Catalyst Biosciences: Highly Attractive Hemophilia Pipeline With Upcoming Catalysts, Yet Still Trading At Cash Value

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the treatment of hemophilia. Over the last year, its stock fluctuated widely, rallying from around USD 3 in August 2017 to above USD 30 in February 2017 before then dropping back to around USD 10 in June 2018 after the release of worrisome Phase 1/2 trial data. However, with the stock now trading below its cash per share value, I see further downside as highly limited, while also potentially delivering positive results for its Phase 2/3 trial. Additionally, the combination of limited downside (through cash) and the potential for upside (through upcoming catalysts and the currently negative market value of its pipeline) also provides investors with the opportunity to potentially set up a bullish options trade at zero-cost.

Company Description

Catalyst Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in San Francisco. The company, which was founded in 2003, raised over USD 200mn. from investors including Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Novartis Venture Fund and Essex Woodlands Healthcare Ventures, before going public in April 2006.

Source: Yahoo Finance (as of September 5, 2018). Please note that the long-term stock chart is less meaningful due to a reverse stock split conducted in February 2017.

I would like to highlight Catalyst's Top 10 shareholders, which include hedge funds such as Steve Cohen's Point72 Asset Management (5.0%), only recently initiated in June 2018, and quant fund Renaissance Technologies (4.9%), as well as more conventional fund managers such as Vanguard (4.5%) and BlackRock (6.0%). To me, the presence of "Smart Money" such as Point72 with considerably stronger analytical capacities than an individual investor like me is a positive sign in regards to short-term return expectations. However, I would also not expect them to stick around as long-term investors if the stock manages to deliver returns over the upcoming months.

Pipeline

Catalyst is currently working on two clinical indications:

Source: Catalyst Biosciences.

Hemophilia is a rare genetic disorder in which blood doesn't clot normally due to the lack of sufficient blood-clotting proteins (clotting factors). Patients with the disease may bleed for a longer time after an injury, and while small cuts usually aren't a problem, they face greater concerns from internal bleeding, which can damage organs and tissues and may be life-threatening. Patients with hemophilia A have abnormalities in regards to clotting factor FVIII whereas patients with hemophilia B have abnormalities in regards to clotting factor IX. Treatments for hemophilia are mostly based around the replacement of the specific clotting factors that a patient is missing, which are usually given intravenously, and paired with other therapies that either help release more clotting factor or prevent clots from breaking down.

In its corporate presentation, Catalyst points out some of the disadvantages associated with intravenous fusion, while also pointing out the benefit to its approach of subcutaneous, prophylactic infusions:

Source: Catalyst Biosciences Corporate Presentation (as of August 15, 2018).

Catalyst describes that its subcutaneous treatment offers the benefit of creating a depot of its treatment at the injection side, which is slowly but continuously circulated throughout the body at a prolonged half-life. As patients inject additional doses of the drug, the drug accumulates, thus providing patients with protection from spontaneous bleeds. Intravenous treatments, in comparison, provide strong protection at the beginning but have a faster half-time, requiring further dosing and leading to fluctuating levels of the clotting agent:

Source: Catalyst Biosciences Corporate Presentation (as of August 15, 2018).

Marzeptacog alfa (MarzAA)

Marzeptacog alfa (MarzAA) is a Factor VIIa created to allow for the effective, long-term prophylaxis in individuals suffering from hemophilia A and B with inhibitors (an immune response to the clotting factor, which keeps it from functioning as intended).

Catalyst initially conducted a Phase 1 trial for the intravenous injection of MarzAA in 25 individuals with severe hemophilia A and B and with or without inhibitors. The trial was completed in February 2015, and data was first presented at ISTH in June 2015. Results showed that doses of the factor were well tolerated with no instances of antibody response or thrombosis. Additionally, the factor demonstrated pharmacological efficacy as measured by significant shorting of aPTT (activated partial thromboplastin time) and PT (prothrombin time), both medical measures for the speed of blood clotting, for up to 48 hours after dosing.

In February 2017, the company also demonstrated a similar effect of MarzAA when administered subcutaneously, leading it to initiate a Phase 2/3 trial for the prophylaxis of hemophilia A or B with inhibitors in January 2018. First interim data for the trial was released in July 2018. Dosing at that point had been completed in five of the twelve enrolled subjects, with one patient experiencing only one bleed during 96 days of prophylaxis and the bleed happening during a period where the patient had received a lower dose than in the previous period. Additionally, MarzAA's half-life increased from 3.5 hours to 9.5 hours when received subcutaneously rather than intravenously, and no anti-drug antibodies were detected after a cumulative 160 days of dosing. Further data published in mid-August 2018 was just as promising, with the four other patients demonstrating 50+ days without bleeding and no sign of anti-drug antibodies. Catalyst plans to complete the Phase 2 part of the study by year-end, with further data due at ASH in December 2018.

Dalcinonacog alfa (CB 2679d)

Dalcinonacog alfa (CB 2679d) is an improved and potent Factor IX protease for the potential treatment of hemophilia B. Catalyst initially demonstrated preclinical data for subcutaneous dosing of CB 2679d at ASH 2016, before launching a Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept trial in June 2017, which is expected to be completed in 2018. Catalyst is conducting the trial together with ISU Abxis, a South Korean biopharmaceutical company. Under the agreement with ISU, Catalyst is entitled to upfront milestone payments while retaining worldwide commercialization rights except in Korea. CB 2679d was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA in September 2017.

Interim results of the trial, which were published at ASH in December 2017, demonstrated promising results. The treatment, which patients received as intravenous and subcutaneous doses, was approx. more than 22 times as potent as BeneFIX, a competitor marketed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), with CB 2679d also demonstrating significantly longer half-life (27 vs. 21 hours) and mean residence time (36 hours vs. 25 hours). Further positive data was published in February 2018, with Catalyst demonstrating that its treatment could bring patients from severe to mild hemophilia activity levels.

However, in June 2018, Catalyst announced highly unfavorable news from the trial. In two of the treated patients, blood samples showed the presence of a transient neutralizing antibody in one patient and a neutralizing antibody in the second. While from a safety standpoint, they demonstrated the favorable news of not hindering the binding of other Factor IX treatments, it still posed a valid question on the safety and durability of its treatment, causing Catalyst's stock to drop substantially from around USD 25 to below USD 10 in only one trading session. Catalyst also mentioned that the trial continued to demonstrate efficacy in the other patients, and that it would attempt to identify the cause and nature of the antibodies.

In its recent second-quarter earnings release from August 2018, Catalyst stated that the company is still planning to advance to a Phase 2b trial by Q4 after analyzing the antibodies found in the two patients. In my eyes, data in favor of Catalyst, for example showing that the antibodies were due to a manufacturing flaw rather than something related to its treatment, could potentially lead to a substantial upwards movement in the stock. However, it could be just as likely that the antibodies are a deficit of its treatment approach, thus posing questions on the long-term efficacy of CB 2679d.

Other Assets

Another group of assets, which however is not mentioned in the chart above, is Catalyst's group of neuronal nicotinic receptor (NNR) assets, which are a legacy asset from the company's reverse merger with Targacept in 2015. The company announced licensing agreements with Attenua, a private biopharmaceutical company, in August 2016, and with an unnamed firm in October 2016, receiving USD 1mn. and USD 750,000, respectively, as upfront payments and setting it up for a total of more than USD 140mn. in potential milestone payments. Catalyst received the latest milestone payment of USD 1.5mn. in March 2018. I did not conduct any further research into the value of either assets; however, they could prove to be quite a windfall to Catalyst if the licensing parties make noteworthy advances in their respective development, or even just provide slightly more runway in the form of smaller milestone payments.

Assessing the Opportunity

In the following table, I've summarized my findings in regards to patient population, pricing and the resulting revenue expectations per year:

Source: Personal Research

In the above table, I've made the following assumptions:

In its Corporate Presentation, Catalyst estimates the FVIIa treatable population at about 3,200 patients and the FIX treatable population at about 10,000 patients. I will use those figures for the patient population.

Pricing: Pricing is a tricky topic in regards to Catalyst's model. Most treatments and clotting factors that are sold in the market, such as Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) NovoSeven are not administered as a prophylactic, as Catalyst aims to do, but administered as an intravenous infusion in the event of a bleeding. If we take NovoSeven's wholesale cost of USD 1,580/g, an average weight of 80 kg and a dose of 2.4g/day (0.03mcg/kg), annual cost would stand at almost USD 1.4mn. per year. To my surprise, this is actually supported by scientific literature, which states a prophylactic cost of approx. USD 55,000/kg p.a., or about USD 4.4mn. per year. On the other hand, there is also Alprolix marketed by Bioverativ (a subsidiary of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)), which is also used in a prophylactic context (albeit via infusion) and has a price tag of "only" about USD 300,000 per year. I prefer to be conservative, which is why I will use the USD 300,000 price tag for both therapies.

Pricing is a tricky topic in regards to Catalyst's model. Most treatments and clotting factors that are sold in the market, such as Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) NovoSeven are not administered as a prophylactic, as Catalyst aims to do, but administered as an intravenous infusion in the event of a bleeding. If we take NovoSeven's wholesale cost of USD 1,580/g, an average weight of 80 kg and a dose of 2.4g/day (0.03mcg/kg), annual cost would stand at almost USD 1.4mn. per year. To my surprise, this is actually supported by scientific literature, which states a prophylactic cost of approx. USD 55,000/kg p.a., or about USD 4.4mn. per year. On the other hand, there is also Alprolix marketed by Bioverativ (a subsidiary of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)), which is also used in a prophylactic context (albeit via infusion) and has a price tag of "only" about USD 300,000 per year. I prefer to be conservative, which is why I will use the USD 300,000 price tag for both therapies. Market Share: Hemophilia, despite being a rare disease, is a competitive indication. Competition includes Rixubis by Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG), NovoSeven/NovoEight by Novo Nordisk, and Eloctate/Alprolix by Sanofi's Bioverativ, which all together bring in more than USD 5bn. in global revenues. For FVIIa, which is showing better efficacy and is also concerned with the trickier field of hemophilia with inhibitors, I assume a 25% market share (800 patients p.a.). For FIX, I am a bit more conservative, assuming a 10% market share (1,000 patients p.a.). However, it should be noted that approved FIX treatments aren't guaranteed successes. Ixinity, another FIX treatment marketed by Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), received FDA approval in May 2015, but brought in only USD 10.9mn. in 2017. In the end, a factor that is hard to assess, but needs to be considered, is the potential ease of use and duration of Catalyst's treatments, which could help it gain additional market share from some of its large-cap competitors.

Under these assumptions, I expect Catalyst's peak recurring revenue to stand at about USD 540mn., with potential upside through a larger market share of either treatment, and potential downside through lower market penetration, or even lack of FDA approval.

Financials

Let's take a look at Catalyst Biosciences' most recent Q2 figures:

Source: Catalyst Biosciences (as of June 30, 2018)

As of June 30, Catalyst had cash and cash equivalents of about USD 46.5mn., as well as short-term investments (money market funds and US government agency securities) of USD 89.6mn. Given the absence of debt, Catalyst's net cash (or liquidation value) stands at about USD 136.1mn., or USD 11.40 per share. At the current share price of USD 10.50, this means that the company is trading below its cash per share value, meaning that the market sets the value of Catalyst's pipeline not only at zero but negative - which, in my eyes, is absolutely unwarranted, even in a highly negative event such as a total halt of the Phase 1/2 trial.

Source: Catalyst Biosciences (as of June 30, 2018)

In the first six months of 2018, Catalyst spent about USD 7.7mn. on R&D and USD 6.1mn. on G&A, bringing expenses to a total of USD 13.8mn. Actual cash burn stands slightly lower at about USD 12.5mn. In 2016 and 2017, cash burn for the full year stood at USD 19mn. and USD 20mn., respectively, and I personally would expect the figure to rise slightly in 2018 to about USD 25mn. Nonetheless, even at this higher cash burn, Catalyst has no reason to worry about its cash situation, with at least 3, 4 or even 5 more years of runway. Unsurprisingly, Catalyst's management also expects that cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund its cash requirements for at least the next 12 months.

The Trade Idea

If we want to summarize our key finding on Catalyst Biosciences, it would be the current valuation. As mentioned above, the stock is trading at a discount to its cash per share value, meaning that the market ascribes not only a value of zero but actually a negative value to Catalyst's pipeline. Despite the unfortunate results published in June, I do not see this as warranted. Not only is it not yet entirely clear if the results are actually caused by an unrelated factor (e.g. a flaw in manufacturing), but it also fails to include any potential value from Catalyst's other and more advanced treatment, Marzeptacog alfa.

Investors can profit from this current mispricing, using an options structure which I recently also suggested in my article on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK). A combination of a put and a call spread, with the put expiring in an earlier month than the call spread. To be more precise, I would suggest writing a September or October Put with a Strike Price of USD 10, combined with a December Call Spread for a Strike of USD 12.5/15. In doing so, we can potentially generate cash before unfavorable (or favorable) additional information on the CB 2679d trial is published, while also setting us up for potential upside through the Marzeptacog alfa Phase 2 data at ASH in December 2018.

As of market close, the relevant options traded at the following bid/ask:

Source: MarketWatch (as of September 4, 2018)

Using the figures above, we could purchase a Dec. 12.5/15 Bull Call Spread at a price of USD 0.45/option. If we decide to sell a September 10 Put at around USD 0.35, our structure would either cost USD 0.10/option or (if spreads permit) might be able to be executed at zero-cost. Alternatively, if we instead sell a Oct. 10 Put, we can either buy one Call Spread and retain a small credit or (if spreads permit) even purchase two Call Spreads per Oct. 10 Put. While the second option would allow us for larger leverage relative to capital at risk, we also have a longer exposure time-wise in which the stock could potentially go lower due to unfavorable CB 2679d results.

If we take a look at the December 2018 10 Put and 10 Call mid prices, which are the options closest to the previous closing price of USD 10.70 (and together make up a straddle), we can calculate the expected price move:

1.45 (10 Put) + 2.40 (10 Call) = 2.85 / 10.70 = 36.0%

With markets pricing in a move of around 36%, the above Call Spread structure could potentially profit from a move to around USD 14.55, in which not only our put but also our Dec. 15 call would expire worthless, allowing us to increase our total return. At the same time, the stock could also move lower to around USD 6.85. However, I find a positive or neutral outcome more likely, given the current valuation below cash levels, as well as my expectation for trial results on the Phase 2/3 trial to continue to be positive.

For either structure, capital at risk is USD 1,000 for each put contract sold if Catalyst goes to 0, while the potential upside is capped at USD 250 for each call spread purchased. However, in regards to downside, I would once again point to Catalyst's cash per share value of USD 11.40. If negative results from CB 2679d push the stock down even further and an investor has to buy shares due to the exercise of the put option he or she sold, they would receive shares that are clearly undervalued, and would most likely recover to or to around the cash per share value sooner or later.

Risks and Concerns

Catalyst bears the usual risks associated with a clinical-stage biotechnology company, including the large amounts of cash required for research and drug trials in the absence of actual revenues, risks around pipeline development, and competition from other biotechnology companies. While I am somewhat bullish on Catalyst's lead candidate, I am less certain on whether its Phase 1/2 trial will eventually demonstrate positive results on the antibody issue. In addition, Catalyst's products are not the first to market, but they try to gain market share in a very competitive indication dominated by some of the largest companies in biotech and pharmaceuticals. As visible by looking at Ixinity, FDA approval does not necessarily guarantee revenues and profits, even one or two years after approval.

In regards to using an options structure to benefit from a potential upside move after a catalyst until year-end, investors should always consider that even with positive results, the stock might not see the expected upside movement, which could lead to purchased options expiring worthless. Results could also be negative, thus leading to a decline in the stock. Investors should also be careful when entering into the structure and use limit orders to avoid bad surprises in a stock like Catalyst, where options are somewhat liquid but have a large bid-ask spread.

Conclusion

Catalyst Biosciences is a promising preclinical biotechnology company focused on treatments for hemophilia A and B. Its pipeline so far has shown promising results, not only demonstrating better efficacy than some of its competitors but also tackling hemophilia in a prophylactic rather than a reactive way. Ever since the stock saw a substantial decline in June, it has been trading below its cash value at only a limited cash burn, making it a promising opportunity for investors willing to take some short-term risk, in particular when using an options structure to benefit from a potential upside move due to favorable catalysts. However, even beyond this time frame, Catalyst could turn out to be a promising "buy and hold" stock, maybe even one day becoming a buyout target for one of the large hemophilia players.

Author's Note: If you enjoyed what you read and would like to receive my future articles covering the biotech space, click here for my profile. Once there, hit the orange "Follow" button, and you're all set up to get notified once a new article is published. Thank you for your interest!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short the September Strike 12.50 Puts.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.