The Cannabis Chronicles: Higher Demand For Cannabis Than Expected

If supplies are low, inventory matters and Canopy Growth has the most inventory by far.

Quebec's supply agreement looks particularly low compared to national use totals - making it the most likely to order additional cannabis.

Summary

The Government of Canada commissioned a new study of Canadian cannabis demand and upped their demand forecast from 655,000 kg to 926,000 kg - an increase of 41%. This higher demand will help all Canadian cannabis producers (MJ) (OTC:HMLSF) and may cause analysts to increase their price targets in light of a larger market size.

At 926,000 kg/year, the Government of Canada expects per capita usage of ~25 grams. This total includes medical cannabis, recreational cannabis, and illegal cannabis. This total makes Quebec's supply agreements look very small: Quebec ordered only 7 grams/capita. This could lead to additional orders from the province, with the five suppliers they have already ordered from - Canopy Growth (CGC), Tilray (TLRY), Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF), Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), and HEXO (OTCPK:HYYDF) - being the most likely to receive those orders.

This forecast demand could also lead to cannabis shortages in Canada up until ~2020. If that is the case, it will most benefit producers with the highest inventory. As of the most recent data, Canopy Growth's inventory dwarfs its peers: Canopy Growth has ~C$118 million in inventory while the next five largest companies have ~C$74 million combined.

New Projection For Canadian Cannabis Demand: 41% Higher

(Health Canada via Ottawa Citizen)

Back in January, I asked, "What Will The Canadian Recreational Marijuana Market Look Like?" The estimates in that article were based on a few sources, including a Deloitte study and a 2016 Government of Canada report, "Legalized Cannabis: Fiscal Considerations." Among other things, the earlier Canadian government report predicted Canadian cannabis consumption in the range of ~655,000 kg (655 metric tons):

"PBO projects that in 2018, Canadians will consume between 378 and 1,017 metric tons of cannabis, with a mid-point estimate of 655 metric tons. The wide range in the projection is due to uncertainty in the data used to make the projection. Especially wide ranges apply to two parameters in particular: the survey mis/under-reporting factor and the increase in use factor." Legalized Cannabis: Fiscal Considerations

Health Canada's new report ups this figure substantially, from 655,000 kg up to 926,000 kg - an increase of 41%. This is even higher than my estimate back in January of ~730,000 kg or CIBC World Markets' May estimate of "over 800,000 kg" by 2020.

Note that this 926,000 kg figure includes all cannabis use: legal recreational, legal medical, and illegal. The onus on the legal cannabis industry is, as always, to sell cannabis for a low enough price to divert illegal sales into the new, legal channels. (The 2016 report goes into great depth on pricing between the legal and illegal sectors and what market share each would have under different pricing regimes.)

Rather than overproduction - as many have feared - Canada could face shortages of cannabis until ~2020:

"'We all know there is not going to be enough product on Day 1,' said Greg McLeish, a financial analyst with Mackie Research Capital Corp. who specializes in cannabis. 'Not nearly enough.' McLeish predicts that supply won’t match demand until 2020." Ottawa Citizen

As with alcohol, demand will be driven by heavy users. The report expects that ~25% of adult cannabis users use cannabis daily or nearly daily, higher than previous estimates which were close to 15%. That is one of the factors which is leading to the increase in forecast demand.

Per Capita Orders In Quebec: Too Small?

On a per capita basis, 926,000 kg/year is equal to ~25 grams/resident. Compare this to announced provincial orders per capita, to date:

(Author based on company filings and press releases and 2017 population data from Statistics Canada)

In the above graph, the percentage is the percentage of announced supply agreements that have a quantity of cannabis announced. That is, every one of Quebec's five supply agreements has a known quantity - they were included in press releases. Meanwhile, none of Ontario's supply agreements have quantities known - so their per capita order (of 0 grams) is not meaningful while Quebec's order per capita is meaningful.

My biggest takeaway from this graph is that, as I argued back in February 2018, Quebec has significantly under-ordered relative to demand. While other provinces and territories (with known quantities) have orders of ~15 grams to 25 grams/capita, Quebec ordered a meager 7 grams/capita.

This means that further orders in Quebec are very likely.

(Author based on press releases; in order of descending market cap/EV)

The most obvious winners of an up-sized Quebec order would be the five suppliers already tapped to supply Quebec: Aphria (APH.TO), Aurora (ACB.TO), Canopy Growth (CGC), HEXO (HEXO.TO), and Tilray. These companies have an existing relationship with the province and established channels to supply the province with cannabis.

However, the province could also order from other suppliers, given that its roster of five suppliers is much smaller than any of the other large provinces:

(Author based on press releases and 2017 population data from Statistics Canada)

The provinces (and Yukon Territory, with the graph excluding Saskatchewan which isn't using the same distribution scheme) are sorted here according to population. As shown, Quebec is using fewer producers than any of the six largest provinces, and far fewer than either British Columbia or Ontario.

This makes it more likely, in my view, that Quebec will expand its roster of producers rather than relying entirely on the small number of producers that it has already tapped. However, if up-sizing these orders is done last minute, Quebec may try to rely on its current producers, since those producers have already been vetted by the province where new producers may need to go through some form of internal vetting process before Quebec might be comfortable using them to supply its citizens with cannabis.

Overall, Quebec's low order may provide an opportunity for the companies that already have supply deals with the province: They are the most likely to reap the benefits of an up-sized order as demand exceeds supply.

Inventory Matters

If Canada will be short on cannabis until ~2020, producer inventory matters. If, for example, Quebec is scrambling to stock its stores with cannabis, they will contact licensed producers looking to purchase additional cannabis - so having cannabis ready and available for purchase will be more important than it would be in a system where there is plenty of supply to go around.

Who has the most inventory?

(Author based on company filings; in order of descending market cap/EV)

By far, the leader in this category is Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth has substantially more inventory (~C$118 million) than the next five most valuable cannabis companies combined (~C$74 million). There are a few different reporting dates here, though, which may significantly impact inventory totals. Despite that, Canopy Growth is the leader here and even with different reporting dates, it is highly unlikely the HEXO or Aurora has caught up with Canopy Growth in inventory in only two or three months.

Cronos (CRON) and Tilray look especially small here when compared to their market caps. Both companies are reporting June 30 inventories, like Canopy Growth, but while Canopy reported ~C$118 million in inventory, Tilray and Cronos reported ~C$9 million and ~C$7 million, respectively.

Projected shortfalls increase the chance that Canopy Growth will be able to sell its entire inventory - and potentially at a higher price if cannabis is more in-demand than expected. Further, Canopy Growth already has existing relationships with all ten provinces and territories that have announced supply agreements - increasing the chances that they will call upon Canopy Growth if or when they run low on supplies. That, in turn, could strengthen ties between Canopy Growth and the provinces and lead to incremental future orders.

Further, if Canopy Growth's products are more likely to be "in stock" during the first few months or years of legalized cannabis, consumers may develop brand preferences toward certain Canopy Growth products. For example, users may develop a preference to a particular strain of cannabis or an oil product from Canopy Growth - because it's one of the few that are in stock - and be loyal to that product in the future.

Thus, the benefits of having a high inventory could be lasting, in the form of additional orders from provinces later - knowing they can rely on Canopy Growth - and in the form of potentially increased customer awareness of Canopy Growth's products and brands compared to the products of peers.

Risks

CGC 30-Day Rolling Volatility data by YCharts

Canadian cannabis stocks are extremely volatile. We have seen massive gains over the past few weeks - reminiscent of Canadian cannabis gains from ~January 2018 or of the Bitcoin craze of ~December 2017. Investors should invest cautiously when the market is this frothy. While these stocks could continue to rally, the could also lose a significant amount of value in the short-term should the tides of sentiment change.

I recommend that new investors dollar-cost-average into the market, and consider using an index fund like ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF or the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ.TO) to ease their way into this market. And please, do not invest your entire portfolio into cannabis unless you are comfortable with large swings - in both directions. I have ~15% of my portfolio in cannabis stocks, as a ceiling on my cannabis investments.

Takeaways

Canada expects higher usage than previously forecast. This is a tailwind for the entire industry and every producer will benefit from higher demand. It is likely that this forecast will require analysts to upgrade their target prices - based in part on forecasts of future demand. More cannabis use will lead to higher sales and potentially higher prices, leading to increased EBITDA expectations across the industry.

Because of this ~25 grams/capita forecast cannabis use, Quebec's order of ~7 grams/capita looks especially low. I expect that Quebec will need to increase their order size or they will face shortages and potentially have to turn customers away. Those sales would then be driven to the illegal market which could slow adoption of legal cannabis among users in Quebec.

Quebec could potentially order from any licensed producer and it isn't clear who might benefit from new Quebec orders. However, the most likely suspects would be producers which Quebec is already using to supply the province - HEXO, Aurora, Aphria, Canopy Growth, and Tilray (in order of quantity ordered).

A cannabis shortage until ~2020 will benefit producers who have large inventories of cannabis stockpiled for legalization. Based on the available data, by far, the largest inventory is held by one company: Canopy Growth. This inventory may allow Canopy Growth to satisfy additional orders from provinces and to have their products be more likely to be on the shelf in front of consumers in the first few months or year of cannabis legalization.

This, in turn, could strengthen Canopy Growth's relationships with the provincial (and territorial) boards responsible for ordering cannabis and give Canopy Growth a head-start in building consumer brand and product recognition and preferences.

Overall, however, this report from Canada is great news for the whole industry. Higher demand will help all licensed producers, and analysts' forecasts may need to be increased to match the 41% higher demand than the Government of Canada previously forecast.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMMJ.TO, CGC, ACBFF, HEXO.TO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.