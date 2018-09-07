Presidio Inc. (PSDO) CEO Robert Cagnazzi on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call September 6, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2018 earnings call. Today's conference call is being broadcast live via webcast. In addition, a replay of the call will be available on our website following the call. By now, you should have received a copy of our press release and supplemental material that was distributed this afternoon. If you have not, they are available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Before we get started, I'd like to note that certain comments made on this call will contain forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Any such statements, including statements regarding our outlook for fiscal 2019 or any other future periods, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance nor should they be relied upon as representing management's view as of any subsequent date. The company does not take undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and events or results could differ materially from those presented due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Additional detailed information concerning these risks regarding our business and the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements and other information we'll be giving today can be found in our Form 10-K and our Form 8-K filed today with our press release, which are available at www.sec.gov, as well as on the Investor Relations section of Presidio's website at presidio.com.

During the call, we will also discuss our non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in today's press release.

Our presenters today are Bob Cagnazzi, our Chief Executive Officer; and Neil Johnston, our Chief Financial Officer. Bob will begin with his perspective on the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2018 performance and provide a discussion on our ongoing strategic initiatives. Neil will then review our financial results and future outlook in more detail before we open up the call for your questions. Bob?

Robert Cagnazzi

Thanks, Elliot and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2018 earnings call. I'm pleased with our performance in the fourth quarter where we delivered record quarterly revenue of $766 million which is an increase of 5.1% over the prior year driven by strong growth in Digital Infrastructure solutions and services revenue.

Adjusted net income increased 8.2% and we delivered pro forma diluted EPS of $0.34. During the fiscal year we generated $123 million of free cash flow. We've always maintained that we will deploy our free cash flow to create value for shareholders and today, we're pleased to announce two initiatives to that end. First, we've initiated a quarterly dividend program of $0.04 per share, and second, we've entered into an agreement to repurchase 10.75 million shares from Apollo at $14.75 per share or approximately $160 million. The strong free cash flow characteristics of our business allow us to quickly delever and we have ample capacity to take advantage of any future tuck-in strategic acquisitions. We expect this to deliver attraction accretion to our shareholders that Neil will address later on.

During the fourth quarter we saw continued positive momentum in Digital Infrastructure revenue which increased 13.5% as increased traction for next-generation software defined infrastructure with automation analytics led to increased sales of networking upgrades. The increase was led by infrastructure investments by our mid-marketing government clients, specifically healthcare, information technology, state financial agencies and federal clients. Security revenue is flat during the fourth quarter as we left a very strong growth of 38.4% in the prior year quarter. We experienced strong demand for security solutions in the form of client orders, the longer product procurement cycles resulted in lower revenue recognition. Cloud revenue declined 22.7% in the fourth quarter, the decline in cloud revenue is driven in part by a greater percentage of projects featuring 3-year contracts with public cloud and management services which are recognized over the contract period.

Turning now to our performance for the full fiscal year; we delivered total revenue growth of 1.4% over the prior year driven by strong growth in security solutions and services revenue. Adjusted net income increased 22.5% driven by the positive effects of tax reform and our debt refinancing in January, and we delivered pro forma diluted EPS of $1.31. For the year, security revenue increased 16.3% driven by higher demand from customers as they look to stay ahead of increasingly complex cyber security threats which drove the adoption of advanced security technologies and services, of course middle market and large clients. In the middle market, healthcare clients experienced strong growth as well as education clients. Retail and financial services clients drove the growth in our large market sector.

One healthcare client I want to highlight is the large provider in New England. This client had an office hit with a ransomware on Friday afternoon. Our stock was able to break the link between the office and the main network keeping the ransomware from doing major damage as it had at so many other large healthcare providers in that same month. And with the exception of that single office, we kept the hospital's IT systems up and running. And for stopping this spread the stock went through remediation mode, was able to deploy agents to the infected machines, identify the malware and help the office get back to operational status over the weekend with no ransom paid and no data loss.

Back to the full year results; Digital Infrastructure revenue increased 1.9% which is a nice rebound from the weakness that we experienced in the first half of the fiscal year as we overcome some of the early challenges of the product repair site, and we continue to see accelerating demand and backlog growth. The large clients led the demand for software defined core infrastructure solutions, particularly in the media, communications and entertainment market, as well as the energy and utility sector. Cloud revenue declined 10.1% driven by the middle market where we experienced reduced spending from both, healthcare and education clients. The government sector, both state and local and federal client declined year-over-year. We continue to see an increase in number of clients used Presidio's implement [ph] and manage their public clouds as part of a multi-cloud solution.

While this migration creates a short-term headwind to cloud revenue growth, as the revenue is recognized over the contract period, ultimately we view this as a positive development as our public cloud implementation and management solutions create very sticky recurring revenue relationships over 1 to 3-year periods which enhances the visibility and predictability of our business. We remain bullish on the solution area as we have seen double and triple-digit growth in many of our next-generation cloud partners, in both the private and public cloud space.

Strong services revenue growth including professional and managed services of 26.3% in the fourth quarter and 17.3% for the year has been persistent for some time now and remains consistent with our expectation that services will comprise a larger part of our solutions set overtime. In FY18 we saw 31% growth in recurring including managed services which grew 14%. Wins are two fold; first clients want to focus more on their core business and not IT operations. They want to focus their limited internal IT resources on strategic, client impacting projects while leaving the operational tasks to a skilled professional provider. The other reason is becoming harder and harder to find and retain top talent, especially in the Digital Infrastructure cloud and security spaces. The demand for these types of engineers is very high and they are very expensive.

It's much more cost effective to hire a deep highly skilled partner like Presidio that specializes in these areas. This has led to more and more opportunities with larger contract values. Our average managed services contract size grew more than 80% in the fourth quarter. Additionally, new services such as security, information and event management via our security operations center and MS Office 365 management have started strong and solved critical issues for our clients. This bodes well for further growth in the coming year.

As we look to FY19, we continue to see solid opportunities around the macro trends for converged agile secure infrastructures architected, deployed and operated via our lifecycle services model. We see sustained tracks and network refreshers and software defined networking across all of our network focused OEM partners. If we double click just on the Cisco 9-K, we've seen our backlog grow 44% sequentially from Q3 to Q4, and see similar growth for other partners. As I referenced in the past, we believe this cycle continued for 6 to 12 quarters as clients refreshed their networks to better enable digital transformation, multi-cloud environments and improved platform-based security.

Security will steadily grow as we've seen increase in cyber threats like ransomware and malware and an increase in cyber-attacks and hacking. We also see momentum in public style security as workloads and critical data start moving towards the public cloud. We have made significant investments on the back of investments in managed security with the launch of the latest version of next-generation risk management 2.0 or NGRM, which includes a dynamic risk score based on a customer security posture and includes data analytics and machine learning. NGRM projects grew 53% last year and our cyber security consulting group grew 25% as the tip of the spear to security projects that will include professional services, managed services and product resale, we believe the growth in NGRM and cyber consulting is a good indicator or resilient security growth for FY19.

We see growth as well on our multi-cloud services including public cloud reserves instances and managed services, and in our product cloud offerings. As we look into FY19 we see a world of many clouds including private cloud infrastructure built on hyper converge and converged platforms that scale on predictable workloads, public cloud infrastructure as a service reserve instances for workloads like disaster recovery, migration, test, QA and SaaS-based offerings for newer applications. We are well positioned to take advantage from multiple spends and in many cases, recurring revenue in this space as evidenced by our momentum in public cloud services and management.

Organic investments in our field marketing and our high touch direct sales teams are beginning to drive results and generating new clients. In FY18, the number of new clients grew in excess of 25% over FY17. We're continuing to invest this year in both teams to drive greater wide space penetration. We've also effectively attacked growth in wallet share in our largest more strategic clients through investment in our enterprise architecture team. Enterprise architects of CI level resources that work across the entire technological spectrum and engage with our clients strategic IT decision makers to develop solutions, business justifications and execution plans. This initiative has driven 3% growth and revenue per client for our Top 25 clients in FY18. We're increasing investments in this team for FY19 and expect greater coverage into our Top 50 clients and greater growth.

We continue to organically invest in sales and solution architecture and our underpenetrated geographies across the country. The biggest opportunity for us, the West Coast saw 13% [ph] organic growth in FY18 based upon these investments. We continue to look at underpenetrated geographies to drive organic growth and within more mature regions to drive growth in new client segments. We also believe we still have acquisition opportunities to expand our geographic footprint and expand our service offerings. As a reminder, during the past year we completed the acquisitions of Emergent and Red Sky Solutions, as we expanded our geographic footprint into Minnesota and the Mountain States [ph] respectively, as well as enhanced our OEM diversity.

We regularly evaluate opportunities to expand our technical capabilities and geographic reach to further drive our growth. We've also seen an evolution in FY18 of our client's perspectives on infrastructure technology that we believe benefits the value proposition of Presidio. Clients today are looking for fewer point solutions and more end-to-end platform based solutions. There has been an acceleration of the technical and structural convergence of all three of our solution areas, digital infrastructure, cloud and secured. They are less packaged solution set today and more so, highly valued technical competencies [ph] in the goal of creating of creating agile secured infrastructure platforms for our clients.

The client's ultimate objective of an agile secure infrastructure encompasses not only a convergence of technologies but a convergence around their operational expectations. They want a single unified infrastructure that is software defined, cloud agnostic, enables for analytics and secured across the entire platform; this leads to larger and more strategic projects with a greater diversity of technologies and OEMs which is a strong suite for Presidio. Additionally, they want their modern digital infrastructure to be automated a fully managed with SLAs that are relevant to their business and deeper financial visibility and a greater simplicity and maximize user adoption.

We've seen this convergence play out in our client base. Projects more often than not are incorporating all three solution areas and multiple services. In fact, over 70% of our revenue in FY18 came from clients that consumed all three of these solution areas. As a result, the vast majority of digital infrastructure solutions that we provided have a cloud component to them. Also because of our preponderance of our cloud engagements include on-premise private cloud technology there are meaningful digital infrastructure portions in these solutions as well. And factually, every project engagement contains a significant security component regardless of the business of technology drivers.

This market transition is making the revenue segregation of digital infrastructure cloud and security more complex. Our clients are focused than ever on the business improvements from their technology investments and less than ever from the component technology themselves. With over 10,000 projects in FY18, we've seen a shift towards clients thinking about these technologies holistically and that's how we are taken in the market, that's how we sell, design, implement and manage them through a unified set of methodologies, systems, tools and processes to deliver agile secure infrastructure for our clients.

A good example of this dynamic is a manufacturing client of ours. The client was looking to complete a large merger and wanted a consolidated infrastructure that could support a rapidly growing business and transform the services they were providing to the end-user and customer community. Our task was to refresh their ageing infrastructure into a software defined, agile secure infrastructure as part of the technology innovation with digital transformation. Presidio's lifecycle services started with strategic design sessions, with multiple site visits and various assessments and workshops that better defined the used cases required for the infrastructure and to flush out the technical and operational design features. This also include our digital advisory services to help the client define the digital transformation initiatives.

Ultimately, the solution included software defined infrastructure with cloud based networking, integration with Microsoft Azure for public cloud and multi-cloud access, firewalls and access security along the entire platform, multi-load collaboration systems for increased productivity, and telecom circuits for connectivity. Presidio employed the entire lifecycle from strategy and design to technology acquisition, professional services such as project management, implementation and software enablement and now, ongoing managed infrastructure services and security services to complete the lifecycle. This agile secure infrastructure now allowed the firm to scale as they grow and enables them to seamlessly capture the economic and strategic benefits from the digital transformation initiatives.

To sum up our performance for the fourth quarter; we delivered solid revenue growth, further enhanced our financial profile through our debt reduction and refinancing transaction, the despite choppiness in security and cloud services during the quarter we continue to see growing demand for these solutions as evident in our growing backlog. The ongoing shift to recurring revenue services models and larger more complex solutions projects will continue to impact revenue timing and near-term growth. And we view this development positively as the increasing mix of recurring revenues will bring greater stability and visibility to our business.

In closing, we believe Presidio is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead as the one provided with the depth of skills and breadth of services that are integral to be the trusted partner to our mid-market clients and help them digitally transform their business. We remain optimistic about the fundamentals of our business and a strong market and technology trends and support our continued growth.

Now let me turn it over to Neil, who will walk you through our financial performance in greater detail.

Neil Johnston

Thanks, Bob and good afternoon, everyone. I'll start with a summary of our financial results for the quarter, and for the full fiscal year. I'll then summarize the dividend and the stock repurchase transaction, give an overview of the impact of ASC606, and finish with our outlook for 2019.

Q4 was a solid quarter with record quarterly revenue, strong cash flow and EPS growth. We saw accelerated momentum in our backlog which grew to $582 million, 16% ahead of prior and sequentially 10% over Q3. The growth in backlog was driven by strong product growth, up 13% of prior year, continued growth in our Cisco 9-K backlog which grew 44% sequentially, and growth in our managed services orders which are reflected in backlog once the order is signed, and then recognized over the contract period, usually three years. Managed services represent about 23% of our backlog.

For the fourth quarter, total revenue was $766.3 million, up 5% driven by strong growth in our services revenue. Product was up 1%, and services grew 26%. While Presidio led services growth was strong at 10%, we saw an even bigger increase in our vendor partner service engagements. Our vendor partner engagements are at a lower merger [ph] and this was the primary driver of the decrease in our total gross margin from 20.9% to 19.8%. Our adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.6%, down 70 basis points primarily due to lower gross margins.

From a bottom line GAAP perspective, net income was $14.6 million for the quarter, and diluted EPS was $0.15. Our pro forma adjusted net income of $33.1 million was up 5% over the prior year and our pro forma diluted EPS of $0.34 was up 3%. For the full fiscal year, revenue was $28.58 million, up 1.4%. Gross margin was 20.5%, down 30 basis points for the year. Product gross margin was 20.6%, which was flat with prior year while services gross margin was 20.1%, post 21.8% in the prior year driven by a higher proportion of vendor-led services engagements as I referenced earlier.

GAAP net income was $134.2 million, and diluted EPS was $1.39. GAAP net income included a benefit of $94 million related to the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act. We've excluded the benefit from our pro forma adjusted net income which was $126.4 million, up 9%, and pro forma diluted EPS of $1.31, up 7.4% over prior year. Taking a closer look at revenue, we continue to focus on growing our recurring revenue which was up 37% for the quarter and 31% for the full year, representing 5.5% of our annual revenue. While this shift is a positive trend for our business in the long run, it does present a revenue headwind as the revenues recognized overtime rather than at a point of sale.

Looking at our solution area and customer results; infrastructure was up 14%, security was flat, and cloud was down 23% for the quarter. For the full year, infrastructure was up 2%, security was up 16%, and cloud was down 10%. Cloud results in both the fourth quarter and the fiscal year were impacted by shift in customer purchasing patterns which will result in revenue getting recognized overtime as opposed to all upfront at the point of sale. Going forward, we'll be supplementing our solution area disclosure with an additional client based view of growth which we hope will provide you with additional insight into our business trends and financial results.

Looking at our customer horizontals for the year; our mid-market clients grew 2%, our large enterprise clients grew 13%, and our government clients were down 8%. While we saw significant weakness in public and fed clients early in the year, in the fourth quarter government actually grew 16%. Our mid-market clients held down 1% and large enterprise grew a strong 27% in the quarter. During the fourth quarter we saw strength in energy and utilities, healthcare, IT, and retail, while professional services and education were weaker.

Our capital-like business model continues to produce strong free cash flow, and during Q4 we generated $48 million in free cash flow, an increase of 56% over the prior year. For the full year, our free cash flow was $122.8 million, an increase of 31% over the prior year. This allowed us to make voluntary prepayments on our term loan of $80 million, and fund the acquisitions of Emergent and Red Sky. As of the end of the fiscal year, our total net debt was $650 million, and our net total leverage was 2.9x.

As we discussed in the past, our strong free cash flow profile allows us to be flexible with respect to our capital allocation priorities and deploy capital into areas we believe will generate strong shareholder return. Our capital allocation priorities included reducing leverage with a medium term target range of 2x to 3x, reinvesting in the business to drive organic growth, take advantage of tuck-in acquisitions to accelerate growth and returning capital shareholders to increased shareholder returns. To that end, as Bob mentioned, our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per common share to be paid on October 5, 2018 to all stockholders of record as of close of business on September 26, 2018. This equates to a dividend payout ratio of approximately 10%. We believe this provides a positive signal on the strong free cash flow characteristics of the business.

In addition, an independent committee of our Board has approved the negotiated repurchase of 10,750,000 shares from Apollo at $14.75 per share for approximately $160 million, including fees and transaction costs. As Bob mentioned, we have a high degree of conviction in our business repurchasing approximately 20% of Apollo's remaining stake allows us to capture some of the current discounts in our stock price, reduce the pipeline of unrestricted stock, and importantly, deliver strong EPS accretion to our shareholders. On a pro forma basis, as of June 30, 2018 this reduces our shares outstanding to 81.9 million shares, and is accretive to existing shareholders adding 7% to EPS on an annualized basis.

We intend to finance the share repurchase through new borrowings on our existing term loan facility. At year end on our pro forma basis including the share repurchase, total net debt was $810 million representing 3.6x net total leverage. The strong free cash flow characteristics of our business allow us to quickly delever while preserving our ability to take advantage of any future tuck-in strategic acquisitions should the right opportunity arise.

We have adopted the new revenue recognition standard, ASC606, as of Q1 of fiscal '19 on a full retrospective method. Adoption of the new standard primarily resulted in a reduction to revenue related to transactions where we are deemed to be an agent resulting net revenue recognition. Please refer to note one of our 10-K, as well as the ASC606 summary deck posted on our website for a full discussion of the impact of the new revenue standard, as well as full restated financials for 2017 and 2018. Note, that our guidance for FY19 is based on ASC606 basis.

Moving now onto our guidance, fiscal 2019 will be my first full year as CFO of Presidio, as part of that one of my main priorities is to improve our external communication with our analysts and investors. We feel good about guidance as we are setting forth at full fiscal 2019 and I look forward to establishing a relationship with each of you throughout the fiscal year. This guidance includes the type of forward-looking information that Elliot referred to earlier. For the full year, we expect revenue in the range of $2,850 million, to $2,900 million, compared to $2,765 million for fiscal 2018. This is stated on an ASC606 basis and represents 3% to 5% year-over-year growth. We anticipate that our adjusted EBITDA margin will be approximately 8% and our pro forma diluted EPS growth will be low level double-digits excluding the impact of the share repurchase, or mid to high teens including the impact of the repurchase.

Our non-GAAP tax rate is expected to be approximately 23.5% including the positive impact of the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act that impacts us in fiscal '19. As of June 30, on a pro forma basis including the share repurchase, total net debt was $810 million at an average interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.75 [ph]. Free cash flow is expected to be $30 million per quarter but maybe impact by the public cloud resale and managed services investments as Bob discussed. Total net leverage is expected to be in the lower 3x range at the end of fiscal '19 which includes the impact of the dividend and share repurchases. While we did not provide quarterly guidance to assist in modeling, we expect that the annual growth in margins will apply to the individual halves. However, due to quarterly earnings patterns in Q1 and Q2 last year, we expect revenue growth in the first quarter to be at/or below the low-end of guidance and EPS growth to be low lock [ph] double-digits.

Before we turn the call over to the operator for questions, let me summarize. We had a strong Q4, executing well with growth in both product and services. Strong cash flow resulted in further deleveraging allowing us the opportunity to enhance shareholder returns with a quarterly dividend program and an accretive share repurchase. We are focused on providing enhanced shareholder visibility into the business as demonstrated by the additional information we have provided on this call. We look forward to adding even more color at our Investor Day on the 13th.

Thank you again for joining the call today and for your continued interest in Presidio. I'll now turn the call over to the operator so that we can take your questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Jim Suva from Citi.

Jim Suva

When we combine the current results plus say a couple of trailing quarter results plus your outlook of results, is it accurate that -- it looks like you're growing slower than your major customer, Cisco, especially when one considers all the security and cloud that you're selling also or is this accounting differences or help us bridge the difference between the growth in revenues while we've seen in the past few quarters and looking ahead versus some of your major OEMs and all the great commentary that you gave in a positive note in your prepared comments?

Neil Johnston

You know, Cisco does not give annual guidance, I believe their guidance for the next quarter was in the low 4s, you can correct me, you probably know better than I do. When we give guidance in that 3% to 5% range, we really are looking to be able to deliver and execute, I sort of look at that band as where we want to be, obviously we want to get to the high end but in terms of guidance we also want to make sure that we can hit our guidance, we have not had a tremendous track record of hitting guidance, and so as we look forward we feel very very good about the business, at the same time we want to make sure that we're giving a realistic picture so that we can outperform.

Robert Cagnazzi

And Jim, if Cisco doesn't release guidance either by country, if you will; so we're just domestic with them in the U.S., they do break out their results between Americas which includes Canada, Mexico and all of LATAM, EMEA and Asia Pac theaters. And so the Americas in itself and reported for Q4 were at the low end of the performance for the year-over-year growth for Cisco but again, they don't break out the U.S. separately. So I believe that we're more in line with what Cisco is actually seeing domestically in the U.S.

Neil Johnston

Yes, I think that's the floor number that I've got in my head.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Paul Coster from JPMorgan.

Paul Coster

First off, the operating margins next year, I think you're looking for 8%, gross margins recently have been -- well, there was a decline this quarter, right. Can you talk us through the outlook for gross margins versus operating margins next year?

Robert Cagnazzi

Actually Paul, we're looking for gross margins of roughly in that 21%. What we did see in the fourth quarter is we saw a lot of OEM led services, those services at a lower margin than the Presidio led services. The good news is there was a lot of demand, generally the OEM services run about 25% of our business, in the fourth quarter they were upto 27%; so we saw a lot of demand where we had to -- where we've performed with the OEMs, that does pull down our margins, those are the lower margin. As we go into next year, we look to rebalance that split, I'd say 25% is probably a good margin to model next year.

Paul Coster

From a revenue growth perspective, you continue to let these tough comps on the service side as more -- I assume cloud revenue in particular shift towards services and licensed products, first of all if I got that right? And secondly, isn't there some point at which the year-on-year lap becomes more positive and that we should see growth against like-for-like service revenue?

Robert Cagnazzi

So it's not just services it's really the solutions that -- which is hardware and services. So obviously it's a big component of hardware typically in modernized data centers, being replaced by 3-year contracts for public cloud, that is a fairly material impact if you will. We do believe and we're seeing a resurgence around multi-clouded platforms and we're doing obviously really well on the public cloud side, so we do believe it will see some stabilization in those cloud numbers. And I think we're just about lapping than now, so not quite in that Q4 yet.

Paul Coster

I assume this capital allocation phenomenon isn't just an event, this is the style of the process and that we should extrapolate from this to expect more in the future?

Neil Johnston

I'm not sure -- the Apollo buyback.

Paul Coster

Yes, the Apollo will continue to distribute the buybacks figure in your capital allocation strategy, as well of course as the dividend which I assume is irreversible at this point?

Neil Johnston

That's right, the dividend is an ongoing dividend, we do have a Board meeting every quarter to reconfirm that but it intends to be an ongoing dividend of -- as we move forward. In terms of Apollo, we can't really comment on what Apollo will do, if you look at the time that they have had our stock in the fund we are hitting the time when we would expect them to continue to follow the path they have been following.

Robert Cagnazzi

Yes, in terms of capital allocation Paul -- and if you look at the acquisitions, certainly the ones that we've done for the last five, six years, doing one or two of those acquisitions again, if we have the opportunity, if we saw a good opportunities in FY19, we easily stayed within the capacity we have and in fact, generate $100 million plus in free cash flow, enables us to kind of pay that back down pretty quickly. So we don't believe, it's not -- we don't believe it's impacting any of our opportunities to be aggressive from an acquisitive [ph] growth standpoint.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Ken Talanian from Evercore ISI.

Kenneth Talanian

You mentioned seeing I think greater percentage of 3-year contracts in the cloud space. Are you seeing the annual dollar value associated with those contracts grow or is it more a company's kind of splitting up work over period of time?

Robert Cagnazzi

We don't have a comp because none of these are renewals. I think we talked about it probably at the beginning of the fiscal year, we -- beginning at the last fiscal year we launched a program working with AWS, it's one of their six worldwide partners in this elite partner group. And we launched a program to combine AWS reserve business with some of our managed services around cloud and we started offering those package to our clients and it really started picking up if you will through FY18. And so we're not renewing contracts, so I can't tell you if there are bigger contracts or smaller contracts than what they were but they are becoming more and more material, both on the reserve business side and on the potential spend underneath the contract for these clients.

Kenneth Talanian

And I was also wondering if you could give us a sense for what inning we're in with the Cisco 9000 refresh, at least from what you can see among your customer base?

Robert Cagnazzi

I think it's still early door Ken, as I say. On the last call I think I was quoting 8 to 12 quarters, I think we're probably still within that timeframe, so you're talking 7 to 12 -- 7 to 11 quarters, if you will. You've got a couple of dynamics, not everybody refreshes at the same time, that's one thing; but the other dynamic is and Cisco still is having shipping issues on the 9K. They are freeing up to a degree -- degree is better if you will every month but there is still behind a standard shift cycle that you would see for the product set. So it is -- that is kind of slowing that role little bit I guess if you will. In our bookings for the Cisco 9K, I think as Neil may have mentioned there are 44% quarter-over-quarter sequentially; so we are seeing a lot of clients, whether it's Cisco 9K, whether it's being where intersects [ph], whether it's going to be some of the new platforms than the rest is coming out with capital switching. We are seeing more clients so however that are looking to transition to a software defined network infrastructure for the greater agility that's going to provide them around cloud enablement and the better security features it has, etcetera. So we do think it's still positive and enduring.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Ahmed [ph] from RBC Capital Markets.

Unidentified Analyst

I guess two questions for me. One, when you talk about your full year guide, I think you talked about how H1, the first half maybe somewhat more muted on a growth basis or so the back half of fiscal '19. Is there a rational driver for that because the compares that seemed easier in the first half of the year versus the back half for the year. So I'm curious what's driving that dynamic? And then, how do we think about this 8% EBITDA margin target -- again, just thinking H1 versus H2, does it kind of ramp up through the year or does that have some different pattern versus the revenue guide you had?

Robert Cagnazzi

We do. As we look, while the first half may be slightly easier than the back half, we do see revenue being split roughly 50-50 across the year but there was a very marked difference between our first quarter and our second quarter last year. Our first quarter was up and our second quarter was down, and so as we look -- think about the guidance, I would model that 3% to 5% across the year with 3% to 5% in each of the halves and then look to be at the low end of that range for the first quarter and the high end of the range for the second quarter. In terms of EBITDA, the EBITDA will move around a little bit but I think modeling around that 8%, that certainly is our target, it does move a little bit but for the full year that 8% is a good number for the model for next year.

Unidentified Analyst

And then I guess just on the free cash flow discussion; you guys talked about $30 million a quarter if I'm not mistaken but you saw the caveat at that bid, managed services and cloud resale, is there a range to think about what that range of $30 million could be and how much the impact could manage services investments and cloud resale that we have to this number?

Neil Johnston

It's probably -- we think it's probably in the range of $5 million to $10 million a quarter that we could spend. I think $10 million is at the very high end of the range, $5 million is probably a better number to model. So if we look at free cash, it's probably around $30 million, probably less $5 million, and that probably ramps as we move through the year.

Unidentified Analyst

How much of the Red Sky contribution is baked into the fiscal '19 numbers right now?

Neil Johnston

We have Red Sky baked in completely and it contributes about 2% of growth for the full year.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Edward Caso from Wells Fargo.

Edward Caso

What was inorganic or what was organic growth rate in the fourth quarter?

Neil Johnston

It was in the range of about 3%.

Edward Caso

And the guidance that you gave, is Red Sky the only inorganic component to your guidance for next year?

Neil Johnston

Yes, it is. It's there in the material.

Edward Caso

And just sort of curious Bob about -- in your conversations with your clients, have they changed their behavior at all in the wake of tax reform? Are they stepping up infrastructure spend because of it or what are you hearing?

Robert Cagnazzi

I think we might have talked about this in the past to last couple of calls, not question from you but I know we direct -- we talked about it and still similar. We are seeing larger deals which do take a little bit longer to come to revenue but we are seeing much larger deals than we saw 12 months ago. So customers are getting a little more aggressive about the scope for the projects that they want to roll out which is great for us, it's typically as where we thrive in more complex a larger project situations but it does take a little bit longer to get to revenue because of that. And again, the Cisco 9K situation is kind of delaying some of those projects too but it's still a healthy environment.

Edward Caso

How much of your debt is fixed rate or what is your intent you're going forward as far as -- now that rates are rising to fix your debt?

Robert Cagnazzi

Yes, I mean I think about all the time, at the moment all of our debt is floating, we don't have any fixed debt but it's certainly we think about as we look at -- looking at those curves, at this point [indiscernible].

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Rodd Hall [ph] from Goldman Sachs.

Balaji Krishnamurthy

This is Balaji Krishnamurthy on behalf of Rodd. A quick clarification on your first quarter commentary and then a longer term question. So on the first quarter, on an organic basis it does look like your sequential growth is not meaningful, maybe could you walk us through why that will be the case with Cisco's catalyst [ph] 9K ramping? And then, the second question I had was on your commentary on improved communications, external communications, and the full year guidance is a lot more clearer; I wanted to check if there are any steps you've taken to improve visibility internally for you to improve that forecasting process? Thank you.

Robert Cagnazzi

Sure, we can definitely talk about that. We are doing a lot of work around visibility. We have a new FP&A [ph] action we've established, we are putting in a forecasting system code one stream [ph], those are very specific answers. We also are very focused on our backlog, our backlog is over gross and a portion of it gets netted down under the revenue recognition standards, so really understanding how much is netting, and then also understanding how that backlog unwinds is something that's critical to understand we've done a good job in the past but we need to do a better job. So we're doing a lot of work around forecasting, lot of focus on making sure that we understand exactly where we are.

Balaji Krishnamurthy

And what about the first quarter guidance?

Robert Cagnazzi

We really are guiding to the full year, we're not really guiding to the quarter. As we look at the full year, we think the 3, 5 is a good place to be. We are sort of looking at the first half of the year and saying logically, I mean it's very difficult to know exactly where the second quarter is going to be and that's why we don't give quarterly guidance. But we're just saying as you bold your models, do take into account the way in which the course unfolded last year to ensure that we know about this thing.

Balaji Krishnamurthy

And maybe if I could push back just a little bit on that. You are saying that the first quarter will be under 3% year-on-year growth and you have 2% inorganic growth, so clearly the sequential growth in first quarter is between 0% and 1%, and last year you were up 5% in the first quarter. So with the product cycle ramping, and maybe even some benefit from the federal vertical in the fourth quarter why would the sequential be that weak? Any color on if there is any other areas that are declining, that would be really helpful.

Robert Cagnazzi

The federal buy cycle, we likely won't see revenue in the first quarter, right. We'll see bookings but that will turn the revenue over the next three quarters and primarily, good chunk of that will probably be in Q2 pending or depending upon OEM backlogs. So secondarily, you've got this ramp that we're talking about, Cisco 9K has been great, however a backlog growing 44% in a quarter, sequentially when that's growing double-digits plus -- not double-digit teams but double-digit more than that for the number of quarters before that shows -- I think [indiscernible] there is a backlog issue with Cisco in terms of getting the product into the marketplace, we can't recognize the revenue until we can deliver the product and implement it. So I think those are the two -- those two dynamics unnecessarily impact Q1 the way you may think they are going to impact Q1.

Neil Johnston

We've also seen strong growth in our managed services business, 23% of our backlog is managed services and that revenue unfolds over that three year period, so strong backlog but we are seeing more and more recurring revenue.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. And I would like to turn the call back to Bob Cagnazzi for closing remarks.

Robert Cagnazzi

Thank you very much. We appreciate your time today and the questions. As Neil said, we're striving to be a lot more transparent and sharper on our guidance and the information that we're delivering on these calls. We want to be able to be more expansive about how the business is changing and how we're taking advantage of that. And we look forward to speaking to many of you at Investor Day next week where we can get into more details around the dynamics from the industry and what Presidio is doing around that and what the ultimate outcome of that will be within the financials. So thank you for your time.

