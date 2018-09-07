Today's Market | Market Outlook

Bullish Sentiment Remains Elevated

by: Bespoke Investment Group

Individual investors continue to be in an optimistic mood, although bullish sentiment did see a slight decline in the latest week. According to the weekly survey from AAII, bullish sentiment dropped from 43.5% down to 42.22%, which is still on the high side of the recent range. It's also the first back to back weeks where bullish sentiment has been above 40% since February. Given the relative weakness in equities this week, one could argue that it's a bit of a surprise that bullish sentiment didn't fall further.

With the slight decline in optimism this week, bearish sentiment ticked slightly higher, rising from 24.39% to a still relatively low level of 26.3%.