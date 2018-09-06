Biomerieux SA (BMXMF) CEO Alexandre Mérieux on Q2 2018 Results Conference Call - Earnings Call Transcript

Biomerieux SA (OTCPK:BMXMF) Q2 2018 Results Conference Call September 5, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Sylvain Morgeau - Investor Relations

Alexandre Mérieux - Chief Executive Officer

Guillaume Bouhours - Chief Financial Officer

RomainZana - Exane

Bill Quirk - Piper Jaffray

Maja Pataki - Kepler Cheuvreux

Michael Ruzic - Berenberg

Philippa Gardner - Jefferies

Good day, and welcome to the Biomerieux H1 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. And at this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Sylvain Morgeau, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Before handing this call to Alexandre Mérieux, CEO and Guillaume Bouhours, CFO, I will just make short introduction to provide you a set of information about this meeting. So first of all, I wanted to inform you that Biomerieux issued its press release this morning at 7:00 a.m. The press release can be found on the homepage of the website, www.biomerieux-finance.com. If you have not received our news release or if you would like to be added to the company's distribution list, please feel free to contact me. The presentation slides can be downloaded on the same webpage or directly through the webcast. Promptly after the end of the meeting, the webcast and the call will be available in replay.

Now going to the presentation content, we will review the H1 2018 performance and the 2018 outlook. And then following this formal presentation, we will propose you to all the Q&A session.

And Alexandre, floor is yours.

Alexandre Mérieux

Thank you, Sylvain, good afternoon to all. It's a great pleasure to be with you. So I will start by giving you some key takeaway messages regarding H1 performance. So in H1, we displayed a quite nice growth sales dynamic at 10.4%, which is way above IVD market growth. This growth was fueled by molecular biology and the great success of FILMARRAY and nice growth also in industrial applications and also wrapping up of the Asia-Pacific region. So this solid top line earnings drove also good profitability improvements since the operating income is now at €185 million, which is up 7% at the current rate compared to H1 of last year.

The cash position remains very solid and we're almost debt free which allowed us also to do some M&A moves recently, mainly with the acquisition of Astute Medical, which is a high medical value markers that we did in the industry. And we also announced in July, Biomerieux stake in Hybiome, which is a Chinese company in the field of immunoassay. So based on these solid results, we decided to upgrade slightly our guidance, moving the sales target from 8% to 9% to be now around 9.5% and the contributive operating income should be landing between €340 million and €350 million.

If I move now to the sales dynamic by geography. So as mentioned, 10.4% growth in H1, with all the regions growing nicely. The Americas region being number one first, now representing 44% of the total revenue of the company. And the growth in North America was really driven also by the constant growth of FILMARRAY. While Latin America was slower, mainly with one impact coming from Brazil, with the fact that we put PCT in place in January, and also that there were some very severe strikes, which impacted the Brazilian economy also during the spring, while the other countries are growing double-digit in the region.

Concerning Europe, Middle East, Africa, rose close to 5%, with Europe growing at 3% that was important growth. I would say nice growth in Middle East and Africa region, and also we start to see a positive impact of the FILMARRAY being promoted and sold in the European region.

Like for Asia Pacific growing close to 17%. It was fueled by both the countries. In fact, China performing very well. China had a very good, strong H1, very strong Q1. India is doing its double-digit growth. Japan, which is a more mature market, also where we are investing to take back control of the sales dynamic was slightly being flat.

If we look now at the splits of the sales by application, what is worth noticing I would say is the good balance of the Biomérieux portfolio. We're well balanced in terms of industry and we're well balanced also in term of technology. Microbiology representing 40% of the total revenue, growing the market at 5.3%.

Immunoassay grew at close to 1% with the impact that we have pressure on PCT price in the U.S. The VIDAS region sales grew by 3%.

Molecular, it's an impressive growth, which was driven by FILMARRAY in the U.S. and on a worldwide basis. So molecular now representing a 23% of the total revenue of the company. And we also would say we had very nice growth for the industry, which is above 9%.

Going to FILMARRAY, we said recently of continuously review on our strategy with FILMARRAY. Let me say that we're still making good progress growing the number of installed base, now we are close to 7,000 units worldwide with customer base of 2,200 customers and sales grew by 40% to reach €230 million in H1.

We have the VIDAS Pneumonia Panel on the market, with 7 available panels and they are dealing with the same, the most important syndrome. And also, we have announced the filing of Pneumonia Panel in April of '18 and we are waiting for an FDA clearance.

Also, we mention that this year, we also keep on investing in the molecular biology and FILMARRAY working also to improve the number of renewals and also to improve the technology and working on reduction of time to result of the test.

Growing international is an important aspect of the strategy regarding FILMARRAY. On the end of H1, 15% of the sales were coming from international outside of the U.S., with 1/3 of the '18 installations being done outside of the U.S. And we have also recently launched FILMARRAY in Japan.

Immunoassay, so we know we have considerable competition in the U.S. with PCT. PCT is still growing activity for Biomérieux. Biomérieux is still growing in the U.S., but we're impacted by some price pressure. But at this time, we keep on investing, I would say, now positioning of high medical value markers. So recently that we've done with the acquisition of AKI that we should develop within the VIDAS for the year 2020. And also as you might know, so we've this development partnership with Banyan for the development of a test for traumatic brain injury.

We will conclude talking about industry application and we're quite pleased with this growth. It was our intent to bring this -- this changed to high single digit, which we reached last year, which we keep on doing this year with 9% growth. And for this time, we're being fueled by the investment we are doing, also with the quality of our product portfolio and I would say also good market trends coming both from the consumers and also our customers.

So with this, I will leave the floor to Guillaume Bouhours to present the financial results for H1.

Thank you, Alexandre. Hello, everyone. So let's review our financials and operating performance. Starting with total sales view, total sales growth. So FX was clearly negative as expected. As you can see, we had minus €83 million of foreign exchange impact on sales in the first half, and this is in line with our forecast made early in the year. You can see that most of the negative on sales is coming from the U.S. dollar. The rest being a loss from emerging currencies like Indian rupee or Brazilian reais, Argentinian peso. We'll come back to in this presentation on the total review on the FX exposure for Biomérieux not only on sales but also on operating income.

On sales, the perimeter effect was not significant with only one part of Astute consolidation. And finally, we had Alexandre in detail an organic growth of 10.4%. So all-in, 3% published growth of the top line.

Moving to next page and looking at the P&L from sales to contributive operating income. Our gross margin improved from 53.3% in H1 '17 to 54.3% in '18 with positive mix effect coming from the growth of BIOFIRE FILMARRAY relative to our gross margin as well as the reduction in the depreciation of our installed base, which we align in terms of the duration accounting-wise with the actual service life of our equipments. And that change in the IB depreciation improved gross margin by €5 million for the first half.

Below gross profit, SG&A increased by 7.7% on a like-for-like basis year-on-year, which is directly resulting from the investments in our sales force, especially for the BIOFIRE FILMARRAY specific, as stated before, worldwide, U.S.A. and outside. R&D grew by 10% like-for-like year-on-year to 13.4% of sales, with a majority of the R&D increase coming from investments in the BIOFIRE range of panel and instruments as well as some additional investments in our microbiology products.

All-in contributive operating income reached 15.9, sorry, 15.8% of sales, up 7% and of course, the 7% increase is despite FX impact of €31 million on operating income, €31 million negative and as well the consolidation of expenses from Astute for 1 quarter of €4 million. And in the context of additional investment, as just explained, in R&D for the innovation of the group as well as our sales force.

So all-in, plus 7% operating income. Coming to the operating income to net income, so we have this BioFire acquisition-related cost across the table, that are mainly the purchase price amortization now stable at €9 million in the semester. The operating income, net financial expense improved from €13 million last year to €10 million, thanks to mainly lower cost of debt and related hedge. Income tax was major change this year as expected. As you can see, the effective tax rate moved from 32% last year to 19% and we will detail that in a minute.

So all-in, net income stood at €134 million, up 33% despite the headwinds that were explained on the foreign exchange. So a few details on the tax rate with this major change, 2 major impacts. The first one is, of course, the U.S. tax reform, which basically drives recurring effective tax rate from 32% last year H1 to 22.5% this year in the first half. The second effect is more specific to Biomerieux. We, Biomerieux decided and executed actually in the first half an extraordinary exceptional contribution to its U.S. pension plan. We actually took benefit from the tax window offered by the U.S. administration to basically do this kind of contribution to pension plan deductible at the former U.S. tax rate of the 35%.

So this exceptional one-off has a tax impact favorable of €5 million and 3% of executed tax rate, making H1 tax rate at 19%. We confirm that for the full year we expect the executed tax rate recurring to be at 25% and the pension extraordinary contribution to have a 2% favorable impact from that. Next, I will review the cash flow statement. Starting with EBITDA that increased in line with operating income. Operating working capital was up €37 million for the first half with mainly seasonal effect in our inventory and our social payables. In terms of inventory, we tend to have decreasing inventory at the end of the year in December due to the start of the flu season and actually, we start to build up back the references for the flu as early as June in our inventory. And social payables are due to employee payments, bonus, profit sharing actually made in the first quarter. So many issues are notable.

Income tax paid already benefited from the U.S. tax reform with major decrease to €33 million cash-out. And CapEx at €104 million was in line with our guidance at almost 9% of sales. Parts of it is actually industrial and manufacturing CapEx and about 25% is into investment in our installed base of instruments with our customers.

The free cash flow, excluding the extraordinary one-off payments on the pension, U.S. pension plan stood at €89 million for the first half, which is more than double as compared to €39 million last year for the same period.

We actually spent, let's say, this fresh free cash flow with the €56 million of pension contribution, €85 million on acquisition, of course, the biggest part of that being Astute acquisition, €40 million on dividends, paid in the first half. So overall, an increase in our net debt position from €156 million to €261 million, which still remains very solid balance sheet with a leverage ratio net-debt-to-EBITDA of 0.5%, leaving us, let's say, quite some headwind for potential additional investments.

To finish, we would like to give you some additional visibility for analysts and investors on the foreign exchange exposure of Biomérieux. On this page, you can see for different currencies. On the first column, exposure on revenues, which was already disclosed. And as you can see, it's pretty heavily weighted on U.S. dollar, of course.

On the second column, and this is actually new information we give to you today, the estimated impact of, let's say, 5% FX variation of euro against different currencies on the operating income. So it's in the bottom line. And this is, these calculation are based on the '17 actual. Of course, they might vary with a split of profits and, of course, with the currencies themselves.

So as you can see, and this might be a bit counterintuitive, the U.S. dollar, in fact, is much smaller as compared to other currencies. The reason for that is that we have pretty significant cost base in the U.S. with very significant manufacturing and R&D in the U.S. offsetting the revenue exposure.

So we are very much exposed to other currencies such as Yuan, Indian rupee, Korean, Japanese, and Latin America currencies.

We all, this can also explain better for you this €31 million impact from FX on operating income in the first half, of which, for example, the 12% change in U.S. dollar impacted by the €9 million operating income or the 12% change in Indian rupee as compared to euro impacted operating income by €6 million.

To drive from this, on the full year, we update, let's say, our forecast for the full year to negative €110 million approximately. Of course, this is approximately based on current rates, negative €110 million on the top line sales and for operating income negative €40 million to €45 million. This is slightly worse than we thought at the beginning of December, but we included there the major currency crisis of -- in some emerging in obviously such as Turkey and others.

And with that, I hand over now back to Alexandre.

Thank you, Guillaume. So yes, to conclude, I mean, we have finished [Indiscernible]. Based on the stronger first -- H1, we are slightly revising our guidance on our sales now to move from 8% to 9% finally to be around 9.5%. As mentioned by Guillaume, there was an impact of €110 million from price, while for the operating income we now have target to be between €340 million to €350 million with quite a negative impact between €40 million and €45 million. And this also include the cost of the Astute acquisition. And no change on the tax rate impact and same guidance for the CapEx.

So with this final review, we can now open the floor to the questions. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from RomainZana from Exane. Please go ahead.

RomainZana

Yes, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on the results. I have 3 questions. The first one is on immunoassay, I was wondering if you have seen any accelerating deterioration on PCT so far in Q3. And to what extent, the lack of, let's say, worsening trend could have driven your higher organic sales target for the full year? The 2 other question I have are on the EBIT guidance. The new guidance does not seem to have been raised because of lower ForEx headwind, I would say, that it's even worse. So what is driving the better-than-expected profitability? And the last one is still on the EBIT guidance. So after this strong H1, your guidance implies a margin deterioration in H2, even once adjusted for the stronger dilutive impact of Astute in the second part of the year. So is there any specific reason why you anticipate such inflection? Or is it just big issues as usual? Thank you.

Alexandre Mérieux

Okay. The sound was not perfect. I just want to make sure the first question is do we see deterioration of immunoassay in the U.S. market? That's my understanding. At this stage, we said we really need to understand to see how the market is stabilized in the U.S. We are still impacted by price, but volume is growing for us and we're also working on the combination of the sales of PCT also with one of the AKI on the Astute Medical. So maybe we have a better visibility at the end of the year. Volumes are increasing and obviously, this is a good news and we monitor prices. Your second question was on

RomainZana

[Indiscernible]

Alexandre Mérieux

Okay. We had a very nice first semester with a very good organic growth. As you remember, also, we had a very good impact from the flu season, which boosted all the revenues, I would say, mainly which was a nice impact for us. I think we also mentioned that we have changed the method at least to IFRS 15 in the duration of the amortization of our price for 50 bps impact…

Guillaume Bouhours

[Indiscernible]

Alexandre Mérieux

For the first semester, and looking at the guidance for the end of the year. We don't believe in conservative guidance. We will have the full impact as we had in Q1 this year. We will have to take into consideration the cost of Astute, which was, which we realized in the first semester, which will be 6 months for the second semester. And I would say also regarding the spending of our R&D is also maybe decreased R&D spend compared to the first semester.

Romain Zana

So just to make sure, I understood because my point was that even when we adjust for the Astute dilution that you're guiding for of the second part of the year, the underlying margin implied by your guidance is declining. So you're saying that it would be mainly due to, let's say, a back-end loaded R&D cost.

Alexandre Mérieux

Astute for 6 months in the first, well, it was only 2 months in the first semester. The fact that flow through impact, so not the booster as it was in the first semester. And also potential acceleration of R&D spending.

Operator

And our next question comes from Bill Quirk from Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

William Quirk

A couple of questions for me. I guess, first off is, you're considering what we're seeing in Southern Hemisphere regarding flu. I guess, how should we think about that for BIOFIRE in the second half of the year? And then secondly, perhaps just a comment on where BIOFIRE is trending from a profitability standpoint? I guess, certainly in the past, you've commented that it was getting close to profitability. Are we there yet? How far are we from the corporate average?

Alexandre Mérieux

The second question is on the BIOFIRE profitability. I don't think we communicated around this. We always said that margin wise it wasn't, it's strong and [indiscernible] to grow. And can you repeat your first question, Bill?

William Quirk

Certainly. So the first question has to do with your expectations for the respiratory season in the second half of the year just given you had a strong season last year and what we're seeing thus far in the Southern Hemisphere?

Alexandre Mérieux

No, we already had expectations for flu season. In fact, we believe it's going to be in our plan. We consider it's going to be an average flu season. But really the flu season starts by mid-December. So you have seen last year, but this year the impact has mainly been on Q1. We believe that customers will still get prepared for the flu season. So it's very difficult to predict, and we don't have any indication today following the trends and others that it will be strong again.

Sylvain Morgeau

Okay. We will take a question from the webcast. And I have a question on the amortization. The question is, we have seen €5 million recalculation of amortization of the installed base, should we expect another €5 million on H2? Your guidance imply a decline of operating margin on H2. Is it cautiousness or Astute Medical or FX impact? I think we already answered this question. Where should we stand on corporate tax by the end of 2018? Maybe Guillaume [indiscernible] basis.

Guillaume Bouhours

Thank you, Sylvain. So amortization of installed base, yes, the impact is actually linear. So it was €5.4 million in H1. It's going to be the same amount in H2. On the tax rate, just to restate what I mentioned is that the recurring effective tax rate we expect around 25% for the full year '18, on which you have to add positive effect of 2% from the exceptional contribution through the U.S. pension plan, so 25% minus 2%, we should be around, it's not a perfect balance, around 23% for the full year complete effective tax rate in '18.

And as regards to, let's say, seeing a slight lower profitability in H2 as compared to H1, we already answered as the main elements were the absence of strong flu season, the slight ramp-up in R&D and the full consolidation of Astute for 2 quarter in H2, that is 1 quarter only in H1.

Alexandre Mérieux

And Sylvain, now we will come back to the questions from the call.

And our next question comes from Maja Pataki from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Maja Pataki

Thank you for taking my questions. I have 3 as well. First of all, Alexandre, could you give us a bit of the strategic thinking behind the stake in the Chinese company? What is it that the company is offering, and what are you really trying to achieve?

The second point is, with regards to your group margin, would it be possible for you to give us a ranking of divisional margin levels, not the number, but kind of say what is highest and what is lowest, and if there is a big difference?

And then the third question is more of like a clarification. Did you say that the NEPHROCHECK is already being sold on VIDAS? Or did I just not hear that well on the call? Thank you.

Alexandre Mérieux

Okay. Thank you. Yes. So in the last July that we took a minority stake in a Chinese company called Hybiome, so it's a company where we got obviously setting systems in the field of immunoassay. So why doing this, the interest for us and for our customers, I would say it's to better serve also the Chinese market. It's important for us also to invest in R&D and manufacturing in China, because it's important also to have stronger R&D actually based in China. And also immunoassay is a very, very fast growing market in China. We are growing well with VIDAS. The Hybiome platform also is having, let's say, a higher throughput, higher capacity. It's a different technology. It's generally a sensor technology. So we felt by investing in this company, we could also think about strengthening our commercial and R&D presence in China. Your third question around NEPHROCHECK. No NEPHROCHECK is not on the VIDAS yet and the plan is to put it on the VIDAS at least by 2020. But today, we sell the Astute test on the Astute meter, which is a single test platform which was promoted and developed by the Astute company. So it's not on VIDAS; it's an another single test platform. Your third question, I don't think I can answer about difference of margins between our product and I'm not sure we communicated on that -- around that.

Maja Pataki

Thank you.

Alexandre Mérieux

Thank you.

And our next question comes from Michael Ruzic from Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Michael Ruzic

Yeah, hi guys. Thanks for taking the questions. Firstly, when are you expecting the Pneumonia Panel to be approved in the U.S.? And secondly, can you comment at all on the profitability of immunoassay maybe comparatively to historic profitability in that division? Thanks.

Alexandre Mérieux

Okay. For pneumonia, it's very tough for me to say when it will be launched and this is in the hands of the FDA. We have, of course, with them back and forth questions. I would like to see it approved before end of the year, but this is not -- it's not my call, it's FDA call. It's depending if they have more questions follow. The second question is around the profitability of the immunoassay. I'm not sure we commented specifically on this. But I would say immunoassay is a strategic range for Biomerieux, and we are quite happy with its performance.

Michael Ruzic

Alright thanks.

Alexandre Mérieux

Yeah.

Sylvain Morgeau

Operator, we will continue with the question from the webcast. So have you had any talks with some labs regarding the [Indiscernible] machine is set down there considering it has a possible replacement [Indiscernible] a very aggressive communication around the potential success and customers' feedbacks on its machine?

Alexandre Mérieux

Not a lot. In fact, I believe that KFS is only sold in Europe as they don't have an FDA approval. So we hear about them, but I don't [Indiscernible] on the face-to-face, I would say these are -- we know that many people are joining this field of [Indiscernible] and the goal for us and we are so far winning the race and the goal is to keep on winning this race with investments on our new platform for the development of new panels. But it's an attractive field.

Sylvain Morgeau

And so we will get back to the questions from the call. We have a call from Berenberg, I guess.

And we will take a follow-up from Michael Ruzic. Please go ahead.

Michael Ruzic

Just one more from me guys. So actually, I've been hearing a few rumors in the market that you guys are considering entering the interferon TB testing market. Could you comment on that at all? Is there any truth to that?

Alexandre Mérieux

No, it's just rumors, I think.

Michael Ruzic

Alright thanks.

Alexandre Mérieux

Yeah.

Sylvain Morgeau

Okay. Now we will get back to the questions from the, maybe from the webcast first. So in the guidance, we've already answered this one. We had a question about the update on Palmetto. Do you expect any CMS decision?

Alexandre Mérieux

[Indiscernible] front of Palmetto. We are also expecting things to move, but no news or no signal that we have from [indiscernible] that could change our strategy, and we're also probably seeing [indiscernible] the medical value. And as we discussed also, we believe that most of our patients are impatient and there shouldn't be [indiscernible] of Palmetto. We have to wait and see.

Sylvain Morgeau

And so now let's get back to the questions from the call.

Operator

And our next question comes from Philippa Gardner from Jefferies.

Philippa Gardner

I have one question, if I could, please. There was a report in the media fairly recently about recalling almost 14 million MRSA test, and I was just wondering if you could perhaps put that into context in terms of what that represents as a total of your MRSA test, and whether there will be any ongoing or longer-term implications from this?

Alexandre Mérieux

Thank you. Yes, it's not a physical recall, and it's not a recall of our product. It seems that there are some questions of uncertainty about the new strains of MRSA, it's more a call for software patch that we've already communicated and promoting with our customer. I would say based on the collaboration that we have with the FDA and also with this industry, but this is not a product recall but physical [indiscernible] physical recall of our account, it's also linked to a new program that we have to bring to the software upgrade that we're putting in place now in the U.S. market.

Sylvain Morgeau

Operator, we'll take the next question from the call.

Operator

And we have another follow-up call from Maja Pataki. Please go ahead.

Maja Pataki

I was wondering, I believe, to understand that you have, you're increasingly placing the BIOFIRE FILMARRAY instruments rather than previously selling and could you elaborate what has caused the shift, is it because you're seeing competitive entering? Or is it just a question of your regional expansion into the local habits? And then the second question I have is, Accelerate Diagnostics has actually also changed their replacement strategy, they're now moving to the reagent rental model. Are you seeing Accelerate more in the market now? And are you seeing more interest from the customer side? What is the feedback that you get in the markets?

Alexandre Mérieux

Okay. So your first question, it's more around the commercial policy, sometimes the replacements and sometimes through sales of the instruments, but what we see, in fact, that we have quite a good success with approach that we have launched, which is for higher capacity. However, higher capacity means higher test, so sometimes it goes with more replacements while you have reagent rental agreements. It's more of a commercial policy into the volume, which are taken. Regarding Accelerate, no, we follow them like everybody. We see that sometimes they are being evaluated in some laboratory, but we have not seen them as a potential displacer of this factor of [indiscernible] still early days.

Maja Pataki

Thank you.

Sylvain Morgeau

Okay. Now we will get back to the question from the webcast. And so should we expect to see your new Chinese immuno platform recently blocked coming being registered in Europe, or U.S. for cost-efficient reason or throughput reason?

Alexandre Mérieux

Okay. So we are just a minority shareholder of this company at this stage. And the goal today is to work with them mainly to serve the Chinese market. This is the first instance. Chinese market is growing fast. It's constantly being reshaped between the hospital Grade III, Grade II and Grade I. So we would be stronger with VIDAS, but also with [indiscernible] platform, but Chinese mainly is our first focus.

Sylvain Morgeau

Okay. I think we have no more questions from the call and neither from the webcast. Thank you, everyone, for your participation and for sharing any of your questions and discussion during this meeting until next investor meeting or call for the Q3 performance, which will be in October or around mid-October. Thank you very much.

Alexandre Mérieux

Thank you. Good bye.

