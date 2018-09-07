Why Fastenal Should Be Able To Maintain Its Positive Momentum

Source: Company website

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has made a lot of good moves over the last couple of years to initiate new growth opportunities while enjoying the robust U.S. economy, which has been a key catalyst for the ongoing surge in its performance and value.

The markets the company serves include industrial, manufacturing and construction, which are dependent on the condition of the economy, which, as we know, has been strong recently. There is also no indication it's going to lose any steam over the next couple of years.

The solid results in the last reporting period came from higher demand for the company's products in general, growth in vending device sales, and an increase in sales from Onsite and its industrial vending business. One area of weakness was the decline in its margins as a result of the mix in sales and rising costs in several areas, including freight.

With that in mind, let's take a look at why I see nothing that will slow down Fastenal at this time.

Latest earnings

Revenue in the latest quarter was $1.27 billion, up 13.1 percent. Adjusted earnings for the period was $0.74 per share, up 42.6 percent year over year.

Segment-wise, fastener sales accounted for about 35 percent of revenue in the quarter, while non-fastener sales made up the remaining 65 percent. Fastener sales climbed 11.1 percent, while non-fastener sales jumped 14.8 percent over the same reporting period last year. The significance of that is non-fastener sales generate lower margins, which makes the product mix weaker in that area.

Gross margin in the quarter was 48.7 percent, down 110 basis points from the second quarter of 2017. Operating margin was 21.2 percent, basically flat against last year in the same reporting period.

Along with the above-mentioned drag from the mix, the company cited imports and freight as other factors contributing to rising costs.

With vending equipment being a key growth driver for the company, it has increased its projected spend to $158 million from the previously guided $149 million.

Fastenal had this to say about spending on growth drivers:

What we have been talking about the last 2 years is the investments we are making in growth drivers. We made dramatic investments in our ability to sign vending devices. We made tremendous investments in our ability to implement and improve our Onsite network. We made sizable investments a little over a year ago in our ability to grow our e-commerce locally, and the other piece is understanding the fundamentals of how we compensate.

Along with its growth initiatives, management noted that the macro-economic conditions remain strong, with PMI averaging 58.7 in the last quarter and industrial production growing in the low-to-mid single digits.

Taking advantage of strong trends

Fastenal management, to their credit, saw the booming economy we're now in several years ago and started to put together a plan to take advantage of the macro tailwinds. That has been the key to the recent success of the company.

This has resulted in strong growth in some of its segments, including vending machines, where the company operated 76,069 at the end of June 30, 2018, an increase of 14.3 percent over last year in the same quarter. Another significant growth area was in machine contracts, where it signed 5,537 in the reporting period, up 13.4 percent year over year.

In its Onsite business, Fastenal signed another 81 new locations, up from the 68 it signed in the same quarter last year, producing a growth rate of 19.1 percent. That brought the total active sites to 761, a gain of 56.6 percent. As regards the company's national account contracts, it added another 43 in the segment during the quarter, now accounting for a little over 50 percent of all of its revenue.

With manufacturing, construction and industrial spending expected to continue to increase, the company has positioned itself for solid growth going forward. The recent performance of Fastenal confirms management accurately identified the trends within its industry and took the right steps to participate in the associated growth.

The company's growing geographic diversification and reach, along with its e-commerce platform, reduces risk if a certain region within the national economy slows down. It also positions the company to take advantage of economic growth across numerous regions as it already has been doing.

Conclusion

Fastenal got ahead of the trend by executing well on growth initiatives that are now showing up in its top and bottom lines. As long as U.S. economic growth continues to improve, the company should grow right along with it.

The good news is even when an eventual pullback does occur, the floor of the company has been moved much higher from the various growth initiatives and the resultant increase in its customer base.

Finally, with the many things on the political plate in the U.S., the focus on increasing infrastructure spend has been seemingly put on the back burner. Once that is taken into consideration again, it could result in further domestic growth, which would be a positive catalyst for Fastenal.

With a strong economy that isn't showing signs of slowing down, and a decent dividend yield, Fastenal deserves a close look for those looking for income and growth over the next couple of years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.