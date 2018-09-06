Celgene Corporation (CELG) CEO Mark Alles on Citi's 13th Annual Biotech Conference (Transcript)

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) Citi's 13th Annual Biotech Conference Call September 6, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Mark Alles - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

David Elkins - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Robyn Karnauskas - Citigroup

Robyn Karnauskas

Great. Thank you all for joining us for lunch today, and it’s a real pleasure as our keynote today to have from Celgene both the Chairman and CEO, Mark Alles as well as David Elkins, the Chief Financial Officer of Celgene.

For those who have any questions, there will be a mike. This is webcast, so please raise your hand, we’ll bring around the mike or I’ll yell really loudly whatever you ask and repeat it back for the webcast.

So I thought the format first and turn it over to management to get some forward-looking statements, and half the time, we’ll be talking about some macro questions and then other half – the second-half, Celgene’s focus questions. So again, raise your hand if you have a question regarding – in real-time.

With that, I think, I’ll turn over to Mark.

Mark Alles

Robyn, thanks so much for the invitation to be here. It’s great to see some friends and colleagues in audiences as well. But it’s wonderful to be here at this time of the year. Celgene is in a period of rapid pipeline success. We are very, very fortunate in that the multi-year investment approach that we’ve taken with partners, so let me use the example of Agios and congratulate David Schenkein on the announcement yesterday. This is the one-year anniversary for IDHIFA as well in AML.

So, of course, David is one of those rarities founding in biotech within 10 years time having two products approved, partnering with Celgene in leukemia, and David’s announcement of becoming the Executive Chair of Agios; and then our colleague, Jackie Fouse, becoming the new CEO is a small, but very meaningful example of the ecosystem that Celgene has built over a 15, 18-year window, where we followed the science wherever it takes us.

And so here we have a partnership that is maturing, a colleague who’s coming back into a more operational role with us, and it’s a great example of how we continue to optimize our research approach. We have a lot of operating momentum halfway through the year. We’ve updated guidance top and bottom line twice, so our core products, all of them are performing very well. They have unique strong positions in the markets they serve.

Geographically, we’re doing well. The launch of OTEZLA, for example, in Japan and France, continues to set records in the markets OTEZLA serves, so we’re very, very excited about that. And for the full-year, we feel very good about our updated guidance that we provided at the end of the second quarter, so late July as our earnings call.

I’m very happy to reaffirm today that our 2020 outlook that we’ve been talking about for the better part of now eight, nine months is still intact, so we feel very good about what will happen between now and 2020. But the real excitement for us is the last four months, where luspatercept, liso-cel, bb2121, fedratinib and yes, ozanimod, five important blockbuster products are nearing regulatory submission.

And then the launches that would occur in the U.S. and around the world over an 18 to 24-month window, giving us an increasingly good line of sight to what will happen in the next decade when REVLIMID does lose patent protection. So this effort that we have to build our next wave of innovation to deliver lifesaving, life-extending therapy to patients with cancer and other high unmet needs continues. And we’re at an inflection point now in innovation that gives us a lot of confidence in the short, medium and long-term. So it’s great to be here to talk more about that and I’ll give it back to you.

Robyn Karnauskas

Okay, great. I thought first, there has been a lot of questions regarding drug and potential U.S. healthcare system changes with some blueprint. And I know you have, I guess, a seat at the table, you’re involved here. So maybe you can give us a sense of first of all, remind people there’s a comment period what is proposed would be helpful? And then what do you think will really happen with this blueprint? How much of it will be implemented? Let me ask some specific questions regarding that.

Mark Alles

So let me try to keep it in that framework. The President and the pharmaceutical industry, but healthcare in general is looking to correct for certain structural issues, where the free market reforms that work so well in some instances could be applied to the government.

So formularies protect classes, step therapy, looking at the rebate mechanism and how it has become somewhat perverted in that, we’re rebating half of increasingly high prices as opposed to looking at discounts and/or the position of a medicine in a particular therapeutic category on its list price, right? So it’s net price, if you will.

So these things are structurally problematic, and the U.S. is long overdue for looking at how medicines are paid for the emergence of managed care over two decades, which has morphed from really a pure mission to do bundling volume-based contract with employers like Celgene with 3,000 U.S. employees. It has then become a middleman, if you will, looking at how to generate revenue streams off of rebates and increasingly use some of the protections in the market, the anti-kickback statute and other things like that to carve out increasingly stronger business proposition.

So it’s not anyone’s fault. This is a system that was built after World War II and we keep layering on government systems, private sector systems, and what we’re left with is an acute care model that treats people who are sick. It doesn’t prevent things. It deals with the acute phase of disease. Take the 340B program, that’s part of the blueprint. How do we revise that or deal with that.

The unintended consequences of 340B, which was a program designed for indigent, rural hospitals to have access to better price for medicines. That now has become a version of consolidation leading to pricing going up. At the same time, it was meant to keep prices low. So that’s part of the blueprint.

Out-of-pocket costs for patients now have become where someone who has a cancer were the only thing that could save the patient’s life is a medicine, an oral cancer drug. The patient now out-of-pocket pays more as a copay for the cancer drug than if they go in and have a radical mastectomy to remove a disease breast.

How can that be? How can a patient who needs lifesaving surgery for breast cancer see lower out-of-pocket costs than a medicine that is the only option, that’s actually what’s happening now. We don’t talk about the mastectomy. We do talk about the out-of-pocket costs for the patient.

So Celgene and many of my colleagues in the ecosystem recognize that we have to step up and participate in how to reduce the out-of-pocket costs for patients. How we look at free market reforms and the blueprint is asking for these free market reforms to be part of what regulations policy would change. This is not yet the question of law. It’s a question of good public policy and we’ll see how that plays out.

So I think, the macro issue is look at pricing, make sure that copay has caps, whether it’s a government program or a private program, keep out-of-pocket cost under control and then work on other ways to create more competition, not less.

Let me make one more comment. Scott Gottlieb, still is not getting the credit he deserves. The FDA has approved the backlog of ANDAs that the last count I knew for 2017 over a 1,000 generic ANDAs multiple for anyone product, but overall were approved in 2017. It’s remarkable what the FDA has done to create free market solutions by simply approving generic drugs.

Last year this time the EpiPen was a big story. Well, we now have a generic EpiPen that just got approved. So I think, when we think about free market, let Hatch-Waxman work let the generic process work. And if we can do that more, that’s the biggest cost reduction that we could possibly ask for.

Let me make one more comment. Between 2019 and 2024, the estimate by patent expire and, of course, Celgene was part of that is at $190 billion to $200 billion of expense in the system will go away, because drugs are going generic. In the last year factually, in 2017, the net increase in drug spending in the United States was less than 1%.

So we have to remember that. While we go to fix these things, including how the government intervenes, we don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. Hatch-Waxman is working. Many of these things are working. We do boom and bust when the Hep C market was faced with Gilead’s amazing discovery, that in fact was curing huge problems in terms patients with Hep C. This system did not know how to pay for thousands of people who wanted to cure. In a 12-month window, we’ve never seen anything like that.

So is it the drugs fault, or is it the systems fault? And I think it’s a great example of medical innovations going to continue to happen. Do we worry about the acute payment cycle for that, or do we look at time and save it over time? It’s cost-effective. And I think that, that discussion still has to happen, but that’s a perfect example of checkpoint inhibitors in the cancer market.

The world didn’t know what was going to happen in the last three years. Now virtually all the major histologies and solid tumors are getting some form of T cell therapy in the form of PD-1/PD-L1. The system had to figure out how to pay for that.

So I think we should embrace innovation and incentivise it, but we need a structural change. There’s no question to deal with how we pay for it. And that’s what everybody is working for, not government intervention for the sake of it, but a free market solution that changes public policy for the good.

Robyn Karnauskas

And when people ask is, how do we implement these? Is this just a theoretical discussion? Does – can these initiatives be implemented without law being changed?

Mark Alles

Right.

Robyn Karnauskas

Do you need laws to be changed? And then do you think that the law will be changed? And so just help us to understand, whether or not you think is the changes proposed in the blueprint?

Mark Alles

Well, let’s start with HHS. So HHS, which is where the blueprint sits with Secretary Azar and his group, that blueprint is about public policy and regulation. So it has the administrative authority to do a lot of what is proposed in the blueprint. So it doesn’t require Congressional action necessarily. There is a theoretical risk that Congress, so we think about the November elections and this political issue converting to a legal framework or Congress passes legislation. That’s one of the risks that people think about biopharma over the next three, four, five years.

To me that’s real. But the question is, is it necessary? So if these changes incrementally happen and drug pricing, the cost is more modest and the system is reflecting that and it’s sustainable and everybody sees that. I think, laws are necessary. And I think that’s what the President and Secretary Azar are really trying to do and certainly with pharma, Celgene is trying to participate in. So is it real? I think anyone who’s looked at this industry in the last four months has to believe it’s real. The voluntary nature some would argue it’s not voluntary of how companies have decided to delay pricing or do other forms of price mediation voluntarily.

So take Celgene, our pricing principles are transparent now. We’ve made it very clear in writing. My board supported it. We’ve talked about it for multiple years that on a principle basis, we would shift our focus, where the price to value model was how we thought about the future. Meaning, if you have an intervention like luspatercept that has great Phase III data now that will be likely presented at ASH in beta-thalassemia and lower risk MDS, where patients are chronically transfused.

When you intervene there, we can model the value of that and price the value at the beginning. The history of the industry has been price it to market elasticity and then over time keep taking the price up. I think personally, that model is over. The model needs to be and I think appropriately so priced to value at the beginning and then look at inflation, look at other measurements of how you are offsetting cost to the system and your price increases could be tied to that.

So we’ve done that. We have as a principle now, if we take a price increase on any of our individual products, it will be once a year and that price increase will be linked to no more than the CMS estimate of inflation of healthcare expenditures in the year. This year, it’s 5.3%.

We’ve applied it, where in July, we took a price increase on REVLIMID and POMALYST, a 5% each. So less than these – the number that is given by the government, so it’s objective, not some made-up number from some third-party nonprofit that says, this is how to do it. It is a government number and we’ll continue to do that. Back to our 2020 outlook, all that is built into how we think about price and we take a one step further for Celgene.

REVLIMID launched in 2005. Inclusive of the 20% price increase we took in 2017, the average price increase for the brand over its life in the U.S. is 7.4%. Now people will say, that’s still very high. But I just told you, it’s not that different than this year’s CMS national healthcare expenditure. So what have we done in those 10 to 12 years, people who get REVLIMID-based combinations with myeloma, we’ve quintupled the survival.

So we can easily extend behind that and one step further. 35% of our pipeline during that timeframe has gone back into R&D. These are public numbers. These are GAAP numbers. So we come forward and I think the industry is coming forward saying, we get it. We’re going to change how we think. And Celgene has never relied on price anyway. But as we think about the future, we’re changing the variables about how we think about price. I think the industries do that. I think the blueprint will help to do that. Let me be specific.

When one thinks about the current project that is part of the blueprint to look at step therapy or formularies under the Part B benefit, B as in boy, it makes sense that buy and build products that the government pays for irrespective of price by statute that there would be free market competition in that space, that in Part D, where you have protected clauses that there would be competition in those spaces.

This is a big part of the current debate about the blueprint, because these are the two big expenses under Medicare B and D. There are also where you can manipulate a bit how you look at competition, you can do certain tings. Well, on the one hand, you would want the rebate, because, of course, the government has….

Robyn Karnauskas

So that’s what I was going to ask you is about rebating.

Mark Alles

You would want.

Robyn Karnauskas

Great.

Mark Alles

Rebates not to be the driver in a pure system.

Robyn Karnauskas

Do you think the administration will diminish or ban these rebates?

Mark Alles

Well, it’s already a real possibility. Why do I say that? We don’t have to sit and speculate that opinion. That has been asked for by HHS. OIG, HHS’ are looking at this to say, is that Anti-Kickback Safe Harbor, that has been in legal theory and in some business circles kind of the corporate, right? It’s existed for a longtime and it’s become something that it wasn’t intended to be. If you get rid of that, does that make this better? Do we start to keep prices lower, because there’s no incentive coming from rebates downstream.

Robyn Karnauskas

So you don’t rebate, right? So it’s easier for you to do it. But do you think your colleagues do?

Mark Alles

Well, I think that this is – it’s a little more sophisticated, right? Company by company, people will sit here and describe whether it’s good or bad for the company. I’m not trying to do that. Let’s take biosimilars. Why is it that in the U.S. the biosimilars have been approved so far are virtually the same price as the branded product. Why?

Robyn Karnauskas

Because there’s rebates.

Mark Alles

Because if the prices driving the rebate, the lower the price, the lower the margin for rebate. So I mean, these aren’t hypothetical issues. This is what the government and everybody is looking at saying, if you just take what biosimilars were intended to be, generic copies of the branded large molecule, why isn’t price coming down?

Why isn’t the market behaving like? For example, lenalidomide, when someday as a small molecule have a, assuming that they get there and approved in our current settlement structure, we’ll launch and they’ll set the price, not us. But you can imagine that they’ll lower the price pretty fast. And if we have other filers, it’s a small molecule. The cost of goods are low. But the biosimilar market in Part D, the bill and buy is not working that way.

Robyn Karnauskas

But do you think that sort of get people to start rebating, look, the easiest way is you ban it in some way. Can that be banned legally?

Mark Alles

It’s a government system.

Robyn Karnauskas

Yes.

Mark Alles

Of course, it can. That’s the whole point of what Part D reform might include. The first step is, is the Safe Harbor going to be kept? Because it starts there. It doesn’t start with you just change it, because you want to change it. You’ve got to change what has been the foundation. And then if you do it, it has to be phased in. Let’s imagine a world, where there are no rebates anymore in these channels.

Robyn Karnauskas

What about Part D two, I mean…?

Mark Alles

Right. Again, it’s across the Board, how everyone think about it. But in the channels, there’s no more rebating. There’s no way that can happen overnight. The system is structured to deliver care based on viable contracts, relationships that have been set in motion for a long time through it has to be, in my opinion, a transition period of some measurable amount of time.

So no one’s looking at do it and forget about it. There has to be a way for this to happen, whether it’s a government program or a commercial plan in someway. It cannot just change overnight. So to the extent that it changes, there would be a transition period, no question.

Robyn Karnauskas

And I’ve also heard that, so rebates are going down. But now there’s all these big service and administrative fees that are offsetting the rebate. That’s kind of how people are getting around or not going to rebate anymore, but we’re going to pay some cash, charge use of money. So you think that will also be eliminated? And the question is then to – then our PBMs gone, because like that?

Mark Alles

I don’t think PBM has gone at all. I think the PBM model that started one way. And in today’s market-based delivery of care, that the PBMs have a value proposition beyond rebates, I absolutely do. Now they should think about what that would look like, not me. But just to your point on admin fees, service fees, that’s not new.

I’ve been in the market for 30 years. We were doing GPO-related admin fees. When I joined the industry after I left the Marine Corps, so that’s not new. The question is, is there some sort of offset where, for example, instead of a rebate that is giving 10% of the revenue stream for PBM, do they have service fees back to your original remit? They’re doing employer-based volume contracting, formularies, cost effectiveness, all that. And on the savings to their clients, they can charge more service fees in other ways. Why not?

I would pay for that as an employer of 3,000 people in the U.S. If I paid more over here to get more access to better therapies at a lower cost over here, I would do it in a second. Be fantastic.

Robyn Karnauskas

So the fees are fine?

Mark Alles

The fees are fine. As long as they’re earned for legitimate savings to the client, and in this case, it’s the employer. It’s the mass of people. And then I would look at say, I’m not paying for my employee benefits, where the out-of-pocket is in the thousands of dollars for certain medicines and people are saying, “I’m not going to take my medicine”.

The diabetic who works at Celgene, who doesn’t take insulin, because the out-of-pocket costs are so high, driven by not the price, but the downstream architecture of what then becomes out-of-pocket. If they’re not controlling their A1c, my costs are going up. I don’t want to live in that world as an employer.

Robyn Karnauskas

My daughter had a $1,000 diaper-rash cream that I was built. So that’s a perfect example. She did not get treated. Who well, too expensive.

Mark Alles

So the diabetes is an example, I can give you, because it is one of the important example. The number one cost in Medicare today…

Robyn Karnauskas

Yes.

Mark Alles

…is in cancer. It’s a dialysis for the sequelae of uncontrolled diabetes. If I was part of the government, I would be lobbying today to pay for all of the diabetics in America to get an insulin pump. And then I give him an incentive for every 90 days if their A1c was below nine. That quarter I give him an incentive and some sort of monetary payment. And if we were to get 80% of Americas diabetics with an A1c below 10, using the literature as it exists. The country would save billions of dollars in dealing with end-stage diabetes, but we’re not doing that.

We’re treating end-stage diabetes and then we’re assigning out-of-pocket costs through the insurance scheme to the same people who in the first place who are not controlling their diabetes. And then we take a dying cancer patient and even make it worse with out-of-pocket. This is why the blueprint is so important. This is why forget politics. Celgene, pharma, everybody is at the table looking for a free market solution.

Robyn Karnauskas

So that will have an impact on PBMs. They will have – United Health has changed…

Mark Alles

By extensions…

Robyn Karnauskas

…changed their model to a net pricing model…

Mark Alles

Exactly?

Robyn Karnauskas

…that may quickly…

Mark Alles

Exactly. By the way, this started, Robyn, with your macro question. Is it happening? We sit here today and I can categorically tell you that in five years time, no matter what, the questions we’re talking about today, they’ll be solved for. They will have been embedded into someway. The question for a company like Celgene is at a free market solution, where our ability to price the value at the beginning is unaffected by what happens.

Robyn Karnauskas

Got it.

Mark Alles

That that’s the most important part for our industry. Do you recover the legitimate R&D costs that for us now include, for example, the spectacular disappointment of GED-0301, where we bought it for $700 million upfront. We developed it until the point, where it failed in Phase III for Crohn’s. That’s at least $1.2 billion out the door at risk.

I’ve got to be able to do that across now a portfolio of some 60 drugs in development, a pipeline that is now maturing with five assets that I hope we talk about today. The lifecycle management of just any one of them to optimize their opportunity is in the billions.

Last night, we had the 17th New England Journal of Medicine publication for REVLIMID, RELEVANCE was published by the Journal. Each one of those 17 studies was at least $100 million. So that’s only 17. We’ve done literally hundreds of other studies over the life of the product. If we can’t do that, if we can’t price the value at the beginning to recover a lot of that, we certainly can’t do it later.

That’s the question about value. Are we able to price the value over time, or is that once and done? And we’re not sure how that’s been going. But I want to protect our ability to innovate and price to what it can do for patients at the beginning. And then, as I say, we’re planning for a world, where the inflation, the cost of healthcare we’re participating in that, we’re looking at our pricing annually against that backdrop.

Robyn Karnauskas

Okay. So last question is there any concern as this Celgene is, do you think they’ll be protected classes? And what right now you’re in a – there’s a period of theme back period for the – for this proposal? What could be the next data point that we hear from the government regarding policy, because I understand that you all are I mean biotech too and biotech side, I was making statements about their pricing and we’re not going to do it. So what could be the next official data point that we get?

Mark Alles

Yes. So I don’t know that anyone…

Robyn Karnauskas

Will come in the form of a tweet or…?

Mark Alles

Well, I don’t know that anyone can sit here and say, here’s what’s next. So, for example, we in the early part of July, as I recall, we were in Washington. When the HHS question about the Safe Harbor was made public, as it should be, it’s a government question. No one had advanced notice and that was quite frankly, the time stunning, because that’s fundamental to the whole question.

What’s incentivizing high drug pricing? And if rebates are part of that in someway, the first question is, is the Safe Harbor going to survive? No one knew that, that was the first thing that we would hear about. And it was fast forward on, I think, it was August 30. But in the last 10 days anyway.

The next thing that came out, which no one really had visibility was this question of kind of formulary step therapy in Part B as in boy. That was part of the blueprint. There has been a lot of back and forth about that. Will it be protected classes in Part D like Part D? This is a little bit of a rolling environment. I don’t know that anyone can say, here’s what’s next.

I do think it is something you can predict where HHS, the Secretary and the effort of back and forth between industry, other stakeholders and HHS, I think, what they’re doing is formulating opinion, looking at consensus and then saying, we’re going to put that piece in motion.

So that if then the comment period goes to a pseudo-demonstration period, get experience, then you can pass public policy regulation. So turn it from an idea into regulation. I think that’s the cadence that we’re on, not some grand announcement of something.

Robyn Karnauskas

There’s increase in-between.

Mark Alles

Well, there’s always going to be the tweet effect. We know that and we accept that as part of the risk posture that.

Robyn Karnauskas

So you do anything to make that stuff?

Mark Alles

No. Can anybody? No, I think that’s the new norm for this.

Robyn Karnauskas

Yes.

Mark Alles

I do think the elections though, if people are trying to think about the politics of this versus the policy of it, I do think it’s very natural to believe that the next seven weeks are going to be tumultuous in many ways. Does the work that’s been happening get done more formally between now and early November?

One could make an argument that certain things do come out in advance of the election. I don’t know what that looks like? But that I’m certainly prepared. My company is prepared for the idea that we’ll have to react publicly to something that would be time contemporaneously with the election, the mid-terms.

But beyond that, it – we’re working at it everyday with the administration. And I give Secretary Azar a lot of credit, because behind the scene people are working extremely hard on free market reforms, but they’re going to make changes.

Robyn Karnauskas

Okay.

Mark Alles

There’s no question that the status quo is over. It’s just how, when and, as I say, there will be a transition, because we can’t just think of Brexit and how people are worried about medicine flowing across from the UK into the – if we were to disrupt channels where no one could get paid based on the current structure of contracts for an extended period of time, it would just shutdown.

People will say, “Oh, we’re not buying anymore medicines. We’re going to do what we’re doing”. I think it would be a disaster and remember who Secretary Azar is. He came from industry. So everybody knows if you do this, you have to have a transition period. You just have to.

Robyn Karnauskas

Got it. Well, that’s a great color. Thank you very much.

Mark Alles

You’re welcome.

Robyn Karnauskas

Now if we turn maybe to Celgene, talk a little bit about more specific product. How about – can we just start first with REVLIMID, very big picture. So everyone’s fixated on the patent cliffs and all those things. So let’s talk about start first with any updated thoughts of companion listing for R2? And is that a real market? Because that could supplement growth.

And the second question regarding REVLIMID is, I’ve always wondered why duration of therapy isn’t going faster, given triple combination use. And why won’t we see another inflection point like we did way back maybe a year ago, I can’t remember it, so I want the dates are blurring?

Mark Alles

No, I understand this point. We’ve had episodic spurts in duration. It’s going faster or slower, but it’s always have those data-driven. People stay on therapy longer and they’re also benefiting longer. So it’s causing effect. Look, let’s start with the bigger picture on REVLIMID R2.

So the RELEVANCE data in front-line follicular lymphoma have been, I’m speaking for myself and obviously I represent Celgene. I was at the ASCO presentation of the data. Now it’s off-label, all right. Caveat? This study was designed for superiority versus R-CHOP, the standard for 27 years. And we did not achieve superiority, so Caveatall that.

The academic reception for the data was overwhelming to me that physicians saw this as equivalent and something that should be considered an alternative for R-CHOP. And I used a lot of examples of how that happens. Let me give one quick anecdote. There’s a University of Texas A&M baseball player, probably going to go pro. Lymphoma strikes young people.

He presents to his doctor with what looks like hernia and is growing. It turns out, he’s got a big tumor mass and it’s growing. He goes on the RELEVANCE trial. So that there’s a chance to get oral therapy with Rituxan versus the intensive chemotherapy that includes an anthracycline. He wants to play baseball. He’s senior in college.

Luckily, he is randomized to R2. He never missed the practice. He never missed the baseball game. And his tumor is in complete remission. So they tell these stories and say, why wouldn’t this be an option based on the data. Now how that plays in the market is up to the market.

Robyn Karnauskas

Give us a sense of reimbursement in payers if they’re willing?

Mark Alles

REVLIMID is already listed for lymphoma. It has an indication for mometasone lymphoma. So the data and this is why the publication is so important. As you well know, you need a threshold of evidence, we’re principled about it. The evidence is in the layman’s realm of medicine paper. We don’t get better peer review.

Robyn Karnauskas

And what could be the timing of that going Compendia Listing? We got the publication, right?

Mark Alles

It can go rather rapidly, but people are still assuming that Compendia is the ultimate, and it is, but the publication is now available. The payers will accept that generally. And in the cancer patients scenario, many, many more specific times. Now AUGMENT, this is R2 in relapse disease. We announced positive results, highly significant results.

You should expect people to talk about RELEVANCE again in ASH and you should expect as we do that AUGMENT, we featured at ASH. Now we have R2 in upfront and relapsed follicular lymphoma as a non-chemotherapy option to indolent lymphoma.

The totality is that, it’s better than what we had built into our modeling, because the results are that striking. We have to just wait for ASH until we show the data that academy needed. What does that mean? It informs us about how to develop our pipeline for lymphoma. So we’re working now on saying how do we pivot literally on the back of the threshold we just generated for relapsed follicular lymphoma.

Robyn Karnauskas

Well, that was my follow-up to this as I saw that data like what does that mean for your CELMoDs? Like, if you lose a market, because that that’s the struggle being generic eventually did you lose an opportunity?

Mark Alles

No, I don’t think so. I think what we now have is an opportunity as you well know given your cancer expertise. Now we have the homogeneity, where just like most cancers unfortunately, we’re not curing anybody with R2. But now after, of course, it will have an indication when they progressed from R2, we have a drug development opportunity on the back of when they progress.

So it’s more defined and easier to create a threshold for the next drug. Let’s convert to myeloma just for a second. bb2121 best-in-class, first-in-class. I have six patients who are friends of mine now. I have met them, because we manufacture 2121 out of our campus in Summit New Jersey. We’ve had them come and visit. They are at least a year out from treatment.

One gentleman, 77 years old, had myeloma for 18 years. He was going to die. He is now 12 months out from getting 2121 MRB negative. It’s as if he never had myeloma at 77. There is no question that 2121 will transform and is transforming myeloma. Our BCMA campaign, what we’re doing against that target like lots of other companies now is alive and well. But 2121 is so far ahead. It is so much better.

I don’t know what it’s going to take for something to do better than that, including 21217, H-125, an antibody drug conjugates are own biospecific, you name it, the target is priveledged. We are attacking it multi-modality, but 2121 is there. So why did they bring it up to the context of lymphoma and drug development? We presented at ASCO, the median of 12 months survival in this late line of therapy. That means half of the patients have progressed on CAR T.

The biology of that is an incubator for drug development. I don’t know of 2121 early in the line of treatment is going to be the cure. We’re going to test it. There is no question in my mind in the next two years if we keep on the pace we’re on that whether Celgene and Blue in our collaboration does the trial or not.

The bone marrow transplant community in the world will be inundated by patients saying, “Why should I get transplanted for first line myeloma as opposed to getting 2121 first-line?. If I’m going through that intensity of care, why can’t you give me CAR T, because you can always give me a transplant”? Just collect my CD34 cells, right? So whether we want to do it or not, I know that’s going to be asked for. Patients will demand it. We’re going to do it. It’s a question of when?

Now if 2121 is better than transplant, or let’s say, we do non-inferiority, it’s just as good, but it’s safer, because you know the mortality rate that exists for transplant. What does the next generation product have to be like to be better than that? You see what I’m saying?

Robyn Karnauskas

Yes.

Mark Alles

But in the relapse setting, will REVLIMID salvage BCMA failures? 92480 might, which is a CELMoD degrading Ikaros and Aiolos specifically in myeloma, which we’re developing right now as you saw when we were at the deep-dive. So I’m looking at the net need of myeloma, lymphoma and leukemia and say the prevalent pool is going through the roof.

Do I really care about first-line treatment, or do I want to salvage thousands of people with better therapy? And that’s what’s happening. The prevalent pool is growing giving us amazing drug development opportunities and homogeneous throughout – by the way of cycle times, you know this. If you can define product treatment then bring in the next drug and show how you work Phase II trial, you’re approved.

Robyn Karnauskas

So…

Mark Alles

So lower cycle times as well.

Robyn Karnauskas

When you deal with prevalent pool always the big concern is that, all right, you’re dealing with refractory patient prevalent pool, it’s going to grow and grow and grow, but will that not grow fast enough to offset the REVLIMID cliff people worry about, I think>

Mark Alles

All right. So this is…

Robyn Karnauskas

You use first-lien faster than you gain your factor?

Mark Alles

This is where – thank you for that. I take your point, I totally understand your point. If one assigns a set of assumptions about Celgene for the next decade using your – I am not saying you’re doing this. But often this is the context that for Celgene to be successful in blood cancers, we need another REVLIMID, one drug. I would argue that, that is a flawed assumption.

The five drugs liso 2121 fedratinib and bb2121, right? So four of those are Hematology drug. Each has at least $1 billion, if that multi-billion dollar potential. We’re going to continue to build a portfolio like that, because REVLIMID is an outlier. It sold successful, because the opportunity to treat patients the way it could when it’s been developed, that, that chapter is over.

I want to make REVLIMID obsolete. I want better therapies for pools of patients, who are underserved versus today’s therapy. If I’m trying to create another REVLIMID, it’s unlikely to happen, and that’s the assumption sometimes sort of one for one.

Robyn Karnauskas

No, I believe that. I believe on these products.

Mark Alles

That’s not going to happen.

Robyn Karnauskas

But the question is the timing of that.

Robyn Karnauskas

Understood, and that’s where people want to know like you and you and I talk about it a lot, I appreciate it. Would Celgene be thinking about a post-DRL, now TEVA settlement that’s in place. When will we start to give visibility about the window beyond 2020? What we like about this innovation cycle that we’re in now is, we’re starting to rebuild that foundation of derisk assets.

So that we could have that opportunity sooner rather than later. We should talk about the IP for REVLIMID, because you’ve sort of directed this around that. We’re going to defend our path against all generic filers until conditions would be acceptable for us to settle. So for DRL, there is a settlement hearing scheduled for December 5. It’s part of the clock. It’s a public, it’s on the docket. That’s not surprising given where we are and how the litigation has been proceeded.

So I’m very happy to say, there is a date in the chronology. We’ve guided that given the contents of what’s happening, the earliest the trial would happen would be sometime in 2019. We’re preparing for trial. Now between now and sometime in 2019, if a settlement could be had, this is exactly what we did with Allergan in 2015.

So everyone’s looking to derisk that and we understand that. But I’m not – we will not out of expedience settle for any of our products. Let’s go back to the beginning. If you take $2 billion to develop the drug, in the case of lenalidomide, a multiple of that number to make it what it is giving us the opportunity for the five drugs we have now and many, many more pipeline opportunities. Why would I give up one month of that if I didn’t have to? So we’ll see what happens.

I would submit to you that sometime by late next year, this event has been clear one way or the other. Now is that soon enough for investors? I don’t know. What I can tell you is, we’re focused on executing like crazy in our core business. We had a great first-half. As I have already said, the momentum is carrying through how we thought it would for the full-year. We’re reaffirming 2020. All of that cash flow, all of that opportunity now is based on great execution and continuing to deploy capital appropriately for share buybacks, but maintaining our goal of building the company through M&A and research, that’s going to stay.

Robyn Karnauskas

And do you care about keeping it steady and not having a dip here? I think other companies have been successful in trying to like navigate some cliffs in biotech world and at least keeping things flat in a year?

Mark Alles

Well, the settlement construct already is a hill.

Robyn Karnauskas

Right.

Mark Alles

That’s not a cliff.

Robyn Karnauskas

Right.

Mark Alles

That’s not a cliff. It goes from 22 to 25, then in 2026, the market opens up. That’s the current construct of the settlement. So it already is a bit of a hill versus a cliff. I do care about it to answer your question. We do have as a corporate obligation and goal is to build a robust pipeline of innovative medicines that really matter for patients, particularly in the economic environment that we’re talking about more than ever that would let us grow through that cliff through that hill. Yes, we want to do that.

Now can we do that? And, of course, that’s part of the reason the PE is trading like it is. There’s an open question. So we have to earn that. We have to describe that. We have to demonstrate that, and we’re working very hard every day to do that.

Robyn Karnauskas

Let me ask you then switching to a product that we’ve done some work on the doctors in these variables augment to what is a ozanimod and MS. And so GILENYA may – we don’t know for sure having generic that pushed out.

Mark Alles

The IPO arrangement or so.

Robyn Karnauskas

Right. And so it really would according to our work suggests a real opportunity for ozanimod, given that fits the profile in the label is good. Just a couple of things like you – we talked about the net pricing model and you’re rebating on MS, there’s lots of rebating. So would you now have to do in that pricing model?

I think we’ve done conversations with your colleague running the program, where we – I don’t know what could happen here all over going to do it. So you see as a cheaper market. You probably will be a cheaper drug. Do you – now you say no rebating, which has helped in net pricing because this is announced this is what the administration is going forward?

Mark Alles

So we need to assumption this, right? We can’t be absolute, because we’re in this transition environment. So whatever will be the future state. What we’re focused on is delivering the clinical data in osteomyelitis and, of course, we know that they’re in MS. You’re right to say that the GILENYA delay, the generic delay, we see that like I think the market does is, is generally a small net positive in that, it’s a branded market, so that means different things.

I can tell you in our deal model in the assumption, you’ll remember this. We assume that joining would go generic per the schedule that now is different, given the IPO. So that for us in the model a little bit of an upside opportunity versus our base case. We continue to see ozanimod as a $4 billion to $6 billion drug. The combination being more in IBD than MS. But at the same time we talk about these markets how competitive they are. We have to remember the other variable. They are enormous markets. I think the MS market is somewhere in the $25 billion range right now, set aside rebating and all that. That’s the macro picture. Modest success in a market that large gives you a multibillion dollar opportunity.

You know these patients cycle through all the time treatment after treatment. We think our data are differentiated on cardiovascular risk. We have Phase III data that were presented at ECTRIMS last year. I don’t need to make it up. There is the data. It is safer than the current generation S1D.

So the question is, what does that mean in the market later? We think that’s a big advantage. The UC data come sometime finish accrual next year and then we see where we are. That’s important. That doesn’t happen. The model changes and then we will price only to the MS market and we talk about rebating again for a second. I can make an argument that if we launch those ozanimod in a rebate free quote rebate-free environment, that’s a big event.

Robyn Karnauskas

Right. So under the United Health model, they were talking about how they have it’s KOLs common meet sort of assess whether drugs are the same…

Mark Alles

Formulary.

Robyn Karnauskas

Yes, I mean to say, these two drugs are the same. And a lot of people said, well, that’s just saying if the generic is different. No, like – so in this case, it could be – if ozanimod the same as GILENYA, which is the same as Taxotere, in that case, you’ve got the cheaper drug, you get on the formulary?

Mark Alles

Right. So we have a pricing opportunity that you’re describing sort of value opportunity. We also have then this question of, I’ll remind you and that is a highly fragmented market. I don’t think any product has more than something like a increase might be around 30% at this point, because it’s been very well. But I – it’s very fragmented. Why? Because again, patients cycle through.

So do I need the Celgene need in each of the markets they seems to enter a REVLIMID-like success. Meaning, 70, 60 is a massive share percentages. No. I think, the portfolio that fits across a number of high unmet diseases with a value proposition for a large fraction of patients is outstanding. It’s not one drug that sells for Celgene. It’s what we’re building in the portfolio approach in cancer.

We haven’t even talked about our own PD-1 and how we play that out. Look at the Hodgkin’s data that partner, BeiGene, just presented for 317. It’s very favorable compared to vivo in that hematological industry. So we’re just at the beginning of that. This is multi-prong mature, very, very strong management, looking to Celgene as it will be 10 years from now not how it’s been for the past 10. That’s why my friend David Elkins is here as a new CFO.

Peter Kellogg told us when we hired him in 2014. After retiring from Merck, I’ve got a few years. I’m glad to be with you guys. But when I get to about 62, I’m going to retire at 62, that’s like the new 45. What do you mean? So long the whole late last year, he said, you know what? I want to do that. How do we do this together? This is growth time or replace that. So we work together to hire David. David is not the CFO for Celgene for the last 10 years. He’s my partner and a senior leader for the next 10 years.

Robyn Karnauskas

You want to comment about like year-over-year – yes.

Mark Alles

We’re not fixated on where REVLIMID is going, because we know where it’s going. We’re fixated on everything else that we can do to drive in the next decade and beyond. And we just delivered five opportunities in the data that’s derisk those five opportunities. Now we have to execute on regulatory and commercial launches, and we have many more behind that. Sorry, you were going to ask another question.

Robyn Karnauskas

No. I want to ask about what’s that ASH I know a lot of people are asking us that. But maybe David, can you maybe give your perspective of what you would tend to achieve at Celgene? How is your view of cost containment capital allocation for the company?

David Elkins

Thanks a lot, Mark. Thank you.

Robyn Karnauskas

You have about five minutes.

David Elkins

Five minutes.

Robyn Karnauskas

Of course, boil it down.

David Elkins

Well, the reason why I joined Celgene is first and foremost is the focus on the patient and the technology and the pipeline that the company has. I mean, absolutely exciting place to be.

As Mark talked about right now just focusing on execution, if you look at where the company is, the multiple is, what we need to do is continue to execute, which is on the second quarter. It did give us even more confidence about where the company is going this year like from a guidance perspective. But also as Mark talked about, where we see reaffirming where we’re going in 2020. So the underlying performance of the business is solid.

The other thing that we got to focus on is executing on the pipeline. And we’ve got a lot of events happening over the next 12 to 18 months is a real exciting that approved out, the pipeline is on track. If you look at the products that we have, total value of those is tremendous now for value creation. And then from a CFO’s perspective, one thing you want to know is, what’s the cash flow generation? What’s the projection of those cash flows? And does it give you the financial flexibility to do what you need to do to focus on growth? And if we think about capital allocation, which is one of your other questions is our number one priority is growth.

And when we get asked the question, do you feel as though you’re limited? No, I mean we have a credit rating that we’re committed to. That’s extremely important to us. But given the cash flow generation that this company is going to have over the next five years, there’s – that provides a lot of flexibility to follow the science, find the technologies that we think are critical to meeting the unmet needs that are out there and we have the internal scientists and the business development organization to do that and evidence and all these alliances and that ecosystem that Mark talked about.

So it’s certainly hard for us to find another company like Celgene in oncology and cancer space that has that ecosystem so spread out throughout the entire academic area, but as well as other partners that we have. So I mean, when you step back and look at the organization from that lens and where we are today, where the multiple is today and that you have all these events that are unfolding the next 12 to 18 months to prove out that we’re on track. And then the one overhang as far as where we are with that patent and talked already, where we are with that as Mark talked about earlier, that’s going to play out shortly as well.

Robyn Karnauskas

How do you feel about the fact biotech investors hate share repurchase, hatred, I used the word hate?

David Elkins

Well, there’s two things, right? One is, as a CFO, you want to go for growth at the same time, it’s all about shareholder value creation. I think, any shareholder would stay focused on shareholder value creation. What we’re not going to do is go out and do specific deals to destroy shareholder value.

So the next is, if you’re sitting here, I don’t think the shareholders want us to build a war chest, sitting on their cash on the balance sheet and the best thing for us to do in that case as we’ve done historically, it’s the shareholders’ money. We’re going to return it back to the shareholders, which I think the discipline that Mark and Peter had to sit there and say, we want to do deals. We’ll continue to do deals. But if we don’t see the opportunity right now not going to do something outside of our strategic build out.

We’re going to return the cash deal. And with the cash flow generation that we have over the next few years, there’s plenty of opportunity for us, the right opportunity at the right time that we believe is value creation, we have the ability to do that. So we have the financial flexibility.

Robyn Karnauskas

Anything you want to do differently than Peter from a guidance perspective or personality?

David Elkins

No. I can talk to personalities, but not from a guidance perspective. I think, Peter has created from a financial perspective a tremendous foundation for us to build on, and it’s not just Peter, the entire financial organization that Pete will be the first one to tell you we have this such a strong finance team and very much – the finance team that really understands the business as a truly top partners. And you can sit down with them and go deep on the science.

And so I think that’s fortunate coming into a finance organization that is very strong people like Patrick, he does Investor Relations, but also does Treasury help us think through as we think through capital procedure and also thinking about how we value deals and executing against those deals. But there’s always opportunities for improvement.

We’re looking for things in place to ensure that we get even better and execution. We’re looking at putting procedures in place around how we look at when we do deals that it’s all about how you integrate this deal making sure we’re doing everything we can to get after the value capture that justified transaction.

Robyn Karnauskas

Got it.

David Elkins

Those are the types of things. It’s all about execution over the next, say, 12 to 18 months.

Mark Alles

On share repurchases, you know this and I’ll just make sure that we put a little bit more color around it. Our historical approaches then, because we have a philosophy of kind of the owner operator. So our employees get equity in Celgene, there are pension plans, so the equity part is a valuable tool on the culture side and that we do well the employees do well that sort of thing.

Much of the share repurchase program for Celgene has been to offset dilution that comes from that. And then as we think about what we’ve done recently, it hasn’t prevented us from thinking about deals or growth as a variable. It was more opportunistic given that we thought that our shares were just really undervalued.

So we pulled forward basically two quarters of what we would probably have done anyway. So it wasn’t outrageous except for that we’ve accelerated it. But if you stretch out our model and look at how we thought about cash going to share buybacks, it’s more or less the same amount, but just sooner.

Robyn Karnauskas

Got it.

Mark Alles

And now we’re sort of guiding and we have told people to expect much less in the balance of the year, and Q3 that that’s going to be the case.

Robyn Karnauskas

So in a really short period of time what would you highlight for ASH, including early-stage that people should prepare your work on, so going into ASH we can go with that…

Mark Alles

Let’s start with what I think investors should always want to know and that are the practice teams in data, right? What is derisked? Because the results are so clear and that starts with luspatercept. So we hope that the abstract will be accepted as a new mechanism, as something that we think is potentially a platform for how anemias could be treated, not just MDS and beta-thal, but the broader context of anemia. We think the data will give us tremendous opportunity to think about what to do next with the product.

But in the first instance, there are two indications that we will get for the product on the back of these randomized data, MDS and the beta-thalassemia. So that’s first. The second AUGMENT, because we’ve talked about it. The results are stunning and we’ve submitted to this our studies, so we would expect that we’ve picked up nicely on the back of what happened with ASCO.

In the Juneau world, we think now we are getting close to being able to say with more certainty that we acquired a pipeline, not a product. Most investors and Celgene, of course, talked about it this way, so I’m not criticizing anyone.

Robyn Karnauskas

Yes. When will you see – people are asking about what you will you see…[Multiple Speakers]

Mark Alles

Well, [indiscernible] in the team, people know it for the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. And that’s we should not expect new data, because we are now following patients. In the fully accrued pivotal Phase II to the point where the next update would be the cut-off data that supports the BLF. So ASH will not be updated data for 2017 on lymphoma.

Robyn Karnauskas

What about the pipeline though for generic?

Mark Alles

What will – our expectation is that, there will be a CLL abstract that investors should pay attention to it.

Robyn Karnauskas

Okay.

Mark Alles

It’s quite exciting and something that if again, people know about CLL, you worry about some of the side effects of CAR T therapies, cytokine release, et cetera. These are again, the highly refractory pretreated patients and it’s early small numbers, but looks extremely encouraging. The CLL maybe upside even to our model and that would create a two indication opportunity for 2017.

H-125 was a part of the campaign. We’ll see whether or not there’s anything there. But as I started with, it’s irrelevant. 2121 is so far ahead. We will advance it, as you know, in Phase III in the third plus line therapy. And I expect that the minute it’s commercially available, other trials will begin with BMTCN, other ECOG will do what they did with SWOG 777.

I mean, it’s just going to catch fire in the clinical development world and it will go very quickly to early lines of therapy. Even if we didn’t want to do it, it’s going to happen and we want to do it. So that’s a bit of a mosaic. I think those were important. Then after that I don’t know, because, of course, this is abstract season, so I know what – I know about our own stuff, there’s so much else that will come forward, I just I’m not sure.

Robyn Karnauskas

Got it.

Mark Alles

Is that okay?

Robyn Karnauskas

It’s great. I’ll take that. Well thank you very much. Thank you, Mark. Thank you, David. Congratulation again.

Mark Alles

Thank you. It’s great to see you, Robyn. Thank you.

Robyn Karnauskas

See you.

Mark Alles

Bye-bye.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -