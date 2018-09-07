Retirement Strategies: Ready To Invest In An Energy Play And A Discussion On Retirement Planning - Ensuring A Smooth Transition

Source: Chevron

Summary

Chevron (CVX) is an American-based, oil, natural gas, and geothermal energy company involved with hydrocarbon exploration and production, refining, marketing and transport, chemicals manufacturing and sales, as well as power generation. It does business in hundreds of countries.

We review two of its major projects worldwide and look at the fundamentals and technicals of the stock to determine if now is the time to enter into a long-term investment in CVX.

Overview

With worldwide exploration activities, it is difficult to provide an overview of all the company's assets. However, below we look at two of the major ongoing activities around the world.

Let's start with the Permian Basin assets. Analysts have been focused on Chevron's growing position in the U.S. shale fields, namely the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. To be certain, this is a crown jewel for CVX that will continue to increase the top and bottom line for the company for years to come.

Crude and natural gas production from the region hit 270 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in 2Q18, up from 180 million boed from last year. CVX is one of the largest producers of oil and natural gas in the basin with 2.2 million net acres.

The basin spans West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and holds the largest and more than 20 of the nation's top 100 oil fields. The basin is approximately an area of 250 miles by 300 miles across West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. It encompasses several sub-basins, including the Delaware Basin and the Midland Basin.

While there are many others, the Gorgon Project is another key project of the company. It is one of the world's largest natural gas projects. This is an Australian project with a total production capacity of approximately 2.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 20,000 barrels of condensate per day. It also includes a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility with three processing units designed to produce 15.6 million metric tons of LNG per year.

To understand how big this project is, see the infographic below:

Earnings and Cash Flow

Recently, CVX reported 2Q 2018 earnings that fell short of expectations on both the top and bottom line. Profits more than doubled to $3.4 billion from the same period a year ago as the oil and gas business had a great quarter (fourfold increase in profits), as crude prices continue to recover and the oil production output rose 2%. Chevron earned $1.78 per share, while Thomson Reuters survey of analysts expected $2.09 per share.

As shown below, U.S. upstream operations earned $838 million in 2Q18 with improvements coming from higher realizations, lower impairment charges, and higher crude oil production.

International operations also had a banner quarter with earnings at $2.5 billion as a result of higher crude oil and natural gas realizations and higher natural gas sales offset by lower crude oil sales. The big story here: the average sales price for crude oil for 2Q18 compared to 2Q17 was $68 per barrel vs. $45 a barrel. Likewise, the average sales price of natural gas was $5.64 per thousand cubic feet in 2Q18 vs. $4.39 in 2Q17.

Chevron's revenue also came in light at $42.2 billion compared with the consensus forecast of $45.6 billion.

Earnings in the company's downstream business (refining crude into fuels) fell 30 percent from a year ago to $838 million. This was due to a decline in profits in Chevron's international segment where earnings fell by $380 million from a year ago due to lower profit margins.

Chevron also reported a receivable write-off of $270 million charged to operating expense as well increased interest expense.

Capital and exploratory expenditures in the first six months of 2018 were $9.2 billion compared with $8.9 billion in the same period last year and where generally in line with estimates. Expenditures for upstream represented 88% of the company wide total in the first six months of 2018.

Stock Buyback Program

The company announced a $3 billion stock buyback program which was applauded by Wall Street. This is a significantly positive program for Chevron showing that it has confidence in the company's continued cash flow and commitment to shareholders.

Chevron Chief Financial Officer Pat Yarrington told investors on a conference call:

"We believe annual share repurchases of $3 billion can be sustained over most reasonable price scenarios."

The plan to return cash to investors points to CVX's profits steadily improving as commodity prices continue to recover. It would appear that the buyback program will stay in place unless crude oil market prices take a significant turn downwards.

Cash Flow

Chevron highlighted its improved cash position to underscore its confidence in the buyback program. Cash flow from operations in the first six months of 2018 was $11.9 billion compared with $8.7 billion in the corresponding 2017 period. This is a big positive for the company as it appears that the dividend is also relatively safe from being cut.

Chevron's Chairman and CEO, Michael Wirth, said in a statement:

"Our cash flow continues to improve with higher upstream margins and volumes, combined with disciplined spending. This enables us to initiate share repurchases, which are expected to be $3 billion per year based on our current outlook."

Technicals

Currently, CVX's relative strength index (RSI) is below 50, which is somewhat neutral. The MACD is negative and above its signal line - this is a short-term neutral signal. Technically, momentum is mixed/bullish in the short term. The stock is currently trading below its 20-day and 50-day moving averages of 120.7 and 122.85, respectively. Resistance is 126.9 while support is 116.7.

Trading by Company Insiders

While not a perfect indicator, it's interesting to view insider trading activity over time. Some investors believe there's a direct correlation to insider trading activity and future stock performance. However, I generally do not believe that insiders are that much better than the public in determining the direction of a stock. Many times, insiders exercise shares for a number of reasons, some of which have nothing to do with where they think the stock is headed.

Shown below are insider transactions for the last two years by transaction type as well as overall holdings of CVX's stock. Overall, there have been little open market buys and sells. Rather, most of the activity rates around non-open market activity which generally is the exercise of company stock options.

Trade Idea

The company seems to be doing well overall and making progress per its objectives. Much of its profits are based on the crude oil market prices. I personally believe that the strong hold that OPEC has had on the world since the early 1970s is coming to an end. The US continues to dominate the world crude oil production markets with proven efficiency and steadfastness. As a result, I do not see oil prices moving significantly higher sans a major disruption somewhere in the world. At the same time, I do not see a significant decrease to warrant not being invested in an oil major such as CVX.

In the short term, based on technicals, I expect CVX's stock to show continued weakness but not significantly to warrant waiting to enter into a trade. However, one could wait for a few points drop and a bottom to form before entering into a trade.

