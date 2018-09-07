Arrowhead's Data Proves That It Can Be A Big Contender In The Hepatitis B Space

Recently, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) announced initial results for its Hepatitis B clinical candidate ARO-HBV. These results were highly positive, and the reason why the stock closed the day higher on Thursday by 37.52% to $19.39 per share. These initial positive results for its ARO-HBV program prove that its next generation platform works well in this patient population. It also is a huge savior in the notion that its prior platform suffered from problems with toxicity. For that reason, I believe that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is a strong buy.

ARO-HBV Data

The initial positive results stem from two multiple-ascending dose cohorts of a phase 1/2 study known as AROHBV1001. This study treated patients with ARO-HBV which is Arrowhead's new clinical candidate for Hepatitis B. It was shown that patients in cohort 2b that took 100 mg of ARO-HBV achieved a mean reduction of HBsAg of 2.0 log10 or a 99% on day 85. Those patients in cohort 3b that took 200 mg achieved a mean reduction of HBsAg of 1.4 log10 or 96% on day 71. There were two other pieces of data released that I believe are also important to highlight. Even though this was preliminary data, it was shown that the maximum amount of HBsAg reduction achieved was 4.0 log10 or 99%. On the flip side, the lowest HBsAg reduction in all patients from both cohort 2b and 3b was 1.2 log10 or 93%. That all sounds positive, but why is this data important, and how does it relate to a positive clinical outcome? The reason why these results are important is because a vital way of treating Hepatitis B is to cause an HBsAg surface antigen loss on the cell over time. In terms of this data relating to a positive clinical outcome, it goes back to the log10 reduction observed. In order for a Hepatitis B treatment to be shown to have a positive effect in this population, a patient must achieve a > 1 log HBV DNA reduction. As you can see above, the minimum reduction observed was 1.2 log10 (93%). That is over the threshold needed for a drug to prove that it works in treating Hepatitis B patients. The most important takeaway is that these positive outcomes were observed with just the 100 mg and 200 mg doses of ARO-HBV. That's significant, because the study is still moving forward with higher dose cohorts. Both 300 mg and 400 mg doses of ARO-HBV are also being tested as well, which in my opinion could potentially boost the efficacy.

Safety Remastered

On top of substantial efficacy observed from the phase 1/2 AROHBV1001 study, it was also noted that things went well on the safety front. It was shown that ARO-HBV is a well-tolerated form of treatment for these patients. There were cases of generally mild and self-limiting injection site adverse events occurring in about 10% of injections. The only other issues were upper respiratory tract infection and headache. These types of safety issues are never good, but at the same time, they are not severe enough to derail the entire Hepatitis B program. The safety data released this time around should be praised by investors. That's because the safety data using ARO-HBV from Arrowhead's TRiM platform is superior compared to the other platform. The reason why I state that is because about two years ago in 2016, it was forced to scrap its EX1 RNAi platform. In other words, it had to scrap its Hepatitis B program since its drug ARC-520 proved to be very toxic. A 12-patient study was placed on a clinical hold after the FDA noted an issue in a primate study using the EX1 delivery platform. It was shown in that study that primates taking ARC-520 had died when they were given a high dose of the drug. This was a huge setback, and at that time, Arrowhead noted it would be more sufficient to start over with its next generation TRiM platform. Yes, it did set back Arrowhead a few years, but this time around, the safety profile for ARO-HBV seems to be top notch.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has total cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, long-term investments of $78.1 million as of June 30, 2018. The company believes that it has enough cash to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. This means that the company may be forced to raise cash by the end of 2018. It will have to do so in order to keep its entire pipeline moving forward. It did recently receive a $10 million milestone payment from Amgen (AMGN), based on the collaboration agreement, but that won't be enough to thwart off another incoming cash raise.

Conclusion

The preliminary results from the phase 1/2 AROHBV1001 study prove that ARO-HBV is effective in treating patients with Hepatitis B. The biggest factor of all is that higher doses being tested may improve the clinical outcomes for these patients. The risk is that the higher doses may not improve clinical outcomes further. In addition, it's possible that higher doses could be met with more safety issues. In that case, Arrowhead will be forced to stick with the lower doses. However, I think that Arrowhead is on the right track for a potential cure for Hepatitis B. I say potential, because the final outcome of a late-stage study is not yet known. I will say that, for the time being, it is on the right track in obtaining a potential cure for Hepatitis B. For all these reasons, I believe that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.