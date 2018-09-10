Leoni AG: A Value Play With Asymmetric Risk-Return Profile In The European Automotive Sector

Leoni has an upside potential of around 35% in the next few months, while downside seems to be limited making it a compelling value play.

I expect free cash flow generation to improve significantly after 2020, something that seems to be overlooked by the market.

This has created an opportunity for long-term investors, given that Leoni is currently trading at very low multiples compared to its recent history.

It has reached a record order backlog in 2017, leading to a strong investment phase that is putting pressure on the company's cash flow and share price.

Leoni is a European automotive supplier of cables and wiring systems, which is effectively adapting its business model for the megatrends in the industry.

Overview Of Investment Thesis

Leoni AG (OTCPK:LNNNY) offers a compelling deep value play right now in the European automotive sector and an asymmetric risk-return profile.

The market is too focused on the company’s short-term cash flow generation instead of looking at the long-term picture, leading to a distressed valuation that seems to be too harsh.

Leoni offers some 35% upside potential in the next 6-12 months, if cash flow turns positive as I expect in the next few quarters, possibly leading to a re-rating of its shares.

Business Overview And Strategy

Leoni is a global leader in wiring systems and cable technology, serving the automotive sector and other industries. It is based in Germany, but has a global reach with about 88,000 employees in 31 countries. It has a market capitalization of about €1.1 billion (~$1.28 billion) and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market.

The company produces wires, optical fibers, standardized cables, special cables and assembled systems. Leoni’s business is organized into two segments, namely the Wiring Systems Division and the Wire & Cable Solutions Division. Its main customers are global car makers, including Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) or Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY). This customer group accounts for about 82% of Leoni’s sales, with the five largest clients generating close to 40% of total sales.

This means that Leoni is heavily dependent on the production of new automotive vehicles worldwide and on a small number of customers. This industry is very cyclical given that sales are highly correlated to economic growth and demand for cars can drop quite rapidly during economic recessions.

The global macroeconomic background has been supportive over the past few years for the automotive industry, with sales of new cars reaching record highs in several regions, but a major question right now is for how long this positive trend will continue. If the larger economies start to cool down, the automotive sector’s growth will certainly suffer and Leoni will be no exception.

Geographically, Leoni’s most important market is Germany (accounting for around one third of sales), followed by the rest of Europe (another third), while Asia and Americas each have a similar weight of around 15% of total sales.

Beyond the cyclical nature of the automotive industry, another major key debate concerning the automotive industry right now is the technological transformation ongoing that is expected to radically change the industry over the next few years.

Like most of its peers, Leoni‘s strategy has been realigned recently to adapt itself to the technological revolution expected in the near future. Namely, current trends like autonomous driving, connectivity and shared mobility should be good for Leoni because some of its products, such as optical fibers, cables and intelligent solutions, are expected to be in demand with new technologies.

The company’s vision is to transition its business model towards a more data-driven one, which seems sensible taking into account the expected strong sales growth of electric vehicles over the long term.

Leoni’s strategy has been set across both of its divisions, based on a shared vision of providing intelligent energy and data management solutions in the near future. For instance, in the case of wiring for electromobility, its goal is to have a leading position in the supply of cable harnesses for all voltage levels, intelligent distribution systems and charging cables.

This is an area where strong growth is expected for many years to come due to the rising popularity of electric vehicles and the company seems to be well prepared to adapt its business model for this expected change in the automotive industry.

The company is investing considerably in research & development (R&D) to stay relevant in the coming years and continue to be a leading company among cables and wiring systems. Its R&D spending has been between 2.6-3% of sales per year in the past three years, and this is expected to increase to about 3.5% of sales by 2020.

Reflecting the developments currently underway in the automotive sector, Leoni’s goal is to adapt its business model to the rising influence of mobility and digitalization in the industry, becoming a leading provider of intelligent energy and data management solutions.

The company already has a considerable backlog for these new products and solutions, obtaining orders from various automakers to provide systems and solutions for vehicles with alternative drive technologies.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Leoni has reported good top line growth over the past few years, but its earnings have been quite volatile. The company had some issues in 2016, namely a fraud case that impacted its accounts by more than €40 million ($46 million).

Leoni has resolved the issue and improved its internal controls, being able to quite rapidly recover its financial performance and reach record sales and higher profitability in 2017.

Indeed, Leoni’s sales were €4.9 billion ($5.63 billion) in 2017, an increase of 11% compared to 2016. This performance was justified by favorable market conditions, with higher motor vehicle production worldwide being good for the demand of automotive cables and wiring systems.

Its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to €225 million ($259 million), leading to an operating margin of 4.6%. This is a great improvement from the previous year, given that its operating margin was only 1.8% in 2016.

Its net income increased to €144 million ($166 million), way above the net profit of only €10 million ($11.5 million) reported in 2016. Its free cash flow (FCF) was positive in the year compared to negative €28 million ($32.2 billion) in the previous year, allowing for some reduction of financial leverage measured by a lower gearing ratio (40% vs. 44% in 2016).

During the first six months of 2018, Leoni has maintained a positive operating momentum, reaching new record sales during the first half of the year. Its revenues increased by 7.7% year on year to €2.65 billion ($3.05 billion), boosted mainly by organic growth. Its adjusted EBIT (reflecting the deconsolidation of a business unit) was up by 7.1%, leading to a stable EBIT margin of 4.8%.

Investors should note that Leoni sold its Electric Appliances business in May of last year to Bizlink, a unit that produced cable assemblies and harnesses for household appliances and power tools. The deconsolidation of this unit impacted negatively Leoni’s EBIT by €25 million ($28.8 million) in the first half of 2018, compared to the same period of last year, thus its reported EBIT margin declined due to this effect.

Due to a very positive operating momentum, Leoni upgraded its sales guidance for 2018, expecting to reach sales of at least €5.1 billion ($5.91 billion) in 2018, compared to more than €5 billion ($5.8 billion) previously, explained by higher copper prices than expected. The company says that copper prices are a pass-through for them, so they have maintained operating income guidance unchanged in the range between €215-235 million ($249-272 million) for the full year.

Going forward, Leoni should be able to maintain a solid growth path given that it has a high order backlog that provides visibility into sales over the medium term. Indeed, its order backlog amounted to €21.5 billion ($24.7 billion) at the end of June, representing more than 4 years of annual sales.

This is a key support for its mid-term sales growth of over 5% per year during 2018-20, while its profitability target is for an EBIT margin of at least 5% and to be free cash flow positive after dividends by 2020.

Of its total order backlog, close to 21% is related to electric vehicles showing that Leoni is well positioned to adapt its business model for the technological evolution ongoing in the automotive industry.

Despite rising sales, profits and margins, and the stable backlog, Leoni's share price has shown very poor performance in 2018, down by more than 40%, due to a combination of sector weakness and its own issues.

Trade tariffs have been the major headwind for the European automotive sector over the past few months leading to negative investor sentiment towards the sector, but in my opinion, Leoni has underperformed its peers because the market was expecting free cash flow to be positive this year and the company has failed to deliver.

Indeed, free cash flow generation is one of the most important metrics to evaluate stocks and Leoni delivered a positive FCF figure in 2017, for the first time in many years.

Investors were expecting this positive trend to continue, but the company failed to deliver during the first half of 2018. This is explained in large part by its ongoing investment push, following the record order backlog experienced in 2017.

This has created an opportunity for long-term investors that care more about fundamentals over many years, rather than what is the cash flow generation in a few quarters.

Earnings Model

To derive the company’s intrinsic value, it is necessary first to model its earnings in the next few years. I’ve taken a more conservative approach to estimates than Leoni’s guidance and analysts’ estimates, as a way to have some margin of safety if the company misses expectations in the near future.

This can be seen as a base case for investors and a more bullish outlook could also be applied, but Leoni is a value play and if the shares are deeply undervalued, the base case should be enough to provide a lot of upside potential for Leoni’s shares.

The key assumptions I have made are the following:

Sales of €5.1 billion in 2018, at the bottom of the company’s guidance. Sales growth above 5% in 2019-2020 in-line with guidance but declining to a more normalized level of 3-3.5% annually in 2021-22.

Improved business margins due to lower cost growth than sales growth in the future.

Depreciation & Amortization increasing in the next few years due to the recent investments in factories.

Tax rate at a normalized level of 28%.

Number of shares outstanding stable at 32.7 million throughout the coming years. This is used for the calculation of earnings and dividends per share.

Stable dividend payout ratio of 33%.

Earnings Model:

Balance Sheet

Regarding its balance sheet, Leoni has a conservative financial profile with a relatively low level of leverage. However, during the first six months of 2018, its net financial debt increased to €599 million ($694 million) due to a drop in cash and higher current financial liabilities. Based on my EBITDA estimate for 2018 (see earnings model), its leverage is expected to increase to 1.6x, which is still an acceptable level.

This is a conservative balance sheet leverage situation, giving the company flexibility to invest in new factories and distribute dividends to shareholders.

Even though Leoni is investing considerably in R&D and is expected to spend a higher percentage of sales on R&D over the next few years, this does not necessarily mean its capital expenditures will remain high in the near future. R&D spending is being directed to develop new technologies, mainly related to wiring systems that don’t require significant factory expansions.

Nonetheless, its capex has increased recently due to its high backlog, with the company investing in site expansions and new plants to respond to record order intake. This investment phase is expected to continue for the next 18 months, putting some pressure on cash flow.

However, as a percentage of sales, Leoni's guidance is for capex to decline from 5.6% in 2017-18, to a more normalized level of around 5% by 2020. I see this level of investment as adequate in the medium to long term, as the company’s recent investment push is expected to be mostly completed in the next 6-12 months.

Investors seem to be overlooking this issue, as it has been a key reason why FCF was negative in the past couple of quarters. I'm not expecting capex to decline in absolute values over the coming years, but EBIT margin expansion after 2020 should more than offset higher capex investments compared to the recent history, something that the market seems to be currently overlooking.

Valuation

Regarding Leoni’s valuation, I believe the best method to value its share is by using a discounted cash flow model, forecasting its earnings and cash flows in the next five years (including 2018).

In my valuation model, I have used an explicit forecast period 2018-2022 and a terminal value based on last year’s free cash flow. The key assumptions used in this model include:

Risk-free rate of 0.5% (based on German sovereign bonds).

Equity risk premium of 6%.

Beta of 1.40 (average of past five years against the Dax Index).

Capital Structure 30% Debt, 70% Equity.

Weighted average cost of capital of 7.6% (cost of equity 8.9%, cost of debt 4.5%).

Terminal growth of 2%, assuming stable EBIT margins after 2022 and capex value of €295 million in perpetuity. This means that Leoni's FCF after 2022 is modelled to remain at €151 million forever, which can be conservative given its leading position in the industry and possible EBIT margin expansion in the future from higher EV related sales.

DCF model:



Based on my DCF model, I derive a fair value of around €49 per share by the end of 2018, which implies 48% upside to the current share price. An important drawback of the DCF model is that a large part of the company's value comes from the Terminal Value, but as I've used conservative assumptions in my estimates for 2022, I don't see much need to have a longer forecast period.

As I've used more conservative estimates than the company's guidance and current sell-side consensus, this clearly shows that Leoni is being unfairly punished by short-term headwinds rather than long-term structural issues. This seems to be a clear example of overreaction to negative short-term news flow, leading to a large gap between intrinsic value and the current share price.

On the other hand, one could argue that Leoni may not reach its own guidance in the medium term and that consensus estimates may come down in the future. To stress test a bearish scenario, I've also modeled a lower growth path for the coming years.

Assuming that Leoni's sales growth stay between 3-5% in the next five years and its EBIT margin doesn't improve beyond 4.5% in the terminal value, The DCF model in the bearish scenario:

This bearish scenario leads to a valuation of close to €36 per share, still implying some upside potential to the current share price. Therefore, even if the company misses its sales growth and EBIT margin by a significant extent, two key performance indicators, Leoni would still be slightly undervalued right now.

Dividends

Regarding its dividend, Leoni’s policy is to distribute a dividend of around one third of its annual earnings to shareholders, which can lead to an erratic dividend path. Indeed, its dividend history is not impressive, given that in the past five years, it has delivered two dividend cuts.

This is the result of earnings volatility, a trend that is quite common among the automotive industry. The company distributed a dividend of about €1.00 ($1.15) per share during 2013-15), but following a plunge in earnings in 2016, the dividend was cut to €0.50 ($0.575) per share.

In the past year, Leoni’s earnings recovered immensely and its dividend was raised to €1.40 ($1.61) per share, an increase of 180% from the previous year showing its dividend can swing widely on an annual basis.

At its current share price, Leoni offers a dividend yield of 3.85%, which is higher than for most of its peers. Additionally, its dividend payout ratio was only 32% in 2017, a very conservative level.

Despite this, investors should be aware that Leoni’s dividend policy is to provide a dividend in-line with its earnings, thus its dividend is likely to be volatile over the long term, and could be completely cut during bad times, by this reason being a risky income investment.

Risks

Leoni is subject to several risks, including company-specific risks, sector conditions and macroeconomic developments. As the company operates in several companies, exchange rates can also have some financial impact on its sales, which Leoni reduces through hedging strategies.

Another potential risk is the price of copper, which can influence its sales. Leoni largely passes on the fluctuations in the copper price to its customers, but usually with a time lag. A significant change in the price of copper should impact sales, but without notable impact on earnings.

Leoni is mainly an auto supplier given that around 80% of its sales is made in this industry, therefore being heavily exposed to the production of new cars from the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), such as Volkswagen or Daimler.

Therefore, Leoni is indirectly affected by overall macroeconomic conditions and consumer confidence, particularly in its home market and the rest of Europe, which are the company’s most important geographical areas.

If the European economy enters into recession and sales in the automotive market decline considerably, this may lead to the company missing its sales growth target and operational profitability set for the next couple of years, possibly depressing the valuation of its shares. This is the main risk I currently see for Leoni, rather than business-specific risks, that could lead me to change my current bullish view on the stock.

However, taking into account data from Bloomberg, Leoni is currently trading at the low end of its historical valuation over the past five years, which means that downside seems to be limited right now given that Leoni trades at 7.5x forward earnings and 4.3x EV/EBITDA, while its 5-year historical lows are 7.3x and 4x, respectively.

Conclusion

Leoni is enjoying a good operating momentum and its high order backlog gives a lot of visibility regarding its future business prospects. Despite this, Leoni’s valuation is currently very cheap taking into account that it is trading at around 7.5x forward earnings, as shown in the previous graph.

This is at a significant discount to its peer group (trading at 11.3x earnings), which includes European auto suppliers like Brembo (OTC:BRBOF), Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAY) or Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY). A key reason mentioned by analysts for this discount is Leoni’s weak cash flow generation.

Indeed, its free cash flow generation is currently under pressure due to the company’s investments in capacity, but this should improve in about 12-18 months and may be a catalyst for a higher valuation of Leoni’s shares, making it an attractive value play right now within the European automotive sector.

This is also supported by my earnings estimates for the next few years, which assumed a conservative scenario and pointed to an upside potential of about 35%.

Taking into account that Leoni currently trades at the bottom of its 5-year average valuation, the downside seems to be limited while the upside is quite interesting making Leoni a stock with an attractive risk-return profile.

