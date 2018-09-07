Net Lease REITs: Rates, Retail, Risk

Investors have been rewarded for spurning the critics and sticking with the “big three:” Realty Income, National Retail, and STORE. Risks of rising rates and retail remain, however.

Net lease REITs got so “cheap” in early 2018 that we questioned the sustainability of their underlying acquisition-focused business model which hinges on their superior access to capital.

Retail exposure was a significant headwind during the so-called “retail apocalypse” of 2015-2017. The economic reacceleration has been a boon for retailers and their real estate landlords.

Love them or hate them. Net lease REITs are the most polarizing real estate sector given their exposure to interest rates and retail, two factors that many investors deliberately avoid.

REIT Rankings: Net Lease

In our REIT Rankings series, we analyze each of the fifteen real estate sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments.

We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Net Lease Sector Overview

Net Lease REITs comprise roughly 6% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within our Hoya Capital Net Lease Index, we track the six largest REITs within the sector, which account for roughly $50 billion in market value: National Retail (NNN), Realty Income (O), Spirit Realty (SRC), STORE Capital (STOR), VEREIT (VER), and W.P. Carey (WPC).

Above we show the size, geographical focus, leverage, and quality focus of the six net lease REITs. Note that the "quality focus" is based on the credit quality of the tenants. High-quality tenants tend to be larger, more established companies with investment-grade credit ratings. Realty Income has the highest percentage of investment-grade tenants followed by National Retail. Spirit Realty and STORE Capital focus on smaller, non-investment grade tenants and thus acquire properties at higher initial yields. Below, we show the credit rating and industry diversification of these six net lease REITs.

Net lease REITs generally rent properties with long-term leases (10-25 years) to high credit-quality tenants, usually in the retail and restaurant spaces. "Net lease" refers to the triple-net lease structure, whereby tenants pay all expenses related to property management: property taxes, insurance, and maintenance. Most leases have contractual rent bumps, often tied to the CPI index, but some REITs take on more inflation risk than others. Like a ground lease, triple-net leases result in long-term, relatively predictable income streams. These companies hold the long-term, capital-intensive real estate assets that other companies prefer not to hold on their balance sheets. Assets are often acquired in sale-leaseback-type transactions through existing relationships, thus avoiding brokerage fees and other transaction-related costs.

Similar to a bank, net lease REITs essentially capture the "spread" between the acquisition cap rate and their cost of capital. Access to capital and cost of capital are the defining competitive advantages of the industry. Historically, the advantages of the REIT structure (liquidity, reliable dividends, ability to diversify, good corporate governance) have allowed these REITs to command favorable costs of equity capital relative to their private market peers. As we'll discuss throughout this report, changes in the cost of capital (higher interest rates and/or declining equity valuations) can have significant ramifications for the underlying business performance.

Investors either love them or hate them. Net lease REITs are the most polarizing real estate sector given their exposure to interest rates and retail, two factors that many investors deliberately avoid. By the nature of the portfolio compared to other REITs, net lease REITs typically function more like a financing company rather than an operating company, assuming more interest rate risk than other real estate sectors. Historically, external growth fueled by a favorable cost of capital has contributed to the sector's significant outperformance relative to other REIT sectors. Below, we discuss the primary reasons that investors are bullish on the sector.

Net lease REITs are quintessential bond alternatives and thus highly sensitive to interest rates, and less sensitive to fluctuations in economic growth expectations relative to other REIT sectors. In many ways, these companies can be viewed as an inflation-hedged, long-duration corporate bond that has additional elements relating to leverage and potential for external growth. For most net lease REITs, the underlying "credit" relates to the health of the retail industry. As a result, valuations are sensitive to movements in risk-free yields, credit spreads, and the health of the retail sector. Below, we outline the primary reasons that investors are bearish on the sector.

Recent Stock Performance

Net lease REITs were crushed by the post-tax-reform surge in interest rates that pushed the 10-Year Yield to it's highest level since 2011. Fears of surging inflation and higher "real" rates from growing deficits have subsided in recent months. Goldilocks isn't dead, yet. The favorable macroeconomic environment of solid economic growth and low interest rates, which has been the ideal conditions for net lease REITs, has continued into the latter half of 2018 despite continued calls to the contrary. The sector has turned positive on the year after it's early dip, surging nearly 20% since March.

Despite the recent outperformance, net lease REITs have delivered sub-par performance since the 2016 election. The longer-term trends, however, remain favorable: since the dawn of the Modern REIT era in 1994, the net lease sector has produced an average annual total return that is more than 200 bps higher than the REIT average.

Investors have been rewarded for spurning the critics and sticking with the “big three” net lease REITs: Realty Income, National Retail, and Store Capital. Store has been the biggest winner this year, returning nearly than 14% YTD including dividends.

Recent Fundamental Performance

Net lease REITs generally delivered a solid quarter in 2Q18 highlighted by several upward revisions to acquisition guidance. The "big three" all beat expectations with Realty Income boosting full-year guidance. Despite perhaps the most challenging macroeconomic environment for net lease REITs in the last decade, AFFO and dividends per share grew an average of 3% from last year. Same-store occupancy remained steady from last quarter at 98%.

Earlier this year amid plunging valuations and an impaired cost of capital, we applauded the sector for responding to the signals from the capital markets by significantly scaling back their acquisition targets for the year. Highlighting the nimbleness of the sector, the external spigot has seemingly re-opened as valuations have recovered in recent months. There continues to be, however, a bifurcation in fortunes between the "big three" and the "other three." Of the nearly $900 million in assets purchased over the last quarter, the "big three" were responsible for more than $700 million of the total. The pace of external growth is expected to slow moderately in 2018 from last year but the sector remains among the most active buyers in the REIT sector.

While the "big three" continue to plow ahead with external growth, Spirit and VEREIT have prudently shrunk their respective firms in an effort to regain the critical NAV premium. Investors have applauded the share buyback implementation of Spirit and VEREIT and the moderate pace of acquisition activity. Overall, over the last year, the sector has expanded their share count by roughly 3%.

The most notable major acquisition activity came at the conclusion of the quarter. WP Carey announced plans to acquire non-traded REIT CPA:17 in a $6 billion deal that would close by the end of the year. CPA:17 is currently the largest fund advised by WPC and owns a similar diversified net lease portfolio in the US and internationally. The proposed benefits of the merger revolve around increased scale and the continued simplification of the business from a complex web of subsidiaries into a more pure-play company similar to sector stalwart Realty Income.

While this quarter was an encouraging sign that net lease REITs can weather the storm of a temporarily impaired cost of equity capital, these REITs are not out of the woods yet. Net Lease REITs have historically relied on equity issued at a NAV premium to accretively fuel their acquisition pipeline. On average, AFFO per share growth has cooled since peaking in 2014, weighed down by weak performance from VEREIT and Spirit. The sector is expected to see 3.5-4% growth in AFFO/share in 2018, a decent acceleration from 2017.

Deeper Dive: Advanced Metrics

While we're on the topic of scale and efficiency, we highlight that that these REITs continue to make progress in shrinking their overhead load. With most net lease REITs scaling back acquisition plans, and some being outright sellers of assets, changes in the operational efficiency profile of these REITs have become a focus for analysts. At 5-8%, these overhead efficiency of these REITs is generally in-line with the broader real estate average.

Last quarter, we highlighted and analyzed the potential impact of inflation on each of these net lease REITs. More than 90% of all tenant leases include a contractual rent increase, but the size and calculation method of these rent increases varies significantly across these six REITs. Realty Income and VEREIT each have less than 20% of their leases tied to changes in inflation, which has served them quite well during the post-recession period of low inflation but may become an issue if inflation indeed picks up in 2018.

Meanwhile, National Retail, STORE Capital, and W.P. Carey each have more than 70% of their leases linked to CPI. Same-store rent growth has been significantly higher in recent years for these firms that use CPI-based escalators, and the magnitude of this differential should increase if inflation picks up. In theory, these CPI-linked REITs should be less sensitive to changes in interest rates to the effect that they are caused by rising inflation, which has been the case for this recent rise in interest rates. These CPI-linked REITs should assume investment characteristics similar to inflation-linked bonds that increase their payouts on par with inflation, while the REITs that use fixed increases should be more bond-like with more static payouts.

Of course, we can't talk about net lease REITs without also discussing broader trends in retail. As we pointed out in Mall REITs: Retail Rejuvenation, while the financial media was relentlessly pushing the retail apocalypse narrative, we’ve been discussing for several quarters that retail sales data has actually been solid and accelerating following a downturn from 2015 through late 2017. Our Hoya Capital Brick & Mortar Index showed an average 4.0% rise in spending at brick and mortar locations over the past twelve months through July. Including online sales from brick-and-mortar retailers and in-store pickups (which are ordinarily included in the nonstore category), that growth rate climbs to nearly 5%.

Elevated levels of store closings, however, continue to be an issue as just a handful of retailers are in growth mode amid a broader trend of rationalization of their brick and mortar presence. 2017 was the first year since the recession that saw a decline in the total number of stores in the US, but the decline was quite modest considering the headlines citing a "retail apocalypse." According to Coresight Research, store closings are down 30% YTD compared to the same time last year among major retailers. Total net openings, which include smaller retailers and restaurants, has seen a mild net gain in 2018 based on our estimates.

Valuation Of Net Lease REITs

Even after the recent rally, net lease REITs remain one of the "cheapest" REIT sector based on Free Cash Flow (aka AFFO, FAD, CAD). Trading at a 16x FCF multiple, the sector trades at a wide discount to the 21x REIT average. When we factor in the below-average growth expectations, however, net lease REITs look expensive based on FCF/G. Importantly, we estimate that the sector now trades at a 30% premium to NAV, a healthy premium that should allow these REITs to continue to find accretive acquisition spreads.

Within the sector, we see some significant differences in valuations. Investors continue to place a premium on the "big 3" net lease REITs (O, NNN, STOR) which still trade at modest NAV premiums. We note that investors do not appear to place a sizable premium on inflation protection, which we believe is mispriced in the market. We believe that the REITs that use CPI-linked rent escalators should be trading at higher relative multiples.

Sensitivities To Equities And Interest Rates

Net lease REITs are the most interest-rate-sensitive sector and one of the least sensitive to broader equity market movements. High interest rate sensitivity is a result of longer-than-average lease terms and high dividend yields. Net lease REITs are nearly twice as sensitive to movement in the 10-year yield than the broader REIT index.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs.

All six names in the space are Yield REITs and should be used by investors seeking immediate income and are willing to assume a high degree of interest rate risk. Store Capital, however, is among the more growth-oriented names in an otherwise bond-like sector.

Dividend Yield And Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, net lease REITs rank towards the top, paying an average yield of 5.2%. Net lease REITs payout 81% of their available cash flow, which leaves enough cash for acquisition-fueled growth and enough wiggle-room to buy back stock as needed to close a potential valuation dislocation.

Within the sector, we see the yields and payouts of the six names. The "big three," STORE Capital, Realty Income, and National Retail pay the lowest yields but have the largest buffer for future dividend increases and external growth.

Bottom Line

Love them or hate them. Net lease REITs are the most polarizing real estate sector given their exposure to interest rates and retail, two factors that many investors deliberately avoid. Net lease REITs were crushed by the post-tax-reform surge in interest rates but have jumped nearly 20% since March as rates stabilized given the continued benign inflation outlook. Retail exposure was a significant headwind during the so-called “retail apocalypse” of 2015-2017. The economic reacceleration has been a boon for retailers and their real estate landlords.

Net lease REITs got so “cheap” in early 2018 that we questioned the sustainability of the underlying acquisition-focused business model which hinges on their superior cost of capital. Investors have been rewarded for spurning the critics and sticking with the “big three” net lease REITs: Realty Income, National Retail, and Store Capital. Rates and retail remain risks, however. As we mentioned above, we believe that the three net lease REIT that utilize a higher percentage of CPI-linked rent escalators - STORE Capital, W.P. Carey, and National Retail, are better positioned to weather the storm if we are indeed entering a new economic regime of higher inflation and higher growth.

For further analysis on all fifteen real estate sectors and how they all stack up, be sure to check out all of our quarterly updates: Malls, Industrial, Single Family Rentals, Data Center, Apartments,Cell Towers, Manufactured Housing, Industrial, Shopping Center, Hotel, Office, Healthcare, Industrial, Storage, Homebuilders, and Student Housing.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. Again, we encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, STOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for informational purposes only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.