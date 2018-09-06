Newmont Mining Could Be In The First Row Of A Rebound

It's likely that Newmont Mining will be in the first ranks of the rebound when it happens as a safer stock of choice.

Yet, from a financial perspective, the company still remains one of the safest bets on gold.

Many gold mining stocks remain under significant pressure, and I view this as a potential opportunity after the sell-off is done. Meanwhile, while the trend remains negative for the whole gold mining sector, investors have the time to look through the potential rebound candidates. I have already provided my thoughts on Barrick Gold (ABX) here and Agnico-Eagle Mines (AEM) here. In this article, I look at Newmont Mining (NEM).

For quite some time now, Newmont Mining has been viewed as one of the preferred choices for safe exposure to gold. Such stocks do not suit everyone's style, but there is a solid thesis behind owning a stable, non-volatile company that depends on a commodity that can show material appreciation in right conditions. However, as the latest sell-off has shown, even Newmont Mining was not immune to the negative wave that rocked the whole gold mining sector:

I believe that the same factors that were in play when Newmont Mining shares were glued to the ~$40 level will help the stock find a bottom and start to rebound, once the basket selling of gold stocks pauses.

Source: Newmont Mining Q2 presentation

The key value proposition of Newmont Mining is stable gold production at reasonable costs in good jurisdictions. The company is going through a higher-cost period this year, but all-in sustaining costs (AISC) are expected to return to $870-$970 per ounce in 2019 and stay on this level for some more years. Many gold miners are experiencing problems with production growth nowadays, which is explained by rarity of good deposits and even bigger rarity of good deposits in good jurisdictions. In this situation, stable gold production for a company of Newmont Mining's size is already a decent achievement. Importantly, development capital is projected to fall significantly next year, which will improve the company's free cash flow generation ability.

On the cash side, Newmont Mining remains in a very favorable position with $3.1 billion of cash on the balance sheet and $4 billion of debt, most of which is due after 2022. With this amount of money the company is in a position for a significant acquisition, but prefers measured moves due to the reasons I cited above.

Trading at below 20 forward P/E and less than 1.5 P/B at current prices, Newmont Mining is certainly not the cheapest gold stock out there. But it deserves its premium over peers due to financial and operational stability. I believe that the market will continue to view Newmont Mining as a stock belonging to a group of safer bets on gold prices. However, the current panic that we see in the gold mining space might continue for some time.

The widely traded VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is making new lows while gold (GLD) has already rebounded from lows, highlighting the fact that miners are witnessing a case of basket selling - perhaps, a major position liquidation, as the short interest in gold mining stocks is low. Therefore, catching a falling knife in Newmont and elsewhere in the gold mining space could prove a dangerous exercise, so stabilization and at least some positive momentum is necessary for a successful trade. Meanwhile, investors and traders alike have the time to do their homework and choose the names they want to go long playing the rebound. My thinking is that Newmont Mining will be a stock of choice for many since its strengths provide downside protection in case gold prices stay around $1,200 for longer.

