GameStop: Good For The M&A Potential, Not The Fundamentals

This Thursday, after the close, retailer GameStop (GME) delivered a mixed-bag quarter, despite one of the best macroeconomic environments favoring increased discretionary consumer spending in recent history. The company posted fiscal 2Q18 revenues of $1.65 billion that in fact beat consensus by $27 million, while adjusted EPS of $0.05 lagged average estimates by three cents. Full-year guidance remained unchanged.

Driving much of the better-than-predicted sales were precisely the two product categories that I had mentioned in my earnings preview: accessories and, to some extent, collectibles. The former saw sales rise 30%, the most of any among GameStop's segments, helping to offset the predictable weakness in software that has been blamed on "lack of significant title launches during the quarter".

Perhaps, most surprising and driving much of the top-line upside were new hardware sales, up 20% YOY. The performance is certainly consistent with the broad trends that I highlighted last week. But I did not expect GameStop's hardware division to deliver anything close to the overall industry's estimated growth rate of 32%. Last quarter, for example, the Grapevine-based company posted an 8% YOY drop against a total market increase of 21%, suggesting deceleration in market share loss in 2Q18.

Much weaker, in my view, were gross margins of 36.2% that pulled back nearly 80 bps YOY, likely pressured by pricing issues in the under-performing software business. Opex dropped as I would have expected, particularly given GameStop's decreased footprint. But relative to sales, SG&A increased 8 bps, helping to push operating margin to a dismal 1.3% that was nearly half of last year's ratio. See summarized P&L below.

Regarding the stock

I believe GameStop's performance in the second quarter was way short of encouraging, especially given all the macro-level tailwinds that have been playing in the company's favor recently. But the results were likely not much worse than what most investors had already been expecting.

When it comes to the fundamentals of the business, I believe there isn't a robust bullish argument to be made in favor of GME. In my opinion, and not unlike other dinosaurs in the retail space, including Barnes & Noble (BKS), GameStop is heading deeper into a terminal period of secular and irreversible decline.

But following confirmation of a potential deal to take the company private, which some experts argue might value GME at as much as $32 apiece, I believe the stock could trade on M&A speculation in the foreseeable future. That being the case, it is not out of question that shares might catch an updraft, despite what I perceive to be lack of decent fundamentals to support a liftoff.

Because I do not think that betting on takeover potential alone is a sound investment strategy, however, I keep my hands off GME.

