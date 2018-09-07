Your Cancer Highlight: NovoCure Vaults Into Thoracic Oncology

NovoCure has made a name for itself by being one of a few successful companies in brain cancer.

If you've been following me, you aren't surprised in the least to see my continuing optimism about NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and its tumor-treating field modality. This tech uses alternating electric fields to take advantage of cancer's tendency to ramp up cell division. By disrupting certain structures that are sensitive to electric fields, NVCR can achieve cytotoxic activity without the need for chemotherapy or radiation.

It has already become an institution in the management of glioblastoma, but this area (brain cancer) has a number of natural advantages for tumor-treating fields. For starters, the head doesn't shift around that much, and it's pretty easy to keep a device reasonably stationery. That's an advantage for something that needs to be worn for at least 18 hours a day in a precise location.

Second, and perhaps more importantly, mature brain cells don't tend to do much dividing, meaning that you can very precisely target cancer cells in the brain using the field therapy. As such, for patients with glioblastoma, tumor-treating fields can get you basically the same efficacy as chemotherapy but with toxicity being limited to rashes because of the adhesives they apply to the head, along with the discomfort of carrying around a battery and needing to shave your head and wear a helmet.

Is this possible to do in other parts of the body, where self-regenerating tissues reside? This has been an important consideration and area of skepticism as NVCR pressed onward in other "intractable" tumors, like pancreatic cancer and mesothelioma (among others).

The news

Heading into the IASLC 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer, NVCR has announced findings from the phase 2 STELLAR trial, which assessed the addition of tumor-treating fields to standard chemotherapy for patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma, a form of cancer that affects the tissues surrounding and supporting the lungs.

You've probably heard about mesothelioma from television commercials regarding lawsuits, meaning you know this form of cancer is primarily related to occupational exposure to asbestos, which promotes the formation of scar tissue and inflammation in the lungs and mesothelium. What these commercials do not adequately convey is just how deadly this disease is. Many patients do not survive longer than a year, and so far, most of our efforts have failed to have a major impact on survival.

STELLAR demonstrated that adding tumor-treating fields to chemotherapy netted a median overall survival of 18.2 months, compared with 12.1 months that has been observed historically. Furthermore, addition of the device did not seem to increase toxicity significantly. Again, the most common adverse events related to the skin, and there were very few high-grade adverse events associated with the device.

Looking forward

Make no mistake, these results are almost certainly going to be supportive of approval for tumor-treating fields in mesothelioma. Even though this trial was not a randomized, controlled study, the benefit is basically unequivocal. And when you consider it against the risk of toxicity, it's a no-brainer. For basically no increase in complications, you get what appears to be upwards of a 50% improvement in survival.

It's a slam dunk if I've ever seen one, and NVCR has already put the concept to the test for half a decade, so it should be able to overcome skepticism in the medical community fairly quickly. Obviously, it's a big signal for the continued growth of the company as well, which is why NVCR was poised to gain as much as 10% in pre-market trading upon announcement of these results.

Maybe you're skeptical, too, though. After all, how big can the mesothelioma market be? Well, for one thing, it's big enough to justify exploration. There are upwards of 3000 new cases diagnosed in the United States each year, with almost no need to restrict usage based on pre-existing conditions.

But to focus on mesothelioma alone also misses the bigger picture. This is further proof of concept for NVCR and the idea of using tumor-treating fields to attack cancers outside of the brain. It is clear that the company is able to target cancer cells without excessive damage to other organs. This means, at least, that the company's ongoing clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer has a stronger base of support, considering it's treating in the same anatomic region.

It also lends more support for the use of this emerging treatment modality in other tumor types, like pancreatic, liver, and ovarian cancer. Any, or all, of these could end up being successful now, and considering these are extremely tough-to-treat forms of cancer, NVCR stands to gain a lot if it can demonstrate any benefit at all, let alone a 50% survival boost like we've seen in the STELLAR trial.

Conclusion

Mesothelioma is a cancer drug dead zone, where very little has worked to help patients. The grim prognosis is testament to that, and NVCR took a huge gamble in attacking this tumor area. As such, this success is hard-fought and much deserved.

Importantly, the win here signals a much deeper movement for NVCR, and you should definitely be paying attention to the company as it moves forward. Even with the major gains it has had in 2018, if the company continues to see success, there's no reason that the ceiling couldn't be much higher.

