Your Cancer Highlight: Loxo Breaks Through Again, Now With Its Own Drug

With a ceiling as high as it has, Loxo may well be a prime candidate for takeout.

The meteoric rise of Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) has been fascinating to watch over the past 3 years, having gained over 1000 percent since 2015 on the back of unprecedented results, the potential of the world's first "tissue-agnostic" approval for a targeted therapy, and a massive partnership with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) to pay the bills and annihilate fears of shareholder-killing dilution.

LOXO is one of those perfect storm situations that a lot of shareholders hope their pharma/biotech company can be, given the right results and the right partner. But we've already seen the questions begin to mount about the longevity of the company. Its flagship drug, larotrectinib, commanded a huge price tag in partnership, gaining the company upwards of $1 billion upon completion of the milestones set out in the agreement. In exchange, however, LOXO gave up most of the rights to its Trk inhibitors outside the US, and the company will share half of the profits in the US.

As I profiled in my previous article on LOXO, NTRK fusion-positive cancers may not end up being a large enough market to sustain growth of the company indefinitely, and it will only have half of that in the US. The company needs to have something else beyond the flagship if it's going to see continued appreciation and reach levels of other midcaps like Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN).

The news

Enter LOXO-292, an inhibitor of a protein called Ret, which is a receptor tyrosine kinase (in the same large group of enzymes as EGFR or HER2, for reference) that finds itself fused with other genes, leading to dysregulation and hyperactivation. This agent has been developed in partnership with Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY), with LOXO taking the lead on clinical development.

Back at ASCO 2018, we saw Dr. Alexander Drilon present findings from the LIBRETTO-001 study, a phase 1 trial testing LOXO-292 in Ret-positive non-small cell lung cancer.

Patients had a 77% objective response rate, mimicking the high activity of larotrectinib in TRK-positive tumors. 91% of patients remained on treatment at the time of the data cutoff, and all responses remained ongoing. Granted, the follow-up was short, as the study began in May 2017 and the data were cut off in January 2018, but it is still remarkable to achieve this level of activity.

So remarkable that we have now received word that the FDA has given LOXO-292 Breakthrough Therapy designation for RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer that has progressed on chemotherapy and an immune checkpoint inhibitor, as well as RET-mutant medullary thyroid cancer (which was also part of the LIBRETO-001 study) after progressing on all therapies.

Looking forward

LOXO is achieving remarkable things these days. It's remarkable to have one near-slam dunk drug. It's remarkable for that drug to carve out its own niche in oncology. It's remarkable to get a $1 billion partnership. It's remarkable to get priority review as a developmental biotech.

And it's remarkable to follow up that success with another agent that appears to be a slam dunk. Only this time, the company will be keeping most of the revenues for LOXO-292. But it would seem to me to be only a matter of time before we see this agent approved.

This adds a little more fuel to the fire of the ARRY buyout, as I have mentioned in other writings about the company's multitudinous clinical programs. But this kind of news really drives home for me that LOXO should be considered a potential candidate for buyout. Within two years, it may well have 3 drugs approved for its own unique areas of oncology, basically in competition with no one (aside from Ignyta, potentially).

Conclusions

Clearly, LOXO has something special going on, and even with the company's meteoric rise in valuation, it seems increasingly clear that the ceiling remains taller still.

It's quite rare to see a company like this fire on all cylinders without seeming to even sniff failure along the way. If you have not undertaken thorough due diligence of this company, I'd highly recommend you consider it. We're looking at potential over the next 5 years to reach the levels of a company like SGEN, which would be more than double its current market cap.

Of course, there are no guarantees, as the FDA could always kick any of these products back for more study. Or, the "sure thing" drugs could suddenly fail to continue showing such encouraging results. Investors must be prepared for this possibility, but everything we've seen from LOXO over the past several years has been possible. It is conceivable that the company will be able to continue and build upon that momentum.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read this article! If you liked what you see, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to get real-time notifications when new articles of mine go live. Also, I want to let you know that I am a regular contributor to the Total Pharma Tracker, a marketplace service run by Avisol Capital Partners. If you want to join our conversations about biotech stocks, consider taking part in a free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.