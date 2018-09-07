8% Yield From Cherry Hill Is Valued Fairly

CHMI-A is better suited for investors who are interested in trading.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has been allocating more of their portfolio to riskier investments.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) has a high yield preferred share that investors may be interested in. However, it does carry a material amount of risk from the common stock.

CHMI common stock

CHMI primarily invests in agency RMBS:

Last year when I was writing on CHMI, the company had plans to invest more of their portfolio in MSRs. They followed through with their plans as you can see in the light blue box stating Servicing Related Assets represented approximately 39% of equity and 11% of assets at quarter end. “Servicing Related Assets” are comprised of MSRs and other related assets. You will notice this is up materially from a year ago:

This was from their Q2 2017 investor presentation. The company has more than doubled their allocation on a percentage basis in MSRs or related assets.

On a positive note, MSRs are an effective way to create negative duration:

However, I have witnessed several mortgage REITs get burned on these positions. That isn’t to say I believe CHMI will follow in their footsteps. However, MSRs are not understood as well as LIBOR swaps by the casual investor. Mortgage REITs are subject to a negative perception when there is fear in the sector because of that unfamiliarity.

Therefore, given the modest correlation between preferred share prices and common stock prices, we believe these shares carry a material amount of risk.

CHMI preferred shares

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

The preferred share from CHMI carries a risk rating of 4:

Our risk rating is on a scale of 1-5. The 8.13% yield on CHMI-A is quite reasonable for a risk rating of 4. The current price of CHMI-A puts them around the middle of the hold range:

CHMI-A is $0.98 over a buy rating, but we don’t believe they are a clear sell until the price is over $26.12.

When looking at investing in preferred shares, investors should be thinking about the stripped price. In this case, CHMI-A has quite a bit of dividend accrual:

$0.39 of accumulated dividend would put the stripped price at $25.21. After accounting for the dividend, shares are not trading too far over the call value of $25. Further, CHMI-A has several years of call protection on the calendar:

CHMI-A has quite a bit of call protection which is very nice when the share is trading at a premium to call value. Call protection will not end for CHMI-A until 8/17/2022. That is the earliest management would be able to call shares.

Because of the call protection on the calendar, the annualized yield-to-call is 7.64%.

Final thoughts

With a risk rating of 4, CHMI-A is not a good fit for buy-and-hold investors. We see this preferred share as being better suited for investors who are interested in trading. Valuations for the higher risk rating preferred shares are generally higher in the current environment. Consequently, we are favoring overweighting the low-risk rating shares and underweighting the high-risk rating shares.

