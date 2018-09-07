JD.com And Investing In The Ugliest Of Special Situations

His release indicates to me that no charges will be filed and that the large drop in JD.com shares could be an ideal spot for long-term focused entry.

Obviously, as an investor, this photograph is the worst possible look for any CEO. But my examination of the facts that have been made public about JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) CEO Richard Liu's reported arrest leave me with more questions than answers, and I'm just not quite ready to buy into the panic that the market seems to be inciting in shares of JD.com.

Look, obviously, nobody condones rape. I never thought I would start off an investment article by stating that, but it is among a much larger group of disclaimers I feel like I have to make before explaining why I bought some JD.com shares in the low $26 range on Wednesday of this week.

The opportunity to buy JD shares existed because of a report that broke last week that its founder, Richard Liu, had been arrested in Minnesota and was suspected of rape. Liu is the prototypical type of founder that subjects a company to key person risk: his name is as synonymous with JD.com as Mark Zuckerberg is with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Jeff Bezos is with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Prior to buying it this week again, I had owned JD in the mid- and low $30 range, but had sold most on the drop and watched the rest, which was mostly in shorter-dated calls, expire.

Shares are down 18.2% in just the past 5 days and were down closer to 20% on Wednesday of this week, when the stock was at lows near $26. As I edit this article, shares are rebounding slightly in the Thursday pre-market session, approaching $27.

On Wednesday of this week, I added some shares to a portfolio that I rarely open and that has a much longer-dated focus than the original account that I held JD.com in. My reasoning is relatively simple: JD.com is a powerhouse growth company with extremely ambitious growth goals, and Liu was released without bail after being arrested, which indicates to me that charges will not be filed against him. Obviously, charges being filed would cast a nasty shadow over the company and is the main risk for anyone investing at this point.

For those unfamiliar with JD.com, it is the lesser-known yet higher-revenue competitor for Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) in China. JD.com, instead of acting like a marketplace, is focused primarily on selling items directly. This gives it a larger revenue base than Alibaba but much smaller margins. However, one could easily argue that JD.com is a better way to get exposure to China's growing retail environment due to the company arguably having a better logistics focus and a ridiculous-sounding, yet totally possible, plan to blanket China with 1 million JD.com-branded retail convenience stores.

Yes, read that again: part of JD.com's growth strategy is to also set up a slew of new retail stores that can be used as logistics checkpoints, pick-ups, distribution short stops and just plain convenience stores in the meantime. According to the company, it is getting 50,000 applications to open stores per day, mostly in rural areas.

JD.com's growth has been nothing short of exponential:

And right now, you can own the stock for less than 30x earnings - a multiple that would be considered insanely cheap if applied to a company like US peer Amazon.com. 30x 2019 earnings estimates would price Amazon at about $760 per share.

But nobody thinks about this when your CEO is arrested on suspicion of rape - and rightfully so. But my (likely unpopular) argument is that the facts will win out here and that most of the risk from this incident will dissolve in relatively short order, likely putting shares back above $30 and proving that this arrest may have been nothing more than an opportunity to purchase shares from panicked sellers.

If Liu is charged, I will most likely sell my shares and will likely update this story here on Seeking Alpha or with notes on my Twitter account. If he is not charged, I'll probably do what Liu wants to do: try to put this incident behind me, and hold my shares for the much longer term.

In an absolute worst-case scenario, Liu is already reported to be back in China, and his apprehension by US authorities, if it was sought, would be likely extremely difficult. In a case where he wasn’t apprehended, but instead resigned from his company, he could still serve in a non-executive role that could leave his name tethered to the company enough to steady the market, but also far enough away to appease regulators and critics. But to be honest, this isn't a situation I'd be interested in riding out, even if the worst shock to the stock winds up being over at this point.

But I really don’t think either of those things are going to happen. In fact, I think the most likely situation is that the allegations are eventually dropped, and that everything returns to the way it was prior to this incident. There’s a really simple line of reasoning for this: authorities released Liu without bail after arresting him. As Bloomberg wrote an article yesterday, this seems to point to the fact that they’re probably wasn’t much evidence to substantiate the allegations against him to begin with:

Chinese billionaire Liu Qiangdong flew home to China not long after his arrest in Minnesota on suspicion of rape, raising questions about why he was freed so quickly. But criminal defense lawyers say his departure is a sign that the case probably wasn’t what it seemed.



Liu, chief executive officer of JD.com Inc., China’s second-biggest e-commerce business, was released about 16 hours after his arrest Friday. The reason for his detention was originally disclosed only as “criminal sexual conduct." The police later released a report that specified the suspected offense as “criminal sexual conduct - rape - completed.”



Then, just as abruptly as the case started, Liu was released without travel restrictions and got on an airplane home. John Elder, a spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department, said the investigation is in its early stages and officers are confident they can reach Liu again if necessary, even though China has no extradition treaty with the U.S.



Under Minnesota law, police can hold a suspect for 36 hours, not counting Sundays and holidays, without filing charges. Even after police decide there’s probable cause to arrest someone, prosecutors may later determine there isn’t enough evidence to proceed, meaning they don’t believe they can prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt, according to Gerald Lefcourt, a criminal defense attorney in Manhattan.



"Obviously, something happened after this arrest that had prosecutors thinking this wasn’t a case at all - either something the arrestee said or the complainant said," Lefcourt said. "Things like this aren’t typical, something had to have happened after the arrest."

The article continues, citing numerous defense attorneys:

"I think the simple answer is that the police did not believe they had enough evidence to charge him with a crime," Barooshian said. "To force him to stay in the United States, the authorities would need to charge him with a crime, bring him before a judge for arraignment, and ask the court to impose conditions for release such as bail" and surrender of his passport.

As noted above, even if Liu is eventually sought out at this point, apprehending him from China could prove to be incredibly difficult. He has already come out and denied the claims against him, and as Bloomberg stated yesterday, his fate may or may not be sealed by the end of this week, when Minneapolis police are expected to either file charges or confirm that they will not be doing so.

This is the ugliest kind of "special situation" in the investment world, obviously. But the facts, like in any case, need to be considered and analyzed.

There are different investing strategies for different situations. This dip in JD.com made it easy for me to consider what it could look like for shares over the course of the long term. Having already been a longer-term bull on the name, but without a position, the risk-reward seemed attractive to me to add shares here in a portfolio right now where I'm going to forget about them for years.

I also peppered in some very small short-dated calls to try and gain some leverage on what I believe will be an exoneration of the company's founder coming in short order.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own JD shares and calls