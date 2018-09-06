McCullough: Quad 4 Is Coming (But Timing Matters)

“There are plenty of reasons to be concerned,” Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough says. “But this is not a bear market in the U.S. yet."

Be careful. Timing the crack in this bull market is difficult.

The Hedgeye Macro analyst team led by CEO Keith McCullough has been calling for Quad 4 (U.S. growth and inflation falling) in Q4 of 2018.

The Hedgeye Macro analyst team led by CEO Keith McCullough has been calling for Quad 4 (U.S. growth and inflation falling) in Q4 of 2018 since the start of this year.

Moving into Quad 4 may cause some anxiety for some investors. But McCullough reminds viewers in this clip from The Macro Show not to get impatient. Timing matters.

McCullough should know, having been fired in Oct. 2007 for being too bearish in what turned out to be a few months too soon ahead of the 2008 crash. It’s a problem he says he does not intend to repeat.

“There are plenty of reasons to be concerned. We’ve given you many of them,” McCullough says in the clip above. “But this is not a bear market in the U.S. yet—no way, shape, or form.”

Watch the full clip above for more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.