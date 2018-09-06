Exelixis: Elucidating The Upcoming Clinical Binary For Cabozantinib

Such a study indicates that the greatest investment reward comes to those who by good luck or good sense find the occasional company that over the years can grow in sales and profits far more than the industry as a whole. It further shows that when we believe we have found such a company we had better stick with it for a long period of time. It gives us a strong hint that such companies need not necessarily be young and small. Instead, regardless of size, what really counts is a management having both a determination to attain further important growth and an ability to bring its plans to completion." - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)

Exelixis (EXEL) is a stellar company with the strong fundamentals. And yet, the stock is trading southbound. Despite what is seemingly a temporary depreciation, there are much further upsides. The company is brewing multiple catalysts. First, the FDA already accepted the Supplemental New Drug Application ("sNDA") of cabozantinib for the treatment of patients with previously treated advanced hepatocellular carcinoma ("aHCC"). And, the agency assigned the Prescription User Fee Act ("PDUFA") action date on Jan. 14, 2019. Second, the clinical outcomes of (IMspire150 TRILOGY and IMspire170) for cobimetinib will highly likely be positive. In this report, we'll present an update on the latest earnings developments and reaffirm our thesis in this strong grower.

Figure 1: Exelixis stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Exelixis was founded in 1994. The company is focused on the innovation and commercialization of medicines to service highly difficult-to-treat cancers. The three approved cancer medicines powering the pipeline include the following: (1) cabozantinib (Cabometyx) for the management of advanced renal cell carcinoma ("aRCC"), (2) cabozantinib (Cometriq) for progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer, (3) cobimetinib (Cotellic) for unresectable or metastatic melanoma with the BRAF V600E or V600K mutation (in combinations with vemurafenib). Of note, the specific mutation will have important clinical ramifications for cobimetinib due to its differentiated mechanism of action ("MOA").

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Exelixis).

Financials Assessment

For the Q2 earnings report (that ended on June 30), Exelixis posted the $186.1M in revenues compared to $99.0M for the same period a year prior. Of the $186.1M, the product revenues made up of $145.8M (a 66% year-over-year increase from the $88.0M). Notably, most of the product sales came from the cabozantinib franchises (Cabometyx for the treatment of aRCC).

The collaborative revenues were $40.3M (a 266% improvement from the same comparison). The higher collaborative revenues pertained to the $25.0M earned from Ipsen Pharma (OTCPK:IPSEY) for the achievement of the $100M net cumulative sales over four consecutive quarters. The royalty sales from cobimetinib (Cotellic) also contributed to the collaborative revenues but to a much smaller extent.

That aside, the company recognized the $87.5M ($0.29 per share) net profits versus the $17.6M ($0.06 per share) gains for the previous period. The improved earnings, as alluded, were due to higher product and collaborative revenues.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Exelixis, adapted by Dr. Tran BioSci)

Moreover, the research and development ("R&D") expenses for the respective quarters came logged in at $42.5M and $28.2M, respectively. The higher R&Ds were related to more personnel to support development and discovery efforts. It was also partly due to the license agreement with Invenra, entered back in May 2018. An increase in R&D can be viewed favorably for a bioscience firm because the R&Ds invested today can translate into blockbuster sales in the future.

In viewing the balance sheet, there were $595.9M, which represents a 30% improvement from the $457.2M. Looking ahead, Exelixis is maintaining its operating expenses guidance for the full fiscal between $430M and $460M. Based on the balance sheet, there should be adequate capital to fund operations for years prior to the need for additional financing. Comment on a strong earnings report, the President and CEO (Dr. Michael Morrisey) remarked:

The Q2 2018 was highlighted by the strong commercial performance of Cabometyx in advanced renal cell carcinoma and continued regulatory progress for cabozantinib across multiple indications. We are pleased with our partner Ipsen's progress as it launches Cabometyx in the first-line setting following their recent label expansion in the European Union and the achievement of key commercial sales milestones. In aHCC, acceptance of our sNDA by the FDA brought us a step closer to offering Cabometyx as a treatment to another patient population in need of new options. Our strong financial performance in Q2 was driven primarily by an increase in U.S. sales of Cabometyx, as well as a milestone recognized from our collaborative partnerships, leading to net income of $87.5M or $0.28 per share on a fully diluted basis. The progress we made in Q2 put us in position for continued momentum across the business in H2 2018.

Quantitative Data Forecasting

Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of "molecule analysis" - that took into account different scoring variables, including available trial data ("TDV"), comparative molecular analysis ("CMV"), structural design ("SDV"), clinical trial setups ("TSV"), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are over 65% chances that cabozantinib will procure an FDA approval for aHCC by Jan. 14, 2019, thereby indicating a "more than favorable" clinical reporting.

Qualitative Data Analysis for cabozantinib in HCC Scientific novelty (product differentiation) Extremely high Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 2: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Potential Risks

No matter how strong a thesis, there is always a chance that it will not work out. This is because investment research is an imperfect science. Consequently, it is important for investors to assess the pertinent risks. In light of the fact that there are three drugs in the commercialization phase (and the company is operating at a net profit), the risks are not "binary" for Exelixis. In the case of a negative data reporting, it is most likely that the stock tumbles <20%. Notably, there are 25% chances of a negative data outcomes for the rest of the cobimetinib franchises. If IMspire150 TRILOGY and IMspire170 fail to produce positive results, a 15% haircut is a reasonable estimate. Investors should check out the data forecasting in the prior research for further insight. That aside, the other concern is if cabozantinib and cobimetinib can procure blockbuster sales. Despite the highly favorable chances, there is still a remnant risk of a failed commercialization.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our strong buy recommendation on Exelixis with the five out of five stars rating. Moreover, we ascribed the $60 price target ("PT") to be reached within two to three years. Our PT is significantly higher than the Wall Street analysts' consensus estimate of $33 due to the substantial unlocked value in the cabozantinib franchises. Exelixis is already banking in a net profit, and the revenues of approved therapeutics (Cabometyx, Cometriq, and Cotellic) are employed to brew further pipeline innovations. As this earnings report demonstrated, the majority of sales came from the cabozantinib franchises (Cabometyx). Due to the superb mechanism of action, cabozantinib is most likely to post the positive clinical outcomes for the vast number of cancer indications and gain more regulatory approvals. Moreover, we forecasted that the next indication of cabozantinib for aHCC treatment has a very high chance of gaining an approval. Furthermore, the clinical outcomes of cobimetinib in IMspire150 TRILOGY and IMspire170 have "extremely favorable" chances of success. Last but not least, we'd like to mention that Philip Fisher ascribed a 91% chance that the market value of a stock will match its true value. Hence, there is still a 9% risk that a fundamentally sound stock like Exelixis might not work out. Therefore, investors should not put all your eggs in one basket but rather to spread it out among various promising bioscience firms.

