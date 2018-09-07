Buy United Parcel Service - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/6/18)

TJX Companies can go up to $115.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, September 6.

Bullish Calls

Exelon (NYSE:EXC): Cramer likes the stock, as interest rates are going up.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV): Cramer likes this stock at $92. However, he thinks Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) is a better buy.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX): It will probably go to $115, as people are not going to stop buying it.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS): Just buy it.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): It can go up to $35-36. Cramer likes JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) at $114 and Citi (NYSE:C) at $71 (the latter sells at 10 times earnings).

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN): It's a speculative stock. Don't buy.

Bearish Calls

CarMax (NYSE:KMX): No, cars have peaked.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU): Cramer advised waiting to see who the next CEO will be.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD): The world is moving away from traditional beer. Cramer prefers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), which is investing in Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC).

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT): It's going down and will not hold the $39 level. Stay away and instead buy AMD or Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) once they come down 5 points.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL): "I liked that for a long time I was the only guy who liked it and now everybody likes it, so that makes me say 'Don't buy'."

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP): "Endo Pharmaceuticals is really kind of a weird breakup story. I don't know how much upside there really is. I'm going to take a pass on that; and if we're going to do pharma, by the way, we're going to do Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), which is cheap."

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up