Limelight Networks: No Longer Flying Under The Radar

There’s some irony that a company named Limelight Networks (LLNW) had been ignored by investors for most of 2018. However, the stock has perked up in the past couple of weeks, as Wall Street analysts started to take notice of the company.

First, B. Riley added the content delivery network (CDN) manager to its Alpha Generator List on Aug. 23. A few days later, Craig-Hallum started coverage of Limelight with a Buy rating.

As a result of the bullish research calls, shares have jumped 13% over the past two weeks and recently changed hands around $4.71. A closer look at the company’s fundamentals suggest that it remains reasonably valued and the stock could press even higher by the end of the year.

4 Straight Quarters of Double-Digit Growth

It’s not as if Limelight had been slouching previously, as the second quarter of 2018 was the fourth straight time that management posted double-digit revenue growth. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.04 a share in the June quarter, which was a penny ahead of the consensus analyst estimate. Revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $50.3 million and also topped expectations.

Digging a little deeper into the results last quarter yields more positives. Gross margin improved 230 basis points from the previous year and management boosted full-year sales guidance while Limelight is cutting capital spending. The company also reported a record low customer churn rate in the period.

Video delivery accounts for half of Limelight’s revenue and is also its fastest growing division. The company is leveraged to the increase of demand for over-the-top video and is launching a new real-time streaming service later this year. Edge computing services is also seen as a blossoming growth area from Limelight, but management does not expect to see meaningful revenue from this area until 2019.

The company ended the quarter with $45.6 million ($0.40 a share) of cash and equivalents on the balance sheet. Management noted on the conference call that it is considering potential acquisitions with the excess cash balance.

Competitive Market, but Important Overhangs Addressed

The company’s key product in the CDN market is its Orchestrate software suite and Akamai (AKAM) is its chief competitor. Limelight said last quarter that average revenue per user increased 26% year-over-year to $73,000, which management believes may be tops in the industry.

Even so, the company’s sales are relatively concentrated, as its top 20 customers account for over 70% of the company’s sales. Management said that it negotiated new contracts with 6 of its top 10 users last quarter, noting that industry pricing is becoming more competitive.

Limelight cleared two major hurdles earlier this year and should likely no longer be trading at such a discount to its peers. First, Goldman Sachs, its largest shareholder, sold its remaining 15 million shares in March. The company also settled a long-standing patent dispute with industry giant Akamai in April.

Growth at a Reasonable Price

Consensus estimates call for Limelight to generate 46% compound annual earnings growth over the next three years. While that might seem like a lofty expectation, management has exceeded the consensus analyst profit estimate seven straight quarters.

The stock is trading at 22x expected 2019 earnings of $0.21 a share, which is a discount to the industry median of 28x. Similarly, the company has an enterprise value of 2.2x expected 2019 revenue of $223 million, compared with the industry median of 3.8x.

The last few weeks of August historically see some of the lowest trading volumes of the year, as portfolio managers and traders look to capture a final summer vacation. As investors return en masse from the Labor Day holiday and begin to position portfolios for the stretch run of 2018, I believe there is room for Limelight to trade up toward the same valuations afforded its peers coming months.

The next potential catalyst could be a slate of investor meetings on the West Coast the company has listed on its website for the week of Sept. 10.

