Tesla's Collapse In China Spells Trouble For 2H Profits

Non US-imported cars in China will enjoy a lower tariff of 15% versus 40% for Tesla, which points to massive disruption in Tesla's most profitable market in the world.

When Hong Kong eliminated their tax subsidies for EVs in April 2017, Tesla sales went to zero that month. China is a vastly larger market for Tesla.

China is Tesla's second largest region of sales, having made up 16% of global revenues over the past 6 quarters, with an estimated 36% in gross margins.

China's retaliatory tax hike on cars imported from the US began on July 7th and Motorhead is hearing "close to zero sales" for Tesla in China at the moment.

Tesla's China Problems

Tesla's (TSLA) recent 20% price hike in China should quash any hopes of positive free-cash flow or GAAP-based net profits in Q3 and Q4. Motorhead estimates that, at nearly 40% gross margins on revenues in the region, China made up 45% of Tesla's automotive gross profit during the 1H of 2018 if all of the pricing upside was repatriated to Tesla's P&L (more details below).

China has been Tesla's biggest profit center possibly because Tesla has an even higher brand value there than in any other region of the world. Before the 20% price hike was implemented--a move to offset the 25% Chinese retaliatory tariffs on imported US cars--wealthy Chinese were willing to pay 51% higher prices for the Model S 75D ($121,100 versus $80,300 in the US) and 55% higher prices for the high-end Model X P100D ($216,900 versus $140,000 in the US).

Table-1 shows just how steeply higher each Tesla model was priced in China, relative to the US, as of late June. With the announcement of its 20% price hikes in China to countervail increased tariffs, Tesla vehicles have become prohibitively expensive, even for wealthy Chinese.

Table-1: Model S & X Price Difference: China vs US (Pre-Price Hike)

Source: Tesla & Bloomberg for USDCNY rate

"Force Majeuer" Event? July China Sales -85% YoY

Tesla's price hikes are the result of a tit-for-tat trade dispute between the Trump Administration and China, which started in March and has escalated three times now, with the latest punch being thrown by China. This included a hike in tariffs on cars imported from the US, from 25% to 40%, while lowering the rate for any non-made-in-USA cars to 15%.

Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF), which exported 28,000 of its GLE/GLS class SUVs from Alabama to China last year, already lowered its Q3 and full-year guidance for 2018 in late July, largely due to these tariffs. The company now sees Q3 as "significantly below" not only Q3's levels last year, but down QoQ as well. Global volume outlook was cut from "slightly higher" to "around" last year's levels. July imports to China from the US were down -58% YoY to 1,069 units, according to Marklines data.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) shipped nearly 100,000 SUVs from its South Carolina plant to China last year, making it the highest volume importer of cars from the US in China. The company wrote down its China inventory on the back of a solid Q2 and strong free-cash flow. It will shift production of the US-made X3~X6 SUV series for China to other countries and maintained 2018 guidance. Simple as that. Nevertheless, July imports from the US were down -82% YoY to 1,379 units, according to Marklines.

Tesla's price hike of 20% on its cars sold in China implies that it will swallow some (5%) of the pain from the 25% retaliatory tariff, while passing on the rest (20%) to the customer. This means that the average shipment price Tesla enjoyed in China thus far will decline by 5% right off the bat, while demand falls off a cliff as price-sensitive Chinese balk at the $29,000 average mark-up. This cannot end well for Tesla, unless the US and China somehow resolve their dispute. Is this why Elon Musk used the term "force majeure" roughly 6 times during the Q2 conference call after just returning from China? According to Marklines, July imports to China by Tesla were down by -85% YoY to 145 units.

Why would I pay 25 percent more but not get an upgrade in quality or a fancier brand?" Wu said. "If it’s bumped up to over 800,000 yuan, why not buy a Porsche?" Andy Wu, Potential Tesla Buyer in Beijing, as reported by Bloomberg News

Why China Matters so Much for Tesla's Profitability

Gross margins for Tesla in China were probably clocking in at around 36% in 2017, and possibly closer to 40% during the 1H of this year, as Model X mix increased, fixed costs lightened up and production became more efficient. This is higher than the "north of 25%" overall gross margin Musk implied on Tesla's Q1 conference call when asked about S & X profitability. Q2 improved "sequentially".

So why is Tesla's gross profit margin in China so much higher than the rest of the world? Because the average shipment price of the Models S & X to China are marked up by around 73% versus US prices, which is huge for profitability.

While we know that Tesla's 2017 China revenues were $2.03bn, pinning down just how many Models S & X units were shipped to China to generate that amount of sales is the million-dollar question.

Electrek estimated 20,000 units for Tesla's 2017 China sales (here), while Bloomberg Intelligence estimated 18,000 units (here). A research firm in China with access to vehicle import data pegged Tesla's 2017 China unit sales at 18,250. Motorhead estimates are roughly in between at 19,000 units, which matches neatly with Tesla's local prices in China (see Table-2 below).

Backing out around $3,250/unit for shipping costs, 25% import duties and 17% value-added tax (VAT) in China leaves you with a $143,000/unit shipment price from Tesla to China for the Model X 100D (this is 39% higher than the retail price of $103,000 in the US). The Model S 100D, is only slightly higher than the US retail price, so it appears to be the Model X which is driving the ~40% gross margins for Tesla in China. Given the $40,000/unit upside for Tesla to sell a Model X in China versus the US, this could've reached around $418m in extra gross profit for Tesla in 2017, assuming 55% of the 19,000 vehicles shipped there were Model Xs (19k units x $40k x 55% = $418m).

Table-2: Estimated China Shipment Prices & Retail Prices

Source: Tesla, Bloomberg, & Motorhead estimates

How Price-Sensitive are Wealthy Chinese? Very

So how much of a pullback in Tesla's most profitable market should we expect? Quite a big, long one, I believe.

In late May, it appeared as though tariffs on imports to China were coming down from 25% to 15%, effective July 1st. This led to customer traffic at Tesla showrooms to come to a screeching halt, as potential Tesla buyers all wanted to wait for the 6% discount that would ensue after July 1st.

I'm guessing that Tesla didn't want to see sales come to a stop during the last month of Q2, which is why they announced a 6% discount ahead of schedule in late May, despite having already paid a higher tariff on the vehicles. One Tesla shop in Beijing sold out of its Model X inventory in one day. This alone should be a sign of how price-sensitive even wealthy Chinese are.

And this is probably why, in local currency terms, Tesla's Q2 revenue growth in China slowed to only +6% YoY, after +25% YoY growth in Q1 and a near doubling of annual revenues in 2017 (see Chart-1).

Chart-1: Tesla's Revenues in China in Local Currency Terms

Source: Tesla 10-Qs for revenues and Bloomberg for USDCNY rates

But then, just a few weeks into June, the US-China trade dispute escalated, and China wound up raising duties on US imports from 15% to 40%, while letting imports from any other origin remain at 15%. Tesla announced a 20% price hike on their products in China immediately after the retaliatory tariffs came into effect on July 6th. A look at the steep price increase of Teslas in Hong Kong last year should be a good benchmark for outlook on Tesla's China sales henceforth.

Hong Kong is a Good Indicator for Tesla's 2H Prospects in China

Hong Kong was known to have more Teslas per capital than any other city in the world. But in February 2017, the local government decided to scrap the tax subsidy on electric vehicles from that April 2017, arguing that if the rich can afford to buy a $75,000 Model S, then they too should pay regular car taxes, which range between 59% to 100% of the sticker price.

Potential Tesla buyers were faced with the prospect of a 73% price hike just for the cheapest Model S (from $75,000 to $130,000) after the subsidy cut went through. So in March, Hong Kong bargain-hunters flocked to Tesla showrooms and sent Tesla's Hong Kong sales soaring to 2,939 units that month, which was nearly 5% higher than all of Tesla's sales in Hong Kong during 2016. After the removal of the electric vehicle tax subsidy in April 2017, however, sales at Tesla in Hong Kong plunged to zero (see chart-2).

During the 9-month period from April to December 2017, Tesla sales came to only 32 units, down 98.4% from the same period the previous year. This is why it's hard to see Tesla's July sales slump in China as a one-off reaction to the price hikes.

Chart-2: Tesla Vehicle Sales in Hong Kong (Units/Month)



Source: Hong Kong Transportation Department via the Wall Street Journal

To be sure, the 20% price hike in China is not as steep as the 73% hike seen in Hong Kong last year, but it is not insignificant. While the price hike in Hong Kong was much higher, it should be noted that China's richest provinces--where most luxury car buyers reside--have less than half of Hong Kong's per-capita GDP (see chart-3). So a 20% price hike in China, may feel much higher than it sounds and the addressable market for Tesla has undoubtedly shrunk.

Chart-3: 2017 GDP/Capita--Hong Kong vs Top 3 Mainland Provinces

Source: China's National Bureau of Statistics & South China Morning Post

Another important point is that only American imported cars will be subject to the 40% tariff. Cars made in any other country will enjoy the new, lowered tariff of only 15%. This will make new EVs coming out from Jaguar, Audi, Benz and Porsche next year all the more attractive relative to any model at Tesla. Given this disparity, Motorhead estimates that an Audi e-Tron Quattro (slightly smaller, but faster and longer-range than the Model X) should cost 23% less than the price of a Model X 100D, with a price tag of around $128,300 versus the Model X 100D's current price of $168,000.

2H Losses at Tesla Appear Inevitable

Given that Tesla saw its imports to China collapse by -85% YoY in July, the key question is whether Tesla will decide to cut prices in its second largest market in order to maintain a presence in China. This is possible given the steep profits they were making there on elevated shipment prices. But it will sting.

Word on the ground in China is that Tesla sales "should be close to zero after the tariff hikes in July", which is totally understandable. This is why it might be safe to assume that the July import volumes of 146 are roughly spot on for monthly deliveries in the 2H. This would lead to roughly 900 units of sales in the 2H (-90% YoY), and including exchange rates and unchanged pricing, revenues would collapse by -87% YoY in the 2H to only $134m versus $1.04bn in the 1H.

Total impact from a 2H sales collapse like this in China is over $400m at the gross profit level. To put that in perspective, that amounts to 16% of 2H consensus gross profit estimates in 2018. If the headwinds are really that big, consensus estimates for Tesla to generate an operating profit of $473m would be all but wiped out. At the EPS level expect red ink. And my gut feeling is that consensus--as usual--is a bit optimistic.

