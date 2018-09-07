Will Alibaba Pummel The Bears Or Get Pummelled

From June 2018, Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) stock price has been tumbling which has resulted in investors losing 22% of their capital. However, in this article, I shall look at the probability of Alibaba rising to the $194.94 mark, as I am currently bullish on the equity. Thus, to ascertain the likelihood of this occurring, I shall look at the fundamental reasons to buy the stock whilst also analysing the charts using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental reasons to buy:

Expansion into new markets:

Russia:

In 2010, Alibaba launched AliExpress, which is an online marketplace that lets Chinese traders directly sell their merchandise to overseas clientele. However, Alibaba has now launched ‘Tmall’, which is a tailor-made service for Russian shoppers. This service has helped Alibaba attain a 69% market share of the e-commerce business in Russia. Furthermore, Tmall shall aid Alibaba in significantly rising its future profit levels as Russia is a very fertile market for e-commerce firms. This is due to e-commerce transactions accounting for only 2% of the nation’s total retail yearly transactions thus, there is a huge scope of growth to exploit in this segment.

However, one hurdle Alibaba shall face is the entrance of JD.com (JD) into the Russian market. Moreover, JD.com has inked a partnership agreement with Alfa Group X5, which has a countrywide network of Pyaterochka supermarkets, discount stores and hypermarkets. This shall give JD.com a head start as they shall be able to deliver online orders to brick and mortar stores so that they can be collected by clients.

India:

Alibaba has invested $1.7 billion into numerous firms in the Indian market. The investments have been in an e-commerce platform Snapdeal (DEALS), online grocer BigBasket, online ticket app Ticket New, restaurant application Zomato (FOOD) and payments app Paytm.

On the Indian e-commerce front, Alibaba controls a tiny slice of the market through Snapdeal as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Flipkart (FPKT) hold majority market share. Moreover, Flipkart received a huge boost this year as Walmart (NYSE:WMT) acquired a majority shareholding in the firm. But due to the total number of online shoppers expected to double this year to 120 million, this shall provide Alibaba (Snapdeal) with an excellent opportunity of increasing its market share.

Mexico:

Last year, Alibaba signed a deal with Promexico trade and investment group which exports products to China such as tequila and avocados. Through this deal, Alibaba intends to sign up 100 vendors after which it shall launch a dedicated platform for Mexico called the ‘Pavilion’.

However, so far, only 24 vendors have been approved for joining the platform. The main reason behind the slow adoption rate is the high level of insurance and logistics costs. However, Alibaba’s management states that the platform shall pay off in the long term and it shall provide them with a stepping stone into the Latin American marketplace.

Overall financial footing of the overseas business:

The overseas business of Alibaba has not only been expanding in market share but also on the revenue front. The international retail business contributed to 6% of the firm’s total revenue, whilst the international wholesale business contributed to 3% of the firm’s total revenue.

The international retail business made a revenue of $632 million, which is an increase of 63% year on year. This increase was largely driven by the robust growth seen in AliExpress and Lazada. Moreover, the international wholesale business generated revenues of $271 million, which is a rise of 13% year on year. This growth was predominantly due to an increase seen in online marketing revenues.

Acquisition of Ele.me:

Alibaba acquired the food delivery firm Ele.me in May, which provides them an entry into the $10.7 billion Chinese food delivery market. Ele.me’s delivery fleet is the most valuable part of the acquisition, as it shall aid Alibaba in entering the last-mile delivery service. I say that as Alibaba’s local services platform, Koubei, shall increase its number of clients, as they can provide delivery services to the far-flung parts of China through Ele.me. Moreover, it shall aid Koubei increase its long-term potential, as it shall motivate local traders and clientele to sell and order online, as it is now more convenient.

The acquisition of Ele.me has allowed Alibaba to form a partnership with Starbucks (SBUX). The deal shall enable Starbucks to deliver its goods anywhere in China. This, in turn, will lead to Starbucks increasing its 80% market share further. Additionally, the Starbucks initiative shall give a taste to other firms of what Alibaba could offer them.

Alibaba's reign over the Chinese box office

Alibaba is predominantly known for its e-commerce platform but if you take the time to learn about the firm, then is when you realize how far-flung its reach is. I say that as the firm has managed to solidify its position in China’s booming movie industry.

In 2014, Alibaba bought a 60% stake in a Hong Kong movie firm and renamed it Alibaba Pictures. Through this firm, Alibaba has produced Chinese super hits such as ‘Gong Show Dao’ and ‘Dying to Survive’. The film ‘Dying to survive’ helped Alibaba claim the top spot in the Chinese box office in July 2018. Moreover, it is the third highest grossing film ever made in China.

Alibaba and artificial intelligence:

In the past few years, Alibaba has focused its resources on updating its brick and mortar stores so as to bring them into the digital age. However, its latest efforts have been in integrating artificial intelligence into its apparel business.

In July, Alibaba opened its first ‘FashionAI’ store at Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Whilst, this futuristic shop was only open for a weekend, it exhibited to the market a taste of things to come at Alibaba.

Using technology Alibaba is betting big on individuals valuing an amazing in-store experience when it comes to trying on clothing. This ought to work out excellently for Alibaba as 80% of China’s retail shopping is still done in brick and mortar stores. Thus, this shall let Alibaba capture a substantial chunk of the retail brick and mortar market.

Alibaba and the cloud business:

Alibaba is currently ranked as China’s top cloud services provider. However, the firm has managed to significantly expand its cloud business globally. Due to this expansion, Alibaba has managed to lock in several multinational giants such as SAP (SAP), KPMG, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF) and Philips.

Moreover, Alibaba is currently ranked as the world’s fourth largest cloud service provider after Amazon, Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). However, the most shocking news is that Alibaba has succeeded in surpassing technological giant IBM’s (IBM) cloud service thus relegating it to the fifth spot. Furthermore, the sub-segment Alibaba has surpassed IBM in is called the ‘public cloud services’. This is the most scrutinised service in the cloud business, as it is deemed as a generational leap in the technological world. Moreover, this service generates the highest-level of growth per annum.

On the financial front, Alibaba’s cloud computing segment has been doing extremely well and that can be clearly seen from the numericals. The fourth quarter revenue for the segment stood at $699 million, which is a 103% rise from the year-ago quarter. The rise in revenue was driven by an increase in the number of paying customers coupled with an improved revenue mix.

Alibaba’s global logistics network:

Alibaba revealed that it shall be spending $15 billion over the next five years to build a global logistics network. Moreover, part of the funds shall go into constructing a tech-smart warehouse system which shall be known as Cainiao Future Park. The e-commerce giant shall be constructing a $1.5 billion logistics hub at Hong Kong International Airport. The hub shall have a floor space of 380,000 sqm in which there shall be an air cargo processing unit plus an order fulfillment and sorting unit.

Alibaba shall be utilising Cainiao, which is as a logistics affiliate, to attain its goal of overseas expansion. Moreover, Alibaba through Cainiao projects aims to attain a 24-hour delivery time in China and a 72-hour delivery time for the rest of the world. The firm shall do this by firstly digitizing all warehouses as this shall eliminate the need for relying on human employees to do any work relating to heavy goods. The digitization process shall utilise applications from the Internet of Things, edge computing, big data and artificial intelligence.

These instruments shall be utilised to automatically determine each warehouse’s storage capacity and the height of stacked boxes. Moreover, the instruments shall guide 500 vehicles towards empty parking spaces. The vehicles shall utilise an automated system to pick packages off the carts and deliver them using the most efficient and quick path. Furthermore, these vehicles shall reduce an average of 50,000 steps per day for each employee.

Lastly, Cainiao logistics services is on a solid financial footing as the segment has generated $455 million in the fourth quarter. The value represents revenues from both domestic and cross-border fulfillment services provided by the Cainiao Network after the removal of inter-firm transactions.

Last earnings report:

Alibaba’s fourth quarter earnings stood at 91 cents per share thus surpassing analyst’s estimates by 3 cents. Moreover, the earnings rose by 44.4% year on year.

Alibaba’s reported revenues stood at $9.87 billion, which is an increase of 61% from the year ago quarter. Moreover, the revenues surpassed analysts’ estimates who had it pegged at $9.18 billion. This increase in revenues was due to high growth levels seen in the commerce business in China.

On the operating results front, the pro-forma gross margin stood at 47.5%, which is an increase of 1,236 basis points year on year. The firm’s operating expenses were $2.9 billion, which is an increase of 54.2% year on year. Lastly, the firm’s adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 31% from 43% a year ago. This drop was primarily due to higher investments made in the retail sector plus other expansion activities. On the cash flow front, the net cash flow from operations stood at $2.3 billion, whilst free cash flows came in at $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter.

Technical Analysis:

Daily Chart:

The stock’s daily chart indicates that, in the coming days, investors can expect a bullish rally. I anticipate this due to the formation of a bullish counterattack candle pattern. This pattern psychology indicates to investors that the decline is exhausting itself due to the similar close seen in the prior two candles. Moreover, the current candle has taken support from a Fibonacci symmetry level. However, we may have two to three sessions of downwards and sideways movement before a bullish rally can commence.

On the price target front, I do not expect the stock in the short term to extend its rise beyond the 161.8% resistance level at $194.94. This is due to this level being a Fibonacci resistance zone. The 100% level is at $186.23, whilst the 127.2% level is at $190.06.

On the indicator facet, the short-term RSI has tumbled to the 18 mark after which it made a swift recovery to the current level of 34. Furthermore, the ADX settings have perched between 25 and 27 thus demonstrating to investors that the bullish trend strength is strong.

Weekly Chart:

The stock’s weekly chart indicates that Alibaba is about to have a bullish reversal in the long run due to the formation of an inverted hammer candle. This candle pattern indicates to investors that the bulls are slowly and steadily gaining traction.

On the support front, we see that the stock for the prior three weeks has taken support from the 100% Fibonacci level at $171.85. On the price target front, I expect the stock to rise till the 100% to 127.2% resistance levels. The 100% resistance level is at $211.18, whilst the 127.2% resistance level is at $223.62. However, if it does manage to breach the 127.2% resistance level, then I do not expect the rise to go beyond the 161.8% level at $239.44.

Overall picture:

Overall, Alibaba has undertaken various activities that have aided the firm in setting out a robust growth plan. I'm confident that the equity is in a sweet spot where the risk in executing a long trade is minimal and the probability of a price rise is high. However, before trading, do ensure that you utilize a trailing stop loss, so that you are around for the next trade as capital protection is key.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BABA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.