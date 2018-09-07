Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Management Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Investor Conference (Transcript)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bank of America Merrill Lynch Investor Conference September 6, 2018 6:35 PM ET

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Okay. We will get started with Jeff Shell, Chairman of the Universal Filmed Group. It is a pleasure to have you here, finally.

Jeff Shell

Good to be here. Thank you.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Having worked at Fox, Gemstar, NBC International and Comcast Programming, I have know you throughout all these many, many, your long career. You bring a very unique point of view to the traditional city of business. Can you talk about your outlook for the future film business over the next three to five years? What are your priorities for Universal Studios?

Jeff Shell

Thank you and thanks for having me here. So I have actually been on the film job at Universal for five years now. It's five years actually this week. And I have to say, I am probably more bullish now than I was five years ago when I started. And there is a couple of reasons for that.

I think the first reason is that everything that people have been talking about all day here at your conference, all the explosion of Netflix and Hulu and all the other different platforms. Movies are one of the big drivers of each of those platforms and so as that kind of all these different businesses grow and explode, it's great for business like ours that makes movies. So I think there is going to be lots of different opportunities to make movies and sell moves across different to platforms and that's going to be good for us.

I think the second reason, I knew this coming in five years ago but didn't quite appreciate that international is still such a big opportunity in the film business. There is a lot of growth market still out there. The growth has not subsided and that's becoming a bigger and bigger part of our business and so I am excited about that.

And then I guess specifically, those two or more industry, I think for Universal, if you look at the other companies in the film business, I know you have had a lot of them here today and you look at what's really driving the film business' IP is franchises and our IP is really ascendant. If you look at some of the things that we have on our portfolio, they are just on the upscale of their trajectory.

Smidge, I will just mention one, Trolls, for example. We got Trolls as part of DreamWorks. First movie did okay theatrically. It has just kind of blown up in the consumer products world. The second movie comes out in 2023. So we have a lot of property like Trolls that are kind of on their way up and I like where we sit given where the film business is going. So I am pretty excited about the future of the film business and our film business.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Okay. [Indiscernible] a lot of these topics as we speak, but I kind of have several question. What do you expect in terms of the evolution of windows? Do you think windows will change? Do you have a point of view at this point on premium VoD?

Jeff Shell

So I have been talking about this for years in the film business. It is a fact in the media business that the consumer eventually wins. What the consumer wants, the consumer gets. So there is no question the way we distribute movies today is probably not optimum for the consumer. So there is no doubt in my mind that windows are going to change in the future. The key is, how do you do it in a way that adds to the ecosystem that is additive. I am a believer that people should get movies at home earlier in a different way. But I also am a believer that the theatrical experience, I truly am, is an important part of the movie business. And we have got to find a way to evolve windows in a way that benefits everybody. So I think it's coming. It's just a question of when.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

How does being, actually just on that, is their way of making exhibitors, how do envision the exhibitors coming in as partners? It's come and gone and come and gone. Sometimes it's the studios that block some of exhibitors that aren't their favorite. But a lot of times, it's the exhibitors. Is there a way to bring them in as partners? Or is there a way to bring them in a less controversial or less conflicted, well, you know?

Jeff Shell

Yes. I get their point of view. Having been now in the business for five years, I kind of get the point of view of the exhibitors. They have invested a lot of capital when bricks and mortar and their business was dependent on a lot of the current system. I do think there is a lot of people in the exhibition business right now that are maybe a little bit forward thinking. So you look like at somebody like Adam Aron at AMC, we have had a lot of discussions and a lot of very productive things with his company.

So I think it's going to a mixture and it just maybe time and inertia. I mean when you look at Disney is doing. Disney has already publicly announced they are making movies for their OTT platform. That's a form of compression of windows. So just it's going to have to evolve with the way it's going to evolve. And I am actually confident it's going to get there. It just has to be done in way that's positive.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Right, absolutely. Could you talk a little bit about how being part of the Comcast umbrella benefits Universal Studios?

Jeff Shell

That, I could talk over an hour about that. So let me start.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

We have got time.

Jeff Shell

Oh, we have got time. First, let me just start 30,000 feet on that for a second. I think if you look at the entire company, let's look at NBCUniversal overall and it's been seven years this week since we closed the transaction for Comcast buying NBCUniversal. And it is really actually pretty remarkable. I know you followed the company the whole way. If you take a step back and look at each of our businesses, the performance across the board is pretty stellar. And you look at things that you never would have anticipated, Telemundo eclipsing Univision.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

That is shocking.

Jeff Shell

Right? It's happened.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Exactly, that's a pretty, it doesn't make any sense.

Jeff Shell

MSNBC eclipsing CNN, that's happened. You got NBC Network which was mired in fourth place when we bought the company and it has now been number one for a gazillion years with all the best events on TV. The parks story has been phenomenal. And I think you can go really down the list and clearly good management and things we have done are important part of that. But there is no question in my mind that being part of Comcast and the culture that Stephen and Brian have built of collaboration and working together. And I will give you an example.

When we bought the company, there was not much dialogue between the theme park division and the film division, which is kind of shocking because our movies, if I said yes to a movie right now, it will be three years before you saw the movie. It takes us a long lead time in making a movie. There is probably even a longer lead time in making a theme park attraction, right. So it's at least three years when you say yes to a theme park attraction until you are actually marketing it and opening the doors.

And we work together, we sit down with the parks once a quarter now. We go through our, they know our slate as well as I do, right and I know there roadmap as well as they do. So we are really in sync with them and you look at this year, they are a little light as far as new attractions this year. We are little light as far as animation this year. But if you look going forward two or three years, the ascendancy at some of our real brands are going to show themselves in attractions at the parks. And when those open, then we are going to actually have a benefit for us to launch additional Fast and Furious movies and Minions movies and things like that.

So there is no question being part of the Comcast umbrella is benefiting the whole company. And I would say, Universal specifically, it is empirically provable that the Symphony idea which I was skeptical about when we first bought the company, but Steve Burke really envisioned, it has worked. And it's not only worked to promote movies but it's gotten films that we would not have had a chance of getting. Film makers want to come to Universal because they know they are going to get that support and increasingly in the movie business becoming an event is so important and marketing things are so difficult. Eric talked about that in the panel just now. Cutting through the clutter is so tough. So when you have something line Symphony behind your film, you can see the evidence that it actually makes the film more successful.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Can you give us an example of Symphony, what it's done for any of your products?

Jeff Shell

Yes. So I think the first one comes to mind is The Secret Life of Pets. It's very, very hard to launch an original movie of any kind, particularly original animation. In a world with lots of Disney's sequels and everything like that, The Secret Life of Pets which was one of the greatest kind of high concepts out of the mind of ‎Chris Meledandri‎. What do pets do when you are not at home?

We all have pets. What do they do? And that was a property that for the month before the movie opened two years ago, you could not, if you weren't on Comcast, you could not see Pets. It was on the front of the XFINITY box. It was promotions running across all the NBCUniversal's channel. We had a Pets segment on the Today's Show, just onward and you can actually see we measured it back when launched. It actually did better in Comcast markets empirically significantly than it did in non-Comcast markets. So now we have a Pets 2 coming out next year which is and we have created a franchise. So you can go down the list of a lot of our different movies and show how Symphony has actually had a meaningful effect on the launch of our movies.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

So did you tell Brain you are supporting more cable systems to promote your movies?

Jeff Shell

I don't have to tell Brian that. I think he tried, didn't he.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Before we dig more into your business, M&A has been a really prominent theme in the last year or so in media. What did pending deals like Disney-Fox and the recently closed AT&T-Time Warner deal mean or the combination mean for Universal?

Jeff Shell

So I am not sure. It's a good question. I am not sure that either of those deals is really going to have an impact on Universal per se. I mean we have, there is no question scale matters in the movie business. Scale matters in two ways in the movie business. It matters in your cost structure and it matters in your ability to make events and things and launch movies. We already have scale. We can already do that. We just talked about it on the launch side and clearly we are big enough with the amount of films we are doing to have it on the cost side. I think it might have an impact on other smaller competitors who are going to need that scale at some point to compete in this universe. For us, I don't know if it has much of an impact for us.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Okay. Do you expect to see more M&A, among the other studios, it kind of sounds like it?

Jeff Shell

Maybe, because you need that scale. I think if some of the smaller companies have to compete. And to create an event in the movie business these days, it takes a lot of resources. So I think it's going to be harder and harder for smaller players to do that in a world with Netflix and lots of different things competing for share in mind.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Interestingly, TV productions, just switching gears to TV production. It has exploded over the last few years, in part driven by more buyers, but U.S. film production has been largely flat. Do you think anything will change that dynamic for films either way?

Jeff Shell

Well, it's interesting. If you actually look at the film business, there is a huge amount of films produced every year. I think it's something like 2,000 film last year were produced in the United States and studious only released 120 and 130 of the films out of the 2,000. So unlike the TV business, where you really actually need distribution to make something and get it out there, in the movie business you have all sorts of filmmakers making films and trying to launch them. So we are at such a high level of production already, I am not sure of the opening of platforms. What I do think is, it is good to make the economics of our business such that we can make more movies, so the economics are going to get better for us and less volatile.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

So let's explore that a little bit and maybe one way, I don't know if we can come back to that comment. Netflix and Amazon are increasingly active in film acquisitions and production themselves. Do you think there is a place for volume above all else?

Jeff Shell

No. The one thing I have learned in my five years at Universal is, if you want to know the biggest predictor if the movie will work, it's if the movie is good, right. So good movies tend to do better than bad movies do. And so I think if you just going to go volume, which some of the other players are doing right now, there is a real risk that you sacrifice quality and you don't have the creative passion that you need to make a good movie, which is really hard. So I actually don't think volume for volume's sake makes a lot of sense. I do think that with all these platforms starting to put movies into the home, there is going to be a place for movies on a Friday and Saturday night when you are not going out and I think that's actually going to be good for all of us.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

When you create a line of move, can you talk about what's changed in importance? What are the key factors you look for now that may have been different from a few years ago?

Jeff Shell

I think probably the two biggest, if you look at kind of our green-lighting five years ago for now, I think international continues to be more important for the numbers. When we green-light a movie, we put together, we actually had a green-lighting this morning and we put together all the economics of the movie in increasingly, not for every movie, but for movies the international share in China is becoming a big portion of whether you say yes or no to a movie. So international has changed. And then for us, with the animation being a big part of our business, the ability to drive consumer products and games and other ancillary revenues are starting to be a real factor in whether a movie gets a yes or no.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Given your background on sports, international and other areas, is the movie industry missing anything? Do you think there are any customer segments or geographies or genres that are still being underserved?

Jeff Shell

I will say that most amazing thing to me about the movie business when I started, I didn't know much about the movie business when I started at Universal and still to this day, one of the most amazing things to me is how and maybe 10, 15 years ago it was appropriate to look at domestic box office as a proxy for profitability. It's so not true anymore. There is really no resemblance in how much box office something does and how much money it makes. And we really look at profitability at our company and it's amazing to me if you look throughout the industry, I have a business I came from before you looked at profitability. You looked at profitability in sports business, international business. The film business has traditionally been so box office focused, which isn't even revenue, right, that I think if you focus on profitability, you sometimes make lots of different kinds of decisions.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

You mentioned animation and it's been an area of success for Universal and now your entry marks, of course, DreamWorks Animation, which you now own. Can you talk about what's the outlook? Is it oversaturated? Do you think there is still like room to grow? Or do you think like everybody is still jumping into this area?

Jeff Shell

Yes. There is a lots of different kinds of animation. I mean there is a total continuum of quality and we felt that quality animation having a big event. We have Illumination. Illumination is maybe one of the most successful. If you look at the success of Illumination, even more successful in a more rapid fashion than Pixar or Disney. But you can't make more than two movies a year. So the acquisition of DreamWorks, one of the key parts of it was to get another one or two movies a year and a high quality event of that way. And we think we absolutely now are prepared to do that and have the IP and have the capability to do that.

If you take a step back and think about animation, the beautiful thing about animation is number one, you can make every a movie local in all the big territories. So when you doing a live-action movie and you have Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious and you can dub him or you can put subtitles. When you have an animated movie, you can actually re-voice in a local territory, the local stars. You can have the biggest movie star of Brazil be the voice of your character or the biggest move star of Germany. So a movie becomes, by definition, local to the global audience which is a huge advantage. It makes it much more profitable.

And the second thing is, traditionally and Disney led the way on this, animation tends to drive consumer products. Animated movies tend to be a real driver of consumer products. When you look at, I think, switching gears to our company. I could not be more excited. This was the year that was tough for us in 2018 because we had no Illumination film until the Grinch this Christmas which, by the way, is great. I was a skeptic when we said yes to the Grinch. It is just a fantastic movie and we have high hopes for it. But starting next year, we have with three animated movies. We have our first reboot.

When we got DreamWorks, the development covered was little embarrassing. So we had to reboot a lot of the stuff they had. Our first movie from the rebooted DreamWorks platforms, is How to Train Your Dragon 3 next year, which is great and then have The Secret Life of Pets, the sequels to The Secret Life of Pets which is fantastic and then an original called Abominable.

And then if you look at the next year 2020, we really get the cruising altitude. Our goal is to have four a year. And in 2021, we are not only going to have four animated films, but they are all going to two after that, which is unheard of. So they are all sequels to successful originals. If you look at the DreamWorks slate, we are going to have Trolls 2, which I talked about and I am very excited about that. I think it is a much better movie than the first one and given the consumer products explosion, I think it's going to be great. We are also bringing back Croods. So we have a sequel to The Croods franchise with Croods 2.

And then on the Illumination side, we have sequel to Sing, which was a very big success for them with Sing 2. And then, of course, Minions 2, which is our granddaddy of all of our animated franchises. So I think animation is going to be big driver of our success in the next few years.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

You mentioned some products a few times. So can you talk about where did you start when you got here? Where is it now? And how big? It's a huge business for Disney. Can you talk about what your goals are for this business?

Jeff Shell

It was one of the low-hanging fruit when I got there. We really had a licensing business. We took our properties. We had a handful of people that licensed our rights out and we made what licensees make, which is the high single-digits or low double-digits on licensing. What we have done is, we followed the Disney playbook and we have moved ourselves down the value chain so that we have added a lot of people. We have gone direct in a lot of international offices over the last two years as opposed to using agents. We now sell direct in those markets.

We hired an executive named Vince Klaseus who built a great team. And we have gone from, I think, tens of millions of dollars of revenue to $0.5 billion of revenue. And if you look at where Disney is, we are only a fraction of where they are right now. They did $2 billion of EBITDA or something like that in their consumer products business. So we have a long runway and based on these properties we are building, the further we can go down the value chain, if we can do it in kind of a measured way, you can't grow too fast. But that should be one of our big growth drivers for years to come.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Yes. It seems like a big opportunity. But back to on the animation side. So DreamWorks Animation supplies a lot of kids programming to Netflix. And you recently announced you are going to migrate this programming, the output of the relationship to Hulu. Can you talk about the dynamics behind that change? Does it ever make sense to go to direct to consumer with your animation product?

Jeff Shell

So first of all, it was one of the gems we got with DreamWorks. We knew it was a good business that's turned out to be a great business. A woman named Margie Cohn runs the business that came from Nickelodeon. And Jeffrey Katzenberg actually did something really smart at DreamWorks which he saw the way the world was going and the fact that Disney had vertically integrated Nickelodeon, it vertically integrated and that nobody was there to sell kids programming to Netflix, who needed to have kids is programming. It's one of the big retention drivers of OTT. So he fired up a kids programming business and essentially became the exclusive supplier to Netflix.

We didn't migrate away from Netflix. What we did is we renewed that deal with the shows that they wanted and then because we now have access to all of Universal IP, Fast & Furious and Jurassic and down the list, we did a separate deal with Hulu for a number of new shows on Hulu. So we diversified. We still have our Netflix deal. We now also have a Hulu deal. And so in my view, we already are direct to consumer. We are selling to the big guys, right. And I think Steve has been pretty candid when he said we are going to look across the whole scheme of ways to go direct-to-consumer, whether it's ourselves or through other people or selling to people. And I think we are already kind of moving down that chain in the TV business.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Okay. So let's switch gears and just talk about the about the broader play at theatrical market. The U.S. box office had it nicely done this year. Last year, we were like, oh my gosh, is this cyclical or is this secular? What's happening? So it feels like it really was cyclical like all the studio's heads are saying. Can you talk about like the balance of this year into 2019? It sounds like you are excited. You mentioned some of the animation stuff and some of your other products. But how much visibility do you have on your own slate and what do think about the industry overall?

Jeff Shell

Well, the good news or the bad news in the movie businesses is you have a lot of visibility going forward, right, because you know we are working on our slate for 2021 right now. So we have a ton of visibility. Now you don't know what's going to work and what's not going to work. But I think were pretty excited. First of all, 2018, it's interesting. We have had what, if you look at 2018 versus 2017, we have had a light year this year as far as box office, but two things about 2018.

If you actually look historically at Universal, 2018 is amongst the most profitable biggest years we have ever had. It just happens to be compared to 2017, which was the most profitable biggest year in the history of 100 year history of Universal. So you are, by definition, you are going to be down when you comp against that. If you actually look at the difference between the two years, 2018 and 2017, the entire difference is really due to animation. If we had one more animated movie in the summer, we would have been pretty much where we were in 2017. So we have actually had a really good year here this year driven by 50 Shades of Gray and Jurassic World and some of the Jason Blum horror movies that we always have.

And if you look at the fall, I can go through the whole list, but we have actually some pretty good movies coming in the fall. I talked about the Grinch, which is going to really cap off Christmas for us. We have a movie called Night School coming on in a couple of weeks with Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, which is tracking great. We have a remake of Halloween which is tracking at unbelievable levels. And Donna Langley saw it once. She won't watch it again until the premiere because it is so scary. And those are a couple things.

And then if you actually look going forward, we are very excited about 2019. We talked about the animated movies. We not only have the three animated movies, but we have Doctor Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr. It's kind of like an animated movie because all the animals are animated and he is live-action. So that will serve kind of as a fourth movie.

And then maybe most excited about Fast & Furious, we are actually taking it, we are doing a spin-off of Fast & Furious with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, which being directed by David Leitch and coming out in August in the next year, followed by in 2020 Fast 9, believe it or not with Justin Lin directing and the whole crew and Charlize and everybody coming back. So we are actually going to have back to back Fast and Furious the next two years. Fast & Furious, by the way, Fast & Furious 7 was the biggest Hollywood movie in the history of China. Fast & Furious 8 was the second biggest live-action Hollywood movie in history of China. So that franchise is alive and well in Latin America and Asia in addition to the U.S. And I can keep going on and on. But we are excited about the slate in 2019 and then 2020. We have a lot of other stuff coming.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

All-you-can-eat subscription programs appear to be gaining traction for theatrical, not just at MoviePass but also across the major exhibition chains. What do you make in the shift in the exhibitor model?

Jeff Shell

So first of all, I don't think MoviePass was a shift in the exhibitor model. For those of you who have talked to me about MoviePass before, I have a very strong opinion. I think it was just discounting, right. There is no question in most businesses, if you discount your product, more people will buy it and it's clearly true in the movie business, right. And there has been a long history of that in the movie business. If you look at the home video market, Walmart for many years subsidized the home video prices to get people in the door and we were very happy with that and we are equally happy with venture capitals giving MoviePass a bunch of money and then they subsidize our business.

I don't think that says anything about the subscription model. I do think there will be different models in the movie business. And I think some people will want to have subscriptions. I think what AMC is doing with their Stubs program is pretty interesting. So it's at the right price point. So it's not a discounting model. I don't think it's going to be a major contributor. I still think most people across the U.S. certainly are used to going to a theater buying a ticket and going in to watch a movie and don't see the need for subscription. But subscription is a good model and I think there will be a place for it.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

You have brought up international a number of times as well, so let's about that a little bit. We have seen amazing growth in several countries over the last five to 10 years, really surprisingly strong growth from China, Russia, et cetera. Sitting here today, what markets now offer the most upside over the next, let's say, three to five years? And do you have like a different strategy to tap into those large opportunities?

Jeff Shell

Well, first of all, just to go back to my profitability question, you have to judge each international market based on the profitability potential that it has. And so there is a lot of hype around China. I have talked about China a couple of times. But the reality is, for every dollar in box office we make in China, we make $0.26 of profitability versus the U.S., every dollar is about a $1.70 in profitability. And you have a whole continuum by market depending on all the ancillary revenue streams. So when you look at it that way, the markets tend to skew in importance a different way.

Personally, I think Southeast Asia is maybe the most exciting area for movies. It's very under-screened, very underserved by SVOD. Lots and lots of people with lots of lots of buying power. So I think Southeast Asia, Indonesia, Vietnam, that's going to be tremendous. I am still a big believer in Latin America. We have been in Latin America with our Fandango business. Latin America tends to be a place that actually is more profitable per dollar of box office than most places in Asia. And so I think Latin America and Southeast Asia are the two most prominent places for our profitability.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

And do you have a different strategy?

Jeff Shell

You know, it rally depends on the market. I think for Asia the big action movies and the animation works really, really well. And then for Latin America, both animation and action movies but also some of the more musical based properties work really well.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

How does your transitioning relationship with Legendary or to your China strategy?

Jeff Shell

So there were two reasons we did the Legendary deal originally. Two actually separate reasons. One was, it was a pure financing deal where they financed, they invest in our movies and finance our slate. And the second one was, at the time they were bringing big original movies that we had not shown an ability in the past at Universal to do successfully. I think if you actually fast forward now five years, we don't need either of those things. We don't need the financing. We have our deal with Perfect World in China that think is the best financing deal around. So we don't need the Legendary money.

And then separately, we have shown the ability in the last five years to be pretty successful at making big tentpole movies and don't really need help with that. So Legendary, I think we love the people at Legendary. It's been a good relationship. But I am happy for them that they found a new home at Warner Bros. It kind of doesn't make any difference in our China strategy. Our China strategy was kind of independent of Legendary. When I got here, we had a rep in China. We actually didn't even have a China office. I think now we have the most successful China office. I mentioned the two highest grossing movies in the history of China, Fast & Furious.

One interesting story I will tell you, there has been a lot of talk and hype and I know you have we did a lot of talking-I know you have interviewed some people about co-productions in China, right. So we took a different strategy rather than doing a big deal and doing lots of movies, we have tended to try to cultivate some relationships with filmmakers there and rally do it one-off basis and learn. So one of the early groups of filmmakers we made asked to have the rights to remake a Universal movie. And so we said what movie? And they said they said, we would like to remake Brewster's Millions.

Of all the movies in the Universal, they pick Brewster's Millions, which was kind of shocking to us. So we went and got the rights for them to remake Brewster's Millions and they went forward and then produced. We actually licensed it to them. It was complicated to co-invest on a one-off basis. We licensed it to them. And Brewster's Millions got remade as Hello Mr. Billionaire, which for the people out there will recognize, I think three or four weeks ago was the highest grossing movie of the weekend in China and now it is at $400 million. I think just under $400 million in China for the remake of Brewster's Millions in China. It's a nice little positive for us. So I think we are doing just fine in China.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Just as a general question, not just for University. Do you the quotas will change at any point in the foreseeable future?

Jeff Shell

I don't know. I do know that we did an analysis at Universal a year ago now, how much more money we will make if there is no quota? And it's actually not a huge difference because most of our big movies tend to get into China. Sure, we would like to have an open market and have lots more movies get into China. But the reality is most of our big movies get in and the amount of money we would actually make in China on profits if some of our small movies got in, it would not be that material.

Where we would like to see the market change is, we would like the ability, right now you get dated, you find out your date three or four weeks before the movie is opening in the market. It doesn't give you time to market the movie. It doesn't give you time to trailer it. It would be much more meaningful to our business to have more openness on the ability to market and promote movies in China than a change in quotas. We want both but I think the marketing stuff and we have had a number of conversations and I am pretty optimistic that things will change possibly there at some point.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Do you see any impact from trade wars with China for the film business, the film industry?

Jeff Shell

We haven't seen it at this point.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

And then one last China question, but with your pending theme park coming, can you talk about any relationship, any benefit to you either way?

Jeff Shell

It is going to be huge. It's a huge benefit. So I think the theme park is opening, looking at my people, for 2020, 2021, around that timeframe. One of things we have got when we bought DreamWorks is Kung Fu Panda, for example. I know it's going to be a big element of the theme park and we are working right now on a Kung Fu Panda remake that we hope will be around the same time as the theme park opening. So I actually think the ability to kind to have a cross marketing relationship. If you think about the name Universal, most people out there think of the name Universal when you think of Universal you actually don't think of Universal movies because nobody goes to see a Universal movie or a Warner Bros. movie or whatever. They go see a movie, right.

But when people think of Universal, they tend to think of our theme parks because we do so much marketing and they have an experience directly with Universal. And I think having that Universal branding in China that we are going to have by virtue of this theme park is going to be gigantic for our business.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

What's your outlook for the home entertainment? What kind of trend you are seeing in home entertainment, but physical and electronic?

Jeff Shell

So in home entertainment, by the way it's still a big business, right. Whenever I tell people I can't talk obviously talk about the specific numbers now but when I breakdown our financials for people and talk about how much revenue is coming from physical, it's still a gigantic part of our business. There is no question that it's declining. And it is declining double digits every year and will probably for the remainder of time. It still a good business because by the way, there is nothing that fits in a Christmas stocking better than a DVD. So it's a very good business in the holidays and lots of other times of the year.

The good news is, if you actually look at the digital business is a fraction of the physical business, but it's growing much faster than the physical business is declining. So when our company, we actually look at our economics, we think that next year, 2019 or maybe 2020 will be the year where the absolute change actually equalizes. So the nominal growth in the digital business will actually offset the nominal decline in the home entertainment physical business. And so if you look at the businesses combined, what has been kind of been a steady decline, is going to plateau and should start heading up. So we have been waiting for this inflection point for a number years and it's finally here.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

And then let's ask you one more topic before we open up to the audience. But cost management is a critical part, it is a critical disciplined in your part of the industry. Could you talk a little bit about what you are seeing in negative cost marketing expenses, talent participations, have they changed, how do you expect them to change over the next few years?

Jeff Shell

So I have to say, I talked about the biggest surprise being box office versus probability. I think maybe another big surprise for me in the movie business was, I had read all the horror stories about cost overruns and everything. And what I found when I got to Universal was that costs are actually much less of an issue than you hear from the outside. I can count on one hand the amount of times that we have gone over budget on a film in the five years I have been there and that was from a million miles away and very consciously done and everything. So we have a good handle on cost in the business. I think that you know, I heard Eric talk about sports cost before here and Aaron Donald and I think Khalil Mack, Eric, you referenced maybe. And you know you are going to pay for that eventually.

Obviously, the more money we make in the movie business, the more money talent is going to get because that's core to the industry like the sports industry. I think the benefit we have in the industry is on the flipside of that, marketing cost should get much more efficient. Right now we spend so much money on media and really we put it a TV spot out there and we expect people to be aware of the movie, when the reality is data is getting so good, not just from Fandango but other places where we are going to have the ability increasingly to be much more efficient in our marketing and much more targeted in our marketing. And so even though talent cost will continue to rise like they will in the sports business, I think the marketing costs on our business will come down.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Okay. Let's open it up to the audience. Any questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Just one quick question. I think you said, for every dollar of revenue in the U.S., you get $1.70 of return. Can you please reconcile that?

Jeff Shell

Yes. And so when I say return, the return is the contribution before you pay participants, before you pay for the movie and everything. It's kind of the summation of all the revenues. So I can't break that down for you, but generally speaking, it's theatrical. It's your split of theatrical. It's your physical revenue from home video. It's your digital revenue from VOD and EST. It's selling the movie in a pay one window to HBO or Sky or Foxtel. It's selling into the pay two window to FX or somewhere else and then free television and then all the consumer products and other ancillary streams.

Whereas in China, what you are doing is you are getting a set $0.25 on the dollar. That's the way it works in China. For every dollar of box office, you get $0.25 back in profit. And then the reason why it's was a little bit above $0.25 in China is we do a little bit of SVOD revenue in China. We sell to platforms like Youku and stuff like that and make us money. But in China, there is no physical home video market. There is no television sales business. There is no VOD business. And so you make do on your theatrical business largely. And all countries across the world are somewhere in the middle of that continuum.

Unidentified Analyst

I had a question on long-term margins in the film business. Where do you see those trending? Are we just in a temporary period where revenues have gone up and we just haven't budgets catch up and compete that away?

Jeff Shell

It's interesting. I actually don't know where margins are going to go on the long-term I could argue that there are going to go up because of the lower marketing costs. I could argue that they won't go up because we pay talent more money. What I will say though is I think volatility is going to go down because as we sell more movies to OTT platforms and direct to consumer, those are going to become a bigger part of our portfolio and those are going to be cost plus or some form of more traditional margin businesses and the rest of the theatrical movie businesses is a very volatile business because you never know. You start from zero every time. So I think margins, I don't know where margins go long-term but I think volatility will come down.

Unidentified Analyst

So with the NBCUniversal's consent decree now expired, Comcast once again has management rights over Hulu. You have been named to the Board. Can you just sort of maybe talk about your overall view of how Hulu fits within Comcast now and in the future?

Jeff Shell

Yes. I only got named to the Board. I think like 20 minutes ago or something before this meeting. So I don't have a ton of knowledge. My knowledge of Hulu is that The Looming Tower is really good and The Handmaid's Tale is more of a struggle for me. But there is no question that Hulu is a great business and a very valuable business. And it's important to us not just because of our equity ownership in it but because we sell a lot of our TV content to Hulu. And I talked about our animated TV content. We also have a deal with them to sell that as well along with some feature movies. So I think it's an important asset to us and I think it's also important customer to us. And I think we are excited once again to participate in the governance of it.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

And let just ask one last question. You are ramping up animation. Are you cutting your life-action films? Or what's your view on that side of it?

Jeff Shell

No. We are ramping up both sides. Actually, I think there is going to be as buyers explode in the movie business, I actually think our overall volume on movies is going to continue to increase. We actually have in the last couple years increased our volume. So animations is not going to go up that much. We are going from one or two to four. But live-action, we have eight or nine movies a year from Jason Blum of which we choose three, release the three or four best of them, but I actually our volume will marginally go up over time overall.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Great.

Jeff Shell

Thank you Jessica.

Jessica Jean Reif Cohen

Thanks so much.

Jeff Shell

Thank you everybody.