Ship Finance International's Second Quarter Results Analysis

Ship Finance International announced at the end of August that it has agreed to acquire three large container vessels in combination with long-term time charters.

Operating revenues were $96.80 million compared to $94.22 million a year ago and up 4.8% sequentially. The company had net income of $15.77 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Investment Thesis

Ship Finance International (SFL) is a robust and versatile shipping company that has held a special place in my long-term portfolio for many years now. The company has performed steadily well by adapting its business model to the necessity of a shifting market environment, which resulted in a high-yield distribution that has been paid invariably for years. The dividend yield is now about 10%. The second-quarter dividend was $0.35 per share which was the Company's 58th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Thus, I have been recommending this company as a long-term investment and will continue to do it because I do not see any significant changes in the way Ship Finance International is conducting business.

The company operates in four distinct segments.

Any weakness below $14 should be considered as an opportunity to accumulate for the long term. However, I recommend trading the stock as well to take advantage of the inevitable ups and downs of this volatile market. Using 30% of your holding to trade the stock based on the RSI(14) should be an excellent idea that could increase your profit significantly while offering an extra security.

The company sailed through some harsh winds - from the tankers slowdown to the offshore drilling segment collapse and the financial meltdown of Seadrill (SDRL) and North Atlantic Drilling (OTCPK:NADLQ) - I believe I have read it all. However, the versatility of the company's fleet is the strength of its business model that has protected Ship Finance against any financial downside. The second quarter is another clear example.

Ole Hjertaker, the CEO, said in the conference call:

44% of our backlog is in the liner segment, up from around 25% six months ago. And the tanker segment has been reduced from nearly 20% to around 10%. On a relative base, the offshore sector has also come down from more than 40% six months ago to around 33% currently. Earlier today, we were pleased to announce the acquisition of three modern eco-design container ships build 2015, and with a capacity of 10,600 TEU.

SFL - The raw numbers: Second quarter 2018

Ship Finance International 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 90.09 92.03 110.71 113.91 117.58 103.99 93.53 97.85 96.88 94.22 93.67 96.10 92.35 96.80 Net Income in $ Million 33.11 67.94 45.49 54.29 46.80 38.81 32.27 28.53 32.28 20.11 28.73 20.09 24.66 15.77 EBITDA $ Million 66.77 102.85 56.96 93.33 76.99 79.63 53.02 92.33 66.01 64.81 61.64 64.41 65.93 66.39 Adjusted EBITDA in $ Million 127.22 124.92 135.51 141.97 139.47 128.05 114.62 120.64 118.68 117.63 115.08 116.82 99.51 107.72 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 36.8% 73.8% 41.1% 47.7% 39.8% 37.3% 34.5% 29.2% 33.3% 21.3% 30.7% 20.9% 26.7% 16.3% EPS diluted in $/share 0.32 0.73 0.43 0.58 0.42 0.42 0.30 0.31 0.32 0.22 0.29 0.20 0.24 0.15 Operating cash flow in $ Million 65.6 38.0 66.1 88.7 42.7 81.1 56.1 50.2 45.5 55.6 32.0 44.7 50.0 44.1 CapEx in $ Million 87.4 43.5 272.0 93.7 82.9 93.7 5.7 5.8 11.3 1.2 69.2 0.0 0.0 511.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -21.9 -5.5 -205.9 -5.0 -40.3 -12.7 50.5 44.4 34.3 54.4 -37.2 44.7 50.0 -466.9 Total Cash $ Million 49.7 99.7 98.0 269.8 117.3 233.6 209.5 213.2 222.3 393.0 393.7 279.1 265.1 258.4 Long-term Debt in $ Million 1543 1462 1776 1666 1600 1617 1565 1553 1538 1672 1712 1504 1435 1916 Dividend per share in $ 0.42 0.43 0.44 0.45 0.45 0.45 0.45 0.45 0.45 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 93.41 93.45 93.47 93.47 93.47 93.50 93.50 93.51 93.51 93.51 93.51 102.93 103.58 104.95

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Shipping Segments

1 - Operating Revenues



Operating revenue of $97 million and net income of $16 million or $0.15 per share in the second quarter, after impairments of approximately $22 million relating to the sale of three older VLCCs subsequent to quarter end.

SFL Highlights Q2'18:

A quarterly dividend of $0.35. Income of $165.77 million or $0.15/share for the quarter. Aggregate charter hire of $141 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $107.72 million. $164 million convertible notes issued in April (4.875% p.a. coupon and an initial conversion price of ~$18.93).

2 - Free cash flow

Free cash flow or FCF for short is an essential financial indicator that should always be carefully evaluated when looking at a long-term investment.

The FCF should be adequate and positive if the business model can be considered as stable. However, in some cases, the FCF can be misleading when the company is purchasing three large container vessels like SFL did this quarter for an amount of $511.016 million. The benefits are clear for the long term in this instance and the immediate adverse effect must be understood. The company said in the conference call:

Vessels are chartered long term to a world leading container line with a minimum period until late 2024 and options to extend until 2029. The results to a purchase option with a profit split at the end of the initial period. Our backlog will increase by approximately $260 million, increasing to approximately $430 million if the charter extension options are exercised.

SFL shows an FCF of minus $467 million in the second quarter. On a yearly basis, FCF is now minus $409.4 million ("TTM").

Dividend payout is now $147 million based on ~105 million shares, which is lower than the free cash flow ("TTM").

Conclusion: SFL is not passing the FCF test.

3 - Net debt

SFL net debt is now $1.66 billion using cash and cash equivalent plus available securities for sale. To appraise what the debt load represents regarding business strength, I usually take the debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio as a defining guide:

Long-term debt is $1.916 billion and adjusted EBITDA on a yearly basis is $439.13 million (please see table above).

SFL has a debt/EBITDA of 4.3, which is robust and nearly 40% lower than the shipping industry in general. Ole Hjertaker, the CEO, said in the conference call regarding the increase in LT debt:

But in order to facilitate the quick closing and benefit from the cash flow generated, we will fund the transaction [Purchase of the 3 vessels] with a combination of cash at hand and $200 million intermediary bank financing. The EBITDA contribution from these assets is estimated to approximately $35.5 million per year.

4 - Total Backlog

Note from the company:

As of June 30, 2018, the fixed rate charter backlog from the Company's fleet of 87 vessels and rigs was approximately $3.6 billion.

This quarter, revenues from tankers were slightly down in the quarter ($540 million) due to the sale of one VLCC in the first quarter and lower earnings on the two Suezmaxes trading in the pool while liners revenues were in line with the previous quarter. Drybulk revenues were slightly down ($470 million) in the quarter.

A majority of the vessels are on long-term charters, but SFL has 7 Handysize drybulk carriers trading in the spot market. These seven vessels achieved higher revenues per trading day, but overall revenues were down due to drydocking and fewer days trading.

Note: Charter rate from Frontline will be reduced starting in the second quarter. Ole Hjertaker said:

We did receive the full charter rate of $20,000 per day during the second quarter. But according to Frontline, the buffer was down to below $4 million at quarter end and therefore, not sufficient to continue supporting the full charter hire, going forward. Until the spot market recovers above base rate, the revenues from these vessels will therefore be linked to the actual earnings generated in the spot market.

Commentary and Technical analysis (short term)

SFL experienced a decisive breakout of its symmetrical wedge pattern late August which had the result to shift the line support from $14.50 to now $14.

The symmetrical wedge pattern is still in place with a line resistance at about $14.75 (I recommend selling part of your holding here).

The symmetrical wedge patterns are often considered as a "pause" for the stock or a consolidation phase. My opinion is that this consolidation phase will end with a decisive breakout on the upside to re-test $15.40 (I recommend selling 30% of your holding). On the negative side, I see a potential re-test of the $13.60 (I recommend buying).

Therefore, I recommend accumulating SFL on any weakness below $14.

