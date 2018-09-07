Micron: Ignore The Negative Noise

On top of that, Micron is also expecting large cost savings in NAND production, so gross margins could actually remain quite stable despite ASP declines.

Even so, given that NAND is just one-third of Micron's business, the impact will be minimal.

Over the past week, many analysts have fled memory stocks on the basis of pricing declines. Evercore has predicted that NAND prices could fall in the "low double digits" in 1H19.

Investors are fleeing memory stocks like the plague right now. All year long, the story has revolved around the eventual decline of both DRAM and NAND pricing. Barely a month ago, Micron (MU) shares tanked on fears of DRAM pricing declines. Yet the stock took just a few weeks to recover from their fall, as the actual pricing data from DRAMeXchange showed very minimal pricing fluctuations.

This time, the concern is around NAND. In my view, Micron shares will snap back as quickly as they did last time, and this ~10% pullback creates yet another opportunity to buy into a perennially undervalued stock. Having gyrated wildly over the spring and summer months, Micron shares still trade at a ridiculously low forward P/E ratio of 3.85, with analysts still expecting $11.60 in EPS on average for FY19, as reported by Yahoo Finance.

MU data by YCharts

Of course, this P/E ratio is heavily discounted due to the fact that investors are bracing for earnings to come in much lower than expected, due to the end of memory pricing expansions. No one is doubting that memory pricing will eventually soften across both NAND and DRAM - all the major suppliers have ramped up capacity, rendering the shortage-based price increases of last year to be ancient history. But in my view, investors and analysts are far overestimating the earnings impact of a small memory price decline, particularly on NAND.

Keep buying Micron. This is a stock that has long failed to garner enough respect from the market (as evidenced by a rock-bottom <4x P/E ratio), and the low stock price actually opens up an opportunity for Micron to begin executing on its new $10 billion share buyback plan at a discounted share price. Micron's market cap is currently at $52 billion - so at current share prices, the $10 billion buyback authorization could buy back just under 20% of the outstanding market cap and provide tailwinds to EPS growth in FY19, even if earnings and margins sour on memory pricing declines.

Why NAND concerns are overblown

A very simple statement during the Citigroup (C) Technology Conference prompted the huge selloff in Micron shares. Here's what David Zinsner, Micron's CFO, answered in regards to the Citi analyst's question on pricing trends (link to Seeking Alpha transcript here):

So, in general, NAND pricing did decline in the third quarter. And I think we said it was -- I can't remember the exact adjective we used, but it was something kind of reasonable number decline."

In my view, there are three key factors why we shouldn't be overly concerned with a cooling of NAND prices, which is largely already factored into Micron's discounted share price and cyclically-based valuation. Let's dive into each one individually:

1. Potentially much lower impact than feared. Micron didn't say that pricing is falling off a cliff; the CFO noted a "reasonable number decline." Earlier in the week, Evercore published a note predicting that NAND pricing would fall in the "low double digits" in the first half of 2019, downgrading fellow memory stocks Western Digital (WDC) and Seagate Technology (STX) in the process.

NAND is a much smaller component of Micron's business than DRAM, where pricing is holding up much firmer. In Micron's most recent quarter (its fiscal third quarter, which is the calendar second quarter), NAND represented just 25% of overall revenues (see below); in prior quarters, that mix has trended as high as one-third.

Figure 1. Micron DRAM/NAND revenue mix in 3Q19

Source: Micron investor relations

If we go along with Evercore's prediction of a low teens decline (for the purposes of this discussion, let's say a 15% pricing decline) and apply a 33% mix of NAND to Micron's overall revenues, what we're looking at is a potential 5% hit to revenues. In my view, that's not a big enough impact to warrant a huge 10-15% selloff in shares.

2. Multi-chip products are protecting NAND ASPs. What was virtually ignored in the Citi interview was the fact that Micron noted selling a greater proportion of multi-chip products in Q3 - that is, products that comprise both DRAM and NAND. Here's what Zinsner had to say on the subject (emphasis added):

And one component of our business is these multichip products. They actually have NAND and DRAM in them. And as a result, the ASPs are actually higher in that space. On top of that, they actually have better gross margins or higher gross margins than the average of NAND. And so that did two things. It increased ASPs sequentially because they have higher ASPs. Now they have a higher cost for sure, too, but the margins are better and so it also lifted the margins. I want to say we were kind of -- we had 47% gross margins in the second quarter in NAND, but it was like slightly below 47%. It kind of rounded up to 47%. And we posted 47% gross margins again in the third quarter, but it was slightly higher. So, I want to say we've got somewhere like a 50 basis point lift in gross margins all driven off this kind of high value solution kind of mix improvement."

DRAM pricing is showing far more stability, as evidenced by the latest DRAMeXchange data showing contract prices actually increasing for PC DRAM (though the research firm expects DRAM pricing to fall somewhat in 2019). Mixing in DRAM into multi-chip products may insulate Micron even further from modest declines in NAND pricing and protect higher ASPs.

3. NAND costs are declining. Amid the expected drop in ASPs, Micron is capitalizing on its capex investments and R&D to reduce manufacturing costs. Some more useful commentary from Micron's CFO:

As it relates to NAND, we talked about on the earnings call that we did achieve crossover on our 64-layer in the month of May actually and so that will be ramping. And over the course of this year, that cost down is in the kind of 30% ZIP Code. So, pretty good cost improvements coming on both NAND and DRAM on the leading edge for us and that's just -- obviously that's going to be helpful."

If pricing drops in the low-to-mid teens, but cost of goods sold also drops by ~30%, then gross margins on NAND might even rise. This doesn't look like the doomsday scenario analysts are expecting.

Key takeaways

As usual, investors seem to overreact on even the slightest bit of bearish news coming out of Micron. We've been prepared for memory pricing to peak for quite some time now - it's the reason why Micron's P/E ratio trades on a cyclical basis and appears so undervalued. In my view, the bearish reaction is far overblown, especially given the fact that ASPs haven't hit seen their expected nosedive, and that cost reductions will help to make up for price declines.

The next catalyst on the calendar is Micron's fourth-quarter earnings release, expected on September 20. Micron has shown a tremendous tendency to rebound from overreactions like this in recent months, and this time will be no different.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.