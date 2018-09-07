Dividend Income Update August 2018

It's time for the monthly dividend income update. As always, you can find the updated info at any time here Dividend Income Spreadsheet and the Portfolio Spreadsheet.

Summary:

Dividend Income for August 2018: $164

Year-to-year growth for July: 15%

Total YTY growth: 82.78%

Entered the green area ($2000) on the dividend meter

Said no to being an equity broker

Reading project for September

Christmas in Tokyo

Living While Saving

Another month has passed and new experiences are in the book.

So, a couple of weeks ago, I had an interview with one of Norway's largest investment banks. I was prepared and ready to answer any question. However, there was one thing I didn't account for. And that was that my umbrella had a hole on the right side.

And it was pouring!

So when I took off my coat, I noticed that the right side of my blue shirt was totally wet, like totally soaked in water. If there is one place you shouldn't show up in a t-shirt, it's when doing an interview for an investment bank. O'boy those guys are so stiff.

Somehow, I managed to get the job anyhow but declined because I felt that being an equity broker wasn't my thing. It's too much pressure and day-by-day stress. Notice though, that when you are young, being an equity broker basically means talking to customers or clients on the phone.

Other than that, I spent around $1000 to buy tickets so that I'll spend Christmas in Tokyo. Really looking forward to New Year's Eve!

Also, this is what I'm reading right now:

Dividend Income July 2018

The total dividend income for August landed on $164, which is a 15% increase from August 2017. The total dividend for 2018 is now 16874 NOK or $2006 which means an 82.78% increase from 2017.

This means I finally entered the green area of my dividend meter! Goal for 2018 is reached! Maybe we can reach $2500 before 2018 is done?

For the income per month, day and hour, as well as the SleepMoneyTotal, go here Dividend Income Spreadsheet

As we can see, next year, the dividend income should be 3396 or 28552 NOK.

Right now, I am making round 8 USD per day and for 2019, that will increase to 9 USD. My hourly wage is still very, very low, but one day, this number should be double-digit in respect to USD.

Well, 3 USD or 24 NOK for sleeping. At least my coffee is "free."

The main objective now is to make sure that I beat the past year's income. For August, that's also the case.

Check!

The accumulated income is now close to $4000 USD. Can't wait to reach $10000.

Received Income Per Company

Man, I love graphs.

That's it. We are done with August and can finally move on to a few more rewarding months.