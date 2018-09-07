Crack Open Da SAFE

Another benefit to land owners is that ground leases normally have a reversionary clause, which transfers ownership of the improvements to the landlord at the end of the lease.

For the landowner, a ground lease provides a stable income stream typically from a creditworthy tenant, while still allowing the landlord to retain ownership of land.

Most every property sector has certain risks and it’s the investors job to pay close attention to the underlying fundamentals to determine whether or not he or she is comfortable.

As many of you know, I am the epitome of a “sleep well at night” investor and I actually created a portfolio geared specifically for REIT investors with a low tolerance for risk. Arguably, risk comes in many shapes and sizes, so it’s up to the individual investor to determine his or her own definition of risk, and how it fits within their portfolio.

One of the ways that we analyze REIT risk is by comparing various fundamental tools such as dividend safety, balance sheet discipline, earnings growth, etc… We also developed our own scoring system for evaluating the competitive advantages for REITs, and we will soon be automating the “Rhino Rating” system that will serve as a valuable tool for dedicated REIT investors.

As you know, each reach REIT property sector has its own risks to consider, and investors must recognize that certain sectors have elevated risk. For example, malls and shopping centers are subject to higher tenant turnover today because of retail store closures and bankruptcies. Similarly, certain healthcare REITs (namely skilled nursing-focused REITs) are considered higher risk because of operator margins and macroeconomic pressures.

In fact, almost every property sector has certain risks and it’s the investors' job to pay close attention to the underlying fundamentals to determine whether or not he or she is comfortable with the risk they are taking.

Photo Credit

As a developer for over twenty years, I encountered a number of interesting deals that intrigued me, and one of the most interesting (and rewarding) were ground leases. As a developer, especially in the south, ground leases are rare and more common in places like New York City or Hawaii.

Although it might seem odd at first for a developer or tenant to construct a building on land that is owned by someone else, there are good reasons why a ground lease is advantageous to all parties involved.

Perhaps the biggest advantage for tenants is that a ground lease provides access to well-located land that otherwise could not be bought. This is why ground leases are widely used by many big retail tenants such as McDonald’s, Chick-fil-a, and Starbucks.

Another advantage of a ground lease is that the tenant does not have to come up with the upfront cash required to purchase the land in a deal. This lowers the upfront equity required in an investment, freeing up cash for other uses, and also improving the yield.

For the landowner, a ground lease provides a stable income stream typically from a creditworthy tenant, while still allowing the landlord to retain ownership of land. Usually, ground leases have built-in escalation clauses and eviction rights, which give the landowner adequate rent increases over the term of the lease as well as further downside protection in the event of a default.

Another benefit to landowners is that ground leases normally have a reversionary clause, which transfers ownership of the improvements to the landlord at the end of the lease.

Key points of ground lease structure:

Tenant leases the land on a triple net lease basis and operates the building for the duration of the lease.

Landlord collects ground rent payments, typically including contractual escalations and/or percentage rent payments during the lease term.

At lease expiration, or upon a tenant default, landlord continues to own the land, and the title to all improvements thereon reverts to the landlord. Ground leases are often extended throughout the duration of the lease term.

Source: SAFE website

The Ultimate Sleep Well At Night REIT

Before getting started, I want to assure you that this article is not about Realty Income (O). While I have previously touted “O” as the “ultimate sleep well at night” REIT, I have recently got to know about another company that promises “super safety of principal” in the form of ground leases.

Safety, Income, and Growth (SAFE) is a New York-based REIT specializing in long-term land leases. The company is externally-managed by iStar Inc. (STAR), that brings more than $35 billion of real estate transactional expertise over the past three decades (STAR is also SAFE’s largest owner). STAR was a pioneer of the market for mezzanine real estate debt in the early 1990s, and in the early 2000s, STAR identified and capitalized on the mispricing of net leases, which have become one of the largest REIT subtypes.



As I began to dig deeper into SAFE – the ultimate sleep well at night REIT – I decided that I needed to speak with the management team directly. So I reached out to Jay Sugarman, who has served as chairman and CEO of STAR since October 2016 and has served as a director since 1996 and CEO since 1997. Prior to forming STAR and its predecessors, Sugarman managed private investment funds on behalf of the Burden family (a branch of the Vanderbilt family) and the Ziff family.

Sugarman received his undergraduate degree summa cum laude from Princeton University, where he was nominated for valedictorian and received the Paul Volcker Award in Economics, and his M.B.A. with high distinction from Harvard Business School, graduating as a Baker Scholar and recipient of the school’s academic prizes for both finance and marketing.

Brad Thomas (BT): What differentiates SAFE from other REIT peers, and specifically your company’s risk-reward value proposition?

Jay Sugarman (JS): SAFE is unlike most other REITs in that it primarily owns the land underlying the types of buildings most other REITs invest in. This is why our ground lease investments offer a fundamentally lower risk profile, and can create a unique mix of desirable investment attributes: principal safety (ground leases are considered to be one of the safest positions in real estate), increasing income (ground leases generate inflation-protected income streams that consistently compound over long periods of time) and future growth (by focusing on a market with few competitors that has the potential for significant growth). By comparison, most REITs have the full, “first loss risk” of their real estate and typically have to find investment opportunities in more competitive markets.

BT: Can you address the size of the market and how does your company intend to grow? Can you address your geographic exposure and target markets? Does SAFE intend to focus on US properties only?

JS: We think the ground lease sector could and should make up as much as $500 billion of the $7 trillion institutional quality commercial real estate market in the U.S. It’s a fraction of that size today primarily because the historical ground lease structure has never been modernized and is now incompatible with modern real estate capital markets. In many cases, these old-fashioned ground leases ended up harming the finance ability and value of the building.

We’ve used our 25 years of experience as a lender and owner/operator of real estate to not only come up with an updated ground lease structure that is leasehold-friendly and compatible with modern finance and capital markets, but also to build a customer-focused business that helps provide a better, more efficient capital solution that will increase owners’ returns.

What we have seen so far, which has been particularly encouraging, is that once we show how different our new structure and value-enhancing approach is to what they may have experienced with ground leases in the past, our clients are repeatedly coming right back to us to do more deals. The combination of repeat customer business and our increased outreach is helping build momentum and should lead to significant portfolio growth.

In terms of geographic focus, we typically hone in on the top 25-30 MSAs - the NFL cities, if you will. Our current footprint is quickly expanding, with recent deals in Atlanta. Orlando, Miami, and Washington D.C., on top of previous deals in Los Angeles, Seattle, and San Diego, among others. With a wide-open market opportunity, we are currently focused on expanding our footprint in the U.S. in the near term, but we think our ideas can certainly be applied to most real estate markets globally.

BT: Can you address SAFE’s balance sheet and what debt metrics is the company targeting?

JS: When we think about the appropriate leverage levels for a ground lease company, we think about the metrics on a look-through basis to the underlying property and at a corporate level. Our ground leases typically represent the senior-most 35%-40% of a real estate capital structure, and so our debt sits in an even more senior position. Assuming a 2-to-1 leverage ratio, the debt would represent approximately 25% of the combined property value, which we think is a very comfortable zone.

BT: Can you address SAFE’s payout ratio?

JS: Because our business is highly efficient in that our tenants are generally responsible for all of the expenses at the properties, once we gain sufficient scale, we will seek to pay out close to 100% of AFFO. As a percentage of net income and FFO, we expect our dividend will represent a much lower payout ratio.

BT: Can you address your relationship with iStar, SAFE's external manager?

JS: iStar is both the manager and largest shareholder of SAFE and wants to see SAFE grow to its full potential. SAFE needs iStar’s financial support and experience to reach that goal as well. As a result, the management arrangement between iStar and SAFE was crafted in a way that would support SAFE's initial growth and give it the running room it needed to reach scale.

BT: It appears that SAFE has a relationship with Park Hotels. Can you address that exposure in the portfolio?

JS: We have five assets that are leased to Park Hotels under one master lease. The assets are located in Seattle, Salt Lake City, Sonoma, San Diego and Durango, CO. With a low basis relative to today’s value and a lease with just 18 years remaining, the investment, we believe, represents an attractive investment with substantial upside for our shareholders.

BT: SAFE’s dividend yield is around 3.5% and the P/AFFO multiple is 29.6x. What is the closest REIT peer for SAFE, and how should we compare the company going forward?

JS: SAFE is relatively unique in the REIT universe, with the best comparison on the yield side probably being TIPS (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities), but the growth potential is looking comparable to some of the faster growing REIT sectors. If you want to stick to just the REIT world, because our income stream is derived from a fundamentally safer investment position in the real estate, we use the yields of the safest comparable debt of equity REITs as good comparisons to our dividend yield, but we look at portfolio growth in comparison to other equity REITs when comparing growth.

A ‘SAFE’ Way To Play It

With around $630 million in total assets, SAFE is flying under the radar of most of the dedicated investors, yet the company has plenty of dry powder (around $300 million assuming a 2x debt/equity target) to get to a billion dollars this year (without the need of some type of equity raise).

As you can see below, SAFE is trading at $16.37 per share with a dividend yield of 3.7%... I know, that may not seem like much of a dividend, but SAFE invests in the absolute safest part of the real estate: LAND. Although SAFE’s payout ratio is ~94% today (based on AFFO), the forward outlook suggests that the payout ratio will decline to the high 70% range by year-end 2019.

In a research report, Mizuho REITs analyst Richard Anderson said, “we think SAFE could be (literally and figuratively) unearthing an untapped REIT opportunity.” He added, “one can argue that ground leases become increasingly interesting in a higher interest rate environment.”

After speaking with Jay Sugarman and taking a closer look at SAFE we are initiating a BUY rating. We believe this REIT is trading at a modest discount and we consider $16.50 a reasonable Fair Value Target. We will include SAFE in the “Other” classification within the Intelligent REIT Lab.

Source: FAST Graphs and SAFE Investor Presentation.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Each week, Brad provides Marketplace subscribers with actionable REIT news, including (1) Friday afternoon subscriber calls, (2) Weekender updates, (3) Google portfolios, (4) Real-time alerts, (5) Early AM REIT news, (6) chat rooms, (7) the monthly newsletter, and (8) earnings results in Google Sheets. Marketplace subscribers have access to a wide range of services, including weekly property sector updates and weekly Buy/Sell picks. We provide most all research to marketplace subscribers, and we also provide a "weekender" report and a "motivational Monday" report. We stream relevant real-time REIT news so that you can stay informed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GDS, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.