Finisar Corporation (FNSR) CEO Michael Hurlston on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kurt Adzema

Thank you, and good afternoon everyone. I need to remind you that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which are discussed at length in our SEC filings. Actual events and results can differ materially from any forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking information presented.

Unless otherwise indicated, all results discussed are on a non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results may be found in our press release and on our website. We have also prepared some slides for today’s call that can be found on our website.

Moving to our first quarter results, overall revenue for the first fiscal quarter was 317.3 million compared to 310.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Sales of telecom products increased by 17.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, 78.2 million in total. This was primarily due to an increase in demand for wavelength selective switches driven by carrier deployments in India and China.

Sales of datacom and sensing products decreased by 9.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 to a total of 238.1 million, primarily due to lower demand for 40-gig transceivers. In the first quarter, we had two 10% or greater customers. Our Top 10 customers represented 62% of total revenues compared to 58.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 27.5% compared to 24.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal ‘18, primarily due to lower levels of additions to non-cash inventory reserves and a favorable product mix compared to the prior quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses were 68.3 million compared to 72 million in the fourth quarter.

Non-GAAP operating income was 18.8 million or 5.9% of revenues compared to 4.6 million or 1.5% of revenue in the fourth quarter, primarily due to higher revenue, higher gross margins and lower operating expenses. Non-GAAP interest and other income was approximately 4.2 million in the first quarter.

Non-GAAP net income was 21.3 million or $0.18 per diluted share compared to 5.8 million or $0.05 per diluted share in the fourth quarter. Non-GAAP taxes for the first quarter were approximately 1.7 million and non-GAAP tax rate for the remainder of fiscal 2019 is expected to be approximately 10%. Average diluted shares for the first quarter for non-GAAP purposes totaled 117.2 million and are expected to be approximately 118 million in the second quarter.

Capital expenditures were approximately 112.7 million in the first quarter, of which approximately 4 million related to the construction of the third building of our Wuxi manufacturing site and approximately 97 million related to the uplift of building in Sherman, Texas and the delivery of capital equipments for that site. We expect the construction of our -- the third building of our Wuxi manufacturing site to be largely completely by the end of the second fiscal quarter.

In the second quarter, for our Sherman, Texas facility, we expect approximately 35 million in capital expenditures for the uplift of the building and additional equipment. We also expect an additional 28 million in other capital expenditures in the quarter including 3 million related to the construction and fit out of the third Wuxi building.

We exclude from our non-GAAP results a number of charges or benefits that are either non-cash or that we consider outside our core ongoing operating results. These totaled 39.8 million last quarter. If you include all of these as required under GAAP, we generated a net loss of 18.5 million or $0.16 per diluted share compared to a net loss of 18.3 million or $0.16 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

That concludes my comments. And I’ll turn it over to Michael.

Michael Hurlston

Thanks, Kurt. We expect revenues for our second fiscal quarter of 2019 to continue to grow and be in the range of 315 million to 335 million. This is primarily due to an increase in the demand for VCSEL arrays for 3D sensing applications in connection with the expected timing of new product introductions, partially offset by lower revenues associated with our 10-gig and below Ethernet transceivers.

We expect second quarter non-GAAP gross margin to continue to improve and be approximately 28%. Non-GAAP operating margins are expected to continue to improve with a combination of higher revenue levels, better gross margins and lower operating expenses and to be approximately 7% to 8%. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $0.19 to $0.25 per share.

In addition to the increase in demand for VCSEL laser arrays for 3D sensing applications in the second fiscal quarter from our primary customer, we are either in process or have completed qualifications with many new VCSEL array customers for both consumer and automotive applications that would drive future growth in this important market segment.

In our new VCSEL laser fab in Sherman, Texas, we have completed the uplift of the building and installed a significant amount of the capital equipment for our first phase of capacity. We have begun the internal qualification for process of all the equipment and still expect to be qualified and in production using our 6-inch wafers by the end of this calendar year.

In our core business, we are continuing to see a very strong demand for our ROADMs on a global basis with India and China beginning to deploy ROADMs in large volumes. For the upcoming 5G transition for wireless, we are a leading supplier of the major OEMs of 25 gig and 100 gig data rates for both short and long-reach applications. We also believe we are well positioned for the 100 gig to 400 gig transition in the enterprise and data center markets starting in calendar 2019.

Finally, I'm happy to report during the first fiscal quarter, we made better than expected process in our efforts to focus the product portfolio and be more strategic as to how do we invest our R&D dollars. This in turn allowed us to make great strides toward our goal of a sustainable operating margin of 12% to 15%.

In addition to further gross margin improvements that we are expecting in the fiscal second quarter, we expect to further reduce operating expenses. Last quarter I said that to achieve our operating margin model, we needed to manage our operating expenses to 18% to 20% of revenue and we now expect operating expenses to be approximately 20% to 21% in the second fiscal quarter. Over the coming quarters, we will continue to take additional steps to execute a plan consistent with these financial objectives.

With that, I'm going to turn it back over to Catherine and open it up to questions. Catherine?

Simon Leopold

Great. Thank you for taking the question. I wanted to see if we can look at how to think about 3D over the longer term, given that it's a market that has been to date very lumpy and very seasonal. But you mentioned the fact that you've got some automotive and some new customers, assuming Android customers coming into the mix, this is pretty challenging for us to figure out how to model what a one and two-year timeframe might look like, trying to take into account seasonality and other trends. Is there anything you can offer to help us think about modeling 3D?

Michael Hurlston

Yes, Simon. Good question and good afternoon to you. I think, remember, at least in the near-term, our limitations are going to be capacity. As we've described in a number of the different calls, our Allen fab is a gate for us and it’s capacity limited here in the near-term. I think we've talked about capacity potential in the Allen fab of $20 million to $25 million from a revenue basis.

As we start ramping Sherman, that capacity gate comes off, but I think the market here at the -- in the very near-term is still dominated by one customer. So I think that our ability to show revenue growth is going to be in terms of increasing market share at that customer. I think we are winning and making progress in other segments of the market, but the reality is that the volumes pale in comparison to leading customer in this area. So we continue to make progress, but I think that our revenue growth, as we look out, is going to be dominated by a single customer.

Simon Leopold

So, that’s helpful. I think the other thing I’m trying to get a little help with is, typically that one customer demand tends to be biased towards the second half of the calendar year. So with many of us trying to establish models with expectations that Sherman opens up towards the end of the calendar year, how should we think about April and July in terms of the capacity coming online relative to what the demand might look like, since it's usually softer for that one big customer?

Michael Hurlston

I think we're going to try, to the extent that we can, to linearly load. I think that we're going to try to plan our capacity in anticipation of the ramp that as you correctly called out is in the second half of the year. So we're going to be doing some things I think to better plan our capacity and make sure it's a little bit less lumpy. But no doubt, the demand is relatively seasonal and shipments themselves will be weighted to the middle and second half of the year.

Simon Leopold

Great. And just one last one on 3D if I might. This quarter, I assume, it was similarly modest to the April quarter. You’ve excluded, I think, some of the impact from gross margin in the pro forma. What is though the burden on gross margin from the Sherman facility or the incremental DNA that's been excluded, if any?

Kurt Adzema

Yes, for -- so again, until we get into production in Sherman, we are excluding the start-up costs associated with the hiring and the qualification of that facility. And so, in this quarter, it was approximately, I believe, $7 million.

Your next question comes from the line of Troy Jensen with Piper.

Troy Jensen

Hey, gentlemen. Congrats on the great results.

Michael Hurlston

Hey, Troy. Thanks.

Troy Jensen

So quick, I guess, just to follow-up on Simon's question on the VCSELs here. I know you've got this threshold or this capacity of 20 million to 25 million with the Daejeon facility. What's the probability you think you can hit that in the October or the January quarters?

Michael Hurlston

So, I think that in the October quarter, again, it's going to depend on customer demand, but I think we're optimistic that demand will match capacity. I think in the January quarter, we've talked a little bit about having a mix of Sherman in that. So, there is a combination of Sherman and Allen in the January quarter. Again, I think that is going to depend on how our qualification goes in Sherman. We are tracking relative to our internal milestones. But I think, Kurt has talked about on previous calls being very dependent on the customer and the customer qualification. We still are optimistic that that's tracking, but it's something that is a variable, that's largely out of our control.

Troy Jensen

Great. Understood. How about -- just on datacom, I guess it's the only area that was really weak for you guys. So, maybe just an update on pricing and the timing of your CWDM4 transceivers [indiscernible].

Michael Hurlston

Yeah. I mean, I think in general, what we saw in datacom, let’s talk about the 100-gig market for a minute. In 100-gig, we definitely saw some ASP pressure. Our QSFP28 revenue was down, but that was offset by CFP and CFP2 revenue. Overall, 100-gig datacom revenue was still 50% of the overall datacom revenue. As we look out, I think we've talked about some lower cost generations coming in at the end of the calendar year that give us the ability to potentially pick up market share and those lower cost versions of the 100-gig modules are still on track and I think it gives us some ability to be a little bit more aggressive on pricing and do some gross margin expansion.

Troy Jensen

Okay. Hey, last question for me and I'll cede the floor, but how about just an update on the visibility with China with the demand improvement there?

Michael Hurlston

Yeah. I think, we've talked a little bit about our ROADM business. ROADMs tend to be a leading indicator and I think Kurt talked about in his comments, certainly in Q1, we saw some good strength out of the ROADM line. Q2, as I talked about, continues to be strong and that tends to be a leading indicator. Overall, we're seeing strength in ROADMs. I think that we're still optimistic that the core transceiver market will follow, but we haven't seen that to date.

Your next question comes from the line of Rod Hall with Goldman Sachs.

Rod Hall

Yeah. Hi, guys. Thanks for the question. I just wanted to check on the commentary around the guidance and the offset between the VCSELs and the 10-gig. I guess, the guide is increasing by about 10 million at midpoint quarter-on-quarter. And I think, I just wanted to clarify this, Kurt, I thought I heard you guys say that the increase is basically additional VCSEL revenue less 10-gig declines. And so, if you're saying that you do 20 million, 25 million in the Allen facility, then I guess the 10-gig declines about 10 million, something like that, but just want to make sure that I understood that correctly from a guidance point of view and trajectory point of view.

Kurt Adzema

Well, I think overall, you are largely correct. So, we are saying that VCSELs are going to grow and then there is going to be a decline in 10 gig to offset that, so I think that's correct. I think, again, in terms of the 20 million to 25 million in Q2, again, that's a capacity number and again, our goal is to get to that on a run rate basis by the end of Q2. So, I wouldn't necessary -- I think directionally you're correct, but we're obviously not giving exact details on what that number is going to be.

Rod Hall

Okay. All right. So that’s helpful. So that’s clear. And then, can you give us any idea of what sort of milestones for testing on the Sherman output you have, I mean, when will you know definitively whether you're tested good and everything's fine there, or on track or I guess there are lots of milestones, but what are -- could you give us some idea what the major milestones there are?

Michael Hurlston

We started running end-to-end production already. So we're definitely tracking to a set of internal milestones. We have to go through a product qualification, so we've got our first material out from an end-to-end perspective. We begin testing that and going through internal qualification. I expect to refine the recipe a few times before we're done and qualified. And as I said, I think we're on track for end of the year for that.

And at some point, we're going to have customers come in and start their qualification process in parallel with us. The goal being that those qualifications are as coincident as possible, but we definitely don't control that and I have no commitments from customers in terms of when they're going to get this thing qualified. But I think the next thing that we expect to be doing is testing the end-to-end material that comes out and validating that it's actually meeting specification.

Rod Hall

And then just one last one. I’m sorry for all the questions. But on these other customers you mentioned, automotive and so on, when would you expect material revenue from them and is that sort of mid next year or earlier, I mean when do you think that will contribute meaningfully to your revenue?

Michael Hurlston

We've talked about seeing revenue from those customers as early as our fiscal Q3. And again, I would say that the overall landscape is dwarfed by one customer, but we certainly would expect to see revenue from other customers, even consumer customers in calendar, sorry, fiscal Q3.

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Genovese with MKM Partners.

Michael Genovese

Great. Thanks for taking the question. On the strength in China and India, on the WSS, can you talk about the outlook going forward there? I mean, not very, very strong and if you look out over multiple quarters, how do you think that will trend from here?

Michael Hurlston

I think that Kurt's talked about it historically, the WSS demand can be lumpy. I think what's different this time is that rather than manual switches in the Chinese networks, the operators seem to be deploying WSS. So it's happening regionally and it's happening across all the different operators. So it seems that there's a little bit more sustainability to it than there has been in the past. And as Kurt talked about, it's not just China, we see strength in India and even in the US and Western Europe. But I would say overall, it is dominated by China. We see a change in behavior with the Chinese customers in terms of how they think about deployment and I think it may have a little more sustainability than it's had in the past.

Michael Genovese

Okay. Great. And then I wanted to ask about the potential to sell some other products to those same customers, more on the transmission side. So, integrated coherent receivers and transmitters, things that we think about as components more than modules, how are you thinking about that market these days?

Michael Hurlston

Yeah. I think generally our -- what Kurt talks about on our telecom business is, and particularly in China, is dominated by our tunables, both our duplex and BiDi. You talked about the ITTRA integrated coherent product, I think that we've shown that and we've had some press releases on that product. We're actually very optimistic that it offers a level of integration and some differentiation from an optical front end that is unique and unprecedented. But I don't think that we'll see material revenue for that in our fiscal ‘19. I think that's much more of a 2020 event before we start seeing that being impactful.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of James Kisner with Loop Capital Markets.

James Kisner

Hey, thank you. So, I appreciate your comment on QSFP28 revenue being down. I was kind of hoping you could give us a little more granularity on how much it was down, maybe, in terms of millions of dollars. I think you said 40-gig was also down and again I was hoping you could help us understand the contribution of 40-gig or perhaps how much it was down, just the moving pieces there?

And just stepping back here a little bit on, again, on QSFP28, it seems like the industry is preparing for a pretty significant increase in volume, half-over-half [ph], in the second half of this calendar year for QSFP28 and I'm just wondering if you're not expecting that, why would you not see that, is it [indiscernible] product, just, can you sort of explain perhaps the disconnect there, because it sounds like, perhaps you're not expecting the same ramp the rest of the industry is on that?

Kurt Adzema

Yeah. I'll take the first part of the question and I'll turn it back over to Michael. So in terms of what actually happened in the quarter we're just in, again, we're not going to quantify every product category as how much revenue we do have this versus that. I think as we said, QSFP was down a decent amount in this quarter. That was partially offset by CFP, CFP2, such that our 100-gig overall was the -- in the around 50% of overall datacom. But we're not going to actually quantify the exact dollar amount, but we did talk about the amount -- datacom was down and we talked about the fact that that was primarily 40 gigs or you can deduce whatever you want to deduce from that statement.

Michael Hurlston

Okay. Yeah. Just talking a little bit about sort of the outlook for 100 gig, I think that we definitely are seeing opportunity to expand the number of units, but maybe our timing is different than you're hearing from others. I think that we're seeing it more -- maybe very late calendar '18, but certainly '19, I think similar to what you're hearing elsewhere, we definitely see opportunity to grow the units and grow relatively significantly. So I think that we see it and maybe a bit of a difference in timing. One of the nice things that we have going is some of these internal product transitions that I talked to you a minute ago, our QSFP28 gen 3 as we call it, again, it gives us a nice cost point that as we see those ramps happening, will enable us to participate and participate on a much lower cost basis.

James Kisner

Okay. That’s a helpful perspective. So, I guess, it sounds like perhaps that disconnect could be due to customer exposure or again maybe it's because you're choosing not to participate in this, particularly, at this time in to your more competitive products, can you clarify that aspect of it?

Michael Hurlston

I think that we understand the ramps pretty well and it's not that we're not choosing to participate, it's that the customers are telling us that the ramps are more late in the year and really early next year. I think that people tend to build on fiscal years as their budgets are enabled and all the big hyper scalars that we're talking to are indicating step ups in demands in the first calendar quarter of 2019 with perhaps some pre-builts at the end of calendar '18. Unless somebody is telling me something that we don't know or we're missing a data point, I think, it's pretty consistent across the customer base.

Your next question comes from the line of Joseph Wolf with Barclays.

Joseph Wolf

Just a question on qualification. Once you moved to the new facility, you've got other customers besides the lead one. Are you intending to move them over to the 6-inch facility or do they stay on 4-inch and they only have to be qualified once?

Michael Hurlston

Let me break it down a bit. Our intent is that the traditional VCSEL customers which would be our datacom customers would stay on 4-inch. I think, over time, we'll attempt to migrate them to 6-inch, but certainly in the time period that we're talking about, I would expect them to continue to operate on the 4-inch lines. So we wouldn't have to undergo any customer re-qualifications. For the 3D sensing business of VCSEL customers, the expectation is that they'll all move to 6-inch in a relatively orderly fashion and coincident with the change of the calendar 2018 to 2019. So, all of those customers would be -- need to be recalled and shifted over to the 6-inch line.

Joseph Wolf

Thanks. Just a quick follow-up on the telecom side. Are you seeing any discussions, given the strength of the higher end and the margins about pricing going into next year for the telecom business?

Michael Hurlston

We are not seeing anything. I think that our exposures, I talked about is mostly today in the tunables area. Of course, we've got the WSS business there. We typically, as Kurt has talked about on previous calls, enter a pricing negotiation in the first half of the year, in the first quarter of the year and we haven't entered those yet.

Kurt Adzema

Yeah, I mean, let me clarify that. I think, it's -- we typically have that discussion starting in the fall, but it's effective the first quarter -- typically effective January 1. Just to clarify Michael's statement and so it's a little early to get a reading on those situations, but obviously the strength, it’s certainly on the WSS side, should help us entering into those negotiations, the rest of telecom to be determined, but it's just a little bit early to get a great read on that.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Mark Kelleher with D.A. Davidson.

Mark Kelleher

Great. Thanks for taking the questions. Kurt, you talked about bringing more focus to your product development efforts and how that was going to help your leverage. Can you just give some more detail on that? Should we expect less R&D? Where should we expect the leverage on the operating line?

Kurt Adzema

Yeah, well, I'd say, I mean if you look at the actual results for Q1 versus last quarter, actually, I think we got leverage in all product categories, but certainly when it comes to focusing our product portfolio and being a little bit more careful on where we invest our R&D dollars, I think you’ll see the most in R&D, but I think we are taking out costs everywhere and in OpEx, whether it’s G&A or sales and marketing as well as R&D. Again, to just be more focused and make sure we're investing our dollars in places where we feel like we have a competitive advantage and can make money.

Mark Kelleher

Okay. And then have you contemplated the impact that may result if some additional tariffs come into effect, and I'm sure you've gotten that question many times, but just wondering your current thoughts on how you might be exposed there?

Michael Hurlston

Yeah. This is Michael, Mark. I think that we are better positioned than our Chinese competitors by virtue of a broad manufacturing footprint. So I think the tariffs have an impact on this category of products, but I think that we feel that we have -- are kind of in a unique situation having multiple manufacturing locations, the ability to ship out of multiple sites. So I think that the tariffs are, as they come into effect, will certainly have some impact on this category. Our ability to maneuver around them should be better than most.

Your next question comes from the line of Alex Henderson with Needham.

Alex Henderson

Great. Thanks. I was hoping you could give us a little bit more clarity on the telco portion of your business. Can you give us some sense of what the rate of growth was in the ROADM business quarter-to-quarter? It looks to me as I play with the numbers, that it was very steep and I -- looking at the guide, and I'm thinking, was that a step up in capacity that came on and you're now constrained going into the following quarters, so there's not much sequential improvement in it, is that the right way to think about it?

Kurt Adzema

Yeah. I think in general, you got it right. I think, as we said, most of the increase in telecom revenue in fiscal Q1 was driven by WSS. And then, to your second question, yes, we are capacity constrained and so, even though there, as Michael talked about there continues to be strong demand and candidly more demand than we can fulfill, you're not going to see that same big step up in Q2 that you saw in Q1 and I think overall telecom revenue will be relatively flat.

Alex Henderson

So that's a function of the capacity came in early in the quarter, you utilized it, you stepped up, you're up at that level most of the quarter, and we're waiting for the next slug of capacity to come in. And could you give us any guidance on when you might expect more capacity to come on stream?

Kurt Adzema

Well, I think that's the question we're trying to decide is how much to invest to continue to expand that capacity, but typically it takes multiple quarters to bring on additional capacity. So we're doing the best we can with the equipment we had. To be honest, this quarter, we were in a pretty good position, given the fact that we thought we'd see this increase in demand in WSS from China a while ago, and so we had invested a bunch in CapEx. So we were ready to go when it came, but in terms of adding additional CapEx, that's something we're evaluating now. But it's certainly not something that can have an impact on Q2.

Alex Henderson

Just to be clear, you haven’t ordered another slug that will be coming in late in the quarter or early next or -- for that matter, next quarter if you haven't put those orders in it, six months to get it on stream. So we should expect fairly flattish for six months and maybe addition, maybe not depending on what you decide to do. Is that the right way to think about it?

Michael Hurlston

I think, Alex, that's directionally right. I think that to be clear, we haven't ordered the extra capacity. I think, we’re still evaluating and as I say, we’ve experienced this market before and it's been very lumpy. I think there are signs now as we go out and talk to customers that this is something sustainable, so we are making a set of decisions now as to whether or not we spend the CapEx to increase the capacity. As Kurt said, I think the overall picture right now is that demand is certainly outstripping supply and we're just trying to make some intelligent decisions around CapEx deployment.

Alex Henderson

And at the risk of asking two granular questions and you maybe won't answer it, if I strip out the wave selective switch, ROADM business and looked at the rest of it, I assume there was some growth in the other piece that could have been nearing double digits or is it less than that?

Kurt Adzema

Yeah, significant -- like I said, significant proportion of the growth in telecom was WSS.

Alex Henderson

But did the other piece grow as well, I assume?

Kurt Adzema

Yes, modestly, but it was predominantly WSS.

Alex Henderson

Okay. Great. That’s very helpful. Thank you. Just wanted to go back to the 3D sensing for a second. Have you had any improvement in the yields out of Allen? I know you've talked about yield issues there and that you were working on getting them completed and fixed. I assume that’s relatively flattish kind of 3D was a function of still working through those yields. Have you finished fixing that issue or have you moved the resources to the Sherman plant and just you're going to let that one run as it is?

Michael Hurlston

Again, a good question, Alex. Yield has been choppy. I mean, there's no doubt that the yield has been choppy. I think, we are making progress on it. And we're going to continue to invest to improve it. I think that the slot is a lot of -- the knowledge on yield is transferable up to Sherman. I think part of the problem that we've had is that the run rate up until now has been relatively modest and as such here, as our operation guy tells me, if you're not practicing, then you're probably not improving. So we've now got to a point where we've got some run rate there and I think that we're able -- better able to get a handle on what the real issues are and we're definitely still investing to knock them down, but you're right in saying that it's been choppy and it continues to be a little bit choppier than I'd want.

Alex Henderson

Okay. Just one last question and I’ll cede the floor. Just to be sure that the 3D sensing is reported in datacom, correct?

Michael Hurlston

Yes.

Alex Henderson

Okay. I just wanted to make sure I was right on that.

Your next question comes from the line of Meta Marshall with Morgan Stanley.

Meta Marshall

Great. Thanks, guys. I just wanted to, as you mentioned focusing on the product portfolio, it sounded as if that R&D is for future products, but was any of that -- is there any headwind we should expect to revenue of products that may have been discontinued? And then maybe a second question just, as you continue to look at the product portfolio, are there any kind of additional milestones or changes that you're planning on making other than just kind of calling some R&D projects gradually?

Michael Hurlston

Yeah, that’s a good question, Meta. I think first off, the good news is that it hasn't had, I think, material impact in our long-term forecast, you're right. And as we continue to resize our R&D budget and focus, what we're largely finding is that we are -- we have a bunch of derivative products, back-up products, multi-generation products that were in the pipeline that were either conservative in nature or really didn't have a lot of revenue associated with them. So as we've gone through the process, we've not seen a big change in our long-term outlook, of course like almost any other company who are running long range planning and we haven't seen a big drop.

As we go forward, to your second part of your question, we're looking at all facets of the operation. I think as Kurt and I have talked about, we have started to look at our manufacturing operation and make sure that that's right sized. We're going to continue to look at that, and spend some time on getting our footprint to a level that's commensurate with current demand and current flow without impacting our ability to meet upside demand. And I think Alex's question a minute ago on WSS is kind of indicative of that. But manufacturing is another area that we've focused on a bit this quarter, we saw some reductions in our manufacturing costs and I expect those to continue to decline to a point where we're matching -- better matching our manufacturing footprint with the current demand.

Your next question comes from the line of Richard Shannon with Craig-Hallum.

Richard Shannon

Great. Thanks, guys for taking my questions. I want to follow up, Michael, on your response to the earlier question on tariffs. You said you have some more -- perhaps some more flexibility than some of your other competitors. Any way that you can characterize or quantify how much of your manufacturing exists outside of China that wouldn't be affected, then?

Michael Hurlston

I think, remember, we have multiple locations. We've got obviously a manufacturing location for our transceivers in Wuxi, China. The reality is the Wuxi facility does a lot of our TOSAs and OSAs and today, almost all the finishing work is done in Ipoh, Malaysia. We're obviously continuing to monitor the tariffs and understand its impacts, understand all of various rules and things like that, but I think that the fact that we've got that Malaysian facility gives us some additional flexibility and that's really where most of our revenue comes from today, anyway.

Richard Shannon

Question on 3D sensing. Michael, any sense that you get talking with your current large customer here about your relative competitive position. Obviously, another supplier has got the number one share position, but curious if you have an understanding where you sit relative to any others that are out there or any expectations of share that you might have over the next 12 months?

Michael Hurlston

I think, our advantage has been talked about, as I think there's a relationship around manufacturing in the United States and I think as we get our Sherman facility on line, we certainly expect to be in a position to take share. I think that, as maybe Alex was talking about previously, our yield has been choppy, we've got to get our execution right, we've got to this Sherman plant up and running and I think as we execute along those vectors, we naturally will be able to take share. Our share today is very, very modest as we all know, but I think we should be in a good position at the beginning of next year to begin to materially dent the current landscape in terms of shifts and share gains and then really make progress as we enter the model year of 2019.

Richard Shannon

Okay. Fair enough. One last quick question for Kurt. Just on the topic of OpEx. Here, I think you talked about it coming down a little bit directionally on a dollar basis in the current quarter. How should we think about the trajectory of that line going forward, is that something in dollars that they can still decline or kind of flatten out or how would you have us think about that?

Kurt Adzema

Well, I think, again in the quarter that we're in, I think we were trying to -- our goal to take OpEx down probably about another $1 million and we'll continue to look at that and I think from a modeling perspective, I would keep it relatively flat after that, but obviously as a percentage basis, as we grow the business, then it will continue to decline as a -- on a percentage basis. But I'd say from a modelling perspective, keep it relatively flat beyond this quarter.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of George Notter with Jefferies.

George Notter

Hi, guys. Thanks for squeezing me in here. I guess, Michael, I wanted to go back to manufacturing. Obviously, the company historically has in-sourced manufacturing for the vast, vast majority of the revenue. As you come in and look at the business strategically, any new thoughts about that strategy? Have you looked to outsourcing some of the manufacturing? Any new thoughts there? Thanks.

Michael Hurlston

I think that we're continuing to explore the manufacturing strategy. I think that asymptotically, I'd like to introduce some flexibility to the supply chain. You're right that today everything is in-sourced. I think as we look out asymptotically, I'd like to have some flexibility in the model. Right now, given the situation around the tariffs that we've been talking about, having the internal flexibility has been useful. So how we go about executing to a more flexible model, when we go about executing to a more flexible model, I think remains to be seen, but, asymptotically, I think that we want to introduce additional flexibility into our supply chain.

And there are no further questions. At this time, I’d like to turn the call back over to Michael Hurlston for any final comments.

Michael Hurlston

That definitely concludes the remarks. I thank everybody for their attendance and we look forward to a good upcoming quarter. Thank you very much.

