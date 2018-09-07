Weekly Oil Storage Report - Energy Stock Overreaction Presents A Buying Opportunity

Using our macro oil market analysis, we believe now is the time to add to energy stocks. We established two new positions, ATH.TO and BTE.

Global oil market fundamentals are starting to flash the green light, but investors are once again bailing on energy stocks indiscriminately.

Product build came as a result of an increase in petroleum product net imports. Refinery throughput was also higher w-o-w versus the seasonal decrease.

This EIA oil storage report was not as bearish as the market perceived it to be.

Welcome to the buying opportunity edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Contrary to popular belief, EIA's weekly oil storage report for 8/31 was not bearish.

EIA reported a higher crude draw than we estimated coming in at -4.302 million bbls w-o-w. While the crude complex was bullish with a higher-than-expected draw, the gasoline build of 1.845 million bbls and distillate build of 3.119 million bbls sent oil prices tumbling. WTI hit an intraday low of $67/bbl before rebounding to close higher, while energy stocks were dumped indiscriminately yet again.

The "bearish" product storage change can be traced to a few factors. The weekly and more volatile implied demand dropped w-o-w, but implied product demand on a 4-week moving average basis hit a new all-time high.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

You can see the petroleum product demand breakdown below:

Source: EIA, HFI Research

The bearish product figure this week was not the result of "bearish demand" as some would immediately presume. Instead, petroleum product export dropped more than the drop in petroleum product imports resulting in the petroleum product net imports to jump w-o-w:

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Another factor that resulted in the build we saw in gasoline and distillate came from much higher than expected refinery throughput:

Seasonally, we show refinery throughput to start decreasing on 8/31, but the increase this week was the main contributor to why the EIA crude storage estimate was larger than our forecast.

In essence, we believe the sell-off in WTI and Brent today was purely technical. As we released to the public in an article yesterday titled, "Oil Market Fundamentals: The Pullback Is Done, But A New High Will Take Time." The fundamental market signals have already reversed with some small physical glut overhang capping further upside in oil prices.

Our view is that Brent's attempt to try to break above the $80/bbl earlier this week was a sign that the market wasn't ready yet to make new highs. We have seen some evidence of Saudi increasing crude exports again when Brent approached $78/bbl last week, so the market may consider $80/bbl Brent as the ceiling until mid-term elections.

But taking a slightly longer view of the oil complex, we know based on the fundamental datapoints we are seeing that Iran's crude exports are starting to fall meaningfully. We are seeing Iran's floating storage starting to build and its onshore storage is close to full. In Platt's August OPEC production estimate, it estimates that Iran's crude production fell 120k b/d m-o-m. We expect this to meaningfully impact the physical oil market by mid-September and into October.

As a result, we are not worried about this oil sell-off. Brent-WTI spreads have widened as we expected with today's price action pushing it to $8.50+/bbl. This will push US crude exports materially higher in October and into year-end. This will provide a tailwind on US crude storage draws.

But even though oil fundamentals are turning better, investors continue to abandon energy stocks...

The bigger story today appears to be the sell-off we are seeing again in energy stocks. XEG.TO, the Canadian energy sector ETF, is now trading below the previous lows set in August. Technically speaking, we are now at a precariously important technical level for the Canadian energy sector:

The price move we saw today filled the gap left in mid-April and XEG.TO is right on the rising uptrend line (green). Given sentiment has already been severely battered from a one-two punch, Trans Mountain and WCS spreads, we actually believe the time to add to energy holdings is now.

Last week, we initiated a new position in Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF) (ATH.TO) and Baytex (BTE), and we also bought more Cenovus (CVE) on Wednesday. Given the sentiment and our view on WCS going forward, we believe investors are turning bearish on energy stocks at precisely the wrong time. Oil market fundamentals are starting to give the green light and we believe investors that aren't paying attention to the right signals will misunderstand this situation.

Similarly, we are seeing XOP pullback as well following today's report down 2.91%. The price move down today fills the gap left in mid-August.

While the sell-off is painful to tolerate despite rising oil prices, we believe investors are overlooking a few important variables:

Energy stocks relative to oil prices remain undervalued. The names we are currently long are undervalued by more than 25% using current STRIP oil prices and even more undervalued using our oil price forecast price deck.

Sentiment remains awful following the 3-month long consolidation, but investors that do not understand oil market fundamentals are going to get whipsawed out.

The key to investing is to understand what the market is pricing in into the current valuation. At present and given the latest sell-off, our coverage of energy names is priced closer to $55/bbl versus ~$67 where WTI is trading at today.

This disconnect will eventually correct itself similar to the massive price move we saw in April to June this year. Investors started to reprice energy stocks using $60/bbl as the base case following the Q1 beating, and similarly, we believe investors will reprice energy stocks using $65/bbl or even $70/bbl going forward.

As oil prices consolidate at a higher range for a while longer, investors will start to see some of the discounts that we see in the market.

Combining our macro oil market analysis along with our energy equity analysis, we believe the current overreaction we are seeing is a buying opportunity.

Cushing

Gasoline

Distillate

US Crude Imports

US Crude Exports

Total Liquid Stockpile

US Oil Production + Adjustment

Days of Supply

Conclusion

We view this oil sell-off as a technical pullback following Brent's attempt at $80/bbl earlier this week. Global oil market fundamentals are starting to swing in the right direction with the June export timing mismatch reversing. We are starting to see floating storage in key regions decline indicating to us that the physical oil glut is starting to reverse.

But investors that aren't following the oil market fundamentals closely are starting to give up on energy stocks again following the Q2 ramp-up. The energy sector ETFs are now at key technical support levels, and given our macro oil outlook, we believe now is the time to add to energy stocks. We have established two new positions, ATH.TO and BTE, and added to our existing CVE position.

As oil prices consolidate in this range for a while longer, investors will start to underwrite energy stock valuation using a higher oil price assumption. Currently, our coverage of energy stocks reflects a valuation closer to ~$55/bbl WTI. The names we own are 25% undervalued using STRIP oil price and much more undervalued using our oil price deck. We continue to be bullish energy stocks and believe this pullback is a good time to add.

