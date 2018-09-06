Consumer Cyclical WallStar Gains: Salem' 84%, International Game' 56%, And Unique's 50% Lead 50 In September

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five July top-yield Consumer Cyclical WallStars showed 40% more net gains than from $5k invested in all 10.

Consumer Cyclical includes 28 industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield represented 24, ranging in yield from 2.99% to 12.12% and averaging 4.58%.

WallStars are distinguished by positive broker target price upsides. SALM, IGT, UFAB, SKIS, G, WYND, LVS, TUP, EVE, and ESCA topped the sector for broker price target upsides 9/5/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 25.45% To 89% Net Gains For Top Ten WallStars By September 2019

Four of ten WallStars, based on analyst 1-year target prices, also belonged to the top ten dividend-yielding for the coming year (as tinted in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the Consumer Cyclical dogs as graded by Wall St. wizards was 40% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were selected by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 5, 2019 were:

Salem Media Group (SALM) was projected to net $890.53, based on dividends, plus the median of three analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% over the market as a whole. (Salem tops this list at a $190 higher price indicating how far its price fell in the past month.)

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) was projected to net $579.01, based on dividends plus the median of eight analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% more than the market as a whole.

Unique Fabricating (UFAB) was projected to net $558.27, based on dividends, plus the median of three analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% less than the market as a whole.

Peak Resorts (SKIS) was projected to net $368.24, based on the median of four analyst upside estimates plus annual dividends , less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

General Motors Co (GM) was projected to net $346.39, based on annual dividends, plus the median of twenty-one analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% more than the market as a whole.

Wyndham Destinations Inc (WYND) was projected to net $326.59, based based on annual dividends, plus the median of twelve analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% more than the market as a whole.

Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) was projected by broker targets and dividends to net $310.00, based on dividends, plus the median of five analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% over the market as a whole.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) was projected to net $296.75, based on the median of twenty-six analyst upside estimates plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 61% more than the market as a whole.

L Brands Inc (LB) was projected to net $286.65, based on projected annual dividend, plus the median of twenty-eight analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% less than the market as a whole.

Entravision Communications (EVC) was projected to net $254.51, based on dividends, plus the median of three analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 42.17% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Consumer Cyclicals. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 20% over the market as a whole.

Top 50 Consumer Cyclical Stocks By Yield Represented 24 of 28 Industries For August-September

Yield (dividend / price) and price target gain estimate results from YCharts as of September 5 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks in the Consumer Cyclical sector produced the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

50 Top Consumer Cyclical Dividend WallStars By Target Gains

50 Top Consumer Cyclical Dividend WallStars By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) Yield Metrics Revealed 10 Top Consumer Cyclical Stocks

Top ten Consumer Cyclicals selected 9/5/18 by top yields represented eight industries in the sector: (1) Specialty Retail [2 listed]; (2) Apparel Stores [2 listed]; (3) Packaging & Containers [1 listed]; (4) Auto Parts [1 listed]; (5) Leisure [1 listed]; (6) Broadcasting- Radio [1 listed]; (7) Publishing [1 listed]; (8) Auto Manufacturing [1 listed].

First place by yield went to the top of two Specialty Retail firms, Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS) [1], the other placed tenth, CSS Industries Inc (CSS) [10]. Second and ninth places went to apparel store representatives, L Brands Inc (LB) [2], and Cato Corp (CATO) [9].

Third place went to packaging and containers, Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) [3], while fourth place was occupied by the auto parts supplier, Unique Fabricating Inc (UFAB) [4]. In fifth place was a leisure representative, Cedar Fair LP (FUN) [5].

The broadcasting-radio representative placed sixth, Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) [6].

Thereafter, a publishing firm placed seventh, Gannett (GCI) [7], and one auto manufacturer was eighth, Ford Motor Co. (F) [8], to complete the top ten August-September Consumer Cyclical sector WallStar list by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Consumer Cyclical WallStars Showed 21.7%-84.2% Upsides, And (31) None Cast A Downside

To quantify top rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Projected A 40.02% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, Consumer Cyclical Stocks By September 2019

Ten top Consumer Cyclicals WallStars were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Consumer Cyclicals selected 9/5/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented eight industries in the twenty three consumer cyclical industry sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Consumer Cyclical WallStars To (32) Deliver 42.28% Vs. (33) 30.19% Net Gains by All Ten by August-September, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Consumer Cyclical WallStar kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 40.02% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten.

The very lowest-priced Consumer Cyclical top yield stock, Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 89.06%.

The five lowest-priced Consumer Cyclical top yield WallStars for September 5 were: Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM); Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS); Unique Fabricating Inc (UFAB); Ford Motor Co (F); Gannett (GCI), with prices ranging from $3.80 to $10.06.

Five higher-priced Consumer Cyclical WallStars for September 5 were: CSS Industries Inc (CSS); Cato Corp (CATO); L Brands (LB); Tupperware Brands (TUP); Cedar Fair (FUN), whose prices ranged from $14.26 to $51.71.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market.

Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

