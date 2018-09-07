Market Volatility Bulletin: NASDAQ Vol Approaches 20

I expect correlations between asset classes to become less stable if emerging markets continue to have closely spaced blow-ups.

Market Intro

CNBC: 1:56PM EST

The NASDAQ (QQQ) has acted as a catalyst for higher US stock prices over the past three months or so (SPY, DIA, IWM). The reverse has been true over the last couple trading sessions. Prices were quite tame through most of the pre-market session, and spilled near the open. Since that time, prices are a little more jittery but mostly range bound.

Tech (XLK), Energy (XLE), and Communications Services (XLC) are acting as the major drags on the broader markets today.

The August NFP estimate is due out tomorrow morning before the open. Various economic data points were released this week, but the results on the US dollar (UUP) and Treasurys (IEF, TLT, AGG) were muted. I am beginning to wonder what it is going to take for these two major asset groups to break out of their three-month range.

Thoughts on Volatility

It would appear that most of the correlations between particular ETFs and "the average" return is breaking down in a couple instances. I highlight this visual more because I believe that the correlation between international and domestic equities could begin to vacillate more.

International stocks are trading close to 52-week lows, and implied vols are building up in this space. This is something for domestic vol traders to keep an eye on.

Charlie Bilello shares the equity returns across a variety of country-stock ETFs. The very clear winner was the S&P 500, but notice that the real breakout did not at all begin with the inception of the Bull in March 2009, but instead around early 2012. I have some thoughts I'll share in a later piece on this, and would love to hear from readers as to why they believe the US got such a boost over other countries beginning at that time frame.

Argentinian bonds are having a rough go of it, which makes sense in light of the recent sharp devaluation in the currency. What's puzzling to me is that for now, domestic equities have shrugged off this news, despite that fact that it has begun to take the feel of "whack-a-mole", where the dousing of one issue is followed quite quickly by the surfacing of some other.

Going back to that first graphic, I believe that it is more likely that correlation pairs between asset classes are likely to get more jumpy if these EM issues persist.

Term Structure

For reference, M1 today trades pretty much at the max of this cluster taken mid-week over the last four weeks. This includes that period when the S&P got quite jumpy in relation to the Turkish lira (TUR) developments, briefly touching down to approximately 2,800 on Wednesday the 15th of August. One could argue that the term structure does not paint a picture of alarm, but perhaps "concern" is becoming an appropriate term.

The VIX of the NASDAQ is considering a 20-handle. If you wanted me to make the case that vol will ramp up, I'd point you in this direction. The calming of the NASDAQ between May and August (and the temporary reversal of that condition in late June) acted as a major factor in reducing general SPX vol, which in turn helped the index to achieve new all-time highs.

Frenetic activity in the NASDAQ (and the Russell 2000 for that matter) could well be the boost that US vol traders need (VXX, UVXY, TVIX) to revive a long-vol thesis.

While SPX options skew is extremely elevated by historical standards, it is actually somewhat middle of the road for 2018. So you have to ask yourself whether the absolute figure or the relative figure matters more in terms of thinking about the likelihood of large down moves.

Skew has been fairly predictive at several key points this past year, but there have of course been some false positives (as we'd expect, no metric will be perfectly predictive).

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Great comment from AmirTel here in the last MVB. I believe that the VVIX is measured in the same way as spot VIX is, and so what VIX is to SPX vol (a forward-looking predictive measure), VVIX is to VIX.

Now, VIX does not predict the direction of the S&P 500, but rather the range of values that we may be likely to see. Similarly, a "low" VVIX predicts a relatively narrow range of possible future spot VIX ending values.

That is my understanding, but I have been wrong many times in my life, and if someone could help correct me on this topic, I would appreciate it.

Thank you for reading.

Please consider following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.