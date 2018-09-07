Will Drillship Rates Rise Rapidly?

I come to a conclusion that the market remains significantly oversupplied, and I don't see this problem solved in 2019 to allow for a doubling of rates in 2020.

The recent decision of Transocean (RIG) to purchase Ocean Rig (ORIG) ignited a debate on whether floater rates (and, specifically, drillship rates since Ocean Rig has 9 drillships) will indeed rise rapidly and if we will see scarcity of rigs soon. This question is important not only for shareholders of Transocean and Ocean Rig but also for investors in all companies which have drillships, be it Diamond Offshore (DO), Rowan (RDC), Ensco (ESV), Noble Corp. (NE), Seadrill (SDRL) or Seadrill Partners (SDLP). In this light, I decided to take a closer look at this topic.

Let's start with the slide from Transocean's presentation that shows optimistic dayrate projections and then look at the actual data:

To get data on drillships, I used Bassoe Analytics data.

Currently, Bassoe database shows that there are 129 drillships in the market. Out of this number, 14 rigs have been built before 2007. Some of them are still working, but they are non-competitive for new modern projects and most of them are already pure scrap. So, we are left with 115 nominally competitive rigs. Currently, 50 rigs are drilling, 32 rigs are warm stacked, 13 rigs are cold stacked, and 20 rigs are under construction.

Everything is clear with modern warm stacked drillships - these are the rigs that are ready to work on short notice. In fact, rigs like Noble Tom Madden and Pacific Santa Ana have secured jobs in the future. However, most of these rigs represent the true available supply.

Let's now look at cold stacked rigs:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

How many of them can return to the market? From Transocean's comments (I wrote about it here), we know that Ocean Rig Paros is not a survivor. I also think Ocean Rig Olympia is under question. Recently, Noble Corp. significantly impaired drillship Noble Bully I - I'll take this as a sign that the rig is not coming back since we know how many rigs are on the sidelines. Sertao is another drillship of the bankrupted Shahin group, just like Paros was, so its perspectives are also dubious. Ensco DS-3 and Ensco DS-5 are obviously at the very end of Ensco's line, but I will not write them down just yet. Other Ocean Rig drillships and Pacific Drilling drillships have decent chances to be reactivated and, while some may not make it back to the market, should still be considered as part of the active fleet at this point (that's especially true for Ocean Rig drillships as Transocean will work hard to reactivate them - otherwise the purchase of Ocean Rig does not make any sense).

Now let's examine rigs that are under construction:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

The majority of these rigs will ultimately find a way to join the active fleet. Sete rigs will be finished and work for Petrobras (PBR). Northern Drilling will obviously push to employ the newly acquired rigs. I'm also sure that yards that ended up owning drillships due to cancellations and bankruptcies are not ready to give up yet. So, the "newbuild wave" could still be very real.

Another source of supply are the rigs that roll of contracts. Between now and January 1, 2019, 13 rigs roll off their contracts:

Options on contracts are not included in the database, but that's fair as options still have to be activated. Between January 1, 2019, and January 1, 2020, the date where dayrates should double according to the above-mentioned slide from Transocean, 14 more rigs will become available:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

There are plenty of drillships out there - drillships that roll off contracts, warm stacked drillships, newbuild drillships, cold stacked drillships that could be reactivated … and we haven't even talked about semi-submersibles, which are also floaters, and which compete in the floater market! In my opinion, the presented data continues to point to the oversupply of the drillship market segment. I don't see rates rising close to $400,000 per day in 2020 as presented in Transocean's materials. For this to happen, the market needs a major rush to drill from oil companies, which is not yet the case. The more likely scenario is a gradual increase in activity in utilization with first material improvement in rates closer to the end of 2019 - beginning of 2020.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.