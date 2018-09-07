Domo: Proving That It's Not A Lost Cause

Domo has been one of the worst-performing technology IPOs of the year, still about flat to its IPO price of $21. The company also still trades at 1/4 of its former private valuation.

Ever since its IPO in late June at $21 per share, investors have been quick to dump Domo (DOMO) and write it off as a lost cause. The popular business intelligence software company saw rapid upward movement on its first day of trading, but promptly erased all gains and has been in negative territory ever since. Domo's IPO, in an unintended manner, has effectively signaled to private unicorns that popularity as a private VC-backed startup doesn't necessarily translate to popularity in the public markets, though Domo is one of the few technology IPOs to suffer losses since going public.

As an investor in Domo since the first day of its IPO, I've been tremendously disappointed by the company's lack of upward momentum. Other SaaS IPOs this year, such as Zscaler (ZS) and DocuSign (DOCU), have seen 2-3x appreciation in their stock price, while Domo has been sitting in the negative. Its post-Q2 relief rally, however, is an early indication that shares may soon see a reversal of fortune.

DOMO data by YCharts

Domo is certainly a complex company, with strong arguments for and against it. For the most part, bears have dominated the conversation since June, with naysayers pointing to the company's huge losses as evidence that Domo will be unable to scale and last more than a few years. Indeed companies like Snap (SNAP), no matter how popular it was as a private company and as an IPO prospect, has failed to generate returns after it showed ballooning losses.

With Domo's first earnings release, however, it can hopefully begin to turn that conception around. Domo was able to arrest the ballooning of its loss profile - operating losses in dollar terms were flat to last year, while operating margins made a tremendous leap. In addition, the company offered an upbeat view into FY19 results that can finally give bulls a crutch to lean on. In my view, Domo shares remain a strong buy, and I have a 12-month price target of $33 on the stock, representing a more market-average revenue multiple of 5.0x EV/FY19 revenues and 49% upside to current levels.

Valuation is among the cheapest in the sector, positioning Domo for a Cloudera-like rebound

The argument for Domo comes back, as always, to its bargain-basement valuation - which is the reason I picked up shares in the first place. This argument becomes even more relevant as the NASDAQ sharply sells off amid concerns of greater regulation (mostly for social media and internet stocks like Twitter (TWTR) and Facebook (FB)), and valuation concerns come to the fore. Investors have crawled back into the value names of the sector, which is where I find the most comfort in investing - look for example at Cloudera (CLDR), last year's big IPO loser then soared 25% (one of the strongest earnings reactions this quarter in the SaaS space) after a big quarterly beat in Q2. Flashy, high-growth technology stocks like Coupa (COUP) and Okta (OKTA) have captured much of this year's gains in the tech sector, but moving forward, I believe the value names will begin to carry more weight.

At Domo's current share price just above $22 (relatively flat to the IPO price), the company has a market cap of $553 million. If we net off the $239 million of cash on its balance sheet and add back $97 million of debt, we are left with an enterprise value of $412 million.

Along with Q2 results, Domo also revealed its FY19 outlook for the first time. The company is expecting a revenue range of $136.7-137.1 million, implying 26% y/y growth over last year's revenue of $108.5 million (considering Domo grew in the low 30s in the first half of FY19, I believe this guidance range still has plenty of opportunity - it's more than likely that Domo's growth will land at 30% or greater in the full year). Still, Domo bested Wall Street's expectations of $131.4 million (+21% y/y) by a solid five points.

Figure 1. Domo FY19 guidance

Source: Domo investor relations

Against this revenue outlook, Domo trades at just 3.0x EV/FY19 revenues. There are many SaaS companies, especially among recent IPOs, that are trading easily over 10x revenues. Yes, it's true that Domo's "frightening" loss profile might merit a bit of a valuation discount, but the spread is far too wide.

Also recall that Domo was once valued at $2 billion in the private markets, and imprints like that tend to last. With Domo currently trading at barley over a quarter of what it was once worth, I find it difficult to believe that the company won't be able to stage a rebound.

If the stock continues to struggle, its low price is sure to be attractive to potential buyers (as I noted in a prior article). The possibility of an acquisition, even if one never materializes, will at least act as a floor for Domo's share price. An application software company like Domo, which focuses on popular BI software, is an appealing target for many.

Q2 download: Growth exceeds expectations while margins lift

Here's a look at Domo's Q2 results:

Figure 2. Domo 2Q19 results

Source: Domo investor relations

Domo grew revenues at 34% y/y to $34.3 million, actually accelerating two points over growth of 32% y/y seen in Domo's Q1 (an unpublished quarter, the results of which can be seen in Domo's S-1 filing). Domo also managed to get a leg up over Wall Street's expectations of $32.0 million (+24% y/y). It's important to note that, going into this quarter, expectations for Domo were very dim - and the fact that the company was able to offer an eight-point revenue beat alongside large guidance upside is a huge driver in turning around the narrative.

What's more, Domo also announced that it achieved $35.7 million of billings this quarter, up 35% y/y. When billings growth outpaces revenue growth, it's typically a good sign that the company will be able to sustain - if not even accelerate - its current pace of growth. In Q1, by contrast, Domo had only grown billings at 22% y/y. The spotlight that comes with an IPO tends to do wonders for dealmaking in the SaaS industry, and it looks like Domo is capitalizing on its IPO to drive much stronger sales activity.

Perhaps more important than Domo's top-line strength, however, was the fact that it managed to make large improvements to its profitability profile. Domo's large losses (while they remain large losses) is one of the biggest reasons investors have shunned the company, and the fact that Domo was able to somewhat close its loss gap this quarter is a tremendous achievement.

Domo grew total gross margin to 63%, significantly better than 59% in the year-ago quarter. The company was helped not only by a stronger subscription revenue mix this quarter (82% vs. 81% in 2Q18), but also by a seven-point expansion in subscription gross margins.

These gross margin gains flowed through well into operating profits. On the opex side, Domo was able to maintain relatively flat sales and marketing expenses (+8% y/y in order to support 34% y/y revenue growth, indicating massive sales leverage), while R&D also remained roughly flat at 4% y/y growth. A tight lid on expense growth, coupled with gross margin gains, helped Domo to keep its operating losses relatively flat at -$43.4 million versus -$34.6 million in 2Q18. On a GAAP operating margin basis, however, Domo's operating losses trimmed down to a -127% operating margin, much better than -168% in the year-ago quarter.

Yes, these are still heavy losses. But the company is moving in the right direction. Its pro forma EPS of -$3.44 in the quarter also showed massive upside to Wall Street's consensus of -$3.95.

It's also worth noting that Domo also trimmed down its cash burn. With operating cash losses of -$36.1 million in the quarter plus $1.6 million of capex, the FCF burn in Q2 was -$37.7 million, nearly 20% less than cash burn of -$45.9 million in 2Q18.

Figure 3. Domo OCF and FCF

Source: Domo investor relations

Final thoughts

With an upbeat Q2, Domo has given investors the message that it's in no danger of either decelerating its revenue growth or burning through its IPO cash. If the FCF burn rate of -$38 million holds constant, the company's cash balance of $239 million supports at least six more quarters of operations - enough time for it to continue improving margins and get its stock price back up to a decent price to do a potential secondary offering.

In short, Domo's Q2 results should provide a breath of relief to investors who had counted the company down for the count. Shares look poised for a rebound - stay long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOMO.

