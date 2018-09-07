Despite Politics, Gazprom Is Set To Outperform Its Peers On The Back Of European Demand

As the reality is brighter than the stock valuation suggests, there could be some scope to reduce the discount to its peers.

Despite sanctions, the company is likely to finish its current pipeline projects on time.

There are plenty of reasons to stay bearish on the ultimate Russian corporate bear, Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY):

Russia, the sovereign shareholder behind the company, is still deemed an international outlaw.

The company is dedicated to the “old” ways of delivering natural gas via pipelines, as opposed to the LNG revolution.

Its major customer, Europe, appears to be doing its best to ruin the usual Gazprom business model and diversify its suppliers.

And finally, the price of gas is under pressure globally, as fracking technology and LNG logistics make it possible to bring cheap US gas to the European shores.

Along the way, the company gets bashed by court rulings and political stand-offs, which only highlights the risks taken for the benefit of its main shareholder (i.e., the Russian state).

These worrisome business, political and bad media trends have all contributed to the shabby valuation of the stock. Gazprom is trading at 3-4 P/E multiples, dead low P/B ratios and has a healthy dividend yield. Therefore, it may deserve some fresh look from the deep value perspective, as the reality is probably brighter than the market valuation suggests.

European business

It is as true as ever that Europe is responsible for the bulk of Gazprom’s profits, as the local Russian gas sales prices are heavily subsidized (See Chart 1). Unsurprisingly, the ongoing European efforts to reduce the dependence on its major natural gas supplier may seem challenging for the company.

However, there is little scope for the situation to make a dent in Gazprom’s European operations. Because of depleted natural gas reserves elsewhere, Europe is losing its bargaining power, and that may play in Gazprom's favor.

Currently, Europe consumes roughly 550 bcm of natural gas a year. This colossal amount of gas demand is met by rather limited number of available sources (See Chart 2):

Domestic EU production ex-Norway - In decline for many years. Norway - Still holding strong, but with very limited scope for production supply increases. The production is going to be scaled up by 5% - only - in the next 5 years. LNG deliveries - Minuscule now, set to increase in the future. However, Europeans would have to compete on the pricing with the Asian markets, where natural gas prices have been historically higher (See Chart 3). Because of that, LNG seems to be a good bargaining chip but not the cheapest long-term solution. Russia (Gazprom) - The second one of the two supply sources (together with LNG) actually capable of picking up the slack left by decreasing European domestic production. In a way, Gazprom and its European customers seem to be locked in a marriage against their wishes: Europeans would love to diversify away from the Russian gas, but will be unable to do so because of the pricier LNG gas. Gazprom, in turn, is constrained by its existing pipeline infrastructure, and there is simply no physical option to export the gas elsewhere.

Therefore, as these trends take place, Europe is much more likely to increase the shipments from Gazprom - opposite to what the ongoing political fuss would suggest.

Pipe dreams of Gazprom

In order to diversify its transit routes, end customers and achieve some bargaining power, Gazprom is involved in three major pipeline projects at full throttle:

Nord Stream 2 - The second pipeline through the Baltic sea to deliver gas to the German market directly.

TurkStream - The pipeline through the Black sea to deliver the gas directly to the Turkish market.

The Great Siberian Stream - Small in scale, big in political posture project in the Far East Siberia, set to deliver gas to Russia’s energy-hungry neighbor in the east, China.

Being involved in projects of that scale is no joke for any company and must be a real strain on its finances. Throw in the sanctions against Russia or Gazprom directly and it suddenly appears totally rational to be questioning whether this Russian juggernaut is going to deliver on these projects on time, if at all.

Those sorts of fears appear to be misplaced, however. At least from a financial perspective, things appear to be in control. The company generates roughly USD 18 billion of operating cash flow a year and has USD 15 billion of cash on its balance. Should we count the bank deposits as well (total worth of USD 9 billion), this would amount to USD 24 billion of cash or close-to-cash “safety” reserve.



As the investment program for 2018-2020 takes roughly USD 22 billion a year, it does seem that the company has the capacity to finish all three major projects solely through its CFO, reserved cash and still have several billion USD left (See Chart 4).

Valuation

Apparently, the market does not necessarily share this optimism and the stock price trades at a heavy discount to its peers (See Chart 5).

Before we continue, it needs to be pointed out that Gazprom is a unique company with no close peers to be compared to. No other company has so much exposure towards natural gas and Asian-European gas infrastructure. Therefore, any comparison to its supposed peers is a crude one and begs for further research.

Let’s compare it to global oil supermajors and national energy companies alike. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) are used as benchmarks of political risk and government involvement - both subjectively deemed as top-notch in terms of corporate governance. Peer national energy companies Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) are used here as benchmarks for the supposed "government involvement discount”.

From the political standpoint, Gazprom shares should surely be trading at a discount to Exxon, Royal Dutch Shell and maybe at a discount to its state-owned peers Petrobras and PetroChina (thanks to the absence of international sanctions against these companies). However, it seems like a valuation so low is more of a signal that the market is overly bearish and has punished the company by putting no faith at all in this otherwise strong-positioned business with robust cash flows.

Any chance to catch up?

This valuation discount will not go away today, and catalysts are badly needed to reduce or eliminate the spread. The good news is that when the outlook for the company is so bleak, the potential positive shocks are numerous and may bump the share price up quickly. These positive catalysts include:

Historically, supply disruptions occurred due to disagreements with Gazprom’s main transit partner, Ukraine. Nord Stream 2/TurkStream will certainly reduce the reliance on Ukraine and will help to rebuild the image of Gazprom as a reliable energy supplier. As demand inches up and LNG appears to be an expensive option, Europeans may scale their orders up gradually in time. The big prize, of course - Russian sanctions may be called off one (distant) day, thus reducing/eliminating the political discount of the share price.

Conclusion

Therefore, should we assume that the global gas markets will keep their healthy appetite for energy and the European-Asian LNG gas price spread will remain, Gazprom is set to benefit from the current status quo in the European market (its number one profit maker).

Sustaining this massive capex spending is no doubt a challenge to any company, but it appears that the immediate danger of underfunding is off the books for the moment, and the company could sustain its capex primarily thanks to its major CFO flows.

To sum up, it does seem like a lot of bad news has been priced into the stock's outlook, and this is well-illustrated by the heavy discount to its peers. Despite the political and economic pressure, the company is unlikely to break soon, and there is a bunch of possible catalysts to bring the valuation much closer to its peers’ level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.