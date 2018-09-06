Big Lots Is Giving You Another Chance

Image credit

Another overreaction by investors

I've been a fan of Big Lots (BIG) for some time as I've thought the company's execution on its discount retail model was better than the share price implies. Indeed, shares were nearly halved from the early part of this year to the bottom in June, and while the stock has recovered somewhat, it still sits at less than $44 following a disappointing second quarter report. However, given a number of tailwinds for EPS to continue to grow in the future, Big Lots once again looks very undervalued today.

A mixed quarter, but strong guidance

Q2 sales were essentially flat against last year as a lower store count year over year was offset by comparable sales. That metric gained 1.6% in Q2 against guidance of flat to +2%. One thing investors have struggled with when it comes to Big Lots is that its historical comparable sales have been very volatile in both directions. While Q2's result was a good one, part of the reason why investor sentiment continues to wane on this stock is because it is difficult to trust good results will stick around. However, the fact that Q2's result was strong and that guidance for Q3 was for +2% to 4% and Q4 guidance was for a low single digit gain makes me think this time is a bit different. Indeed, guidance for the back half of the year is implying the best performance since at least 2015, so there is some evidence to support that this time is, in fact, different. Big Lots has been continually working on its merchandise assortment, and it certainly appears to be working, given what I see as strong guidance for comparable sales.

The problem with Q2 results is that margins declined rather meaningfully during a quarter when comparable sales increased almost 2%. Gross margins fell 20 bps against last year's Q3, but SG&A costs deleveraged 90 bps, sending operating margins down from 3.9% to 2.8% year over year. That's a big decline, and while I won't make excuses for Big Lots, it is worth pointing out that the vast majority of the company's earnings come from the fourth quarter. In other words, if margins remain weak throughout the rest of the year, Big Lots has a problem. If not, we can move past the weak margin number for Q2 as insignificant against the trend of improving comparable sales. Indeed, Big Lots guided for nearly $3 in EPS for this year's Q4 against last year's result of $2.44; it certainly appears margin expansion is coming, given sales should be roughly flat.

Capital returns are a big positive

Big Lots also returns lots of capital to shareholders via buybacks and dividends. The former has typically taken precedence, and while that is likely to remain the case for some time, the dividend is a growing piece of the puzzle. The company bought back $100 million of shares in an accelerated program in Q2, and the share count is 5% lower than it was last year. That's a significant tailwind for EPS and one that - should the share price remain low - I expect will continue to accrue. In addition, the dividend is up to $1.20 annually, good for a 2.7% yield. That's a draw for investors by itself, but with the current dividend at a fraction of total earnings, Big Lots has the potential to become a huge dividend growth story in the future. These two capital return factors are a big positive for the bulls in my view and can contribute to nice total returns irrespective of what the stock does.

A trough valuation that is undeserved

Big Lots has generally traded with valuations in the mid-teens but, today, trades for just 9.1 times next year's estimate of $4.79 in EPS. A typical multiple of 15, for instance, would imply a share price of ~$72, or about two-thirds higher than it is today. While I'm not suggesting this is going to happen overnight, strong guidance for the rest of the year suggests to me that investors reacted too harshly to the Q2 report. Big Lots is unequivocally cheap today on an earnings basis, and when you layer in the strong capital return potential this stock possesses, the bull case is pretty clear.

I think investors looking to take a long position in Big Lots should strike while the iron is hot because not only are the fundamentals improving via higher comparable sales, but the stock is at a trough valuation with the potential for significant returns from the dividend and buybacks. Discount retailing is here to stay, and while Big Lots isn't the best player in the group, it is much better than its current valuation is implying. I think Big Lots is going much higher from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BIG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.