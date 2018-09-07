Herbalife And Valuation: 'It Ain't Over Till It's Over'

An additional problem is Icahn’s share overhang; he needs to exit soon, due to tax circumstances in Icahn Enterprises. Who will buy? "It ain’t over till it’s over" - Lenny Kravitz.

But leave all that. This article takes a stone-cold sober look at the company's valuation. You will see from various graphs below, it’s precariously stretched from a historical perspective.

I've been a long-suffering Herbalife short. I placed great faith in the FTC injunction and their commitment to ensure that Herbalife "will be forced to behave like a legitimate enterprise".

At the outset, it’s worth noting that I’ve been a Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) short, and it has cost me dearly. I placed great credence in the FTC’s unprecedented fine of $200 million. In the words of incumbent FTC Chairwoman Ramirez:

Herbalife is going to have to start operating legitimately, making only truthful claims about how much money its members are likely to make, and it will have to compensate consumers for the losses they have suffered as a result of what we charge are unfair and deceptive practices.

The facts are as follows:

The FTC mandated an Independent Compliance Auditor (ICA) to ensure that Herbalife was complying with their detailed injunction, which was to be published biannually. Since May 2016, this report has not been divulged to the public; or more specifically, under Herbalife’s request, the report has been so utterly redacted that 90% of the words are blackened out. I have posted the redacted report (for what it's worth) in a blog post here.

There have been detailed and numerous testimonials that Herbalife has continued in its prohibited practice of making illegitimate income claims to potential recruits, of coercing recruits to attend the company’s seminars (and of course, paying for them) as a pre-requisite to success. The most comprehensive and sworn affidavits by Herbalife casualties can be found here, by a fellow SA author, Christine Richard: “Dear Herbalife Board Of Directors: As 2017 Comes To A Close, There Are Still Problems With Nearly Every Aspect Of Herbalife's Business Under The FTC Order.”

But I have given up hoping for stringent regulatory oversight and enforcement from the FTC. I held too much credence in their objective of protecting the consumer. Reality is perfectly described here by a fellow SA commentator. Here's a comment by SA reader Matt W:

From a regulatory perspective, HLF is too well surrounded by corrupt politicians with indirect financial incentives to keep the company afloat. In addition, it's just the poor and the minorities that are being robbed of their well-being which is much easier for officials to disregard.

So, it boils down to valuation.

Wait, before I get to that, you need to understand something about Carl Icahn’s position. Without any qualification, he has beaten his arch nemesis Bill Ackman in taking a long position on Herbalife. His investment has trebled since he bought. However, a gain isn’t a gain until it is realised. And Icahn Enterprises (NYSE:IEP), which represents the overwhelming majority of his net worth, holds 22.8 million shares (post-split and after the May '18 tender) in Herbalife. The complication is that IEP is classified for tax purposes so as not to be deemed an investment company; the entity has to operate businesses as opposed to hold them as investments.

From IEP's 2Q 10-Q:

We conduct and plan to continue to conduct our activities in such a manner as not to be deemed an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “'40 Act”). Therefore, no more than 40% of our total assets can be invested in investment securities, as such term is defined in the '40 Act. In addition, we do not invest or intend to invest in securities as our primary business. We intend to structure our investments to continue to be taxed as a partnership rather than as a corporation under the applicable publicly traded partnership rules of the Internal Revenue Code, as amended.



As discussed above, in April 2018, we announced definitive agreements to sell Federal-Mogul and Tropicana. Following the closing of our contemplated sale of Federal-Mogul, it is likely that we would be considered an investment company but for an exemption under the '40 Act that would provide us up to one year to take steps to avoid becoming classified as an investment company. We expect to take steps to avoid becoming classified as an investment company during this exemption period, but no assurance can be made that we will successfully be able to take the steps necessary to avoid becoming classified as an investment company.



On April 10, 2018, we announced a definitive agreement to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco Inc. ("Tenneco") for approximately $5.4 billion, comprised of $800 million in cash and 29.5 million shares of Tenneco common stock.

Without embroiling the reader in the details of the 2Q IEP disclosure, on page 36, we can see that current investments (that include Herbalife and Hertz (NYSE:HTZ)) and "assets held for sale" (including $5.8 billion from Tenneco) amount to $17.6 billion, whereas the total assets held by IEP are $30.2 billion, or 58%. So, for IEP to retain its favourable tax status, it is obliged to reduce its investments to 40% and increase its operational assets. As per the disclosure above, this must be implemented before April ’19.

The obvious conclusion a reader may reach is, "Well, Icahn Enterprises LP will buy the remaining 78% of Herbalife it doesn't own, reclassify it as a controlled subsidiary, and hence, voila, problem solved! IEP has a new controlled and operated subsidiary, Herbalife, now taken private by Icahn Enterprises LP!"

However, there's a small problem here. We know that Icahn believes Herbalife (after it has more than trebled since his investment in 2013) is a seller, not a buyer.

Read his precise statement when he sold 20 million shares (post-split, or 10 million pre-split) in the recent (May ’18) Dutch auction or tender offer by HLF. Note that Icahn’s intention to exit HLF is supported by the fact that he tendered his entire holding of 46 million shares in the tender offer, although only a quarter was accepted.

His recent sale (May 25, ’18) points unequivocally to his stance on Herbalife:

For almost six years, we have been one of Herbalife’s strongest, most loyal supporters; we stood by the Company through a half-decade long short-selling campaign; and we never sold a share, even after our investment doubled. But, given that our Herbalife investment has become an outsized position, representing approximately 24% exposure to total NAV, it is only prudent for IEP to reduce its exposure.



IEP’s investment in Herbalife is a quintessential example of our activist investment strategy. In late 2012 and early 2013, when Herbalife was under attack and the stock was out of favour, we studied the business and assessed the risks. At that time, we concluded the risk/reward ratio was very favourable.

The last sentence, is key: “At that time, we concluded the risk/reward ratio was very favourable”. By virtue of his $600 million sale in May '18, it is logical that Icahn now believes - after the dramatic appreciation since 2013 - that the risk/reward ratio now points to a reduction of, if not an outright exit from, Herbalife. In addition, in order to retain the tax status of IEP, he is forced to reduce his "investments" and increase his operated and controlled assets - this by April '19.

Now I will show you, based on fundamentals, that it is going to extremely difficult for Icahn to offload his 22.9 million remaining shares in the company. Herbalife has expended every measure in Icahn’s toolkit (mostly via buying shares with debt). This artificial support - buying by Herbalife itself using debt - has left its valuation in precarious territory.

NB: You will note that nowhere in my article do I presume the FTC will, from hereon, exercise its regulatory restraint strictly on Herbalife’s practices. In my personal (subjective) opinion, the FTC officer in charge of Herbalife should be charged with negligence. Nonetheless, I assume the company’s brazen contempt of the FTC’s injunction continues. I will only show you how precariously stretched its current valuation is.

You should note that all the graphs included below refer to GAAP net income; in its disclosures, Herbalife barely refers to GAAP measures, preferring its own "adjusted metrics’" I believe GAAP standards are there for a reason - to prevent companies from manipulating their results.

As a consequence of Herbalife’s dramatic recent equity leverage, where shares were repurchased by the company with the assumption of debt (no doubt endorsed by Icahn, who has four members on the Board of Directors), the most reliable valuation indicator is Enterprise Value (EV) versus Net income. This incorporates the increase in debt assumed (about $1.3 billion through two tender offers in the past 3 years), as well as the interest paid on that debt. The chart below speaks a 1000 words. It shows how the EV has soared, whilst the net income has collapsed, over the past five years.

To repeat this incredible graph in words, over the past five years, Herbalife’s GAAP net income has fallen 67% (on a trailing-12-month basis (TTM), from $516 million in September ’13 to $167 million in June ’18). At the same time, the Enterprise Value (Market Cap + Debt) has increased from $6.4 billion to $10.4 billion, or an increase of 58%. I find this absolutely staggering and am forced to look for a cause. Could it be because the company’s prospects have improved? No! There is increasing regulatory scrutiny in the US and in China. The only reason, in my opinion, is that the company itself, has been buying its own shares in the last year, providing a synthetic but temporary floor.

Another way to present this same concept is the uplift in the valuation or TTM P/E (Market Cap dividend by 12-month trailing net income) of the company, as represented in the graph below. Granted, the comprehensive FTC injunction has not been stringently applied as depicted by Christine Richard's article, but in the very words of HLF, from the company's most recent 10-K release, page 69 (my bold italics):

The Consent Order has impacted, and may continue to impact, our business operations, including our net sales and profitability. For example, the Consent Order imposes certain requirements regarding the verification and receipting of sales and there can be no assurances that these or other requirements of the Consent Order, our compliance therewith and the business procedures implemented as a result thereof, will not continue to lead to reduced sales, whether as a result of undocumented sales activity or otherwise. The Consent Order also imposes restrictions on distributors’ ability to open Nutrition Clubs in the United States. Additionally, the procedures described above, and any other actions taken in respect of continuing compliance efforts with the Consent Order, may continue to be costly. These extensive costs or any amounts in excess of our cost estimates could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operations. Our Members may also disagree with our decision to enter into the Consent Order, whether because they disagree with certain terms thereof, they believe it will negatively impact their personal business or they would not have settled the investigation on any terms. The Consent Order also provides that if the total eligible U.S. sales on which compensation may be paid falls below 80% of the Company’s total U.S. sales for a given year, compensation payable to distributors on eligible U.S. sales will be capped at 41.75% of the Net Rewardable Sales amount as defined in the Consent Order. While we believe we will continue to achieve the required 80% threshold necessary to pay full distributor compensation, this result is subject to the review and audit of the FTC and ICA and they may not agree with our conclusions. Because our business is dependent on our Members, our business operations and net sales could be adversely affected if U.S. distributor compensation is restricted or if any meaningful number of Members are dissatisfied, choose to reduce activity levels or leave our business altogether. Member dissatisfaction may also negatively impact the willingness of new Members to join Herbalife as a distributor. Further, management and the board of directors may be required to focus a substantial amount of time on compliance activities, which could divert their attention from running and growing our business. We may also be required to suspend or defer many or all of our current or anticipated business development, capital deployment and other projects unrelated to compliance with the Consent Order to allow resources to be focused on our compliance efforts, which could cause us to fall short of our guidance or analyst or investor expectations. In addition, while we believe the Consent Order has set new standards within the industry, our competitors are not required to comply with the Consent Order and may not be subject to similar actions, which could limit our ability to effectively compete for Members, customers and ultimately net sales.

So, a thoughtful investor should ask this central question: Even if the FTC injunction is not strictly applied, it has clearly affected the degree of latitude HLF is accorded. In that case, does the company merit a virtual quadrupling of its valuation TTM P/E as shown above?

If this doesn’t convince you that Herbalife is massively overvalued today, I provide one more valuation metric. Note that the company has been in existence for more than 3 decades; this graph dates back to 2006, the maximum permitted on YCharts. It provides two values: Enterprise Value and the EV/EBITDA ratio.

I risk stating the obvious, but it’s important to convey my unequivocal opinion that Herbalife is extremely overvalued:

The Enterprise Value is at an all-time high. In fact, it has risen from $6 billion to $10 billion in only the last year.

The EV/EBITDA valuation ratio is also at a record high - it’s virtually double the average on this graph covering 12 years (about 8X), whereas the current ratio is 14.7X.

Conclusion

Now do you see what I mean when I say "It ain’t over till it’s over"? Icahn can only claim victory when he has realised his gain. And who in the world will buy his 21% (valued at about $2 billion, a significant quantum even for a titan of Wall Street) when they realise the absurdity of Herbalife’s current valuation.

