mean, it was a matter of basic necessity to compete in China. You need to have a well developed e-commerce capability. And I'm really proud of what our team has done there to really put us in the position we're in. We're growing over 20% in China as this moment.

Geoff Meacham

And at your recent Consumer and Device Day a few months ago, there was lot of emphasis on digital disruption and there is a lot of focus on J&J being successful in marketing but then also marketing as a start-up competing with much smaller companies on smaller brands but being successful there. So maybe you give us some insight into how those two pillars of growth could help different categories across consumers?

Jorge Mesquita

Sure. Well, you may recall for those of you that were here a year ago, I first articulated our assessment of what was happening in our industry. And I think it was the day after Labor Day in fact where we saw exactly that. I mean there's a digital disruption that is lowering the barriers for entry in our industry and there is a new class of competition than are the ones who were disproportionately winning share and tend to be small start-up like companies that tend to be single country focused. So that forced us to say okay, how do we continue to play to our strength, of scale, of science based innovation, but become a lot more entrepreneurial and a lot more in touch with our consumers with our shoppers, one country at a time. And that has had huge impact on how we innovate.

We still have big global platforms that we drive everywhere, but we are now developing a capability we call two speed innovation. We complement how big global technology platform innovation where locally relevance fast cycle innovation. And that is innovation that is more responsive to local market needs and shopper needs, more in touch with trends. How we innovate and build our brands in a way that is much more purposeful, because these brands tend to do a very good job of articulating these entrant brands, what do they stand for beyond the benefits they provide. We have brands that are incredibly purposeful, but won't do as good enough job talking about our values and what we stand for. And again as I said before, how we build our brands, we try to make it a lot more locally relevant, so that we can effectively compete with these new entrants.

Our supply chain, we're transforming it. We still have really efficient scaled global operations. But at the same time, we're developing a supply ecosystem that allows us to respond to local market needs a lot faster with a lot more agility. And then lastly, we are redesigning our organization to enable our people to act more entrepreneurially. To give an example here in the U.S., we have a $5 billion business and we transformed it into -- reorganized an intense once of about $0.5 billion each and by slot, I mean, an organization that is co-located, end-to-end, representing all the disciplines so they can make decisions on the spot in real time. We're simplifying work processes around and pushing decision making down. So that they could be externally focused and compete with a lot more agility.

So it’s not a one thing that we have to do, it's a number of things across all the core activity system. But I believe that in this new landscape, you have to become a giant start up for you to be able to compete ambidextrously with the classic CPG players we have competed for decades and this new class of entrants.

Geoff Meacham

Are there lessons to be learned from some of the deals that you have done that were successful, like in other words, how you can be more nimble?

Jorge Mesquita

Yes, that’s a great point Geoff. I mean, in fact, we came to this thesis right, not only because of our assessment of what was happening in the marketplace, but we were inspired precisely by Vogue, the makers of OGX. This company is a $400 million company there was basically 100 people in Clearwater, Florida. And they were competing with very well known large players in the beauty care space and winning decisively for a number of years in a very competitive category like that, like the hair care.

So when we get to what is the part of their success was exactly that. I mean, they were flat, non-hierarchical, nimble organization who was intensely focused on their consumer and their shoppers and meeting customer needs. And so way we were trying to recreate that, bottle that up and scale it across our entire company. We still have great competencies and great strength that comes from online scale and our science capabilities and where we believe we're adding value to Vogue as they became part of J&J that way. I would tell you, I think it's fair to say we have learned as much from them as they have learned from us.

Geoff Meacham

And we start off the conversation with what the discussion of the 2014 to '16 period and then period that we're in now. Looking forward, you mentioned some of the macro issues, but I wanted to ask you just what would you characterize as maybe some of the bigger opportunities for margin expansion, because you're not clearly in cost cutting mode and investment mode?

Jorge Mesquita

Well, I mean I would say over the last few years, we have made a lot of progress on margin expansion, as you know, right, but we still see further room to grow. Productivity is a never ending journey. And particularly when you look at digital landscape, these companies are -- they may not be very profitable these new entrants, but they are very lien and they are very variable into low cost. So we see opportunities for first to continue to de-complexify our organization, first, to continue to eliminate non-value added costs from our operations and to continue to drive value, both through strategic pricing and supply chain optimization.

So I think we will want to balance how much of that productivity gain goes to margin expansion versus fueling sustainable growth, and that's the balance that we're very mindful of. But I would say we're not letting up at all on the magnitude and the focus that we're placing on productivity. At the same time, though, we're equally focused on big ideas and transformational innovation that can drive growth.

Geoff Meacham

Yes, on the innovation side, I wanted to ask you. There has been -- you've had a number of new products to come out over the past couple of years that are -- the potential to be to have the disruptive innovation label attached. And I want to ask you maybe, are there categories within J&J consumer business that you view as still right for more innovation to come? In other words, what would be maybe a low hanging fruit for new launches or new product cycles?

Jorge Mesquita

Innovation doesn’t happen overnight. I mean, you need to really place your bets and decide what are your breakthrough priorities and then what are the more like freshness rejuvenation innovation, and you need a balance in your portfolio. But what I would say is for each one of our categories, we have transformational ideas that can change the rules of the game. And since you brought that up, I brought an example of that that I would like to share with you. And I'll tell you, no one outside of J&J has seen this yet, so I’m sharing it with you for the first of time today. So this is the new Listerine Ready! Tabs, so think about a Listerine you can take with you. We’re very proud of this business. We have 45% share of the mouth wash category. It’s a terrific business with global appeal, but it has about 45% household penetration around the world.

And one of the barriers for category growth is that you usually have to use it in your bathroom sink, so you need to be able to have some running water to then dispose of the product, et cetera, et cetera. So think about this as a new Listerine Ready! Tabs that you put in your mouth, you chew on it for like 10 seconds, you swish for like 15, 22 second and you swallow and you just go. And you get like a full experience like as if you've had a full month load of Listerine. This is not a gum or mint. It's truly as if it was Listerine on the go. Three short steps, you can take this with you anywhere any time of day. So imagine the potential this has to explode category growth. I mean, all of our customers have been just super excited about this. They're giving a huge shelf position, multiple displays in store. We’re running this out in the United States this fall, but we think this can be a global idea that will change the category for the long-term.

So don’t take my word for it, I'll add some samples after this that you guys can taste afterwards. But I think this is a good example of us thinking about the category, how do we grow the business, what are the unmet consumer needs, what limitations that they're facing and in this case was the inconvenience of using the product more broadly. In the emerging world where people spend a lot of time outside of their homes, it's difficult for them to be able to have this experience on an ongoing basis. So we placed that bet a few years back and we’ve invested in the global supply chain and now we’re rolling this out. In every one of our categories, we have bets like that but we balance those with other innovation that is more, let's say, closer in and more rejuvenate the businesses we do have.

Geoff Meacham

There has been a lot innovation in the beauty category. Maybe just help us with the mask and the success there that you have. Maybe some of the receptivity, and is it different in the deferred markets on a global basis?

Jorge Mesquita

You’re right. I mean, I think Light Therapy as I shared with you maybe a year ago has become a really promising platform for those within beauty. I mean we have terrific technology in skincare. If you look at Hydro Boost, for example, a formula that we invented and rolled out across the world. It’s become a multi-hundred million dollar business for us in a very short handful of years. So we're very proud of our ability to formulate in a differentiated way with clinically proven superiority. But again, we do think that you know that that industry has been right for disruption. And I think Light Therapy democratizing what has been up to now a gold standard treatment in a dermatologist's office can be a really exciting opportunity for us. And we’re very pleased with the results we've gotten so far from both Europe, Asia and the U.S. And we think we're just getting started and I think that's a good example again of an idea that is transformative.

But the other thing that we're learning in the innovation space is that it's not enough to just innovate with the great product and a great packaging, which we think we're capable of doing with them as well. But increasingly, we're seeing that we have to innovate to create an ecosystem around our brands that drive customer engagement, consumer engagement and an iterative dialog with consumer. So we're investing heavily on that. One example of that, I think you maybe have heard about this is, earlier this year, we launched Neutrogena 360. And what this is that it's a small device that you attach to your iPhone, and it's got a high resolution camera and algorithm, digital algorithm that reads the condition of your skin based on like thousands of clinical studies that we've done over the years.

So it’s a great combination of science that we acquired from the outside this high resolution with our skin type capabilities from home grown clinical studies we've done over the years. And what the consumer can do is just supply that to their skin and get an immediate read on some key vital signs of your skin, including hydration, moisturization, tone, et cetera. And it gives you a score suggest to you which products in our regimen would be best suited given your skin condition and then allow the consumer to read how the skin improves overtime. So innovation needs to be broadened from the practical sense of just product and packaging that is differentiated and delightful, but technology is transforming how we think about innovation.

Geoff Meacham

And how much of the competitive advantage that have, J&J has -- the entire Company that for example, can you benefit from some of the discoveries in pharma that can trickle down in the consumer when you think about new product cycles? I don’t think anyone else can do that.

Jorge Mesquita

Well, it's definitely a massive source of competitive advantage for us, because not only in our ability potentially downstream some of the science from our pharmaceutical division, but also as you know J&J has developed this really powerful external ecosystem of innovation through our JJDC and JJ Labs structures, I mean, we're constantly connecting with the outside world with start-ups with academia. And we're constantly doing the licensing deals, partnerships, investments in promising new technologies that are emerging. I mean, I think the combination of that, strong science capabilities that we have in our own consumer unit, really gives us every opportunity to be able to continue to lead the way in innovation.

Geoff Meacham

We haven’t talk much about the OTC business, maybe just help us with what do you see as the growth drivers for the next, say 12 to 24 months and the history of how that business has been doing in the past?

Jorge Mesquita

I mean, in the broader sense, the OTC business as a category is being growing at a very attractive pace over the years. And we anticipate that that will continue to be the case given just demographic trends, aging population, unfortunately, there's obesity issues rising around the world. And also just, in general, consumers are taking a much more proactive stance about caring for their health. They're not waiting to get stick to get a remedy, they're trying to care for themselves, right, so all of that bodes well to have that category continue to grow. However, what we are seeing is that consumers want more solutions. They just drugs themselves to help meet their needs.

For example, topical products are growing in trend; so consumers instead of ingesting a drug, use a product that can help alleviate their condition through their skin, devices and then natural product as well. This is why we gone into Zarbee's, because we think brands like that are well positioned, because consumers want to have as a tool kit of solutions to meet their needs. So very bullish on OTC, but the OTC of the future may not necessarily be the OTC of the past. And I think it will be more of a combination of proprietary transformational drugs that we have with these new solutions.

Geoff Meacham

You mentioned earlier the innovation from the new Light Therapy products. When you guys think about newer products, how much of a -- how valuable is it to have a potential platform of future innovation? In other words, a lot of things can be added-on to that to the Light Therapy program.

Jorge Mesquita

Absolutely. And in fact, we think Light and Heat Therapy can have application in other spaces beyond skincare. And I would just ask you to stay tuned on that, because we think -- to your point, when we have a technology platform that is that translational then you ask yourself what other applications could you see clinical benefits from that same therapy. In fact, this product I just shared with you, the Listerine Ready! Tabs, it was partly inspired by some oral-dissolving granular capabilities that we had in the OTC space, not entirely but -- it was part of the solution that allows us to design this product that is again unique to us and proprietary to us.

Geoff Meacham

And a lot of the questions we get from investors when you think about digital health and the -- to your point earlier about having a suite of products. How much of an emphasis is that for J&J to have online toolkit? Just maybe help us what the investments that you have made thus far and how might you think that we'll see the fruits of that?

Jorge Mesquita

So I'm not sure I've got your question. You're saying in terms of the channels that we're focusing on…

Geoff Meacham

Yes…

Jorge Mesquita

Well, absolutely. I mean, this is a great new world out there and not only new and emerging online channels but even direct to consumer sales. So we are really diversifying and having a lot of experiments in subscription model, sales, direct to consumer sales, different channels to sell online. So it's not going to be a one-size-fits-all. And frankly, I think eventually the lines between online and off-line are going to continue to blur. So I think we have to stay agile and continue to learn a lot of and experiment a lot, because I don't think anyone knows exactly what the in-state channel dynamics is going to be.

Geoff Meacham

We talked earlier about the geographic mix, and you mentioned that that could be some of the -- that that’s been the headwinds of late. What's your perspective about looking forward out say 12 months, 18 month or so? I mean, do you feel like we'll be in a more stable economic situation where you can really start to see the growth rates of some of the newer products that you've launched and rest of world market? Do they tend to be volatile from quarter-to-quarter or year-to-year?

Jorge Mesquita

I mean, as I said earlier, there was always going to be inherent volatility in the emerging world. It's never going to be smooth sailing everywhere. But I do think that despite the fact that we've had some recent turbulence in places like Turkey, and Argentina, and parts of Latin America. I think in the Maine, we are bullish on the expected economic outlook and category outlook for the overall world, including the emerging world. And so again as I said, it goes back to the trends that I discussed about before. I think, particularly in personal health and beauty care, we feel that we're very well positioned. There's a lot of unmet needs that are currently being undressed and I think our products are going to be well positioned to capture that value.

Geoff Meacham

And when we look at the categories, we don’t get too many questions from investors on, for example, the wound care market. And is there anything on that end of things? I know I don't want to ignore all the different categories that you guys have.

Jorge Mesquita

No, I mean listen, we’re very happy with the performance of our wound care business. Band-Aid is going to turn a hundred years old next year. We're very proud of that, invention of that brand. And we are planning a big celebration to mark that anniversary. It's a very profitable business and we have a great portfolio. Band-Aid is being the most well know brand, but we have other very high loyalty brands like Neosporin and Desitin. So I think we're in very good shape to continue to grow that business. It's got a narrower global footprint than most of our other categories. But we’re very pleased with the performance and we think there's a lot of upside in that business.

Geoff Meacham

And the innovation cycle there, are there opportunities that you see in the next several years?

Jorge Mesquita

Yes. In fact, we have a terrific business in Japan with Band-Aid. And over the years, we've really transformed our portfolio there with innovation that really premiumize the business and address consumer needs that we couldn’t address before. We see that as a global exponent for us, a global lead market for us. And now a lot of those ideas that have been very proven and successful in Japan, we're rolling them out, including here in the U.S starting this year.

Geoff Meacham

And we started off with the conversation about the baby care business. Maybe just help us foray with some of the metrics that you think investors should be looking forward to figure out if the re-launch is on track, or some of the external validating data-points people to look forward.

Jorge Mesquita

All I would say is its early days. We just got started in the United States here in July and we're in Canada, as well as India and China. But the early signs are very positive. I mean, we were really pleased with the marked acceleration in consumption growth. Our customers are very excited about that too. And so this has been, as I said before, a business that has under-performed over time. I’m talking about Johnson's baby itself. The rest of our portfolio, including brands like Aveeno Baby have been doing really well. But this is clearly the lion share of our business, I know it's not done as well as needed. So all I can say to you is, I'm confident that you should expect the baby care business to show growth going forward, whereas it's been a drag on our results in the past.

The other things I would point out is that even though we really improved our product offering and our packaging, we invested in better formulas, better packaging that are more convenient for consumers. We've actually been able to improve the profitability of the business, because historically, our baby care business has been managing at somewhat the centralized way and we had allowed too much fragmentation and complexity to sit in. So we had too many SKUs, not enough scaled, too many sites producing the product. And as a result, we were procuring too many materials from too many companies. So we took advantage of this re-stage to rationalize the number of SKUs that still meet needs of consumers around the world and channels in each region, but it's a much more rational number of SKUs.

And we simplify the number of ingredients we use, the number of materials specs that we use. And to give an idea, we went from procuring bottles from 40 different companies to sourcing bottles from two companies. So you can imagine the skilled advantage that this has afforded us. And so actually, we've been able to improve our cost structure, even as we invest in better products. And so all the way around, we think this re-stage will be a transformative inflection point in the history of our business.

Geoff Meacham

And along those, the lessons learned from that. Can you implement into other parts of the business along with supply chain?

Jorge Mesquita

That's a great point. And in fact, we're doing just that. I mean, I shared with you in May that we are restaging our Listerine business. To a lesser degree, we do the same thing. We were able to more clearly design the architecture of the brand, so it's clear to shoppers what are the different price tiers and benefits they can expect, and so there is a rationalization there. And we're looking to do that with some of our other big global brands.

Geoff Meacham

Okay. Well, with that, we'll wrap it up. We have a breakout session right next door.

Jorge Mesquita

Great, thank you.

Geoff Meacham

Thank you for your time.

